Ocean circulation going South?

Some intriguing new measurements of salinity in the oceans around Antarctica have set off reams of sensationalist speculations. Maybe some context is helpful…
What we’ve been seeing
The climate change situation in the Southern Oceans (those seas surrounding Antarctica and connected by the massive Antarctic Circumpolar current) have been anomalous for many years, decades even. While even the earliest climate projections from the 1980s suggested that the climate change signal around Antarctica would be muted (especially compared to the Arctic), they did not predict that it would actually cool – which it actually has (at least until around 2015/2016). Similarly, the increase in sea ice extent (again to around 2015) was not expected.
At the same time, we saw long term increases in the southern ocean winds (which was expected, mainly as a function of the polar ozone hole and increasing CO2) and mostly steady mass loss from the continental ice sheet (via the GRACE/GRACE-FO satellites) (from WAIS and the Antarctic Peninsula mainly, offset by a slight gain in the center of the East Antarctic ice sheet).
Scientists speculated that the change in the winds led the increase sea ice (but the models did not support this), or that the freshwater meltwater anomaly had led to freshening, more stratification, and higher sea ice (for which there is some support Schmidt et al., 2023).
However, since 2016 we’ve seen the sea ice go from record high amounts to record low amounts (somewhat surprisingly), and the puzzle has switched signs. There have also been some hiccups in the mass loss from continental ice sheet, with actual increases in mass from 2020 to about 2023.
And now we have a new assessment of remote sensing and Argo measurements for ocean salinity in this region which suggests that the freshening trend to 2015 has reversed in recent years Silvano et al. (2025).
Reporting
This new result got some pretty straightforward attention in the NY Times, but the initial press release from one of the institutions (ICM) involved went way further than was justified by the paper (possibly as a result of poor translations and choices of words). The subsequent press release and a piece in The Conversation from the first author stressed the potentially global impact of the changes being seen.
I think much of this is a little overblown – these are not large changes in salinity (though the change in trend is interesting), and while the changes in Antarctic sea ice did play a small role in the record global temperatures we saw in 2023 and 2024, I think the real importance of this result are the clues it provides as to the complex processes at play in this hard-to-measure region.
Where do we start?
But to understand how processes are changing, we need a good understanding of what normally happens. The seasonal cycle in this region is large, with a massive expansion of sea ice in the winter months (with a maximum extent in September), driven mainly by ice formation near the coast. That ice is then pushed by the wind northward into the more open ocean, where there is more snowfall and a thickening of ice due to ‘snow-ice’ formation (when you get so much snow that it pushes the freeboard of the ice below the water level and sea water then mixes with the snow and freezes in situ), until the ice gets into warmer and rougher seas where it melts and breaks up.
With a few exceptions (such as was seen in a recent polynya in the Weddell Sea), deep water formation happens in the basins around the continent (as opposed to the open ocean), driven by salt rejection during sea ice formation, and this sets up an ocean circulation which is poleward at the surface and northward at depth, and where the stratification in the ocean is quite strong. This circulation is very unlikely to reverse.
Note that the area over which the salinity trends are clearest is somewhat away from the coast and deep water origins.
Oh Buoyancy
In the schematic above, there are two areas where ‘buoyancy’ is gained and lost. In this context, adding heat and/or freshwater reduces the density and adds buoyancy, while extracting heat and/or forming sea ice (which leaves brine behind) removes buoyancy, making the water denser. Freshwater however comes in many forms – submarine meltwater from the ice sheets, melting icebergs, direct rain and snow into the ocean from storms, and even melting sea ice (further to the north usually). Changes in the salinity can be affected by changes in any of these processes – a change in the ice sheet melt or calving rate or a shift of the storm tracks – and is mediated directly by the sea ice cover itself (snow falling on sea ice has a much more muted impact on surface salinity than snow falling in the ocean).
So what does this mean?
To be clear, I don’t have any particular theory for what is happening in the Southern Ocean. The changes to 2015 (I think) are related to increasing amounts of freshwater from the ice shelves/sheets, but the very rapid turnaround subsequently is still mysterious. There are coherent signals – decreasing sea ice and higher salinity go together, poleward shifts in snowfall impact both the GRACE data and the salinity etc. but causality is hard. Was there a big decrease in meltwater? Was there a shift in storm tracks driven from the tropics? Is there a complex interplay between sea ice, salinity, winds, stratification etc. – yes.
