For some reason, it has become hard to locate the various National Climate Assessments (NCAs) that have been produced by the USGCRP over the decades (and it’s pretty hard to find the USGRCP as well…). However, the reports are still accessible if you know where to look. So for future reference, here are all the links (and we’ve downloaded the pdfs locally so that they will always be available here).
NCA1 (2000)
- Full report (via the internet archive) (via gov archive) (local pdf)
NCA2 (2009)
- Full report (via the internet archive) (via gov archive) (local pdf)
NCA3 (2014)
- Full Report (via the NOAA library) (local pdf)
- Climate Science Supplement (via the internet archive) (local pdf)
NCA4 (2017)
- Volume 1 Climate Science Special Report (via the NOAA library) (local pdf)
- Volume 2 Impacts, Risks, and Adaptation in the United States (via the NOAA Library) (local pdf)
NCA5 (2023)
- The NCA5 Atlas (via ESRI)
- Full report (via the NOAA Library) (local pdf)
NCA6
There is no ongoing NCA6 process, even though it is mandated by Congress to be completed over the next few years. We’ll let you know if that changes.
6 Responses to "National Climate Assessment links"
David says
Thank you for doing this. Don’t have any polite words for why it seems okay in D.C. to ignore that NCA6 remains still required by LAW. Guess Article I of the U.S. Constitution doesn’t seem to matter much these dark days, so I’ll just again say thank you for this.
Bryce Anderson says
Thank you! I was wondering if the reports had been archived somewhere accessible. Much appreciated.
Rory Allen says
Thank you for this. The destruction of history, or at least the attempt to destroy history, is the condition for an attack on democracy. It is good that these documents at least will not be lost to posterity.
Kevin McKinney says
Thank you, thank you, thank you!
Bruce Calvert in Ottawa says
I wish I saw this post earlier this week as I was looking for one of these reports and had to rely on the wayback machine. It’s crazy how important reports like this can apparently disappear so quickly.
Barton Paul Levenson says
Thank you! We need backups because there is great danger of erasure by the present regime.