Climate Scientists response to DOE report

As we’ve mentioned, Andrew Dessler and Robert Kopp have been coordinating a scientific peer review of the DOW ‘CWG’ Critique of Climate Science. It is now out.

The comments are available here, and there is a press release that gives a summary. It has been picked up by some the media already: NY Times, The Guardian, CNN, Axios etc.

This effort brought in 85 scientists (13 times as many as the CWG report – a clear example of Brandolini’s Law!) who cover a much broader range of expertise that the DOE report. One of the quotes from the scientists (not US-based interestingly) is a good summary: