The EPA, along with the “Climate Working Group” (CWG) of usual suspects (plus Judith Curry and Ross McKitrick) at DOE, have just put out a document for public comment their attempt to rescind the 2009 Endangerment Finding for greenhouse gas emissions.
Here are some relevant links:
- Original Endangerment Finding (2009)
- Proposed rule (2025)
- DOE Critical Review of Impacts of GHG Emissions on the US Climate (Christy, Curry, Koonin, McKitrick, Spencer, 2025)
This is a placeholder post for links and comments while folks try and digest the details. Feel free to post links to analyses as you find them and we’ll elevate the best to the OP. We’ll have a more considered response in a couple of days.
Updates (7/31):
Some relevant media reports:
- “Contrarian Climate Assessment from US Govt. draws swift pushback” Science
- “Trump’s EPA takes aim at the Endangerment Finding” Scientific American
- “Scientists Say New Government Climate Report Twists Their Work” Wired
- “DOE reframes climate consensus as a debate” E&E News
A self-justifying rationale for the CWG effort from Judith Curry. Note that she (somewhat incredibly) will not opine (publicly) on the Endangerment Finding itself. Stealth advocacy anyone?
Links for the public comments:
- On the EPA proposed rule: The Docket is here (but see above link on how to submit)
- On the DOE ‘Critical’ Review: (Instructions). Docket should be here, but is not yet live.
Note that It is not clear to us that comments on the DOE report will have any direct role in the EPA ruling.
Edward Burke says
If this holds any utility for RC hosts and readers, a three-paragraph summary:
As of mid-2025 climate scientists are quite clear that technogenic contributions—numerous science practices and applied technologies brought to life by successive engineering, manufacturing, and industrial applications—are responsible for the levels of CO2 that have accumulated in our planet’s atmosphere since just before the advent of the Industrial Revolution. The overwhelming consensus is that atmospheric levels of carbon dioxide and copious amounts of other gases and chemicals are the chief drivers of the global warming contributing directly to global sea-level rise, itself a result of enormous losses to ice mass across both Greenland and Antarctica and, along with widespread deposition of carbon particulates across the planet’s mountain glaciers and polar ice sheets, the result also of melting and receding mountain glaciers worldwide. NASA reports that global sea levels have risen four inches since 1993, both from the volume of water accumulating from all that melted ice and from thermal expansion occurring in warming oceans. (Because sea level rise is not uniform globally, the rise is modestly higher along some specific shorelines.)
Global sea level rise and its specific mechanism (warming atmosphere and warming oceans causing enormous loss of ice mass in polar and mountain glacier regions), already as of mid-2025, constitute a “known known”: scientists have consistently expressed confidence and consensus on this matter for some years now. —and even though cascades of climate tipping points have not been reached or passed yet, and even though self-amplifying feedback loops have not yet begun to cascade, it is not the case that we see no evidence that such tipping points are being approached, reached, and passed. The Greenland Ice Sheet is losing ice mass, as is the West Antarctic ice sheet, as is the Wilkes Basin of East Antarctica. Mountain glaciers worldwide are losing ice mass, as indicated by the partial Birch Glacier collapse in Switzerland in late May 2025, as indicated by threats to the Colorado River Basin water supplies to the southwestern U. S.
It is not as if the rest of the planet and its climate are standing still. Climate scientists now observe permafrost thawing and are measuring consequent methane releases that stand to exacerbate the warming atmosphere when mixed with the carbon dioxide already there. The Amazon Rainforest, once one of the planet’s most reliable “carbon sinks”, today suffers from the frequency of droughts and has been degraded by widespread logging in some places, by wildfires in others. The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Current has by no means stopped or even come to a crawl, but it has shown a significant slowdown since the 1950s and remains threatened, as are the other global ocean currents. Some coral reefs have already experienced large-scale die-offs, even if those affected have experienced at least partial and/or temporary recovery: ocean temperatures and ocean chemistry continue to change, since the planet’s oceans are their own carbon sink, but as the absorbed carbon in ocean waters yields carbonic acid and helps acidify and heat oceans further, the oceans’ capacity for absorbing more atmospheric carbon is being reduced.
(I’ve incorporated this summary in a couple of essays I’ve sent out to a handful of venues. Feel free to edit for accuracy and length)
Ken Towe says
Professor Burke.. You have outlined the situation extremely well. What is now needed is a realistic plan forward to address this crisis. What do you suggest can be done that will not otherwise endanger all economies? Remember what took place during the pandemic…
Wall Street Journal…
“Covid-19 shut many of the world’s biggest economies—grounding planes, closing factories and keeping drivers off the road. That sent demand for carbon-dioxide-emitting fuels such as coal, oil and natural gas tumbling. The International Energy Agency estimates emissions fell 5.8% in 2020, the steepest percentage decline since World War II.”
Edward Burke says
Ken:
(Thanks for the promotion, but I’m no professor and no academic, no scientist and no economist.)
As accurate as my summary may be, the further reality is that by not responding more robustly over the past two or three decades, we’ve set ourselves, the entire planet and its climate up for crunch time.
The Mauna Loa Observatory shows that global CO2 averages are continuing to rise across the present decade (the global average for 2024 showed the largest one-year increase on record).
While CO2 emissions worldwide only continue to increase, DACCS tech deployment remains nowhere near scale to deal with the CO2 already in the atmosphere, since currently it cannot even deal with the pace of continuing increases in emissions. The most efficient DACCS plants so far are sited above geo-thermal zones so that they don’t have to sap energy from conventional grids: fueling DACCS plant operations from conventional grids stands only to increase CO2 emissions more than they can be captured and sequestered. Current plans for DACCS plants worldwide to be able to remove even a single gigatonne of CO2 from the atmosphere by 2050 look dubious for now. (Prospects for powering DACCS plant operations with fresh supplies of nuclear energy may fail to materialize as water cycle disruptions, droughts, and atmospheric heat already begin to make water cooling of nuclear reactors problematic and/or risking operational inefficiencies.)
We’re losing the formerly-reliable “carbon sink” capacities of both the Amazon Rainforest and the world’s oceans. The Amazon is getting hit with droughts and opportunistic wildfires in those areas not already harvested and clearcut; many boreal forests (Canada’s, e. g.) are increasingly threatened by fires and opportunistic pests whose ranges are extended with warming temperatures. The world’s oceans have absorbed much CO2 already, but as oceans warm and ocean chemistry changes from what has already been absorbed, the oceans’ capacity for absorbing the available abundance of atmospheric CO2 further diminishes.
Meanwhile, sea-levels should continue to rise millimeter by millimeter, centimeter by centimeter year-by-year, decade-by-decade, even were all CO2 emissions to end this very day (which will not happen today, tomorrow, or any day this calendar year).
I have no doubt that the economic squeeze imposed by a robust response to Technogenic Climate Change will be very wrenching and very uncomfortable, no matter how gradually or suddenly any such response is implemented over, say, the next five years (the IPCC’s AR7 summaries are due for release by the end of 2029). —but I gravely doubt that any economic dislocation and discomfort in the short term will exceed the costs that stand to accrue from making no responses whatsoever for as long as possible. The costs of responding and of not responding are both already quite high, and both are growing much higher by the day.
Edward Burke
Ken Towe says
Mr. Burke…Thank you for that response.. What you (and many others) seem to have overlooked or dismissed is the fact that we cannot move forward with the transition to renewables and EVs without using vehicles that rely on fossil fuels. There are no electric vehicles involved with that yet. Nor are there any EVs delivering food and most of the materials required. So…there will necessarily be substantial costs and economic dislocation. In other words world-wide transportation is not negotiable if “urgent” emissions reductions toward zero emissions takes place. A gradual phase in and phase out makes more sense. But atmospheric CO2 will still continue to rise. That’s unavoidable.
Edward Burke says
Ken:
Going forward, with respect to the onset of Technogenic Climate Change (TCC hereafter), our preferences for sustained economic performance generated within market economies under rubrics of “pragmatism” or within planned economies under rubrics of “necessity” will be of diminishing value if or when we reach global tipping points that begin to cascade into self-amplifying feedback loops with respect to the chemistry and physics of the climate and its constituent systems.
Myself, I think it is already too late to believe or think that we will be converting the billions of ICE vehicles on the planet to EVs, since over interim decades ahead (the next two or three), the manufacture of EVs and their component battery systems will generate more CO2 emissions into the atmosphere than the manufacture of comparable numbers of ICE vehicles. Finding the electricity-generating capacity for fleets of billions of EVs looks much less likely based on the intermittent availability of solar and wind renewable energy, and nuclear power generation may itself be compromised if TCC begins to interrupt the global water cycle with increasing severity: droughts and rising temperatures both can interrupt cool water supplies needed for nuclear plant operations (France already sees interruptions to plant schedules and operational efficiency when “cooling pond” temperatures get to be too high to cool reactors).
We need to begin alerting global publics to face and implement reduced appetites for powered travel and transport of all kinds and to begin cutting back as much as possible on household electricity consumption.
Continuing sea-level rise is the sign that one tipping point has already been passed: even if we reach zero CO2 emissions tomorrow, the atmosphere will continue heating for decades if not centuries, so the melts of Greenland, Antarctica, and the world’s mountain glaciers will only continue and likely begin to accelerate—at some point we must expect world harbors and port facilities to be adversely impacted. You yourself may well prefer that we have minimal disruptions to economic performance over the interim, but the economic costs cannot and will not be deferred indefinitely and will extract much higher costs the longer we pretend that we have not already begun to actuate TCC.
Edward Burke
Rory Allen says
We can, however, minimize our reliance on vehicles that use fossil fuels. China is already, in 2025, producing more EV cars than all other cars combined (ICE, hybrid, plug-in hybrid). Only a fanatic would say that we must stop using ICE cars right now. What we need is to encourage and assist the transition, which is already happening apace.
Barton Paul Levenson says
KT: we cannot move forward with the transition to renewables and EVs without using vehicles that rely on fossil fuels
BPL: How many times are you going to post the same thing? Repetition doesn’t help your case. You’re beginning to sound like Victor.
Barton Paul Levenson says
EB: the manufacture of EVs and their component battery systems will generate more CO2 emissions into the atmosphere than the manufacture of comparable numbers of ICE vehicles.
