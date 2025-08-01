Unforced Variations: Aug 2025

This month’s open thread. Please try and stay focused on substance rather than personalities. There are many real issues that are particularly salient this month, and so maybe we can collectively try not to have the comments descend into tedium.
David says
“Trump administration cancels plans to develop new offshore wind projects”
“The Trump administration is canceling plans to use large areas of federal waters for new offshore wind development, the latest step to suppress the industry in the United States.”
https://apnews.com/article/trump-wind-permitting-offshore-7a05dff77ba92e4a7761604583a6d208
And the next step backwards is coming fast: “The Interior Department is considering withdrawing areas on federal lands with high potential for onshore wind power to balance energy development with other uses such as recreation and grazing. It also will review bird deaths associated with wind turbines, which are allowed under federal permits that consider the deaths “incidental” to energy production.”
All the lost American jobs and economic benefit because of Trump’s personal aesthetics and a lingering wounded pride for losing a court battle in Scotland over a few offshore wind turbines viewable from one of his courses:
“Trump’s war on windmills started in Scotland. Now he’s taking it global
President’s opposition to offshore wind more than a decade ago now threatens a huge industry in the US and beyond”
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/jul/24/trump-clean-energy-war-global
nigelj says
The impact of wind turbines on people hiking and cattle grazing is insignificant, because people can easily walk and cattle can easily graze within a wind farm, and under the turbine blades, and without the areas of walking and grazing being significantly compromised. While the turbine blades have a large diameter, at ground level the footprints of the wind turbine towers are small, and add up to a very small fraction of the land area of a wind farm.
Regarding bird strike:
“In his 2013 Report , The avian benefits of wind energy , Benjamin K. Sovacool assesses the number of bird fatalities associated with various energy sources based on meta-analysis and a collection of results from experiments from across the country . His findings indicate that on average , wind turbines killed .3 to .4 birds per GWh of electricity they produced , while coal killed approximately 5.2 bird per GWh (Sovacool 2013) . Standing alone , these numbers are indicative of the marked increase in harm done unto bird populations posed by coal….”
https://websites.umass.edu/natsci397a-eross/whether-or-not-wind-turbines-are-a-significant-threat-to-bird-populations/#:~:text=His%20findings%20indicate%20that%20on,per%20GWh%20(Sovacool%202013)%20.
The commentary explains the reasons.
Ron R. says
Honestly, when I’ve seen them, I wonder why they can’t put a very narrow hard to see wire cage around them to protect birds?
Ron R. says
Narrow gauge. Or maybe some sonic device that would repel birds.
Ron R. says
Or here’s an idea, how about attaching metallic reflective streamers to the blades? It would sparkle and reflect a rainbow of colors. That could detract birds.
Ron R. says
Land of Confusion
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=pyOla0JQuMg
The rallying song
Susan Anderson says
Reposting this BlueSky Andrew Dessler from Endangerment (h/t Philip Clarke)
Please note: “We are primarily looking for Ph.D. scientists at universities or government labs in appropriate fields. I realize that this will exclude some qualified people and I apologize, but we felt this was necessary for a variety of reasons.”
https://bsky.app/profile/andrewdessler.com/post/3lvbrnzqmyo27 [good discussion in subcomments]
DOE Climate Response Form – https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdwVruhK2TZpTImdk1eDw0En9zEirB5piFU6FFhZhHTIY2q0A/viewform?pli=1
E. Schaffer says
Does anyone take the Chinese emission figures serious? In 2024 China used about 5Gt of coal. By common metrics this should translate into some 12 to 12.5 Gt of CO2, roughly equating to total Chinese CO2 emissions.
If I have it right, the story goes like this. In early 2015 some statistics emerge showing China using 17% more coal than previously known and reported. Just afterwards Liu et al 2015 was published in Nature, which, in line with some governmental institutions, claimed Chinese coal simply contained 40% less carbon than the IPCC base assumption.
Those 40% less is really the key finding of the paper, they also name it in the abstract, and they even show the numbers. While the IPCC assumes an average carbon content of 71.3%, Chinese coal only had 49.9%, thus 40% less. The paper had 24 co-authors and will have been thoroughly peer reviewed by Nature.
I mean it is like they wanted to make a joke over it. As anyone can tell, 49.9 is just 30% less than 71.3. This can not be an oversight. Also the notion of some kind of Chinese “miracle coal”, low in carbon but rich in energy, is absurd.
Adding insult to injury, the paper points out two “consequences” of its finding.
a) as Chinese emissions actually had been overestimated, it would only be fair for China to emit more CO2 in the future
b) otherwise it “implies a considerable (downward) revision of the global carbon budget” because weaker than thought CO2 sinks, meaning less emissions for everyone else
As strange as it is, those implausibly low emissions from Chinese coal usage are to this day the basis for Chinese emission figures. And if they were not true, we would be missing out a couple of Gt of CO2 p.a.
Kevin McKinney says
E. Schaffer, are you talking about this “Liu et al (2015)”? https://www.nature.com/articles/nature14677 It does have, as you specified, 24 co-authors and was of course published in Nature. There’s a preprint PDF here: https://www.repository.cam.ac.uk/bitstream/handle/1810/253430/Liu%20et%20al.%202015%20Nature.pdf
Googling “types of coal” found the following four types of coal:
Peat: “less than 40-55% carbon”
Lignite (“Brown coal”): 40-55% carbon
Bituminous coal (“Soft coal”): 40-80% carbon
Anthracite (“Hard coal”): 80-90% carbon
Liu et al found that:
That hardly seems suspicious, let alone incredible.
John Pollack says
Tomáš, this is in response to your posting on 31 Jul 2025 at 5:41 pm
The original vegetation of the western section of the corn belt was prairie, except for areas along streams and bodies of water. Going eastward, the proportion of forested land increased to become mostly forest in Ohio and Indiana. The hydrology of the region was severely altered even in the early to mid 1800s, before most of it was converted to cropland, by the killing of over 100,000,000 beavers. (Most of the pelts were exported to Europe in the fur trade.) There have been many other alterations since.
I don’t think the contribution of irrigation to water vapor would turn out to be a strong factor in heat waves. In general, it is only the western edges of the corn belt in Nebraska and the Dakotas where irrigation is widely practiced. Groundwater is being rapidly depleted in much of the irrigation zone.
If the ground and most vegetation were dry before a heat wave started, the overall effect would be to produce more extreme temperatures – especially daytime – and increase the duration of heat waves. However, the factors entering into the creation and maintenance of heat waves are complex. I give
links to four references, if you want some further reading. I haven’t read these recently, so I won’t be able to comment on their content in detail.
http://www.nature.com/articles/s41561-019-0431-6
http://www.nature.com/articles/ngeo1590
https://journals.ametsoc.org/view/journals/clim/31/12/jcli-d-17-0515.1.xml
https://journals.ametsoc.org/view/journals/clim/30/7/jcli-d-16-0436.1.xml
Victor says
My contention that industrial aerosols could not have been a factor in the 40 year mid-century cooling seems to have had no impact whatever here or anywhere else. It’s generally assumed that the implementation of strict anti-pollution controls in Europe were responsible for the abrupt rise in global temperatures from 1979-1998. And recently we’re hearing from several sources that the more recent implementations of such controls on the part of China and other countries present a growing danger that temperatures will rise precipitously once the cooling effect of such pollutants is removed completely.
In the light of the notion that such aerosols had such a powerful cooling effect as to totally offset the expected mid-century warming, and subsequent pollution controls produced the dramatic warming we see in the following years, I will offer a modest proposal. Why not cancel those controls, permitting the pollutants to once again cool the planet and save us from the “existential threat” posed by rising CO2 levels. Any rise in such levels will automatically be offset by rising aerosol levels. Climate crisis over!
Tomáš Kalisz says
In Re to Barry E Finch, 1 Aug 2025 at 12:21 PM,
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2025/07/unforced-variations-july-2025/comment-page-2/#comment-836771
Dear Barry,
Many thanks for your kind feedback.
The idea that water in the ocean behaves analogously as mercury in a thermometer bulb was mentioned, more-less by the way, by Dr. Benestad in a discussion under one of his Real Climate articles which I, unfortunately, cannot properly remember / find / identify anymore.
You are right that abrupt sea level changes like Lake Agassiz runoff do not reflex any equivalent abrupt Earth energy imbalance (EEI) change. Yet I think that the corresponding sea level rise might have somehow characterized the excess heat accumulated from the EEI during a period of previous ice thawing.
It is clear that (similarly as for many other paleoclimate proxies) also the relationship between EEI and sea level is not straightforward, because it comprises contributions from at least two different processes, namely from ocean volume thermal expansion / contraction and from changes in land ice volume. I can also imagine a third contribution, from natural changes in terrestrial underground water reserves caused by changes in water cycle intensity and/or in land/sea precipitation distribution.
Although a past EEI reconstruction based on seal level changes can represent a huge challenge because it would definitely require a complex (and likely quite laborious) analysis, I still find the idea presented by Dr. Benestad appealing and hope that, finally, someone (a collaboration?) will explore it in sufficient detail to apply it successfully.
Greetings
Tomáš