But we don’t have great models for this – you need to include the specific histories of ice sheets and ice shelves, high resolution oceans, ice-shelf/ocean interactions, good observations of the winds and maybe better clouds and aerosols etc… The climate models that are being used for understanding the impacts of climate change don’t (yet) have interactive ice sheets, they have large biases in the Southern Ocean and very varied cloud feedbacks. The high resolution ocean models are better tools perhaps, but there are still biases in the reanalysis winds. The ice sheet models have their own issues.
There are useful things that can be done with existing models and this data will be an important target for the modeling that will get done. But understanding and better predictions will come from a synthesis of all the different elements, not just from the observations themselves, and it behoves the science community to acknowledge that more than they sometimes do.
References
- G.A. Schmidt, A. Romanou, L.A. Roach, K.D. Mankoff, Q. Li, C.D. Rye, M. Kelley, J.C. Marshall, and J.J.M. Busecke, "Anomalous Meltwater From Ice Sheets and Ice Shelves Is a Historical Forcing", Geophysical Research Letters, vol. 50, 2023. http://dx.doi.org/10.1029/2023GL106530
- A. Silvano, A. Narayanan, R. Catany, E. Olmedo, V. González‐Gambau, A. Turiel, R. Sabia, M.R. Mazloff, T. Spira, F.A. Haumann, and A.C. Naveira Garabato, "Rising surface salinity and declining sea ice: A new Southern Ocean state revealed by satellites", Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, vol. 122, 2025. http://dx.doi.org/10.1073/pnas.2500440122
Jan Umonst says
HI Gavin, we have there a regime shift going on which can be seen in temperature maps also in other studies that emerged recently.
We have to be careful not to downplay results that do not suit us because they are highly uncomfortable.
This study is important:
“Pacific sub-decadal sea surface temperature variations contributed to recent Antarctic Sea ice decline trend”; https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-025-58788-1#Fig5
Look at fig. 6 and the recent acceleration of upper ocean warming near Antarctica. This should not happen at all as the melt water should freshen the surface mixed layer and cap the surface cold water from the warm water below. And changes in saltiness are in cold water highly effective in terms of density.
What happens here is likely caused by subsurface warm water coming up which is rich in CO2.
As sea ice is decreasing around Antarctica cyclones had been strengthened and heat release to the atmosphere was increasing in 2023 one study found out (1). The changes around Antarctica can only be understood in their significance of seen in context and not in isolation.
Sea ice disappearing suddenly to such a extent was a big surprise. Next we found warm water coming up again – to what extent is the question. At the same time we realized West Antarctica could have crossed its tipping point already while methane seeps are popping up all over the place as recent warnings indicate (2/3). And all this stuff is rate dependent.
We have now so many critical Earth system changes going on that we could be at the beginning of a mass extinction event that could include us. Just take the recent monster marine heatwave across the North Pacific – its related to subsurface heat build up and an intensification of latent heat release to the atmosphere. Another proxy is atmospheric column water vapor. It did not decrease since the last El Nino significantly which it should have. Another very bad sign.
We are now in to it as a species and we should really start to take Earth system changes seriously and not downplay them anymore, as Earth system science is in the business of risk assessment and to downplay any risks is the worst you can do if it this would mean to correct your own position….
All the best
Jan
(1) “Record-low Antarctic sea ice in 2023 increased ocean heat loss and storms”; https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-024-08368-y#Fig3
(2) “Emergent Antarctic seafloor seeps: A tipping point reached?”; https://www.researchsquare.com/article/rs-3657723/v1
(3) “Massive methane leaks detected in Antarctica, posing potential risks for global warming”; https://english.elpais.com/climate/2025-02-12/massive-methane-leaks-detected-in-antarctica-posing-potential-risks-for-global-warming.html?fbclid=IwY2xjawImmNRleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHRXbfDYpxV-EvptM7cLBgF5
.
The Prieto Principle says
Jan Earth system science is in the business of risk assessment and to downplay any risks is the worst you can do
A critical point of note. Thanks for the added context and refs.
while Killian says
11 Jul 2025 at 1:15 PM
More good news from Antarctica: Meltwater ponds. Because of course. Because not supposed to be there. Because earlier than expected.
https://phys.org/news/2025-07-surface-meltwater-east-antarctica-global.amp
Increased meltwater ponding
The research, “Continent-wide mapping shows increasing sensitivity of East Antarctica to meltwater ponding,” published in Nature Climate Change, reveals a significant increase in the amount of meltwater ponding on the ice surface around the vast East Antarctic ice sheet, and more variability from one year to the next.
This comprehensive study, utilizing cloud computing to analyze over 133,000 satellite images, highlights the growing influence of atmospheric warming on the continent’s ice sheets.
It shows that surface meltwater covered an average of 3732 km²—more than twice the area of Greater London—across Antarctica each melt season. [ that’s not very large compared to the continents size, but the trend shift is remarkable]
Dr. Pete Tuckett, from the University of York, explained that the research has significant potential to change the way policymakers see the Antarctic continent and underlines the speed of change in its ice sheets.
He said, “Antarctica has traditionally been considered too cold for substantial amounts of surface melting to take place. Our study shows that not only does surface meltwater exist around large parts of the Antarctic margin, the amount of surface meltwater in East Antarctica is increasing.”
Continent-wide mapping shows increasing sensitivity of East Antarctica to meltwater ponding
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41558-025-02363-5
[ interesting to note that Phys.org has moved into the advertising industry ]
Ron R. says
“Sea ice disappearing suddenly to such a extent was a big surprise. Next we found warm water coming up again – to what extent is the question. At the same time we ….”
Not disputing what you’re saying but just wondering, are you an Antarctic climate researcher?
https://de.linkedin.com/in/jan-umsonst-92ba859a
Could we get some of them to chime in?
P.S. I thought I read an article where Business News Europe (Intellinews) now downplayed their original reversal report but now can’t find it. But I did see this:
https://aseannow.com/topic/1366294-no-an-ocean-current-did-not-reverse%E2%80%94experts-refute-viral-climate-report/
Need to double and triple check before sensational claims are made. Too much is at stake.
David says
Who said AI LLM should be banned? I sure didn’t. To clarify, I think you and others should simply post a link and an accompanying sentence, or two, or a paragraph explaining what the link to the AI output covers. Then folks who are interested can go and consume it. And thus comments are easier to follow.
Why? For the same reason folks don’t post the entirety of a research article, news story, etc. It’s really not that difficult to understand, is it?
Susan Anderson says
Mods: Why do we have two copies of this rant?
PP: Being self righteous and outraged about the fix we’re in while dismissing anybody who doesn’t completely agree is the wrong way to go about it.
We need collaboration, not elimination of those who are not, in your view, ‘perfect’.
We all can see it’s bad. Your attacks are driving people away who might otherwise have something to contribute.
Edward Burke says
Gavin, et al.:
Catch up soon (or when you can) with this that came along just this past Friday, 11 July 2025:
https://bjerknes.uib.no/en/news/tap-av-sjois-stabiliserer-golfstrommen
North to South, change is afoot, however it will wind up being assessed and whatever the actual effects turn out to be.
Thanks as ever, keep up all good work.
Sincerely,
Edward Burke
Karsten V. Johansen says
It is, to put it mildly, strange that the two schools in AMOC studies: 1) the “Rahmstorf school” pointing to the “cold blob” and a longterm weakening of the AMOC (minus 15 percent over more than the last hundred years) and 2) the “Bjerknes school” pointing to a change *in the opposite direction* in less than a couple of decades – the years just after 2000 to around 2016-20, *never even bother to mention* the fact that their own theory is – or at least seem to be – contradicted by the theory of another big school in oceanongraphy. They never mention or cite the scientific studies of each other.
Of course this is in no way a new phenomenon in science, on the contrary. But it is surely *not* contributing to at least my humble impression of how “scientific” scientists normally behave in the real world. Are they normally open to theories that contradict their own? No, not at all! They regularly seem to hate their opponents, even if they *officially* just ignore them completely… the outcome is not the advance of science, it is simply ridiculous, pathetic stupidity.
