This month’s open thread. Note that the Nenana Ice challenge break up date graph has been updated, and the Yukon river ice break up is imminent (or may have already happened! [Update – it already had]). Please stay focused on climate issues.
32 Responses to "Unforced variations: May 2025"
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
The EGU is going on this week but the big breakthroughs in fluid dynamics may be happening at the Royal Society meeting on “Symbolic Regression in the Physical Sciences”,
This one by Nathan Kutz of U of Washington. The video starts at a model of Pacific SST
https://youtu.be/fzVnkDSPwt0?start=27425
2nd day of meetings
https://youtu.be/8o6jU-iBXbw
jgnfld says
Personally I am a bit leery of theory-free “models” that just happen to fit a finite data set. This same leeriness applies to what’s found by the closely-related field of genetic algorithms.
It’s not like there isn’t an infinity of of models that will exactly fit any finite data set and “predict” other results, after all. (Quite provably. For example the complete R-inverse matrix will perfectly reproduce the original data set in any linear regression. It’s just that said perfect reproducibility doesn’t produce even moderate prediction in many if not most real-world situations.
I know there are a number of winnowing and validating notions floating around which is the point of the field, of course. But I’m still leery unless and until more independent sources of validation for any particular models are discovered.
Ray Ladbury says
Ultimately, the criterion for success of any model is its predictive power for new phenomena–that is true whether the model is the result of a creative genius or an AI. In a realm where data are plentiful, it is fairly simple to train a model on half the data and look at how it predicts the other half. Indeed, with an AI, one could even vary the training and validation datasets to look at how the resulting model differs.
That is a whole lot more difficult when data are scarce.
zebra says
Question(s) for Paul, jgnfld, Ray:
1. If you accept that all models are “wrong but perhaps useful”, what’s the problem?
2. Since the climate system as a whole is in a state of change, which can be described as chaotic (at least in the colloquial sense), what qualifies as “training data”?
My answer would be that this approach might well be useful in better developing the “theory” for more limited (in space and time) components of the system. That’s what I got from the video… “look, we have these three equations about Pacific SST, but now we have to assign physical identities to the symbols and construct a causal narrative”.
So, it might eventually make local prediction/projection of the inevitable bad stuff that is going to happen possible, but will it be soon enough to matter for adaptation?
jgnfld says
I said I was leery not that the models might not be useful. Where I get leery is when there is no explicit theoretical underpinning, it is very difficult to know–EXTREMELY difficult to know, even–when the model is no longer applicable as the underlying assumptions of the fitted model are unclear.
In the AI area, this is where you get what are often labelled “lies” by many, but what they are in reality are just correlations–spurious, mind you–with coincidental junk in the training set.
Ray Ladbury says
First, you have to understand that there are multiple types of models. Statistical models look for and exploit trends, correlations, etc. in the data. Physical models identify the processes contributing to the subject of study.
The climate most certainly is NOT chaotic in the mathematical sense–e.g. small changes in initial state do not translate to drastically different results. Tamino has shown that, for example, while the mean temperature is increasing, there is no indication of significant increase in the standard deviation.
Moreover, even if past data are not a good guide to future behavior, they will at least serve to indicate which physical processes are most important. And again, as I noted, the ultimate criterion is the predictive power of the model.
Poor Peru says
Kevin McKinney says
1 May 2025 at 8:52 AM
Another example of Trump’s war on the common good, and specifically meaningful climate action.
But Poor Peru comforts us that “it doesn’t matter.” I feel so much better now!
…………………………..
There was no “comfort” being offered by me at all. It was a condemnation of your nation overall. What I said, and everyone who read what I said you should know this, is that “it doesn’t matter” who is elected President. The Anglo-American Imperialists remain in charge and fulfilling The Directive of global authoritarian control.
Kamala or Donald, Donald or Old Joe, Bush II or Obama, it does not matter in the least. Mere decorations in the Oval Office.
One is forced to wonder if these types of responses from the gaggle are intentional attempts to distort and lie about what was said, or if it is simply a matter of a lack of natural talent. It looks like it is the latter to me. It’s far too common.
Barton Paul Levenson says
PP: “it doesn’t matter” who is elected President. The Anglo-American Imperialists remain in charge and fulfilling The Directive of global authoritarian control. . . . Kamala or Donald, Donald or Old Joe, Bush II or Obama, it does not matter in the least. Mere decorations in the Oval Office.