BPL: [CITATION NEEDED]
Harold D. Pierce, Jr. B.Sc.(Hon), Ph.D. says
Harold The Organic Chemist Says:
Direct Air Capture (DAC) of CO2 is nonsense! For every molecule of CO2 removed from the atmosphere, a molecule of CO2 will bubble out the surface waters to replace it. The engineers of these plants should look up Henry’s Law.
[Response: We are not at equilibrium. Currently for every two CO2 molecules added, one ends up in the ocean or biosphere on short timescales (roughly), and the process is roughly symmetric – so for every two CO2 molecules removed by DAC, the net loss in the atmosphere is only one. – gavin]
Piotr says
The higher their pump themselves up (listing their degrees in one area of science as if this conferred their authority in a completely different area) and the more patronizing they are to others:
– Harold D. Pierce, Jr. B.Sc.(Hon), Ph.D. aka “Harold The Organic Chemist”: “ For every molecule of CO2 removed from the atmosphere, a molecule of CO2 will bubble out the surface waters to replace it: The engineers of these plants should look up Henry’s Law”:
– the harder they fall, when their chutzpah is shown by an actual expert in the field:
gavin – “We are not at equilibrium. For every two CO2 molecules removed by DAC, the net loss in the atmosphere is one.”
Translation to the B.Sc.(Hon), Ph.D.s = “50% is NOT 0%”
Rory Allen says
I’m baffled: don’t we already have realistic plans to move to an economy based on renewable energy sources rather than fossil fuels? Among many possible references are:
‘100% Clean and Renewable Wind, Water, and Sunlight All-Sector Energy Roadmaps for 139 Countries of the World’, Joule article of 6 September 2017
‘Global Energy Transformation: A Roadmap to 2050 (2018 edition)’ on the IRENA website
‘Chapter 4: Mitigation and development pathways in the near- to mid-term’ in IPCC Sixth Assessment Report, Working Group III: Mitigation of Climate Change.
The main point seems to be that moving to sustainable energy sources will not ‘endanger economies’, but the reverse. It will stimulate industry (not just feed the treasuries of oil producing states), reduce pollution, and improve health.
We need to bear in mind that fossil fuel sources are finite. An over reliance on dwindling reserves is far more of a danger to all economies than a sensible managed transition, for which plans already exist. What doesn’t exist is the universal political will to implement them.
Tara says
See the Tragedy of Climate Commons on this website. That post got wrong the share of emissions in its analogy, and it is more off today. Basic problem with all solutions- even if feasible in Europe and USA, the emissions cuts will be wiped out by increases elsewhere. Proposed solution thus will not come close to the needed 90% reduction.
Kevin McKinney says
Nope. IRENA has updated roadmaps, and not just for “Europe and USA.” Your assertions are as far as I am aware unsupported–though if you have some evidence to present, I’m ready to have a look at it.
Ron R. says
Maybe pictures for evidence would help.
Just a few,
https://midmiocene.wordpress.com/2015/10/20/a-global-warning/
Note: Real Climate could benefit by having a pictorial evidences section.
Edward Burke says
For Barton Paul Levenson request below for citation on my claim that “the manufacture of EVs and their component battery systems will generate more CO2 emissions into the atmosphere than the manufacture of comparable numbers of ICE vehicles”:
The Gemini LLM model summarizes the argument while citing: MIT Climate Portal, Earth.org, BloombergNEF, the IEA (EV Life Cycle Assessment Calculator–Data and Statistics), the EPA (Green Vehicles–EV Myths [which includes data citation from the Argonne National Lab]), Visual Capitalist (Elements), and Carbone 4.
Kevin McKinney says
You’ve framed it wrongly. The question isn’t whether EVs or ICEs have higher emissions associated with manufacture; it’s whether EVs or ICEs have higher emissions associated with their manufacture and use over their lifetimes. And there, the answer is quite definitive that switching to EVs results in large decreases in lifetime emissions. (It’s fair to note that lifecycle emissions are sensitive to the location of the manufacturer, especially the battery manufacturer, and to the carbon intensiveness of the electric grid where a particular EV is being charged.)
Discussion, with some representative numbers:
https://ev-lectron.com/blogs/blog/assessing-the-real-ev-vs-ice-environmental-impact
Edward Burke says
Kevin:
With respect, I did not “frame it wrongly” as much as I “framed it differently”.
I fully concede that over its life cycle an EV will be responsible for fewer CO2 emissions than an ICE vehicle. My concern is the not-insignificant concern that over the short-term (which I define here as the next two decades or by 2050, whichever comes first–facetiousness intended), while EV manufacturing alone IS responsible for more CO2 emissions cumulatively than the manufacture of ICE vehicles, the narrow window of c. two decades would see of necessity a continuation of the high and higher levels of CO2 emissions that have continued thus far through the first half of the 2020s. Estimates vary, but we’re nonetheless speaking of additional tons (three to five or more) of CO2 emitted in the manufacture of one EV MORE than is produced in the manufacture of an ICE vehicle, emissions of the latter across its operational lifespan being demonstrably higher, without dispute.
The popular idea that has begun to emerge is that “Ohhh, technology will save the day! We’ll simply convert all of our ICE vehicles to EVs, hoorah!” –I don’t think it is that simple or that neat. We need to cut CO2 emissions yesterday, last year, two decades ago: I don’t think we can afford to spew even more tons of CO2 emissions into the skies with the consolation that “ohhh, we’re cutting emissions” when the up-front manufacture of a single EV spews more CO2 emissions into the atmosphere. Converting the planet’s fleets of billions of ICE vehicles to fleets of billions of EVs does not look at all feasible, practical, or salutary to me–I think EV technology has simply arrived far too late to do us much good.
–and meanwhile, CO2 emissions continue to rise.
Edward Burke
nigelj says
Edward Burke, your various posts, make some good points, but I think the concerns about EV’s may be overstated. Consider it takes about 30,000 kms on average for an EV to offset the CO2 emissions used in its manufacture and the average person in developed countries drives about 12,000 kms each year. So their EVs are offsetting the emissions used in the manufacture after only about 3 years. So provided EVs expand in numbers reasonably quickly, it looks like there would be less emissions than continuing to use ICE cars, and thus less total build up of CO2 in the atmosphere, AND within the “short term” of the next couple of decades.
Secular Animist says
The proposed rule to rescind the 2009 Endangerment Finding is an ACT OF WAR against the human species by the fossil fuel industry.
Thomas Fuller says
Whew! For a minute there I thought some people would react with exaggerated claims of disaster based on this. Glad that moderate views prevail.
Susan Anderson says
Noticed any disasters lately? Time to wake up. Fires, floods, toxic waste, crop failure, etc. Here’s one example, a useful list (limited to US floods).
https://bsky.app/profile/drjeffmasters.bsky.social/post/3luzp75g57c2l
The deadliest floods in U.S. history – https://yaleclimateconnections.org/2025/07/the-deadliest-floods-in-u-s-history/
If you check that main site – https://yaleclimateconnections.org/topic/eye-on-the-storm/ – you will find multiple summaries of the trend towards more extremes and the toxic effects therefrom.
Adam Lea says
Much as I agree with the theory that a warming climate is likely to make water based disasters worse, either through too much or not enough of it, that link in itself is not convincingly selling the idea that there is an upward trend in extremes. Taken from that site below:
Deadliest U.S., Flash Floods: Of the 15 listed, only one is since 2000. There are five from 1850-1899, five from 1900-1949 and four from 1950-1999. I appreciate the deadliness of a flash flood depends on many factors other than how much rain falls in how little time, but that table does not show an increasing trend.
Deadliest U.S. River Floods: Two from 1800-1849, Three from 1850-1899, seven from 1900-1949, three from 1950-1999. Again, no obvious trend although we are dealing with the statistics of small numbers.
A Wierd Lack of Tropical Cyclones so far in 2025: The time-series of accumulated cyclone energy back to the early 1970’s shows no upward trend, and 2025 globally the ACE-to-date is the third lowest on record.
This is a better page on that site to inform how climate change is making weather-related natural disasters worse:
https://yaleclimateconnections.org/climate-change-and-extreme-weather/
This one is interesting to me as I live in the UK and it supports my perceptions:
https://yaleclimateconnections.org/2024/10/climate-change-is-a-growing-threat-to-uk-farming/
The last decade or so seems to have been dominated by locked in weather patterns, either weeks of deluge or weeks of drought, seemingly at random. This has resulted in me giving up my allotment as with a full time job and a changing climate, I can no longer put in the required time and effort to deal with these ridiculous randomised wet and dry seasons super-imposed on the original temperate oceanic climate, in order to get anything remotely resembling a fair, nevermind a good harvest. It is a retired person’s game.
Susan Anderson says
AL: Thanks. I agree some of these US-specific flood lists (and the criteria used to make them), allow one to look at trees rather than forest. Your further links and ongoing items at YCC EoTS will likely correct this imbalance. I was responding in the simplest way I could to Thomas Fuller’s blind assertion that extremes are not increasing, not to mention accelerating.
Kevin McKinney says
Actually, I think SA was too conservative: the undeclared war of which the repeal of the Endangerment Finding is but one front threatens many more species than ours, and many of those more existentially (if I may phrase it so.) As with many wars, it’s very difficult to say during the hostilities how long they will last, or how damaging they will be–though we can say with confidence that 100% of that damage will be gratuitously stupid.
Andy says
So, we don’t need to reduce CO2 emissions because we may be reducing them already? Basically this is saying “Screw the rest of the world, if they want to save the planet they can go ahead and we’ll keep doing whatever and reap the benefits from their hard work”. Regarding the other summary conclusions all I can say is “Judith, how could you have fallen so low?”
b fagan says
Maybe worth a link to the Supreme Court ruling “Massachusetts v. EPA, 549 U.S. 497 (2007)” Here’s one that summarizes and also links to the opinions: https://supreme.justia.com/cases/federal/us/549/497/
The majority found states had standing to sue to require EPA take action against CO2 and there were two dissenting opinions from the conservative minority. Scalia wrote the second – here’s the web page’s summary with my emphasis added:
Interesting that Scalia leans on that case, because the current conservatives on the Court, now that they have a majority, overturned it last year, so in 2025 there’s no Chevron Deference for today’s Scalias to invoke to give the EPA free rein to reinterpret laws.