Just from my own field of science – geomorphology and ice-age studies – I know of quite a few examples concerning Scandinavia: fx.: did the socalled “Aalesund interstadial” around 30-40 kyr BP involve almost complete deglaciation of the inner parts of Southern Norway, as some say, or was the main ice sheet over Scandinavia intact? How thick was the scandinavian ice sheet during the last glacial maximum, around 20 kyr BP, more than a couple of thousand meters, or just 1500? The latter being concluded from the lower level of in situ weathered blockfields, ignoring that this could be a misinterpretation, as the maximum ice sheet probably was cold-based in the inner parts, and therefore did not erode and not move these blockfields, and that such a thin ice sheet seems incompatible with any realistic physical model of the ice sheet: how on earth could such a thin ice sheet have reached as far as into northern parts of Germany and Poland? Impossible.
Normally the differing theories are based on different types of data, and instead of just recognizing this and accepting that some data, fx. rather old C14-datings, are very dubious, and that there could be other explanations than their own darling, the scientists often just dig in and stick to their guns, making sure not to get involved in any meaningful debate with their opponents – as in this case with the AMOC.
From my experience living in Norway, a petrostate earning billions of dollars from oil and gas exploration in the northern Atlantic on the norwegian continental shelf, I must admit that I find it at least a little suspicious, that the main proponents of a strengthening of the AMOC are centered around scientists in western Norway – exactly the location of most of the norwegian fossil capital industry. That could be a mere coincidence of course, and I surely hope it is. Others seem also to think that the AMOC is at least not weakening: https://www.whoi.edu/press-room/news-release/no-amoc-decline/ – so why are the Gulf Stram waters along the US eastcoast getting so extremely hot? And what is causing the “cold blob”?
The fact that the norwegian media and the political opinion in Norway, as in the US and other petrostates (Russia, Saudiarabia, Gulf states etc.), are well-known from many studies to be *markedly* more what is called “climate contrarian” than in the world in general – and so of course in all the most stupid, trumpian ways, but mainly among the politicians and bureaucratic elite in the “lukewarming” and greenwashing way, surely points in the anti-scientific direction. Historical evidence from our modern imperialist era does exactly the same: the objectivistic view that science is not influenced by economic interests and oligarchic power isn’t exactly being strengthened by neither the historical evidence nor recent political developments in the US and the EU. The world is definitely now moving in the direction of totalitarianism and political cencorship, *not* in the direction of free science.
It would be very interesting, if Stefan Rahmstorf fx. would comment on the theory of a strengthening of the AMOC. Is this just a case of modelling, quantifying and discussing the development on different time-scales, or are there real conflcting views here? See https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.adu1794 https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-024-54756-3 https://www.whoi.edu/press-room/news-release/no-amoc-decline/
Gondwana says
a quiet ringing endorsement
CherylJosie says
Now that climate science is under institutional attack in the US, I’m wondering if there is any movement toward using AI to develop climate models? (particularly in the absence of public servants who are being laid off)
The article, Gavin’s analysis, and the first comment plus references are very complicated. Just understanding what is going on seems a chore that is far beyond my level of comprehension, in this case more so than I’m accustomed to feeling when reading climate science.
Does AI in any way relieve the burden of complexity for scientists who are developing models? Does it even work do develop CMIP models with the help of AI?
And…is it really necessary to have complex models for things that are currently not modeled at a granular level, or does that just cause more problems?
In electrical engineering, if a simulation is too complex, it won’t converge to an operating point, or it gives nonsense results in the transient analysis. A lot of the problem results from feedback and feedforward paths that are too nonlinear and interactive for the simulation to converge.
They behave like strange attractors and never settle. Especially in the case of transconductance, parasitic feedback paths inside of active gain devices can require initial set points or simplified blocks to break such feedbacks, in place of large component-level nets.
We usually simplify when a simulation won’t converge. Set points are of limited utility for very large nets.
How about climate science? Especially for cloud models or ocean currents, is an overly complex simulation a burden best avoided?
In the case of SMOC I can imagine the solution bifurcating when something like the salinity reversal occurs. What if there are multiple stable solutions but the simulation doesn’t know which one to pick?
In the case of clouds I understand that improved cloud modeling helped CMIP6 models a lot to predict distribution of albedo across the globe. Apparently it paid off in that case. What was the penalty in simulation time, convergence issues, difficulty in setup, etc? Was it costly?
