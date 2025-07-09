In honor of the revelation today, that Koonin, Christy and Spencer have been made Special Government Employees at the Dept. of Energy, we present a quick round up of our commentary on the caliber of their arguments we’ve posted here over the last decade or so.
TL;DR? The arguments are not very good.
Steve Koonin
Roy Spencer
- Spencer’s Shenanigans (2024)
- Flyer Tipping (2021)
- Review of Spencer’s Great Global Warming Blunder (2011)
- Misdiagnosis of Surface Temperature Feedback (2011)
- How to cook a graph in three easy lessons (2008)
John Christy
- How not to science (2023)
- The true meaning of numbers (2017)
- Comparing models to satellite observations (2016)
- Tropical temperature trends (2007)
There is more in the archives if you care to look, but this should be sufficient background reading to start with.
And, since people ask, the comparisons of the Spencer and Christy dataset (up-to-date version) and similar records to the climate models are here (and updated every year).
Russell Seitz says
This looks like a myth in the making -Jason and the Ask Me Nots
Long before Steve enlisted on the side of fuel in the climate wars, Jason founding father Edward Teller read the riot act to the oil industry at its 100th birthday party thrown by The American Petroleum Institute at Columbia: in 1959:
‘” Whenever you burn conventional fuel, you create carbon dioxide[….The carbon dioxide is invisible, it is transparent, you can’t smell it, it is not dangerous to health, so why should one worry about it?
“Carbon dioxide has a strange property. It transmits visible light but it absorbs the infrared radiation which is emitted from the earth. Its presence in the atmosphere causes a greenhouse effect ….a temperature rise…. sufficient to melt the icecap and submerge New York. All the coastal cities would be covered, and since a considerable percentage of the human race lives in coastal regions, I think that this chemical contamination is more serious than most people tend to believe.”
Rory Allen says
That was pretty early. But in the interests of any patriotic Swedes who may be reading this, I have to point out that Svante Arrhenius was even more far sighted. He wrote in The Philosophical Magazine that rises in atmospheric CO2 due to fossil fuel burning would eventually result in a doubling of its concentration, and a rise of between 3 and 4C. He also stated the law that if CO2 concentration rises in geometric progression, global temperature will rise in arithmetic progression. I believe that’s still more or less accepted, and the ARC 2021 estimate for ECS was 2.5 – 4C.
Arrhenius’ remarkably accurate prediction was published in 1896. 63 years later, the scientific community had caught up with his insights, or at least, the more perceptive members of it. Nearly 130 years later, the US government is still in denial.
It took the Catholic Church 190 years to accept the heliocentric theory. I hope we don’t have to wait that long for our politicians to do the same with anthropogenic climate change.
Gareth John Evans says
Yes, Arrhenius was probably the first to emphasise this and his estimates were “surprisingly good” (though it is basic science – green house gas warming can easily be demonstrated in the laboratory).
Ken Towe says
Yes… his estimates were very good. Many years later geochemists validated them:
Nature 461, 1110-1113 (22 October 2009)
Atmospheric carbon dioxide through the Eocene–Oligocene climate transition
Paul N. Pearson, Gavin L. Foster, Bridget S. Wade
“Geological and geochemical evidence indicates that the Antarctic ice sheet formed during the Eocene–Oligocene transition 33.5–34.0 million years ago. Modelling studies suggest that such ice-sheet formation might have been triggered when atmospheric carbon dioxide levels fell below a critical threshold of ~750 p.p.m.v. During maximum ice-sheet growth, pCO2 was between 450 and 1,500 p.p.m.v., with a central estimate of 760 p.p.m.v.”
CO2 was about double what it is now. The climate was mild. The plant life on land was lush. The pH of the oceans was lower than now but the carbonate-secreting plankton thrived..
