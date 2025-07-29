The Endangerment of the Endangerment Finding?

The EPA, along with the “Climate Working Group” (CWG) of usual suspects (plus Judith Curry and Ross McKitrick) at DOE, have just put out a document for public comment their attempt to rescind the 2009 Endangerment Finding for greenhouse gas emissions.

Here are some relevant links:

This is a placeholder post for links and comments while folks try and digest the details. Feel free to post links to analyses as you find them and we’ll elevate the best to the OP. We’ll have a more considered response in a couple of days.

Updates (7/31):

Some relevant media reports:

“Contrarian Climate Assessment from US Govt. draws swift pushback” Science

“Trump’s EPA takes aim at the Endangerment Finding” Scientific American

“Scientists Say New Government Climate Report Twists Their Work” Wired

“DOE reframes climate consensus as a debate” E&E News

A self-justifying rationale for the CWG effort from Judith Curry. Note that she (somewhat incredibly) will not opine (publicly) on the Endangerment Finding itself. Stealth advocacy anyone?

Links for the public comments:

On the EPA proposed rule: The Docket is here (but see above link on how to submit)

On the DOE ‘Critical’ Review: (Instructions). Docket should be here, but is not yet live.

Note that It is not clear to us that comments on the DOE report will have any direct role in the EPA ruling.