Sorry, I know my ignorance is showing.
If there is any way to answer on a level I could understand, I’d appreciate it.
Thx.
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
Cheryl says:
In AI and machine learning, the complexity point is in how one treats over-fitting of models. In general, any set of data can be fit to a neural-network derived computation, but whether it makes sense is another story.
Yet, I don’t think it will take much AI to at least get a start at understanding the ocean cycles. This recent paper “Observing ENSO-modulated tides from space” discusses the interaction of tides with ENSO cycles globally. They introduce the concept of lasso regression, which is a procedure to reduce the amount of over-fitting and determine the most salient factors involved.
Following this approach, I want to apply lasso regularization or related techniques to improve my already extremely encouraging results at using multiple linear regression to model ocean and atmospheric cycles via modulated annual+lunar forcing factors.
http://imageshack.com/a/mLK17/1
Susan Anderson says
Please remember, AI is mechanical. It vacuums up human knowledge and spits it back out. No matter how sophisticated it is, it relies on what is put in to it. The collection and organization of vast amounts of data are mechanically enhanced, but it has no inherent ability to discern right from wrong. Note the recent nastinesses coming from Grok and deepfakery are simply collections of information driven by algorithms.
[OT: now, sadly, Trumpworld has bought Grok for our military. Grok’s “MechaHitler” meltdown didn’t stop xAI from winning $200M military deal – https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2025/07/groks-mechahitler-meltdown-didnt-stop-xai-from-winning-200m-military-deal/ ]
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
There is at least one way that LLM AI can formulate emergent thinking — which is the hallmark of scientific creativity. It is to prompt the LLM to consider equivalent mathematical models to the process under study. For example, replace the 1/R^2 gravitational potential with a 1/R^2 electromagnetic potential in a thought experiment. The LLM will apply arguments built up over the years in an E-M context to explain a behavior, and as a final step, one can prompt the LLM to rationalize the disconnects. What this does is to pit one groupthink against another groupthink and see what the potential is for emergent insight. This is the way modern science is done when fresh blood enters a field. When new grad students enroll in a research department, they bring fresh or different thinking into a scientific discipline and this determines how advances are often made.
And it is happening all the time in terms of LLM-guided software development. A mathematical specification of a problem to be solved is presented, and the LLM results often will draw from the KnowledgeBase of many similarly constructed problem statements which are abstractly identical. The user won’t even know that an algorithm that was originally applied in a biostatistics field, for example, is being used in a geophysics context.
This is what will potentially break the insularity of deeply embedded group think in fields such as the geosciences. The breadth of AI KnowledgeBases is an advantage for scientific research advancement.
Baerbel Winkler says
Dave Borlace published a video about this topic on his “Just have a Think” Youtube channel on July 13:
https://youtu.be/NgyZVMIaYAM?si=OjjOzPrLIiIo0p2C
How is that for a summary?
David says
Thank you very much for that contribution. Worthwhile watch for an interested layman like myself. I laughed out loud at his humorous way in describing the Gulf of MEXICO. Please don’t be a stranger here :-)
Ken Towe says
” we saw long term increases in the southern ocean winds (which was expected, mainly as a function of the polar ozone hole and increasing CO2) ”
The Antarctic ozone hole is a short-term seasonal event where ozone depletion in the polar vortex is quickly restored with no net loss to total column ozone. How can that have any effect on southern ocean winds long term?
Nick O. says
This is very qualitative, I’m afraid, and you will have to ask the atmospheric specialists for a better answer. However, here goes:
Both the Ozone and CO2 will affect cloud formation, when and where it forms, its density and type, and so on, and how and where it will break up. They also affect the altitudinal absorption profile – how much of incoming solar radiation gets absorbed at different heights – so that together, with the cloud, the patterns of absorption and release of energy are altered. These effects in turn affect the air streams and wind circulation. So there is a good scientific (physical) basis, albeit over a long chain of energy changes and processes, by which southern ocean winds more generally are expected to respond to the polar ozone hole and increasing CO2.
b fagan says
Hi Ken,
Like Nick, I’ll defer to practitioners in interpreting how this affects things, but the trend in area of the seasonal Antarctic ozone hole has been shifting back to “normal” during the years since the Montreal Protocol went into effect. (one article notes “normal” as in CFC impacts gone could be by 2066). Not sure what increment you mean by “long term” but over the course of the first chart in Gavin’s piece, the seasonal change over Antarctica is overlain with that larger shift.