Over 100 years ago Svante Arrhenius calculated what the geochemists found:
“The latest glacial hypothesis is announced by Prof. T. C. Chamberlin of Chicago, who finds the cause of refrigeration is the depletion of the air of its carbon dioxide. It is well known that the atmosphere would be incapable of holding sufficient heat to support life if it were depleted of its carbon dioxide, its water vapor, and its dust particles. These three components of the air act as conservers of the radiant energy received from the sun by the earth. The slow giving up of the heat derived by the earth from the sun keeps the surface air at a medium temperature. If, however, the above-named three elements were removed from the air, and especially the carbon dioxide, then radiation would keep pace with absorption, thus producing permanent, glacial conditions. Doctor Arrhenius, as quoted by Chamberlin, is authority for the statement that a reduction of 45 to 48 per cent of the present amount of carbon dioxide in the air would bring on glacial conditions and that an INCREASE of 2.5 to 3 times its value would restore the MILD temperatures of Tertiary time over the Northern Hemisphere. (Journal of Geology, vol. 5.) The cause of the depletion is ascribed to the enormous degradation of granitic rocks which would occur during the exposure of great land surfaces. The depletion would be furthered by the storing up of carbon dioxide through the agency of plant and animal life. The gradual exhaustion of the carbon dioxide from the air would bring on a period of cold, which would last until the carbon dioxide balance had been restored.”
2.5 X 280 ppm = 700 ppm. 3.0 X 280 ppm = 840. Average: 770 ppm.
Eli Rabett says
Not quite true. What can be easily demonstrated in the lab is the spectroscopic properties of CO2 (and H2O). Together with the lapse rate these two ideas are necessary and sufficient for the existence of the greenhouse effect.
Keith Woollard says
Am I missing something? Didn’t Arrhenius say 5.5 for a doubling of CO2?
Susan Anderson says
I enjoy Russell Seitz’s reflections on current events. In addition, from 1958:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m-AXBbuDxRY
Maggie Thatcher provided some clarity on the subject. [not looking it up … brevity, wit’s soul …]
Then, NYTimes:
https://archive.ph/ub95G
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/1912-article-global-warming/
pgeo says
In this post on:
Figure: Comparison of the TLT records (three versions to estimate structural uncertainty) from the MSU/AMSU/AMSR instruments since 1979, with 36 CMIP6 climate models.
What is the explanation for the separation of the 3 Observation times series since around 1998 onwards? Prior to around 1998 the 3 time series depict less spread.
Thanks.
MA Rodger says
pgeo,
Simplisitically, the satellite sensors can only be calibrated relative to each other which can be a problem if the overlap is inadequate. The differences shown in the OP graphic above for RSS relative to STAR & UAH, is because RSS use data from a particular sensor that STAR & UAH consider unusable and work round. This difference results in RSS finding more warming in the period 1999-2005 than STAR/UAH. Outside that period, the three match pretty closely, at least, at a global level.
David says
Courtesy of CNN:
Andrew Dessler, a climate scientist at Texas A&M University, told CNN the hires signal an effort by DOE to arrive at a predetermined result.
“Hiring Koonin, Spencer, and Christy is not just irregular, it’s a recognition that none of the normal channels would not give them the answer they want,” Dessler said. “This seems to be a thread running through this administration. They don’t seek out legitimate expert opinion; instead, they find people to give them the answer they want.”
https://www.cnn.com/2025/07/08/climate/doe-climate-contrarians-trump
Dan says
“They don’t seek out legitimate expert opinion; instead, they find people to give them the answer they want.””
*Precisely* the same goes for many of the anti-science climate deniers over the years who post on Real Climate who like to flaunt their lack of critical thinking skills (while also showing off their poor science education). People like Victor and the ultimate anti-science and fact denier (not just science), KIA.
Gareth John Evans says
Global warming and climate change are the defining issues of our times. The debate is long over, the data speaks for itself. But, the human race has inbuilt, self-destructive tendencies. A minority, for whatever reasons, will do anything to misinform, to maintain a primitive, “burnt out” way of life that lines the pockets of the few. How naive, there is so much new opportunity. Unlimited clean energy from fusion or from spacetime itself (as first postulated by Einstein – or did this great genius of science also get it wrong)? Wake up mankind, wake up to a new age, save planet earth and make it green and full of diverse life once again. Don’t be influenced by the few.
Ken Towe says
Mr. Evans… The problem we have is trying to balance the desire to reduce emissions toward zero by 2050 but still be able to make the energy transition to renewables and EVs possible. Conventional vehicles do all of the significant transportation. That means more oil, not less. A dilemma for our times?
Wieger Fransen says
John Christy on IPCC: http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/science/nature/7081331.stm
Kevin McKinney says
How much mischief can these three plausibly make? Seriously, I mean?
David says
Hi Kevin. Just my opinion, but I suspect one thing their energies may be used for by the Energy Department is to help contribute towards quickly providing a “new scientific analysis” that will be used to buttress Zeldin’s EPA efforts to overturn the 2009 federal ruling covering planet-warming pollution as a threat to us folks.
All in the name of the new scientific gold standard. You know, he who has the gold makes the standard.
Russell Seitz says
Thirty five years before the new Christy Minstrels were called out of retirement by Trump’s science guys, John and Roy wrote what amounts to an op-ed in Science. It was taken seriously by many,, as they were the reigning authority on satellite temperature trends, and would remain so until it was discovered that their faulty orbital location algorithms had gotten the sign wrong,
That tooknearly a decade, so here is that I wrote at the time trusting in AAAS peer review:
https://vvattsupwiththat.blogspot.com/2015/04/a-war-against-fire.html
Thessalonia says
our commentary on the caliber of their arguments ?
So — after nearly two decades of critique, Koonin, Christy, and Spencer are still professionally active, still testifying before Congress, still shaping public discourse. And now, they’ve been appointed Special Government Employees at the Department of Energy.
You’ve published rebuttals, exposed errors, corrected the record.
And yet — they rise.
It’s easy to be disturbed by this, to see it as a failure of communication or public understanding.
But maybe the deeper problem lies elsewhere.
We’ve built a climate policy culture where the greatest energy is spent “calling out” individuals — deniers, contrarians, dissenters — while the actual mechanisms of planetary change remain untouched.
If you think silencing a few high-profile skeptics is hard, try shifting global finance.
Try ending fossil fuel subsidies.
Try rewiring power grids or reorganizing supply chains.
Try confronting economic systems that depend on expansion — even as the biosphere contracts.
Because that’s the real terrain.
These aren’t just platitudes.
They’re the hard, structural shifts required for a livable future — economic restructuring, technological reinvention, political reconfiguration, and a new social compact.
The real danger was never just misinformation.
It was inertia.
And that’s not something a blog post can fix.
David says
Excellent! Thank you for that comment. I’m curious to see what the world does going forward with the withdrawal of the U.S. from reality…
Joseph O'Sullivan says
This was news to me. My first reaction was disbelief. Just when you think it can’t get any worse or weirder, it gets worse and weirder.
David says
Oh, and of course, for NOAA, Neil Jacobs coasted in today’s Senate appearance. Some will remember that Jacobs, acted like a coward by allowing meteorologists at the Birmingham AL WFO to endure warrantless malicious attacks during ‘Sharpiegate’ instead of how a true leader and scientist should have responded. One of several charming events during his first attempt at leadership. But let’s not dwell on the past…
So now, he supports Trump’s idiotic budget slicing and dicing of research, the elimination of 2,000+ jobs already and yet also promises to bring NWS staffing back to full levels. Ha! Can’t wait to hear how Lutnick and Trump have a good laugh over cheeseburgers about that! With research being quickly and effectively severed from the operations side (NWS), it will become easier to accomplish the next goal – privatization of the NWS and whatever else remains that can be sold for pennies on the dollar to friends of the administration. They’re going to try, and who will stop them?
The only thing more irritating than Jacobs‘ theatre and watching fellow conservatives race towards failure in pursuit of pleasing our new God is watching how utterly helpless the D’s in D.C. are. Maybe Democratic Leader Jeffries can post another photo of himself holding a baseball bat (the first was oh so scary) and Schumer can mutter about his brave accomplishments about the wording on a bill. It’s like watching a pen of kittens and alligators.
.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/weather/2025/07/09/neil-jacobs-noaa-trump-texas-floods/