I’m no legal scholar, but the following post quotes Roberts as saying agencies now lack standing to create their own interpretations of laws they need to enforce – which presumably means the Clean Air Act. EPA simply deciding to cancel their endangerment finding today might conflict with the Supreme Court’s recent work to hobble agency decision making when Biden was in office.
https://www.scotusblog.com/2024/06/supreme-court-strikes-down-chevron-curtailing-power-of-federal-agencies/
The science is 18 years clearer now, the Supremes just decided EPA can’t re-interpret laws, so we’ll see how this works out. I’m not optimistic, with our current branches of the federal government stacked against ending the increasing damages, but who knows. Hurricane season’s heavy part hasn’t started, data flow for high-quality forecasting is being cut off this week, while the President is trying to gut FEMA.
Joseph O'Sullivan says
The endangerment finding is not a question of an ambiguous law that EPA has to parse. The law itself is clear, so the Chervon Doctrine didn’t really apply. There is a fact question about CO2 harm, but that was not argued by Bush’s EPA. Scalia’s take was disingenuous, reading into the Clean Air Act a clause that is not there.
Tara says
Scalia’s dissent explained why the case was wrongly decided- CO2 is not air pollution.
“any air pollution agent or combination of such agents, including any physical, chemical, … substance or matter which is emitted into or otherwise enters the ambient air.”
The court ruled that CO2 meets the second part, and thus eligible.
However, Scalia noted this is not sufficient and pointed out the government’s argument that went unanswered
‘Any American automobile, including any car or truck’ does not mean foreign automobiles are included.
Joseph O’Sullivan says
The two dissents said there was enough uncertainty in the science to justify the EPA’s decision to wait to make an endangerment finding which meant the lawsuit challenging the EPA was premature.
Scalia, and only Scalia, simultaneously said the majority was writing into the Clear Air Act clauses that weren’t there while writing in one of his own.
By splitting hairs on what the definition of ‘air pollution’ is, he argued that including CO2 was something the CAA never intended. He approved the EPA’s position that other countries emit CO2, so the U.S. doesn’t have to regulate. However there is no section in the CAA that would give the EPA a legally valid reason to delay or withhold an endangerment finding because other countries also emit that air pollutant.
Scalia took away agency discretion or gave it when he liked the policy results but not on a consistent legal theory or philosophy. That’s an unfortunate pattern with the current conservative majority on SCOTUS.
Bernardo says
……….. but not on a consistent legal theory or philosophy. That’s an unfortunate pattern with all of humanity including comments here or JCs blog and everywhere.
Kevin McKinney says
Actually, the Navy just reversed course on that–thank goodness!–and announced that they’ll be continuing to supply the microwave data for another 13 months or so, barring sensor failure.
https://www.opb.org/article/2025/07/31/defense-department-will-keep-sharing-data-for-hurricane-forecasting/
Pedro Prieto says
SECRETARY’S FOREWORD
What I’ve found is that media coverage often distorts the science. Many people walk away with a
view of climate change that is exaggerated or incomplete. To provide clarity and balance, I asked a
diverse team of independent experts to critically review the current state of climate science, with a focus
on how it relates to the United States.
I didn’t select these authors because we always agree—far from it. In fact, they may not always agree
with each other. But I chose them for their rigor, honesty, and willingness to elevate the debate. I exerted
no control over their conclusions. What you’ll read are their words, drawn from the best available data
and scientific assessments.
I’ve reviewed the report carefully, and I believe it faithfully represents the state of climate science
today. Still, many readers may be surprised by its conclusions—which differ in important ways from the
mainstream narrative. That’s a sign of how far the public conversation has drifted from the science itself.
To correct course, we need open, respectful, and informed debate. That’s why I’m inviting public
comment on this report. Honest scrutiny and scientific transparency should be at the heart of our
policymaking.
https://www.energy.gov/sites/default/files/2025-07/DOE_Critical_Review_of_Impacts_of_GHG_Emissions_on_the_US_Climate_July_2025.pdf
I do not see anything wrong in that summary of the state of affairs. Sounds quite true. The bold is an open invitation to challenge the findings respectfully using informed scientific rigour. What an opportunity!
Write to the U.S. Energy Secretary Christopher Wright without delay should you believe you have something useful to contribute as an American citizen. The EXECUTIVE SUMMARY alone seems to be providing ample opportunity for open, respectful, and informed debate over the science certainties and uncertainties.
nigelj says
PP says: “I do not see anything wrong in that summary of the state of affairs. Sounds quite true.”
It’s ok except for this: “To provide clarity and balance, I asked a diverse team of independent experts to critically review the current state of climate science, with a focus” Its not a diverse team. His so called diverse team is 5 of the leading climate sceptics / denialists. It’s completely unbalanced and loaded.
Secular Animist says
Pedro Prieto wrote: “I do not see anything wrong in that summary of the state of affairs.”
Except that his characterization of the authors of the review as “a diverse team of independent experts”, his statement that they were chosen “for their rigor, honesty, and willingness to elevate the debate”, and his statement that their review “faithfully represents the state of climate science today” are all CRUDE, CLUMSY, CLOWNISH LIES.
In reality, the authors are NOTORIOUS GLOBAL WARMING DENIERS funded by the fossil fuel industry, they have a decades-long record of DELIBERATE DISHONESTY, and their report GROSSLY MISREPRESENTS the state of climate science today.
In reality, they are a gaggle of hand-picked STOOGES, chosen precisely to churn out a REHASH of the most putrid garbage created by the Heritage Foundation and the rest of the denialist propaganda mills over the last 70 years.
Piotr says
Pedro Prieto wrote: “I do not see anything wrong in that summary of the state of affairs.”
Secular Animist: “Except that his characterization of the authors of the review as “a diverse team of independent experts”, his statement that they were chosen “for their rigor, honesty, and willingness to elevate the debate”, and his statement that their review “faithfully represents the state of climate science today” are all CRUDE, CLUMSY, CLOWNISH LIES.”
Not surprisng that the Doomer Multitroll – sees nothing wrong in the deniers project – both the deniers and the doomers agree in their dismissal of peer review climate science in favour of their ideological views built on their lack of scientific credentials, and lack of solid publication record in the climate sciences.
Therefore, to the Multitroll personnas – the ideological enemies are people like Gavin, the deniers are his allies. The enemy of my enemy ….
Pedro Prieto says
12 GLOBAL CLIMATE IMPACTS OF U.S. EMISSIONS POLICIES
on page 128 is pure ‘genius’
https://www.energy.gov/sites/default/files/2025-07/DOE_Critical_Review_of_Impacts_of_GHG_Emissions_on_the_US_Climate_July_2025.pdf
Based of course upon the foundational work of the governments cherrypicked creation the IPCC bureaucratic system, decades of institutional climate science ‘narrative consensus’ and the UNFCCC COP system collectively known in some circles as CUI – the Club of Useful Idiots.
nigelj says
PP, what do you mean? Can you be a bit more specific?
Kevin McKinney says
Yes, just how is the IPCC a “cherrypicked” and “bureaucratic system?” It has about the smallest standing bureaucracy of any international organization I know of–30ish permanent staff in a small office in WMO. The scientists rotate in and out as volunteers.
Thessalonia says
Perhaps the wiser path is simply to step aside.
Let it pass. No minds will change, no positions will soften. Congress will act — or it won’t — or do the usual, nothing. Words and grand ideas traded here, or on BlueSky, or Twitter, or anywhere else, will not shift the weight of what has already been settled. Because everything that matters was locked in long ago.
Besides, Donald Trump is still the President. I Believe something more honest may come of letting it all play out. Let the forces reveal themselves fully. Let Trump speak without restraint. There’s clarity and advantages in the unravelling — or at least the end of a few more illusions.
Ray Ladbury says
” I Believe something more honest may come of letting it all play out.”
Yes, well, I suppose mass extinction is an honest outcome.
PHILIP CLARKE says
I ran the document’s exec summary through an AI, asking it to rate for balance, and factual accuracy.
It found a slew of problems:
“Here are some false or misleading statements from the exec summary alone, with reference to peer-reviewed science.
“Recent rebound of the Great Barrier Reef suggests otherwise” (re: coral risks)
Temporary rebound ≠ resilience; bleaching events are accelerating (AIMS 2023).
“Widely-used emission scenarios have overstated trends”
Misrepresents RCP/SSP literature; RCP8.5 is now seen as unlikely but useful for stress-testing.
“Models run hot” or “exaggerated projections”
Hausfather et al. (2020): Most models accurately simulate observed warming when using correct forcings.
“Most U.S. extreme weather events show no trend”
True for some (tornadoes), false for others (heatwaves, heavy rainfall, wildfires). [NCA4, IPCC AR6].
“No acceleration in U.S. sea level rise”
Clear acceleration observed in NOAA tide gauge data. National average is ~30 cm/century and rising.
“Solar activity may be underestimated”
AR6: Solar influence since 1980 is negligible. (also Lean & Rind, 2008).
“CO₂ warming might be less economically damaging”
Very much a minority view.
“Aggressive mitigation more damaging than warming”
Cost-benefit studies show net benefits of mitigation at <2.5°C warming
.
“U.S. policies have undetectably small climate impact”
Misleading framing and a well-worn contrarian talking point. True in isolation, but ignores global leadership, technological diffusion, and cumulative emissions.
“Social Cost of Carbon is unreliable”
SCC is indeed assumption-sensitive, but central estimates are widely used by economists and policymakers (EPA 2023).
The document claims to have been prepared in line with Federal Information Quality guidelines. Surely the above alone is grounds for a legal challenge? (I am British, so not sure if I qualify, however, the DOE will reportedly be opening a public comment portal, so I may be spending some time preparing a response to post there.)
PS In the body of the report they abuse US wildfire data in exactly the way the NIFC warns against.
Lance Olsen says
This move is part of a larger move against scientific inquiry
Barton Paul Levenson says
I’m afraid so. The Republican Party has been the anti-science party for a long time now, but now they’re in power and they’re cutting research in every field.
Alan Smithee says
The only real result from the CCuKoMS (pronounced cuck-cums) report is that the authors have proven themselves to be corrupt. They were paid to concoct what needed to be concocted and they obliged.
They know they’re full of it and we know they’re full of it but everyone will pretend otherwise.
AlanJ says
The fact that the DOE report is the primary basis of the EPA’s attempt to rescind the Endangerment Finding despite the fact that the report has not undergone peer review or even, as admitted by Curry, been revised based on internal DOE review makes it rather painfully obvious that the thing is meant as nothing but flimsy justification for Zeldin to wave around while gutting emissions regulations.
Michael Friedman says
Not the politicians, not the courts, not “blue states” are going to stop this. Liberals need to get it through their heads that “business as usual” is dead in virtually every sense. In fact, “business-as-usual” got us where we are. It should be apparent that ALL of the struggles we are engaged in — immigrant rights, academic freedom, LGBTQ+ rights, genocide in Palestine, the climate crisis, etc., etc. — are one, and must come together in a united front. We need a broad, militant, movement of social movements, with our OWN strategy (not “vote for me, I’ll set you free”); our OWN transformative vision (see point about “business as usual”); our OWN leadership (the Democratic Party is an unreformable corporate entity, heart and soul, committed to an imperialist world order), emerging from these struggles and the base; and our OWN independent political voice, if we are going to halt the fascist onslaught, and, indeed, the imminent threat to our biosphere.
Barton Paul Levenson says
MF: (the Democratic Party is an unreformable corporate entity, heart and soul, committed to an imperialist world order)
BPL: Robert A. Heinlein once said that the difference between bad and worse was sometimes much sharper than the difference between good and bad. While not accepting your characterization of them, voting Democratic is the best way to defeat the Republicans. Third parties can only act as spoilers.
Secular Animist says
Yeah, sure. Preach the false equivalence that “both parties are just as bad” and then follow the Green Party into irrelevance, helping Republicans defeat Democrats along the way. No thanks.
Jill Stein’s 2016 campaign was entirely based on the premise that Hillary Clinton must not become president, AT ANY COST. In the last week before the election, Stein posted on her official Facebook page that a Trump victory would be “preferable” to a Clinton presidency. That’s exactly what you sound like.
Dean Rovang says
This cannot go unanswered. Every science community in the country, e.g., National Academy of Sciences, American Association for the Advancement of Science, American Physical Society, needs to offer a response or rebuttal.
Joel Shore says
The dishonesty in the DOE’s Critical Review starts right from the “Secretary’s Forward” where at least two falsehoods are promulgated:
(1) Secretary Wright claims he is “a physical scientist”. However, sources online indicate that his undergraduate and Master’s degrees were in electrical engineering, which while certainly a STEM field, is not the same thing as physical science. Admittedly, the boundaries between disciplines can be fuzzy and I certainly know of a few PhDs whose PhD was in engineering but their career is that of a physical scientist. However, in his case, I see no indications in his career (like the publishing of papers in scientific journals that would qualify him to call himself a physical scientist.
(2) He claims that the authors are a “diverse team of independent experts” and that says, “I didn’t select these authors because we always agree—far from it. In fact, they may not always agree
with each other. But I chose them for their rigor, honesty, and willingness to elevate the debate.” However, any of us here who are familiar with the field would include all of these 5 on our shortlist of about 10 or 20 North American scientists who are contrarians on anthropogenic climate change. He goes on to say ” I exerted
no control over their conclusions. What you’ll read are their words, drawn from the best available data
and scientific assessments.” However, this is disingenuous at best because anybody who has read these scientists know exactly what their conclusions would be and how strongly they disagree with the conclusions of the consensus of scientists as expressed through the ICC, scientific societies, etc.
I await a detailed analysis of the science itself in this report, but just wanted to point out the fundamental dishonesty on which it is predicated from the get-go.
jgnfld says
Two observations:
Engineers claiming expertise in pure science is an old, old issue. Dunning and Kruger among many others have shown the thinking errors involved in this claim in many studies.
Interestingly, I have never once actually heard a research scientist claim expertise in engineering even when said scientist has personally designed and built rather intricate and incredible tools with which to make observations.
Says something about the two groups of people, I think.
Joseph O’Sullivan says
The scientific and legal reasons for reversing the endangerment finding are standard skeptic and anti-regulatory talking points, falsely playing up the uncertainty of the science and the cost of the regulation. Seeing them being used by the current leadership of the EPA is both disappointing and not surprising.
Others can address the scientific inaccuracies better than I, but the legal reasons so off that I had to read it over to see if they really were saying that. The law in question, the Clean Air Act is unambiguous. The law has a clear procedure for adding pollutant not originally covered by the CAA if it is detrimental to health and human welfare and CO2 is both. In the SCOTUS case Massachusetts v EPA those were not questioned. The only argument was over if the states had the right to appear in court.
The outside chance is get the case to SCOTUS and they impose a cost benefit analysis that says it’s too expensive. I would normally say that would never succeed, but with right wing extremists on SCOTUS I have learned to never say never.
MA Rodger says
Concerning the 140-page Climate Working Group (2025) A Critical Review of Impacts of Greenhouse Gas Emissions on the U.S. Climate., when you put the scientific reporting of Climate Change into the hands of a ‘Climate Working Group comprising the likes of John Christy, Ph.D., Judith Curry, Ph.D., Steven Koonin, Ph.D., Ross McKitrick, Ph.D. & Roy Spencer, Ph.D., such a report CCKMS25 will surely need critical analysis to check it isn’t just a pack of deluded lies.
My attention is drawn to the CCKMS25 coverage of Sea Level Rise, this being something where deluded lies are less easy to cover-up with layers of obfuscation. Thus the ‘Summary’ of CCKMS25 covers SLR thus:-
This statement is dodging the very obvious global SLR acceleration and the “no obvious acceleration” is thus the first sign of the employment of scientific dishonesty as the statement can apply only to US tidal gauge data and depends on how obvious CCKMS25 means by “obvious.”.
CCKMS25 ‘Chapter 7 runs to three sections looking at ❶ Global, ❷ US & ❸ Projected SLR respectively, the US section 7.2 accounting for 80% of the pages, mainly due to the graphical presentations.
❶ 7.1. Global
Perhaps echoing my own thoughts Sec 7.1 starts telling us “Global sea level rise is arguably the most important climate impact driver that is unambiguously associated with increasing temperatures.” And perhaps this also excuses the shortness(250 words) of CCKMS25 7.1 although its ‘shortness’ is not matched by any apparent‘sharpness’.
CCKMS25 7.1 first considers, ☻ unquantified factors impacting SLR which are listed (mostly) and then ☻ correctly reports the 8″ GM SLR 1901-2018 finding of IPCC AR6 SLR 1901-2018 along with an unquantified ‘acceleration on recent decades’. (Note this accelerating rate of SLR makes the statement in the ‘Summary’ saying SL has ‘risen approximately 8 inches since 1900’ wrong for a 2025 report.) ☻ The variability of SLR globally is acknowledged and ☻ the average rate of GM SLR is presented, saying:-
This sounds a bit odd as 0.12″/y = 3.05mm/y is very low for a 2025 report. Even IPCC AR6 WG1 (2021) reports the rate at 3.7mm/y [3.2 to 4.2] for the period 2008-18 while a 2025 NASA report talks of an “unexpected” annual 2024 SLR of 5.9mm when 4.3mm/y was expected.
With such inconsistency, attention thus switches to the CCKMS25 reference NASA 2020 = >‘NASA sea level rise portal: 2020 edition’ and the URL link – https://www.nasa.gov/specials/sea-level-rise2020/ – which is actually dead but the report manages to re-direct the URL to a 2023 NASA video Rising Waters – Sea level & NASA infrastructure. This video does mention two values of projected SLR (given geographical SLR variability, this mention is ambiguous), a “conservative” 15″ 2020-80 (=6.3mm/y) and a “more extreme” 49″ 2020-80 (=20.7mm/y). So the CCKMS25 cites a fake reference which then doesn’t support the assertion presented. (The proper NASA SL Portal would surely be here which holds a report on Hamlington et al (2024) ‘The rate of global sea level rise doubled during the past three decades’ giving global SLR 2023 at 4.5mm/y.
A final paragraph talks of ☻ the more accurate satellite record and the longer tidal gauge record and that ☻ tidal gauge data shows SLR began rising during the period 1820-60 (which is half right), this initiation of SLR CCKMS25 describes as “following the end of the Little Ice Age” and “well before most anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions.” CCKMS25 does not mention (as AR6 2.3.3.3 does) that the 19th century SLR began “a sustained increase of GMSL that … has continued to the present day. New analyses demonstrate that it is very likely that GMSL rise over the 20th century was faster than over any preceding century in at least 3 kyr (IPCC AR6 WG1 Figure 2.28)”. Of course if you are a Little Ice Age Revivalist you will be unlikely not to mention the quite irrelevant LIA.
❷ 7.2. U.S.
As CCKMS25 is titled ‘A Critical Review of Impacts of Greenhouse Gas Emissions on the U.S. Climate’, it perhaps excuses the relative lengthiness of Section 7.2 although the apparent absence of accelerating SLR in the tidal gauge data as presented may also be a reason. The fifth of the five exemplar tidal gauge records is that of The Battery N.Y.
❶ 7.3. Projected
The CCKMS25 message concerning projected SLR is again short but not very ‘short & sharp’ or in this case not even ‘short & Sweet’.
The CCKMS25 message is that the projections given by an authoritative-looking Sweet et al (2022) ‘Global and regional sea level rise scenarios for the United States/ are seen as unbelievable (they use the word “remarkable”), this based on the assertion that:-
CCKMS25 Fig 7.6 shows the rate of SLR (30-yr trailing trend) at this particular site (The Battery, NY.), and these a much smoothed set of values, with the most-recent 30-yr SLR rates almost topping 2″/decade, this rate a tiny-bit higher than the 30-year SLR rate back in 1955. And CCKMS25 put the 2050 SLR projected by Sweet et al (2022) at this NY site as “by 2050 … one foot … (relative to 2020), … more than twice the current rate and about three times the average rate over the past century..”
Sweet et al (2022) is perhaps more concerned with tidal surge analysis that SLR per se and in Fig 4.2 sets out an “upper bound” base-line for projected SLR in 2060 relative to 2006 with The Battery NY = 0.5m. That would equate to an 11.5″ rise 2020-2050 and thus in accordance with CCKMS25 giving a rough average SLR rate of 4″/decade. And if you are not in denial of the acceleration in the SL data at The Battery, you would be seeing the current rate at something like 3.3″/decade. Thus SLR acceleration will need to continue for that 1ft of SLR 2020-50, perhaps increasing to 5.1″/decade by 2050.
So the projected SLR is actually not “more than twice the current rate” and there is no need for “a dramatic acceleration beyond anything observed since the early 20th century”: such acceleration is already occurring, enough to provide the SLR projected by Sweet et al.
And lest we forget, “locked in” SLR does not stop at 2050 but continues for centuries.
The level of scholarship presented by CCKMS25 in their chapter 7 can be seen to be woefully deficient. The other chapters are potentially as flawed and thus CCKMS25 could not in any way form an analysis adequate for advising US policy-making concerning “anthropogenic carbon dioxide (CO2) and other greenhouse gas emissions.”
Russell Seitz says
Perusing the report I was struck by how few works it referenced- less than 100, a tenth of which were authored by the authors.
The most remarkable is Christy & Spencer’s 1990 opinion piece from Science, challenging the idea that warming had by then been detected.
I cited it in a review of the state of the science a policy quarterly commissioned in response to Jim Hansen’s Senate testimony ,. What makes it remarkable as a current self-citation is that the DOE report makes no mention of the subsequent retraction of the famously erroneous satellite temperature data set underlying the article’s denial of a global warming trend.
Here, in the hope of readers commenting on whether it may have framed Steve Koonin’s 2020 book, “”Unsettled” is what The National Interest ran in 1990 .
https://vvattsupwiththat.blogspot.com/2015/04/a-war-against-fire.html
I find it interesting that while Simon & Schuster distributed, “Unsettled”, it was developed and edited by Steve’s enthusiastic, publisher , Ben Bella Books of Dallas Texas .
Barton Paul Levenson says
Dr. Seitz,
I owe you an apology, and should have made it much earlier than this. I think you were right about the Nuclear Winter studies. I’m a big Carl Sagan fan, and I don’t think he was being malicious, but the “self-lofting” effect of soot is not well explained in TTAPS or the subsequent studies. I asked Alan Robock about this and never got an answer.
Russell Seitz says
Carl was a very good astronomer, but with Putin’s old boss Andropov on deck, trying to scare Nato into abandoning its theater deterrent on the strength of a one dimensional model model was a seriously bad idea..
After I said as much in Foreign Affairs in 1984, Editor Bill Bundy put Steve Schneider & glaciologist Starley Thompson on the case, and their critical review was published in in FA in 1986 as” Nuclear Winter Reappraised.”
Carl refused to publicly discuss TTAPS shortcomings, but his coauthor Tom Ackerman stepped up to defend it at aVirginia Tech debate entitled ” Is Nuclear Winter Real and Relevant?”
It featured Steve & yours truly versus Tom and Alan, and was judged by, wait for it , Al Gore Sr. & Al Gore Jr..
Al Jr.’s verdict, was that the TTAPS results were too uncertain to merit a change in Nato nuclear doctrine.
For some strange reason the event never figured in his Climate Reality Project curriculum.
Chris O'Dell says
Well, I’m very happy with the DOE’s CWG report, because they created a new paper which I apparently co-authored! See page 29 of the report, for the section 4 references:
Lee, S., Byrne, M. P., Loikith, P. C., & O’Dell, C. W. (2024). Zonal contrasts of the tropical Pacific climate predicted by a global constraint. Climate Dynamics, 62(1–2), 229–246.https://doi.org/10.1007/s00382-023-06741-7
If you click on the DOI link, you’ll see that exactly 0 of the listed authors actually wrote this paper. And as far as I know, I never wrote a paper with any of my supposed co-authors.
Which means that AI was definitely involved in writing this shoddy piece of shite.
[Response: Ha. There is a paper with that title but with different authors and different DOI: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s13143-024-00373-5. But yes, some AI slop to be sure. – gavin]
David says
Maybe they borrowed and repurposed the AI that Sec. Kennedy’s HHS uses to great comedic effect? ;-)
Russell Seitz says
Correction ; make that “a global warming trend in excess of .056 º C / decade’ :
C&S owned to some 20th century temperature records having warmed half a degree by 1990.
nigelj says
Yebo Kandu, except that the claims you post from the report are definitely very misleading, or only tell half the story, or are just minority views , or are arguably just demonstrably wrong. See response above PHILIP CLARKE says30 Jul 2025 at 5:18 AM. Yet you, an educated person on climate issues, clearly accept what they say, thus applying no sceptism or critical analysis.
I think I will stick with the IPCC findings , because they are the results of a wider more extensive and balanced team of people than a team of 5 sceptics.
Yebo Kando says
Again you are going after my person or mention yourself or try to smear the authors if the report, this has to stop!
At least you skipped the insults, maybe my post got under your skin.. it was censored since then, but I am pretty sure it is within the forum rules, back to the middle-age we go?
As for the arguments of Clarke’s AI experiment.. it just shows that AI is not ready for the task!
-Model’s are good if only they use the right forcing is an oxymoron and also not true as resolution and physics were revealed as problems in the last CMIP6
– hot models are used for “stress testing” concedes to the reports point.
IMHO wrong models can only produce wrong results unless proven otherwise – good luck with that
What else
Marine life was created under lower pH seems to include coral reefs
Sun’s influence has controversial opinions not covered by Clark’s AI, many heatwave publications do not include 40’s data.. uncertainty and reasons for heavy rain trend could be natural (if there were a trend in the US for them) .. no this post does not dent the reports preface much, but shoes AI should not replace critical thinking
nigelj says
Yebo Kando, regarding your technical claims:
You say wrong models can only produce wrong results, and of course that would essentially be true, and nobody claims the models are perfect. But the models are doing a reasonably decent job of predicting several of the key climate trends, so they are clearly useful and getting the basic fundamentals right. Ignore them at your peril.
Coral may well have lived and evolved under more acidic conditions in the distant past, but probably quite stable conditions. Oceans are now acidifying quite fast and we know that species are frequently unable to adapt to fast rates of change hence die offs in coral reefs. So this is applying some “critical analysis” to the issues.
Some published science does indeed argue solar activity might be responsible for some / all of the present warming but its in a minority of studies, and has not persuaded the IPCC, and has been repeatedly debunked on this website. The DOE report made no mention of any of this, and is therefore unbalanced / misleading.
The reason heatwave analysis does not “include 1940s data” is its a statistical outlier event. America had a massive heatwave in the 1930s – 1940s ( I assume you are referring to this) resulting from both Atlantic and pacific oceans both being in a simultaneous natural warming cycle combined with local weather patterns and land use patterns being unusually favourable to heatwave conditions. A very rare coincidence of 3 events. So its best to exclude it from the trend given its a statistical outlier event. The trend in America and globally over the last 100 years is an increasing intensity and frequency of heatwaves. The DOE report summary didn’t seem to even mention the heatwave trend issue, so its leaving out things it finds inconvenient.
Claiming the heavy rainfall trend “could be natural” is really weak and speculative. The science and hard evidence says its caused by anthropogenic warming.
So Philip Clarks AI analysis of the DOE report looks pretty good.
Yebo Kando says
The 3mm/a seem to be a general agreed on value see for example
https://www.climate.gov/maps-data/dataset/global-mean-sea-level-graph
But this global value seems a rather coarse way to describe how the seas behave, look just one blog post back for an antarctic sea current which seem to surprise some experts.
Postulating an acceleration of the global sea level rising rate does not necessarily result in a problem for the US and there are significant uncertainties and assumptions involved with such a conclusion, often in climate science uncertainties of some projections are not properly disclosed (look for example two blogs back on here at G. Schmidt’s “proof” the models would describe artic sea ice trends, when model uncertainties fill the whole graph and are not mentioned in his description), your 0.5m in NY seems another example for that, what is the uncertainty of your statements?
Barton Paul Levenson says
YK: Postulating an acceleration of the global sea level rising rate does not necessarily result in a problem for the US
BPL: Abandoning the coasts, losing trillions of dollars worth of infrastructure, and creating a more massive refugee problem than ever before in US history, are likely to be problems for the US.
Atomsk's Sanakan says
Re: “The 3mm/a seem to be a general agreed on value”
No, the trend increased, as per sea level rise acceleration. You obscure this by linking to a source that plots a line of best fit for the post-1993 satellite record ( https://www.climate.gov/maps-data/dataset/global-mean-sea-level-graph ). That is not going to show acceleration, by definition, since the slope of a straight line does not change.
Below are sources checking for acceleration, instead of just making a line of best fit:
“In addition, the rate of global mean sea level rise over those three decades has increased from ~2.1 mm/year in 1993 to ~4.5 mm/year in 2023.”
https://www.nature.com/articles/s43247-024-01761-5
“The long-term rate of sea-level rise (Figure 4) has more than doubled since the start of the satellite record, increasing from 2.1 mm per year between 1993 and 2002 to 4.7 mm per year between 2015 and 2024 [page 7].”
https://library.wmo.int/viewer/69455/download?file=WMO-1368-2024_en.pdf&type=pdf&navigator=1
figure 8b: https://essd.copernicus.org/articles/16/3471/2024/essd-16-3471-2024-f08-web.png
https://essd.copernicus.org/articles/16/3471/2024/
Kevin McKinney says
Thank you! Just so.
Pedro Prieto says
Reply to Yebo Kandu
Suspect is used for potential criminals
Melangse à Trois seems to be an implication of sexual behavior
=> Both articles did not draw one critical comment from any of the other blogg writers here!
(Neither did all these “funny insults” draw any call to get back to a civil way of discussion and as this blog is moderated this can only mean that this is the way this group here wants to been seen -incompetent, but insulting!)
Pedro-
it’s grossly unfair. My critical comment along similar lines was blocked and not published. I can only surmise my critique cut closer to the bone and was more effective as a result. I believe your conclusion quoted above is quite correct as well Yebo. But why block the IPA research data and analysis?
Anyway fwiw This emphasis on “suspects” precedes and prejudices any honest engagement with the IPA research, data, or policy evaluation actually being conducted. In truth, what we are witnessing is nothing more — and nothing less — than the democratic process operating within the U.S. constitutional framework. All procedural rules are being followed. What RC presents here is a distortion, dismissing the substance of the EPA’s work with sneering innuendo and unrepresentative rhetoric.
This latest EPA initiative, supported by DOE data and analysis, is a textbook example of institutional science informing policymaking through the checks-and-balances structure of American governance. It draws on decades of bureaucratic experience, industry knowledge, think tank contributions, party politics, civil society input, and public comment. This is not rogue ideology — it is the system working exactly as designed. on one side of this “debate” there is a different view equally supported by data and modelling and facts!
Moreover, it reflects the application of advanced statistical methods, highly detailed computational modeling, peer-reviewed research, and scenario analysis based on transparent and varied assumptions. (Yes, I smiled broadly all the way through these materials mirroring what people here find very worthy career work.)