2020 NOAA article “Healing ozone layer stopped migration of Southern Hemisphere winds” discusses a Nature paper and notes wind impact.
““Our research provides further evidence that the ozone hole is shrinking in response to the Montreal Protocol,” said lead author Antara Banerjee, a CIRES Visiting Fellow working in NOAA’s Chemical Sciences Division. “Not only has the treaty spurred healing of the ozone layer, it’s also driving recent changes in Southern Hemisphere air circulation patterns,” added Banerjee, who started this work as a Postdoctoral Fellow at Columbia University.”
https://research.noaa.gov/healing-ozone-layer-stopped-migration-of-southern-hemisphere-winds/
More discussion of other factors and interactions 2024 European Environmental Agency article “What is the current state of the ozone layer?”
https://www.eea.europa.eu/en/topics/in-depth/climate-change-mitigation-reducing-emissions/current-state-of-the-ozone-layer
Kevin McKinney says
Yet another non-expert here! But simply because the ozone hole is seasonal does not mean that it can’t have a long=term trend in extent itself. So, if the hole is, as the cited paper says, “healing,” then each year it has less and less effect on average during the time in which it is present. And it does have a significant effect on the radiative properties of the atmosphere, from what I understand.
The Prieto Principle says
The study by Silvano et al. presents robust evidence of a significant shift in the Southern Ocean’s state, with rising salinity and declining sea ice. The credibility of the authors and the publication lends weight to the findings, which challenge existing climate models and underscore the urgency for enhanced monitoring and model refinement.
The study’s findings have prompted discussions among scientists about the accuracy of existing climate models, which had predicted continued surface freshening and stable sea ice due to increased snowfall and meltwater. The unexpected salinity increase and rapid ice loss suggest that these models may need revision to account for new feedback mechanisms.
The recent study by Silvano et al. (2025), published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, presents compelling evidence of significant changes in the Southern Ocean’s surface salinity and sea ice extent. However, it does not explicitly state that the Southern Ocean Meridional Overturning Circulation (SMOC) has reversed. The study focuses on observed increases in surface salinity and corresponding declines in sea ice, suggesting alterations in ocean stratification and heat transport, but stops short of declaring a full reversal of the SMOC.
In contrast, co-author Antonio Turiel, affiliated with the Institut de Ciències del Mar (ICM-CSIC), has made more assertive public statements. He describes the findings as indicative of a “true reversal of ocean circulation in the Southern Hemisphere,” suggesting that the SMOC is not merely weakening but has reversed. Turiel warns that this could lead to the release of deep-ocean carbon stores, potentially doubling atmospheric CO₂ levels and having unprecedented global climate impacts.
These statements by Turiel extend beyond the cautious language of the published paper. While the study provides data on salinity and sea ice changes, it does not present direct measurements or modeling results confirming a reversal of the SMOC. Therefore, Turiel’s comments can be seen as interpretive extrapolations based on the study’s findings, rather than conclusions directly supported by the published data.
In summary, while the study by Silvano et al. documents significant and concerning changes in the Southern Ocean, the claim of a SMOC reversal is not explicitly made in the paper. Turiel’s public statements reflect a more speculative interpretation of the data, highlighting potential implications that warrant further investigation and confirmation through additional research.
It would appear self-evident that Turiel would know more about this matter than I or anyone else here do.
(copied from UV)
Barry E Finch says
Absolutely. Ever since I read the science comments of the Fossil crowd in 2014 about no sea level rise (SLR) because Maldives aren’t submerged I inferred Maldives gets relief from a 15% AMOC reduction because it’s near the cul de sac where SMOC+AMOC pushes deep water. But I was wrong it’s SMOC reversal. Per Dr. Turiel the warm salty Antarctic surface water flows to Maldives giving up its Antarctic Polar heat to the tropical air, evaporating, getting even saltier and forming Maldives Bottom Water (MBW) at 4,000-5,500 m depth forming the deep return current MMOC to Antarctica where it difffuses up to the surface so it can be heated again and return along the surface to heat the tropics.
