Melange à Trois

In honor of the revelation today, that Koonin, Christy and Spencer have been made Special Government Employees at the Dept. of Energy, we present a quick round up of our commentary on the caliber of their arguments we’ve posted here over the last decade or so.

TL;DR? The arguments are not very good.

Steve Koonin

Roy Spencer

John Christy

There is more in the archives if you care to look, but this should be sufficient background reading to start with.

And, since people ask, the comparisons of the Spencer and Christy dataset (up-to-date version) and similar records to the climate models are here (and updated every year).