BPL: It matters to us. Trump is dismantling the social safety net. Maybe you don’t get Social Security, but a lot of us do.
Poor Peru says
Barton Paul Levenson says
3 May 2025 at 7:27 AM
BPL: It matters to us.
PP: You and your social security welfare (plus climate energy supply issues) don’t matter to Anglo-American Imperialists who run your nation for decades–Voting GOP Dems makes no difference-it is the same Blob.
https://thetricontinental.org/studies-on-contemporary-dilemmas-4-hyper-imperialism/
Barton Paul Levenson says
PP: Voting GOP Dems makes no difference-it is the same Blob.
BPL: No matter how many times you say this, it still won’t be true.
Secular Animist says
Poor Peru wrote: “What I said, and everyone who read what I said you should know this, is that ‘it doesn’t matter’ who is elected President.”
Nonsense on stilts. One hundred percent pure bullshit.
With regard to climate and energy policy, the actual REAL WORLD IMPACTS of changing executive branch policies are IMPOSSIBLE to ignore or deny.
So you are either utterly oblivious to the real world, or you are deliberately lying FOR POLITICAL REASONS.
Poor Peru says
Politics
Trump administration dismisses nearly 400 scientists working on congressionally mandated national climate report
By Tracy Wholf
Updated on: April 29, 2025 / 9:43 PM EDT / CBS News
Nearly 400 scientists across the United States were informed Monday afternoon that their services were no longer needed to help write a major report on climate change for the federal government.
The report, known as the National Climate Assessment, is a major publication produced every four years that summarizes the impacts of climate change in the United States, and it is congressionally mandated under the Global Change Research Act of 1990. The sixth edition is scheduled for publication in 2027 and preparations have been underway for months to meet that deadline.
The National Climate Assessment is the basis for which federal, state, and local governments, as well as private companies, can prepare for climate change impacts, understand future projections of climate risk, as well as learn to adapt and mitigate those challenges.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/national-climate-assessment-report-scientists-fired/
——-
This was already reported on by SA here, but I thought this was worth repeating.
It’s no great loss. Better to save that money than waste their time as no one pays these assessments any heed anyway. Congress, business and people will not. The same as the IPCC reports are useless and a waste of time and effort. Besides which the National Climate Assessment data and models all this material would have been based on are flawed and error prone anyway. Not fit for purpose. No one knows what happened in 2023-24 results yet nor why it happened.
Meanwhile global ff consumption and ghg emissions continue to rise unabated-everyone knows why that’s a problem-and still nothing gets down. So there is no point to any of this navel gazing given nothing is or will be ever done about it. It is pointless theorizing of unverified data models and computations to no useful end.
Barton Paul Levenson says
PP: Trump administration dismisses nearly 400 scientists working on congressionally mandated national climate report . . . It’s no great loss.
BPL: Why don’t you apply to work in the Trump administration? You seem to share their point of view.
Poor Peru says
PP: Trump administration dismisses nearly 400 scientists working on congressionally mandated national climate report . . . It’s no great loss.
BPL: Why don’t you apply to work in the Trump administration? You seem to share their point of view.
PP: I share nothing of values ethics political ideology or points of view with DJT or his pathetic Administration.
But do I understand why get so much wrong about other people and what they say. DJT and his illiterate idiocies is as much a reflection of your cohorts failures to “understand” much of anything in the USA especially your failed state status.
Dan says
“PP: Trump administration dismisses nearly 400 scientists working on congressionally mandated national climate report . . . It’s no great loss.”
That is an astoundingly ignorant statement if ever there was. Those 400 scientists consist of the world’s experts in the field. Literally decades of experience and knowledge. Many of whom are the ones who collected and analyzed the core data to help compile the climate report.
Stop flaunting your science ignorance and learn the scientific method which you ought to have learned in grade school. You truly have no clue what you are talking about. Seriously.
Secular Animist says
Poor Peru wrote: “It’s no great loss.”
Thanks for making it crystal clear that you are a shameless stooge for Trump.
Poor Peru says
Secular Animist says
3 May 2025 at 3:17 PM
Poor Peru wrote: “It’s no great loss.”
Thanks for making it crystal clear that you are a shameless stooge for Trump.
………………………………………….
There is nothing I nor anyone could do which could ever help you and all the people just like you. It’s a choice not to understand anything. Enjoy your end times.