Hey look – people disagree. Then you better come up with a better argument and better facts or you’ll lose. 30 years of failures to communicate facts have come to this.
If anything, this process mirrors precisely what climate scientists at institutions like NASA-GISS do every day of their professional lives. It is, in form and method, indistinguishable from mainstream scientific analysis — but directed, in this case, at re-evaluating prior assumptions and decisions of the EPA.
This is statistics and scientific reasoning applied to real-world policy questions — ostensibly, at least, in the public interest. Whether it aligns with your personal values likely depends on which “truth” you believe best represents your own worldview in the moment.
I’ve reviewed the material in detail — entry point here https://www.epa.gov/regulations-emissions-vehicles-and-engines/proposed-rule-reconsideration-2009-endangerment-finding — including the new Draft Regulatory Impact Analysis document prepared by the EPA …. public servants!
I encourage others to do the same, though I doubt many here will be willing to engage it in good faith. That full report, including results and appendices, is available for public review:
Reconsideration of 2009 Endangerment Finding and Greenhouse Gas Vehicle Standards
Draft Regulatory Impact Analysis
https://www.epa.gov/system/files/documents/2025-07/420d25003.pdf
An excellent analysis imo; for example an short extract highlight the complexity and excellence involved has been deleted in this second attempt — but check Part5 to get a sense of what’s being analysed here and how they did it, in detail, and the part6 provides a quick summary. The appendix are thorough and supported by credible data.
eg Reflecting these uncertainties, the EPA has estimated the impacts of removing the GHG standards from LD, MD, and HD vehicles and HD engines using two different modeling methodologies, resulting in seven different modeled scenarios. The details for the first method (and scenarios one through five) are presented in Appendix A. The details for the second method (and scenarios six and seven) are presented in Appendix B.
I have cut much of the document quote that was in my prior comment, because looking at other comments I suspect no one would read it or understand it here by the looks of it. Even if it made it through the censors. But the genuine curious scientific types can use the links above.
Kevin McKinney says
Oh, balls. It’s not “a textbook example of institutional science informing policymaking through the checks-and-balances structure of American governance,” it’s a crystal-clear example of the ideological capture of the federal government by an extremist political minority backed by the strategic and financial capabilities of an increasingly arrogant and oppressive oligarchic class.
Alastair McDonald says
I would first like to take issue with Endangerment Finding: which states “The Administrator finds that the current and projected concentrations of the six key well-mixed greenhouse gases … threaten the public health and welfare of current and future generations.” I believe it should conclude “… threaten the public health and welfare of current and the existence of future generations.”
If the melting of icesheets continues, then Florida and other parts of the USA will be removed from the map. This is ignored by the new report because it concentrates on the biological aspects of CO2 ignoring its effect on climate and sea level. These may be slight at present but even if CO2 remains at current levels sea level will continue to rise, and if CO2 increase in a BAU scenario then droughts in the USA will increase in intensity making large areas uninhabitable and produce famines.
PHILIP CLARKE says
Why did John Christy not include one of his famous model-observation comparison charts?
;-)
PHILIP CLARKE says
Judith Curry’s journey:
“Scientists should not be in the business of simply ignoring literature that they do not like because it contests their view. Nonetheless, our view is that overlooking a large body of research that appears to directly conflict with one’s conclusions is a problematic practice whenever it occurs. ”
https://judithcurry.com/2019/06/21/climate-sciences-masking-bias-problem/
“…we also have in the IPCC case the problem of agenda-driven science, as has become evident not only in the cited report of WG3, but also in the reports of WG2 and WG1. This leads to exaggerated or fabricated claims in order to sell the story to support the agenda.”
https://judithcurry.com/2011/08/10/critique-of-the-ipcc-report-on-renewable-energy/
Susan Anderson says
RealClimate and Gavin Schmidt have receipts from the time (around 2010?) when Judith Curry broke from the scientific community and went into attack mode against research results on the connection between greenhouse gases and global warming and climate extremes. I can’t remember one particular ‘conversation’ type link, but her ganging up with WUWT was quite acrimonious. It also coincided (though correlation is not necessarily causation) with her husband’s business interests.
She lost her scientific credibility, though she continues to be one of the more rational actors on the side of fake skepticism.
S.B. Ripman says
Secular Animist has written “The proposed rule to rescind the 2009 Endangerment Finding is an ACT OF WAR against the human species by the fossil fuel industry.”
Could not agree more, but would take it further and say that the proposed rule is part of a continuing crime against humanity and that the complicity of the American electorate is obvious and unforgivable.
In 2001 the newly-installed Bush/Cheney administration established a reactionary U.S. energy policy favoring fossil fuel interests. It was done behind closed doors with no other stakeholders present. It led to more gas guzzlers on the highway, more profits for the FF industry, and set back progress in renewables. In 2003 Bush/Cheney launched an invasion of Iraq one purpose of which was to protect U.S. oil and gas interests. A motto of the anti-war protestors was “No Blood for Oil.”
Yet in 2004 the U.S. electorate returned Bush/Cheney to the White House.
That a newly installed Trump administration would do everything it could to kill the Inflation Reduction Act and scuttle the EPA was very predictable. Yet the U.S. electorate installed the new Trump administration.
There is an old saying that goes “”you’ve made your bed, now lie in it”. The American electorate deserves what’s coming. Democratic voters must now live with the consequences of the votes of their foolish fellow citizens.
Secular Animist says
S.B. Ripman wrote: “Yet the U.S. electorate installed the new Trump administration.”
Just to be clear, 77.3 million US voters voted for Trump. That is less than half the actual vote, and about 30 percent of eligible voters. More voters voted for Harris or a third-party candidate (i.e. voted AGAINST Trump) than voted for him. More eligible voters (90 million) did not vote AT ALL than voted for Trump.
To refer to “the American electorate” as though it were a pro-Trump monolith is nonsense. Trump was “installed” by decades of Republican gerrymandering, voter suppression, disenfranchisement and ballot fraud — and the stupidity, ignorance and malice of a MINORITY of American voters.
The Prieto Principle says
Reply to S.B. Ripman
That a newly installed Trump administration would do everything it could to kill the Inflation Reduction Act and scuttle the EPA was very predictable. Yet the U.S. electorate installed the new Trump administration. There is an old saying that goes “”you’ve made your bed, now lie in it”.
Yes indeed. It also follows that after 30 years of extremely bad public communication of climate science to the public and policy makers the critique applies to the climate scientists and academia in general, the IPCC and other Institutions like Nasa-Gisss Noaa etc and all activist advocacy blogs like RC YCC as well a sleaving it all on the shoulder so the Media to do their communicating for them-and failing badly. What else to expect from such long term entrenched incompetence?
”You’ve made your bed, now lie in it”.
nigelj says
PP, regarding the claims that communicating climate science has been badly done. I agree it’s certainly “sub optimal” at times, having seen examples with my own eyes. However I don’t think its been terrible. The basic climate messages and numbers around the greenhouse effect, projected rates of warming, and the consequences have been largely clearly stated in numerous media for over 20 years now. Nobody can plead ignorance and confusion around the basics surely. It’s more a situation of them not wanting to hear the message, or of using any confusion they can find in the message, as an excuse to ignore everything. So I’m inclined to think our slow progress mitigating the problem is MAINLY due to other factors that are well known.
Regarding claims that climate scientists and policy makers have left it up to the media to do their communicating for them. This is generally true, but climate scientists can’t just phone up the media and demand they be given xyz amount of space in the media to personally deliver their message and get that space as of right. The media decide who they interview, what gets reported in the media and how its reported. They don’t hugely prioritise climate change , and they prefer to write their own articles, and put their own spin on it. The public have decided they like free enterprise capitalism and an independent media and so they have made their bed so have to lie in it. And despite that it’s probably the best possible system out of the alternatives none of which are ideal.
And there is nothing stopping people using you tube to listen to actual climate scientists talking. You can lead a horse to water but cant make it drink……
I find it all a frustrating situation. But there are things that can help. Some scientists are naturally good communicators , but not all are. Scientists writing in the media might consider getting some advice on communications techniques. I had a high level technical job , but I found myself also required to manage huge projects and project teams and had to upskill on management skills. Nothing will be perfect, but we can always strive to do better.
Ken Towe says
I have just gone to read part of the public comments section. The Q & A.
“As discussed in response to other comments in this and other volumes of the Response to Comments
document, models include many other factors that influence global temperature change, such as natural
variability, historical volcanic eruptions (and sometimes stochastic approximations of future volcanic
eruptions), aerosol effects, and land use change influences. Therefore, GHGs are not the “only influence”
on global temperature increase projections in models.”
The last sentence is accurate. In addition to clouds, among the larger problems for climate models is dealing with the always unpredictable natural variability… The ENSOs, these future volcanic eruptions, the trade winds, jet streams. It’s not possible to make any reasonably accurate forecasts of climate simply because of these uncertainties. This needs to be more widely acknowledged.
Kevin McKinney says
The ENSOs, these future volcanic eruptions, the trade winds, jet streams. It’s not possible to make any reasonably accurate forecasts of climate simply because of these uncertainties. This needs to be more widely acknowledged.
Wrong yet again. Over long time spans, most of these influences are essentially stationary–land use being an exception. That is, they tend to “average out,” or nearly so.
Not so the implacable rise in CO2.
MarkR says
The citation of the Connolly et al. solar paper is worrying.
The Connolly paper is just wrong, They did regression wrong. A simple rookie mistake. Fixing the Connolly mistake means the data contradicts their main conclusion though. The authors should retract the paper, and any competent panel of experts wouldn’t knowingly include something so obviously wrong.
https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1674-4527/ac981c/meta
I don’t think “informed debate” mean pushing provably false things just to shore up the appearance of debate?
Alan Smithee says
Once public comment is open, the climate science community (which does not include the authors; they’re frauds and shills) needs to viciously and unrelentingly obliterate this piece of political screed.
Facts have been fixed to the policy (destroy the endangerment finding) and we know how well that works.
PHILIP CLARKE says
Andrew Dessler is organising a co-ordinated response
https://bsky.app/profile/andrewdessler.com/post/3lvbrnzqmyo27
jgnfld says
Lysenko would be proud to serve the present admin in the US.
Atomsk's Sanakan says
Page 16 of the EPA report claims the following using another paper:
“Since the 1970s successive families of emission and concentration projections (colored lines) have consistently overestimated observations (black line). Source: Hausfather et al. (2019) Figure S4”
https://web.archive.org/web/20250729225230/https://www.energy.gov/sites/default/files/2025-07/DOE_Critical_Review_of_Impacts_of_GHG_Emissions_on_the_US_Climate_July_2025.pdf
Dr. Zeke Hausfather, lead author of the paper, rebuts that report’s misrepresentation of his paper:
“The report includes a chart from a 2019 paper of his that, the DOE authors say, shows how climate models have “consistently overestimated observations” of atmospheric CO2. However, Hausfather tells WIRED, the key finding of his 2019 research was that historic climate models were actually remarkably accurate in predicting warming.
“They appear to have discarded the whole paper as not fitting their narrative, and instead picked a single figure that was in the supplementary materials to cast doubt on models, when the whole paper actually confirmed how well they have performed in the years after they were published,” he tells WIRED.”
https://www.wired.com/story/scientists-say-new-government-climate-report-twists-their-work/
Dr. Ross McKitrick, a co-author of the EPA report, has promoted this misrepresentation for years. Here he is doing it in 2020:
https://judithcurry.com/2020/01/17/explaining-the-discrepancies-between-hausfather-et-al-2019-and-lewiscurry-2018/
Dr. McKitrick and his EPA report are wrong because:
1) models are not expected to accurately predict how much greenhouses gases humans emit
2) greenhouse gas emissions were mitigated by factors such as the collapse of the Soviet Union, so one would not expect emissions to follow the unmitigated emissions projections shown in the paper
The very paper Dr. McKitrick misrepresents explains that 1st point:
“While climate models should be evaluated based on the accuracy of model physics formulations, climate modelers cannot be expected to accurately project future emissions and associated changes in external forcings, which depend on human behavior, technological change, and economic and population growth.”
https://doi.org/10.1029/2019GL085378
And I explained that 2nd point to him back in 2020:
https://judithcurry.com/2020/01/17/explaining-the-discrepancies-between-hausfather-et-al-2019-and-lewiscurry-2018/#comment-907957
[ 10.1029/2008JD011239 , 10.1016/j.energy.2013.07.045 ]
Yebo Kando says
The model in question would be of the cmip5 and older variety!?
The ones with lower resolution and incorrect cloud micro-physics?
That opens a whole new can of worms..
If these physically wrong and artefact loaded models (see S. Rahmstorf’s post here in January how his Atlantic cold blob disappeared in newer and better models) successfully tuned to backcast onto real.measurements, this puts the whole idea of modeling into question..
G. Schmidt’s recent Arctic sea ice posts shows the large uncertainties of models they are unsuited to evaluate any Arctic sea ice trends as he presented it..
So wrong models successfully back casting is spun as a good thing, when it really is an utter disaster
Atomsk's Sanakan says
Your reply does not address the point. But that’s to be expected, given the misinformation you’ve been peddling (ex: in your prior comments on sea level rise, https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2025/07/the-endangerment-of-the-endangerment-finding/#comment-836704 )
The point is that the report misrepresented the paper it cited in a manner the paper’s lead author noted. A report co-author had been previously warned about this misrepresentation, but the report includes the misrepresentation anyway.
The paper showed that model physics were right, insofar as models accurately projected warming per unit of forcing (i.e. implied TCR). You’d know that if you actually bothered to read the paper and understand the paper:
“Models are compared to observations based on both the change in GMST over time and the change in GMST over the change in external forcing. The latter approach accounts for mismatches in model forcings, a potential source of error in model projections independent of the accuracy of model physics. We find that climate models published over the past five decades were skillful in predicting subsequent GMST changes, with most models examined showing warming consistent with observations, particularly when mismatches between model-projected and observationally estimated forcings were taken into account.
[…]
Model simulations published between 1970 and 2007 were skillful in projecting future global mean surface warming”
https://doi.org/10.1029/2019GL085378
The report willfully ignored that conclusion from the main text of the paper. Instead the report goes to the paper’s supplemental materials to claim that models overestimated subsequent CO2 increases. That’s nonsense for the reason already explained:
1) models are not expected to accurately predict how much greenhouses gases humans emit, since that is a matter of human behavior and choice
2) greenhouse gas emissions were mitigated by factors such as the collapse of the Soviet Union, so one would not expect emissions to follow the unmitigated emissions projections shown in the paper
Let me know when you actually have something to say on that topic, instead of the deflection you engaged in. And no, tone trolling is not a cogent response. If you still don’t grasp the point, then go read other RealClimate comments where this has been explained in detail for years. For example:
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2019/12/how-good-have-climate-models-been-at-truly-predicting-the-future/#comment-751704
Atomsk's Sanakan says
Pat Cassen provides the following critique of the report:
“Given the purpose of the document, it is not surprising that well-established arguments that challenge its conclusions are ignored or downplayed, and scientific rigor is erratic. References are cited that explicitly contradict the sentence in which they are cited (e.g., Angert et al., 2004); conclusions favorable to their point (and true) are cited, while conclusions – from the same source – contradicting their assertions are ignored (e.g., Hausfather et al., 2019; Australian Institute of Marine Science, 2022, Santer et al., 2023); cited sources are missing from the reference list (e.g., Santer et al. 2017). Red herrings are scattered abundantly (e.g., figures 3.2.3 and 3.2.4). And so forth.”
https://judithcurry.com/2025/07/29/new-climate-assessment-report-from-us-doe/#comment-1018698
I already discussed the report’s misrepresentation of Hausfather 2019. Here are the other sources cited in Cassen’s quote:
– Angert 2004: https://doi.org/10.1029/2004GL019760
– Australian Institute of Marine Science: https://web.archive.org/web/20220804125843/https://www.aims.gov.au/sites/default/files/2022-08/AIMS_LTMP_Report_on%20GBR_coral_status_2021_2022_040822F3.pdf
– Santer 2023: https://doi.org/10.1073/pnas.2300758120
– Santer 2017a: https://doi.org/10.1175/JCLI-D-16-0333.1
– Santer 2017b: https://doi.org/10.1038/ngeo2973
Dr. Ben Santer, like Dr. Hausfather, notes the report distorts his research:
“Ben Santer, a climate researcher and an honorary professor at the University of East Anglia, has a long history with some of the authors of the new report. (Santer’s research is also cited in the DOE report; he, like other scientists who spoke to WIRED, say the report “fundamentally misrepresents” his work.)
[…]
“These guys have a history of being wrong on important scientific issues,” Santer says. “The notion that their views have been given short shrift by the scientific community is just plain wrong.””
https://www.wired.com/story/scientists-say-new-government-climate-report-twists-their-work/
It’s telling that page 36 of the report twice cites Dr. Santer’s 2017 papers as “Santer et al., 2017a, b”. But the report does not include those papers in its reference list, as Pat Cassen noted. This makes it hard for the reader to figure out what those papers are. I only knew what those papers are because I read them years ago when report co-author Dr. Curry misrepresented Santer 2017b. She later deleted her misrepresentations:
https://web.archive.org/web/20170913185723/https://judithcurry.com/2017/06/24/consensus-enforcers-versus-the-trump-administration/
Leaving out references for those papers is convenient for the report’s authors. After all, Santer 2017a extensively critiques the claims of report co-author Dr. John Christy. For example:
“We assess the validity of two highly publicized claims: that modeled tropospheric warming is a factor of 3–4 larger than in satellite and radiosonde observations (Christy 2015) and that satellite tropospheric temperature data show no statistically significant warming over the last 18 years (U.S. Senate 2015).
[…]
It is incorrect to assert that a large model error in the climate sensitivity to greenhouse gases is the only or most plausible explanation for differences in simulated and observed warming rates (Christy 2015).”
Santer 2017b does the same:
“It has been posited that the differences between modelled and observed tropospheric warming rates are solely attributable to a fundamental error in model sensitivity to anthropogenic greenhouse gas increases 28. Several aspects of our results cast doubt on the ‘sensitivity error’ explanation.
[…]
28. Christy, J. R. Testimony in Hearing before the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, Subcommittee on Space, Science, and Competitiveness (2015)”
So Santer 2017a and Santer 2017b undermine Dr. Christy’s claim that tropospheric warming trends imply models overestimate sensitivity. But the report repeats Dr. Christy’s claims without acknowledging this, especially in sections 5.3 and 5.4. This PubPeer post further undermines the report’s argument on sensitivity:
https://pubpeer.com/publications/B8B96F74472E94795937A9DCEDD5A6#1
Atomsk's Sanakan says
As noted before, Hausfather 2019 showed models accurately projected warming per unit of forcing. This suggests climate sensitivity was not overestimated. Yet the report argues sensitivity was overestimated, consistent with the report’s authors downplaying warming in their prior work. Ironically, inaccurately downplaying warming implies the authors underestimated sensitivity. That’s especially reflected in their temperature trend predictions and claims about a supposed warming pause/hiatus. Observations confirm this.
Observations:
– https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/climate-model-projections-compared-to-observations/
– https://www.ncei.noaa.gov/access/monitoring/climate-at-a-glance/global/time-series/globe/land_ocean/tavg/1/0/1999-2020?trend=true&trend_base=10&begtrendyear=2000&endtrendyear=2019
– https://climate.metoffice.cloud/current_warming.html
– https://psl.noaa.gov/data/atmoswrit/timeseries/
– “However, studies focusing on the detection of this warming pause showed that the rate of change had not declined, and that this period (from approximately 1998–2012) was not unusual given the level of short-term variability present in the data11,19,20,21,22. More specifically, studies analyzing GMST using changepoint detection methods, which are specifically designed to objectively detect the timing of trend changes, showed no warming rate changes circa 199811,19,21. Further, a study assuming that the changepoint time is known and took place in 1998 showed that the trends before and after 1998 were statistically indistinguishable22. Overall, evidence for a pause or slowdown circa 1998 lacked a sound statistical basis.”
