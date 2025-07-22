RealClimate

National Climate Assessment links

by

For some reason, it has become hard to locate the various National Climate Assessments (NCAs) that have been produced by the USGCRP over the decades (and it’s pretty hard to find the USGRCP as well…). However, the reports are still accessible if you know where to look. So for future reference, here are all the links (and we’ve downloaded the pdfs locally so that they will always be available here).

NCA1 (2000)

NCA2 (2009)

NCA3 (2014)

NCA4 (2017)

NCA5 (2023)

NCA6

There is no ongoing NCA6 process, even though it is mandated by Congress to be completed over the next few years. We’ll let you know if that changes.

Reader Interactions

6 Responses to "National Climate Assessment links"

  1. Thank you for doing this. Don’t have any polite words for why it seems okay in D.C. to ignore that NCA6 remains still required by LAW. Guess Article I of the U.S. Constitution doesn’t seem to matter much these dark days, so I’ll just again say thank you for this.

  2. Thank you! I was wondering if the reports had been archived somewhere accessible. Much appreciated.

  3. Thank you for this. The destruction of history, or at least the attempt to destroy history, is the condition for an attack on democracy. It is good that these documents at least will not be lost to posterity.

  5. I wish I saw this post earlier this week as I was looking for one of these reports and had to rely on the wayback machine. It’s crazy how important reports like this can apparently disappear so quickly.

  6. Thank you! We need backups because there is great danger of erasure by the present regime.