Gondwana says
In his summary for the Conversation, Alessandro Silvano says this
“Antarctica is no longer the stable, frozen continent we once believed it to be.
It is changing rapidly, and in ways that current climate models didn’t foresee.”
The whole thing was summed up rather nicely by another researcher at the Barcelona Institute,
Estrella Olmeda, who said this
“The planet is sending us increasingly clear signals that we are crossing critical thresholds,
and in this case, it has done so from a remote corner of the world that is very difficult to
monitor: the Southern Ocean. Thanks to satellites and cutting-edge observation tools,
we can now see what was once invisible.”
“We need to keep watching” says Alessandro Silvano. “Yet ongoing satellite and ocean
monitoring is threatened by funding cuts. This research offers us an early warning signal,
a planetary thermometer and a strategic tool for tracking a rapidly shifting climate.
Without accurate, continuous data, it will be impossible to adapt to the changes in store.”
How come these models continually fail to foresee things? If they are so good and reliable.
When almost the entire IPCC and COP planning rely upon their outputs about the science.
Kevin McKinney says
Gondwana asks:
I’m an amateur, but FWIW, I’m going with this:
“Because the systems modeled are fantastically complicated, and often difficult to measure as well. Science is hard, and climate science not least.”
David says
Yes, Kevin. Thank you for that. May I add that the amounts of money put forward thus far by the world (and of course here in the U.S.) are also factors. Be it for modeling, observation systems, and so forth.
As you nailed it: “Because the systems modeled are fantastically complicated, and often difficult to measure as well. Science is hard, and climate science not least.” I’m continuously impressed by how far and how fast the science has come when viewing this through the prism of research $ expended versus growth of understanding of such complexity.
Dan Maddigan says
It seems to me it’s a lot like a lake or pond over turning in the fall. Surface water becomes more dense than the bottom water and overturns top the bottom. The lack of sea ice is causing Increased evaporation on the surface and causing the surface water to become heavier than the bottom water.
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
Indeed! Happens once a year — a metastable condition of the ocean thermocline. Signal processing of time-series clearly shows it as a mirror reflection about the 0,5/year value in the frequency spectrum. Every climate index, from ENSO to obscure indices such as the PNA, will reveal this characteristic. It’s also a known property of nonlinear fluid dynamics at all scales, capable of being reproduced in the lab — see https://geoenergymath.com/2020/05/17/double-sideband-suppressed-carrier-modulation-vs-triad.
The only question is what causes the magnitude and sign in the strength of the “overturning” signal (I put quotes around overturning because its likely not the same process as fresh-water lake overturning but perhaps analogous). I place all my money into tidal forces synchronizing the resultant signal profile, much like tidal forces control the time-series signal profile of ocean tides, not to be overly pedantic about it, but it must be stated.
Link to 24 tidally forced models of various climate indices showing often very impressive amounts of cross-validation in non-trained intervals indicated by dashed lines
http://imageshack.com/a/mLK17/1
Susan Anderson says
Baerbel Winkler already posted this (thanks), but a repeat. Just Have a Think is one of the best layperson-accessible reviews of available information:
NO! The Antarctic Overturning Circulation is NOT REVERSING! The news is BAD enough without that!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NgyZVMIaYAM
David says
Thank you Susan for the nudge! Another worthy addition to my resources now and going forward that I’d initially skipped over until I saw your comment.
Susan Anderson says
She’s a walker of the walk:
https://skepticalscience.com/16-years-Skeptical-Science.html
[me, I talk a good game, but she’s the real deal]
Barry E Finch says
No NADW (UNADW, LNADW), obviously Atlantic only, in “Schematic of the zonal circulation around Antarctica (via Wikipedia)”. I vaguely recall from Yale University lecture salinity Section WOCE GO-SHIP A16 nominal 25W longitude I saw in 2013 that NADW is lifted out of the deep ocean by the AABW at 40-55S where the AMOC driving force ends except for the (is it 1/3rd ?) that turns under Africa and into the cul de sac twixt India & Arabian peninsular joined by some SMOC force from Antarctic region.