https://www.nature.com/articles/s43247-024-01711-1
– Dr. Judith Curry: “My take is that we are still in the multi-decadal hiatus that began around 2000. The 2014-2018 was a subdecadal blip in the PDO. I expect this hiatus to continue at least another decade”
https://judithcurry.com/2021/04/25/how-we-fool-ourselves-part-iii-social-biases/#comment-948376
[“Hiatus” means a trend of <0.1 °C/decade for at least 10 years
https://judithcurry.com/2015/11/06/hiatus-controversy-show-me-the-data/
https://tamino.wordpress.com/2018/07/20/judith-currys-brain-goes-on-hiatus/ ]
– Dr. Curry: "the IPCC’s projection of 0.2C/decade warming in the first two decades of the 21st century"
https://judithcurry.com/2012/10/21/sunday-mail-again/
– Dr. Curry: "the very small positive trend is not consistent with the expectation of 0.2C/decade provided by the IPCC AR4. In terms of anticipating temperature change in the coming decades, the AGW dominated prediction of 0.2C/decade does not seem like a good bet"
https://judithcurry.com/2012/02/07/trends-change-points-hypotheses/
– Dr. Roy Spencer: "I’m also in discussions with Scott over betting on a trend that would be 1 standard deviation below the average model warming, which would be +0.162 deg. C/decade for 1997-2021, compared to the 90-model average of +0.226 deg. C/decade. He laid down the gauntlet, not me. I try not to forecast future temperatures…too much like betting on a roll of the dice."
https://www.drroyspencer.com/2013/09/pat-michaels-bets-on-25-years-of-no-warming/
– Dr. Ross McKitrick: "There has been no statistically significant warming for about 18 years despite a rapid rise in GHG levels and a corresponding increase in radiative forcing. Climate models overpredicted warming since 1998 [page 16]."
https://web.archive.org/web/20170126015433/https:/www.fraserinstitute.org/sites/default/files/climate-policy-implications-of-the-hiatus-in-global-warming.pdf
– Dr. Steven Koonin: "Although the Earth's average surface temperature rose sharply by 0.9 degree Fahrenheit during the last quarter of the 20th century, it has increased much more slowly for the past 16 years, even as the human contribution to atmospheric carbon dioxide has risen by some 25%. This surprising fact demonstrates directly that natural influences and variability are powerful enough to counteract the present warming influence exerted by human activity. Yet the models famously fail to capture this slowing in the temperature rise."
https://web.archive.org/web/20141213221747/https:/www.wsj.com/articles/climate-science-is-not-settled-1411143565
– Dr. John Christy: "Christy thinks it equally likely that the Earth's surface will cool."
https://web.archive.org/web/20070930022347/http:/discovermagazine.com/2001/feb/featgospel#.UP3fMX3LdRw
The Prieto Principle says
Now is your chance to convince them that they are wrong and are walking the wrong path. All you have to do is provide them with logical, coherent, constructive criticisms backed with the evidence.
The Prieto Principle says
Thessalonia has the right idea imo. Just ignore it all. Nothing is going to improve. Or change much.
a cpl JC blog comments fwiw
TF | July 30, 2025 at 2:22 am | Reply
I am a progressive liberal suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome. But I am also a ‘lukewarmer’ and am perhaps more receptive to the material discussed in this report than others.
I find this report to be well written, sober, based on peer reviewed publications that are often ignored by the climate mainstream and quite often very persuasive. (Not convinced about solar effects, but…)
That BA Bushaw and David Appel can respond so quickly with the usual snide comments is sort of a validator. They resort to attacking its authors for being part of a non-existent cabal. They don’t attack the report. They don’t even discuss the report. They attack the scientists. Which is typical of the type of mentality that has afflicted the climate conversation for more than two decades.
I have read the work of each of the authors for years and interviewed several of them when I worked as a journalist/blogger. They are honest scientists working with real evidence.
I don’t think (and they very clearly acknowledge) that the whole story of climate change and its impacts don’t (and cannot, given the constraints the group labored under) make its way into the report. But it raises legitimate issues long ignored by the real climate cabal of alarmists and their supporters in social media, two of which are Bushaw and Appel.
This report won’t change my opinion of Donald Trump. I am still deranged by the man. But it very well might change my opinion of the administration and its stance on climate and energy issues.
JK | July 30, 2025 at 9:40 am |
TF – I likewise fall into the lukewarm class. Your comments on the activists is spot on.
The michael mann wing of the climate scientists and the activists undercut the credibility of of climate scientists by their own behavior. Consider the distortions and misrepresentations the activists push on subjects such as renewables, extreme weather, subsidies, or the failure to reconcile temp proxies with other known data, etc. A lot of credibility is lost when pushing easily refuted claims.
Atomsk's Sanakan says
Is that the same Thomas Fuller (TF) who underestimated global warming, even after Dr. Gavin Schmidt corrected him?
I get that you and your sockpuppet accounts will cite almost anything to suit your pre-determined narrative against climate scientists like Dr. Schmidt. But please try to use more credible sources.
“As I’m 66, I don’t know how long I would be able to sustain it, but I would be willing to wager that GAT doesn’t rise to .2C in any decade in my lifetime.
[Response: You don’t need to wait! GISTEMP trend from 2001 to 2020 is 0.23ºC/dec. Difference btw 2011-2020 and 2001-2010 is 0.21ºC, difference btw, 1991-2000 and the following decade is 0.24ºC etc. etc. In HadCRUT5 the last 20 year trend is exactly 0.2ºC/dec. I could go on, but you’d do well to the math before you wagered any actual money. – gavin]”
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2021/02/dont-climate-bet-against-the-house/#comment-785855
[ https://andthentheresphysics.wordpress.com/2022/10/07/no-a-cherry-picked-analysis-doesnt-demonstrate-that-were-not-in-a-climate-crisis/#comment-212099 ]
Barton Paul Levenson says
TPP: Thessalonia has the right idea imo.
BPL: I love how all the sock puppets complement themselves.
TPP: The michael mann wing of the climate scientists and the activists undercut the credibility of of climate scientists by their own behavior.
BPL: And you could do better, I suppose. BTW, with a proper name, you capitalize the first letter of the words. Dr. Mann’s name is Michael Mann.
nigelj says
BPL, I wonder about the motives of people who use sock puppets. It’s like they feel their message is so important and they are so smart they can use sock puppetry. “The ends justify the means”. I just find it all obvious and sickening and deceptive.
The message of the current sock puppets mostly doesn’t seem very credible. I suspect the person using the names Thessalonia, William, and PP may have also used other names like Dharma, Complicious and even Thomas some years ago. Lots of subtle similarities.
Kevin McKinney says
Another item for my “The irony, it burns!” collection.
Dawn B. Flood says
To all climate skeptics in the Trump administration,
Nota bene: The Universe doesn’t give a shit.
Susan Anderson says
Short and to the point. You and Ray Ladbury win the RC commentariat in the last couple of days. [though I don’t mean to belittle the very few who make substantive contributions here, or Gavin’s plea to cut it out]
David says
Six months to prepare this Proposed Rule, with its meager 464 pages of Documents Related to this Proposal, plus DOE’s 151 page contribution (work began in late March, which raises a couple of interesting questions itself), and yet only 45 days allowed for response, two weeks (August 12th) to register if you intend to testify or are requesting special accommodations for the public hearing…
“The hearing is scheduled to occur on August 19 and August 20, 2025. An additional session may be held on August 21, 2025, if necessary to accommodate the number of testifiers that sign up to testify.”
I have to wonder if there cannot be a reasonable extension given the magnitude of this. Any legal eagles around to offer a professional opinion(s)? Even for this administration, these time constraints seem compellingly odious.
David says
Out today from the Brookings Institute:
“Measuring the impact of climate change on state and local governments’ fiscal health”
https://www.brookings.edu/articles/measuring-the-impact-of-climate-change-on-state-and-local-governments-fiscal-health/
“The increasing frequency and severity of weather events caused by climate change is affecting municipal bond markets and state and local finances. Four papers presented at the 14th Annual Municipal Finance Conference, co-hosted by the Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy in July 2025, detailed the consequences of wildfires, floods, and the transition away from coal.”
The Prieto Principle says
My favourite JC BLOG quotes are:
As I understand it, the DOE will arrange for a more formal external peer review.
DOE welcomes public comments on this report and is setting up a website for comments. The CWG expects to expend considerable time responding to the comments. We’ve already seen a pretty broad range of comments from the DOE scientists; it will be interesting to see what the what the public comments look like
Speaking from the perspective of individuals who have commented on the IPCC and NCA reports only to see our comments ignored, we plan to take a different approach. Rather than primarily seeking to defend our Report, we regard the open comments as an opportunity for dialogue, learning, and clarification of areas of disagreement. We expect to spend considerable time and effort in responding to the comments.
At some point, I assume that the CWG will be charged with writing a revised, more comprehensive report that responds to the external comments (we shall see).
AND
(JC note to journalists: I have no comment on the endangerment finding). But the bigger issue is this. In the U.S., one major political party (~half the population) think that fossil-fueled climate change is an existential threat, while the other major political party (the other ~half of the population) wants to ignore this issue and focus on energy abundance. The net result of this dichotomy is a political/policy windshield wiper effect, where we’ve seen: in the Paris Agreement (Obama), withdraw from the Paris Agreement (Trump I), back in the Paris Agreement (Biden), withdraw from the Paris Agreement (Trump II). This is not good for energy policy, climate policy, or climate science.
What is needed is some sane middle ground that realistically assesses climate risk. An honest assessment of climate change science is a starting point (the CWG Assessment Report), which acknowledges uncertainties and areas of disagreement.
It seems like Secy Wright has the right approach to energy policy (from his Foreword):
quote- Climate change is real, and it deserves attention. But it is not the greatest threat facing humanity. That distinction belongs to global energy poverty.
and this is was interesting too:
Here is what I’m hoping for:
Redirection of climate science (at least in the U.S.) away from alarmism and advocacy and towards better understanding of the fundamentals of climate dynamics.
snip
Breaking the link between energy policy and human-caused climate change, whereby anthropogenic climate change currently “mandates” emissions targets, preferred energy production methods, etc.
Hopefully the CWG Report will kick start some of this.
Aha! So Judith is after what Gavin and all the others here say is most important >>> … 90% of climate science is about trying to understand what is going on in the climate physics and why. It is NOT about Policy making or Politics. Is that correct?
Concludes with some advice:
JC recommendations for climate science/scientists: Embrace the complexity of climate science and acknowledge uncertainty and disagreement. Stop with the faux “consensus” enforcement and stop playing power politics with climate science.
[Response: The irony… it burns! – gavin]
L J King says
Climate change is well documented. The endangerment finding is valid. Read the above comments about scientific research on this. You will see that some in the current administration EPA have used AI which can give false conclusions and information. Information is listed as valid when it was actually retracted. Clearly the administration’s questioning of climate change is not accurately researched or well thought out. This is something that affects everyone regardless of your political persuasion and should be taken more seriously. Being proactive is what is needed- not reactive after it is too late.