Are direct water vapor emissions endangering anyone?

In the EPA EF reconsideration document there is a section on p62 where they attempt to make the argument that the CO2 endangerment finding would also apply to direct water vapor emissions to the atmosphere, which is (according to them) obviously absurd. But both claims are bogus.
First off, the definition of pollutant in the Clean Air Act (CAA) clearly does include CO2 as well as water vapor. This was the point litigated in Massachusetts v. EPA in 2007:
An air pollutant is defined as any substance, or combination of substances, including physical, chemical, biological, or radioactive matter, that is emitted into or otherwise enters the ambient air and may reasonably be anticipated to cause or contribute to air pollution.
A Hazardous Substance is further defined as one “that can cause or may reasonably be anticipated to cause adverse health or environmental effects“.
So there are two factors to assess. First, is the substance emitted into the air? (Yes, for both CO2 and water vapor). Second, might it be reasonably anticipated to cause adverse effects? (This is precisely the point of the Endangerment Finding process!). Thus it is not self-evidently absurd that water vapor emissions might be regulatable under the CAA, but the issue is whether there is any evidence that these emissions might plausibly have adverse effects.
It’s worth listing some pertinent comparisons between CO2, water vapor and a criteria pollutant like SO2 (which oxidises to SO4), to see the differences:
|Substance
|CO2
|SO4/SO2
|Water Vapor (H2O)
|Perturbation timescale(s)
|> 1,000 years
|~ 2 weeks
|~ 10 days
|Increase over background since 19th Century (%)
|> 50%
|~350% (Greenland, 1980)
|~ 4% (since 1979)
~ 9% (estimate since 1900)
|Anthropogenic direct emissions
|~ 36 GtCO2/yr
|~ 130 MtSO2/yr (1980)
|~ 21 GtH2O/yr
|Anthropogenic sources
|Fossil fuel combustion, deforestation
|Sulfur in coal, biomass burning
|Irrigation, combustion
|Attribution of anthropogenic direct sources to atmospheric increase
|~ 90%
|100%
|~
|Impact of climate feedbacks
|~ 10% (ocean/soils etc.)
|0 %
|~
|Adverse effects of increase
|Increased heat waves, sea level rise, etc.
|Acid rain, public health, agricultural yield
|More intense rainfall, enhanced global warming
Basically, direct emission of water vapor has only a minimal impact on the increasing water vapor burden (which is the opposite of the case for CO2 and SO2/SO4) (much less than 0.01% of the WV increase of ~9% is plausibly related to direct emissions). Indeed, it’s clear that the vast majority of the increase is due to climate change itself (warming the atmosphere and increasing the saturation vapor pressure). Thus even if direct WV emissions were reduced to zero, that would be counteracted by a mere
0.05ºC 0.00005ºC change in global temperature.
We are not environmental lawyers, so the criteria are likely more subtle than presented, but the case for direct water vapor emissions being a hazard is very weak. If one was interested in reducing the harms associated with increasing water vapor in the atmosphere, one would obviously start with CO2 and the other greenhouse gases that are driving up the temperatures, not with the almost negligible effect of direct WV emissions. However, it is not absurd that one might consider this, but in practice it is not a very sensible idea.
The bottom line however is that the impact of direct WV emissions are totally immaterial to whether CO2 emissions are a hazard and so this discussion in the EPA proposed rule is merely distraction.
Update (Aug 1): We originally overestimated the impact of direct WV emissions on the concentration by a factor of 1000. The correction makes the point of this discussion even stronger.
M says
I believe that both the 2009 finding and the later aircraft finding discuss water vapor, as do the responses to comments in those documents. Pulling language directly from EPA’s own records may have additional weight in the courtroom
AlanJ says
My high-level understanding is that, to first order, the concentration of water vapor is a function of temperature – that is why WV is said to be a feedback and not a climate forcing. Thus the only way we realistically *could* regulate WV as a GHG is via existing regulations on other climate-warming GHGs like CO2 that do act as forcing. Is that accurate?
Jess H. Brewer says
It is, of course, a little more complicated than that. Air at sea level is saturated with WV over 6/7 of the planet. As that air rises and cools, the WV condenses to make (a) clouds, which increase the Earth’s albedo, and (b) rain, which returns the water to the oceans (with, sometimes, some detours over land). While it’s in the air as WV, it does contribute to the greenhouse effect.
Barton Paul Levenson says
AlanJ, yes, that’s correct.
Susan Anderson says
Edmund Esterbauer says
Segalstad finds resident time for CO2 in the atmosphere using isotopes is between 5-10 years and surveyed literature which confirmed this. The claims of long resident times for anthropogenic CO2 by Climate is disputed.