Scott Nudds says
https://youtu.be/fUmDAHVilnQ
She is a conservative Libertarian.
Piotr says
Scott Nudds (video: “Danielle Smith says Alberta won’t accept Ottawa’s “unconstitutional” net-zero regulations”)
She also went to the States to plead with Trump to lay off the tariffs against Canada, as well as the talk about the annexation of Canada UNTIL the last Monday’s Canadian elections, arguing that each time Trumps opens his mouth on Canada, an angel dies, I mean a Conservative is losing his seat. To convince Trump, she promoted the Conservative federal leader. Pierre Poilievre, on Breibart- as the most aligned with Trumps objectives. So in effect – she commited a form of treason – asking the leader of an enemy state that threatens the annexation of Canada to …intervene in the Canadian elections in support of the candidate whom she promised would be most aligned with the goals of the said foreign power.
And Trump indeed eased off his attacks on Canada and tried reverse psychology by declaring that Conservative leader is NOT his favourite – so in the last few weeks the Conservative support gained a little, not enough to deny the Liberals the win, but enough to hold them to a minority government.
Climate change was very important subject of the campaign – the original rise of the Conservatives popularity was based on their central lie – on claiming that the revenue-NEUTRAL consumer carbon tax, in which all the money collected is paid back to citizens – is a …tax grab and the REASON for the COVID-caused inflation. For some reasons, Justin Trudeau didn’t call this a cynical lie – and paid dearly for it, having to resign in view of his party dropping more than 20% below Conservatives, who in December were still poised to get a massive majority government. Then a replacement Liberal leader arrived, dropped the carbon tax rather than calling the misinformation about it a lie, and on the other side of the border – Trump opened his mouth …
The Liberals still plan to keep limits for carbon emissions from the industry – as opposed to Conservatives for whom climate change does not exist – their “plan” is limited mainly to some taxpayer-funded getting the oil and gas industry off the hook by funding carbon capture of their emissions, all the while promising gutting the environmental protection, and the government agencies enforcing it, and using the taxpayer funds to promote building pipelines to increase the production of oil and gas (which now is limited by the ability to ship it abroad).
And as the link points out – Conservative stronghold – the tar-sand capital of the world – Alberta, is ruled by the said Danielle Smith – who is currently taking the federal government to court claiming that the feds have no constitutional right to limit GHGs emissions by the provinces, and already blackmails the rest of Canada – that if she does not get her way, she may try to take Alberta out of Canada,
So, I guess, she wasn’t lying when telling Trump that she and Conservatives are aligned with Trump, and even if she can’t deliver entire Canada as the 51st state – she may hope to deliver its most oil-rich province. To this end – she has just lowered the threshold for making a referendum, say on separation from Canada, or on banning abortions, much easier.
Incidentally, this is a deja-vu of an old conservative politician leader Stockwell Day, who proposed a referendum on any issue, if 3% of the electorate, or about 350,000 people, signed a petition. The challenge was accepted – by a satirical program on the public broadcaster CBC – that promptly got more than 575,000 Canadians to sign their petition to force Stockwell Day to change his name to “Doris”.
No wonder that the current day conservatives want to defund the public broadcaster ;-) This, along with his Trumpian politics of polarization and appealing to the lowest common denominator (pun’s from his opponents name at his rallies) have led to their loss.
Susan Anderson says
Earth science societies take on US climate report after Trump administration dismisses researchers
https://www.cnn.com/2025/05/02/climate/agu-ams-national-climate-assessment-trump
Barton Paul Levenson says
SA: Earth science societies take on US climate report after Trump administration dismisses researchers
BPL: Yay!
Secular Animist says
FYI: Some people say it makes no difference who is president. Some people are willfully ignorant and stupid. Others have POLITICAL MOTIVATIONS for downplaying the Trump administration’s catastrophic policy changes.
Revealed: Forecasts of greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels soar in Trump’s first 100 days
“The US was already the world’s leading oil and gas power, producing more of the fossil fuels than any country in history during Joe Biden’s administration. But Trump has sought to escalate this further, declaring an ‘energy emergency’ to open up more land and ocean for drilling … the expected amount of greenhouse gas emissions from active and planned projects in US oil and gas fields has jumped under Trump, after previously dropping under Biden, forecasts shared with the Guardian show.
