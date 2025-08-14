Critiques of the ‘Critical Review’

The first somewhat comprehensive reviews of the DOE critical review are now coming online.

First out of the gate is a nice interactive from CarbonBrief based on direct input from scientists whose papers were cited, sometimes in misleading or false ways. They have a nice color-coding for which is which.

There is a complementary effort from a group led by Andrew Dessler (sign up here to get notifications of updates). We’ll add the links here when it is released.

Meanwhile, the DOE is being sued by EDF and UCS on procedural grounds (turns out that there are actual laws about how you are supposed to get unbiased expert advice into government rulemaking – who knew?!).

There are multiple threads on Bluesky, or on blogs that address more specific points – for instance, Zeke Hausfather makes some salient points on the misuse of his work.

Importantly, the National Academies are setting up a fast track assessment process to provide input into the EPA proposed ruling (deadline is August 27th for submissions). This has the potential to be the most relevant effort, and so hopefully mostly everything will be funneled through this as well as the specific process that DOE has initiated for it’s report (which has no statutory standing on it’s own).

Stay tuned!