[Response: Almost any statement about climate has been ‘disputed’. One can describe anything as ‘arguble’ because someone has argued about it. None of these things actually change the physics of the situation. People have confused a residence time in the atmosphere of a single molecule o CO2 with the perturbation time for the system many, many times. And they have been wrong every single time. The key issue is that the atmosphere/surface ocean/biosphere is a coupled and rapidly exchanging system. Thus when we add CO2 to the air we are actually adding it to the (larger) coupled system. And the fluxes in and out of the system as a whole (exchange with the deep ocean mainly) are much smaller. That then means that the residence time in the coupled system (defined as the total in the atm/ocean/biosphere divided by the outputs) is much, much longer than the residence time defined by the atmosphere alone. – gavin]
Richard Badalamente says
The thing that makes climate science challenging is not so much taking each piece apart to better understand its function, but the necessity of putting it all together to better understand its action in the system as a whole. The interplay between CO2 and H2O(g) is particularly ‘fun.’
Ken Towe says
Regardless of temperature or other environmental conditions, automobiles (and other ICE vehicles) emit both CO2 and water vapor…but also exhaust aerosols. Is it those aerosol emissions that are immediately endangering people, especially in high population density city locations. CO2 and water vapor have been turning the Earth greener. Aerosols are not helping…;polluting. When if? we finish the energy transition to renewables and EVs we will not have that problem, Unfortunately we can’t complete the transition without those vehicles. A rock and a hard place?
Kevin McKinney says
“A rock and a hard place?”
As discussed previously, nope. Since previous explanations haven’t worked for you, try it this way: Your metaphorical formulation makes the “rock” of maximal climate disruption (due to the hypothetical non-replacement of ICE vehicles) equivalent to the “hard place” (of replacement of ICE vehicles with all practicable speed)–obviously a logical absurdity.
Barton Paul Levenson says
KT: CO2 and water vapor have been turning the Earth greener.
BPL: Look again:
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/earth-stopped-getting-greener-20-years-ago/
Tomáš Kalisz says
Dear moderators,
I appreciate that you opened this topic pertaining to the role of water in Earth climate, although with a narrow (and in my opinion somewhat unfortunate) focus on anthropogenic “water vapour emissions”.
1) I put this framing in quotes because I think that reduction of anthropogenic interferences with global water cycle and especially with land hydrology to “anthropogenic water vapour emissions” is neither possible nor reasonable.
2) I am afraid that discussing ” water emissions” from fuel combustion, irrigation (or, e.g. laundry drying :-)) without considering possible (and in my opinion possibly quite significant) “negative emissions” may be seriously misleading. There may be, and likely were, many possible sources of a such “negative emissions”, for example: soil destruction, land deforestation, wetland drying, landscape drainage by agricultural meliorations, by river regulations and by building infrastructure that prevents soaking and speeds up runoff.
3) In view of the circumstance that these “negative emissions” were not mentioned in your post, I am somewhat afraid that they were not considered in the attribution of 4% of the “increase over background” (Do you mean an increase in average global absolute air humidity?) to “direct anthropogenic sources”. If so, the attribution would have been very questionable already for this single reason.
4) Moreover, I have a feeling that your post omitted the hint that changes in latent heat flux accompanying “positive” or “negative” “water vapour emissions” could have a significant influence on mean global surface temperature (GMST). As suggest results of a modelling study published by Lague et al
https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1748-9326/acdbe1 ,
prevailing “positive” emissions might cool Earth surface and paradoxically result in global average absolute air humidity decrease, due to lowering water vapour supply from the ocean. Oppositely, in their “desert land” scenario, lowering water supply from land resulted in a GMST increase that caused global increase in the average absolute air humidity.
5) In view of the preceding remarks, I doubt that discussing “water vapour” merely as a possible source of greenhouse effect makes a sense. I am afraid that clouds and latent heat flux (both also playing a significant role in Earth surface temperature regulation) are so intricately combined with water vapour formation that all these mechanisms of Earth climate regulation cannot be assessed separately from each other.
6) For all the above reasons, I respectfully disagree with you opinion that (although it is not worth of the effort, because anthropogenic “direct water vapour emissions” are allegedly small in comparison with “water vapour feedback” to other anthropogenic climate forcings), “water vapour” could be, at least “in principle”, legally treated as an air pollutant, the same way as other anthropogenic air pollutants, including carbon dioxide.