“Despite awarding more drilling leases than Trump in his first 100 days, Biden also pursued policies to combat the climate crisis that saw oil and gas companies revise down their production estimates. That situation has now reversed, threatening a pulse of new pollution that will further add to the fever of a planet already suffering from heatwaves, floods, droughts and other disasters accelerated by global heating.”
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/may/02/trump-drill-baby-drill-tariffs
Tomáš Kalisz says
Ladies and gentlemen
I would like to ask those of you who have a scientific qualification for a kind assessment how relevant are serious objections raised by Dr. Makarieva in her postst
https://bioticregulation.substack.com/p/we-are-losing-soil-moisture-why
and
https://bioticregulation.substack.com/p/why-it-is-important-to-read-scientific
against general framing of climate science in terms of radiative energy transfer.
It is my understanding that her examples in said posts suggest that this framing may seriously distort the message that is actually comprised in scientific articles cited by her.
Many thanks in advance and best regards
Tomáš
[Response: The whole discussion rests on a assumption that the ERA5 reanalysis is truth, but for variables like soil moisture, the reanalysis trends are going to be highly influenced by whatever datastreams are available – which change over time. I am not persuaded (as yet) that this is not just a data source switch as opposed to a real phenomena. = gavin]
Poor Peru says
Article says:
Let us compare this with the predictions of global climate models that focus on CO₂ accumulation and the associated rise in temperature.
[ PP: seriously, why bother with gcms? The hypothetical error filled map is not the territory. Is not reality. ]
We can see that almost everywhere on land—excluding the western U.S. and Europe—there is an increase in atmospheric moisture convergence, especially pronounced in the tropics. This stands in sharp contrast to the soil moisture trends shown in Fig. S4 of Seo et al. 2025. In that figure, large regions of South America, Africa, and Eurasia—where climate models consistently predict increased moisture convergence—are instead experiencing soil moisture loss. Globally, land shows a decline in imported atmospheric moisture, while the climate models in the graph above suggest that a warming land should, on the contrary, receive more atmospheric moisture (and thus gain moisture overall).
OK. Then go to Africa and south America and other regions of the world and tell them they are not in a decades long drought, all their livestock has been sold or died, and their crops are failing.
WTF is wrong with this picture and conversational comments such as ERA5 assumptions or that any other DATA SET or GCM holds an answer to anything here?
“assumption that the ERA5 reanalysis is truth”? No that is not the problem here. The problem is all the assumption that Climate Scientists using their “science” offers the Truth. Whereas the reality is they do not have a clue about REALITY.
Countries Experiencing Severe Long-Term Drought:
Southern Africa:
Zambia: Declared a national disaster in February 2024 due to the worst drought in two decades, with nearly half of its planted area destroyed.
Zimbabwe: Facing its worst drought in a century, leading to widespread crop failure and food insecurity.
Malawi: Declared a state of emergency as drought conditions have devastated agriculture and livelihoods.
Namibia: Experiencing severe drought, prompting the government to cull wildlife to feed the hungry.
Botswana: Declared a state of emergency due to prolonged drought conditions.
Lesotho: Declared a state of emergency, with significant impacts on agriculture and food security.
Mozambique: Suffering from severe drought, leading to food shortages and economic hardship.
South Africa: Experiencing heightened drought risk, with significant impacts on agriculture and water resources.
Wikipedia
The Guardian
Latest news & breaking headlines+2WSJ+2Le Monde.fr+2
OCHA
#Asakhe – CITE
East Africa:
Somalia: Facing severe drought conditions, with millions at risk of hunger due to prolonged dry spells.
Ethiopia: Experiencing ongoing drought, leading to food insecurity and displacement.
Kenya: Parts of the country are facing severe drought, impacting agriculture and water availability.
Al Jazeera
Central and West Africa:
Chad: Experiencing drought conditions that threaten food security and livelihoods.
Mauritania: Facing severe drought, impacting agriculture and water resources.
Senegal: Experiencing drought conditions affecting food production and water availability.
These droughts have led to significant challenges, including crop failures, livestock deaths, and increased food insecurity. The situation underscores the urgent need for climate adaptation strategies and international support to mitigate the impacts of prolonged drought in these regions.
Barton Paul Levenson says
PP: why bother with gcms? The hypothetical error filled map is not the territory. Is not reality.
BPL: How many denier tropes is this guy going to post while claiming not to be a denier?
Poor Peru says
PS — Why it is important to read scientific papers beyond their abstracts
especially when it is about the role of CO2 in climate
Anastassia Makarieva
Jan 10, 2025
https://bioticregulation.substack.com/p/why-it-is-important-to-read-scientific
I knew that and have practiced that for 30 years since the mid-1990s. Intelligent thoughtful rational people such as Killian have too. While remaining mindful that real life Observations trump hypothetical assumptions, leading to unsubstantiated theories and mathematical climate models with faulty input assumptions hands down. 30 years of climate science and public policy makers education is a sad joke on humanity. NASAs Climate Scientists, Date Sets and GCMs will not save a single child or cow from dying of drought or starvation. Nor will they stop one wildfire from destroying another town or city.
Poor NASA
Barton Paul Levenson says
PP: Intelligent thoughtful rational people such as Killian
BPL: Now I’m wondering if PP is a sock puppet for Killian…
JCM says
In some ways the re-framing of environment and realclimates through a narrow lens of net zero emission could be net harmful. Recently I participated in a conference of conservation professionals where a series of sponsoring vendors were given five-minute slots to introduce themselves and invite attendees to their booths.
Despite the event’s grounded, practical focus on environmental stewardship, three out of five vendors led with their net zero pledges, as if this was supposed to be impressive. Needless to say the messages fell flat. Quiet murmurs spread through the crowd where the disconnect was palpable. Such messaging has been obstructive to practical conservation – a consequence of muting the signals of profound catchment deterioration in global change research. Instead of amplifying the signal, research is creating a friction where we need alignment. There can be little doubt these are real phenomena.
In training sales and marketing staff for public outreach, know thy audience. The default glossy brochures and canned talking points of so-called green initiatives might work in certain contexts, but in this field, it reeks of performative virtue. Such rhetoric isn’t just hollow, it’s creating barriers in our work. A re-balancing of perspective in restoring realclimate stability overdue, including from our allies in academia, IPCC, and their influential “global army of disciples”. The narrative, while well-intentioned, is seeping into domains where it hinders more than helps the work at hand.
Tomáš Kalisz says
Dear Dr. Schmidt,
Thank you very much for your feedback. As the second post by Dr. Makarieva does nor refer to ERA5 reanalysis, could you add also a comment thereon?
I cannot assess if she interprets the cited article correctly, or if her objections may be flawed in this case as well.
Best regards
Tomáš
[Response: I have no clue what point she is trying to make – while accusing me of ignoring deforestation? It’s not all obvious that ~6 data points 10 Ma apart, 300 Ma ago, are particularly informative of climate change and the carbon cycle on an annual basis today. – gavin]
Scott Nudds says
Trump budget proposes $1 trillion for defense, slashes education, foreign aid, environment, health and public assistance
…
Climate research
The budget would slash Earth science research at NASA, including eliminating what it says are “low-priority climate monitoring satellites.” It would also cut funding for climate research at the National Science Foundation and make sweeping reductions to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s climate monitoring and research functions. At NOAA this would include focusing next-generation satellites more on weather than climate. The budget also proposes cutting $235 million from EPA’s climate and environmental justice research.
Science research
The budget proposes a large reduction in funding to the National Science Foundation, which would see a 56% reduction from fiscal year 2025 enacted levels. That includes climate and clean energy research funding but also what the proposal describes as “woke social, behavioral, and economic sciences; and programs in low priority areas of science.” It would also end funding to programs categorized as DEI-related.
https://www.cnn.com/2025/05/02/politics/trump-budget-proposal-defense-spending
Have you decided to join the moral majority yet or are you going to sit at your desk cowering until you are fired?
Tomáš Kalisz says
regarding Scott Nudds and Poor Peru
If the Wikipedia article about “Moral Majority”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Moral_Majority
is correct, then I think that “Scott Nudds” may be quite likely another nick for “Don Williams”, and that this entity is closely related to Poor Peru aka Dharma, Sabine, Escobar, Ned Kelly etc.
Greetings
Tomáš
Piotr says
Scott Nudds: “ Have you decided to join the moral majority yet or are you going to sit at your desk cowering until you are fired?”
Do tell us the inspiring stories of your exploits, O Brave Scott Nudds Who Cowers to Nobody.
You may start from the job you have been fired from for your Tremendous Outspokenness on the climate change. You are leading by an example, right?