7) I think that due to above mentioned complexity, water vapour is significantly different from all other pollutants. I am afraid that even a suggestion that it COULD be legally treated the same way as other pollutants is potentially dangerous, because it may be highly confusing for broad public and it might easily cause a huge legal turmoil.
Could you comment?
Best regards
Tomáš
Piotr says
Tomas: “Dear moderators, I appreciate that you opened this topic pertaining to the role of water in Earth climate,”
Tomas never misses a chance to miss the point. NOBODY is “opening” on the role of water – if anything the opposite – moderators point that why direct changes to WV emissions are IRRELEVANT to AGW:
CO2 SO4/SO2 Water vapour
Perturbation timescale(s) > 1,000 years ~ 2 weeks ~ 10 days
Increase over background
since 19th Century (%) > 50% ~350% ~ 4% (since 1979), ~ 9% (since 1900)
And even that ~9% is NOT as a result of “direct” changes in WV emissions, but “indirect” result of increasing T, thanks to CO2 increase.
And therefore moderators do NOT “open” it as a worthwhile subject, but identify WV as a disingenuous distraction from the crucial role of GHGs, I quote:
“The bottom line however is that the impact of direct WV emissions are totally immaterial to whether CO2 emissions are a hazard and so this discussion in the EPA proposed rule is merely distraction.”
It applies to the actions of the climate change deniers from the EPA, as it applies to you, JCM and other “anything but GHG” deniers..
Tomáš Kalisz says
in Re to Piotr, 1 Aug 2025 at 1:21 PM,
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2025/07/are-direct-water-vapor-emissions-endangering-anyone/#comment-836774
Hallo Piotr,
It is indeed possible that the moderators (Am I right that the term “Group” means all of them?) merely wanted to emphasize that anthropogenic “direct water vapour emissions” are irrelevant to the observed global warming. Nevertheless, I still think that the value of their post “Are direct water vapor emissions endangering anyone?” may rather than in their message alone consist in the circumstance that it generally pertains to the role of water in Earth climate and thus offers an opportunity to discuss this important (but in my opinion still quite underrated) topic.
If you read my post, you could recognize that I do rather question the basis of their message (the method how the emissions were estimated) as the message (that “direct changes to WV emissions are IRRELEVANT to AGW”) itself.
I strived to show that despite the direct greenhouse effect of “anthropogenic water vapour emissions” can be unimportant, it is still well possible that human interferences with water cycle could have contributed to the observed global climate change significantly. That is why I expressed a concern that the narrow focus on “vapour emissions” without putting them into the respective complex context may rather mislead the broad public than educate it.
Greetings
Tomáš
Kevin McKinney says
Tomas, this, too, has been discussed already at wearisome length. I’ll only ask you to recall what has been said about residence time of water vapor in the atmosphere–and take note of the related concept given in the table in the OP. To wit: “Perturbation timescale: 10 days”.
Tomáš Kalisz says
In Re to Kevin McKinney, 1 Aug 2025 at 4:43 PM,
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2025/07/are-direct-water-vapor-emissions-endangering-anyone/#comment-836782
Hallo Kevin,
Honestly, I am not aware that the moderators have ever addressed the role of water cycle in Earth climate regulation in its entirety. As I expressed in my parallel reply to Piotr
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2025/07/are-direct-water-vapor-emissions-endangering-anyone/#comment-836790
I am somewhat surprised by the narrow focus of the present post “Are direct water vapor emissions endangering anyone?” on the “direct anthropogenic water vapour emissions”, because I am afraid that such an extreme narrowing of the extremely complex role of water in Earth climate could be seriously misleading.
Greetings
Tomáš
JCM says
Yes the pollution framing of realclimates could be misleading when it comes to hydrological cycling and latent flux. Phony environmentalists frequently use this framing to minimize the importance of conservation stewardship. They knowingly and actively distort the issue. Increasing WV residence time and saturation vapor pressure is a response to environmental desruction. This is distinct from direct emission. Currently working in UK and will be back in a couple weeks. Cheers
Ken Towe says
Direct water vapor emissions from ICE vehicles include CO2, some carbon monoxide and aerosols. The exhaust aerosols can be dangerous to anyone inhaling them. Especially joggers running roadsides in high traffic areas.
Piotr says
Ken Towe: “ Direct water vapor emissions from ICE vehicles include CO2, some carbon monoxide and aerosols.
Huh? This has as much sense as saying that the exports of potatoes include oranges, some apples and pineapples.
Ken Towe says
Thank you. However, vegetables and fruits emit water vapor when cooked. But no aerosols that can be dangerous.
ricardo says
