DOE CWG Report “Moot”?

Somewhat breaking news. A court filing (from 9/4) from DOE has noted that the Climate Working Group has been disbanded (as of 9/3). This was done to make the EDF/UCS lawsuit moot, but it also means that DOE is withdrawing the report, no-one will respond appropriately to the comments submitted, and (possibly) it becomes irrelevant for the EPA reconsideration of the Endangerment Finding.
What a farce.
Update: Via Andy Revkin, the EDF/UCS’s blistering response to the DOE filing. Pass the popcorn.
Susan Anderson says
The truth has been cancelled. New technique, the lies the liars told to get their way didn’t happen, so nobody may call them lies. Abracadabra!
Unbelievable!
Karsten V. Johansen says
Susan, I fully agree with your opinion concerning this infamous method of smoke and mirrors. This method is not new, though, and I think you know that. It’s being used systematically by the Trump regime to hide the truth, and has so been by especially Trump himself since long ago, whenever his tricks come under scrutiny.
Such methods aren’t neither new nor original, so we shouldn’t be surprized, really. Instead we shall be prepared, and as also Gavin’s good work through the years and his swift response here in this case shows, he is. He is always prepared, as are many others. I thank him and them for that, just as I thank Michael Mann and Peter Hotez for this attempt of a broader analysis of what’s going on:
“There are five primary, interconnected forces behind the assault on science and reason. We call them the “five Ps”: the plutocrats, the petrostates, the pros (eg paid promoters of anti-science), the propagandists and – with important exceptions – the media. Together they have generated a perfect storm of antiscientific disinformation that now threatens humanity.
A nefarious web of actors including plutocrats in the US and Australia, along with libertarian tech bros, and petrostates such as Russia and Saudi Arabia fund and amplify deceitful, ideologically motivated antiscience. (…)
However, unlike the US, which has proven to be especially vulnerable to antiscience disinformation (having now elected the most antiscience government in its 250-year history), Australia – having stood at a crossroads four years ago – chose to take a different path. It elected a government that respects science and reason, even if it’s falling somewhat short of its commitments (eg lowering carbon emissions by 43% by 2030). The prime minister, Anthony Albanese, at least has recognised climate change as an existential threat, while Donald Trump has dismissed it as a hoax.
The dichotomy is equally stark when it comes to the Covid-19 pandemic. The numbers tell the story. Consider the state of Texas, where Peter lives and works. It has roughly the same population as the entire nation of Australia. Yet by September 2022, 90,000 Texans had died from Covid-19 (probably almost 40,000 of whom refused Covid immunisations after they were widely available). That’s almost four times the total number of Australian Covid-19 deaths.
What explains the divergent path of these two western nations when it comes to the acceptance of science and science-based policymaking? A number of critical factors allowed Australians to elect a more climate-forward government despite total inundation with climate disinformation by the Murdoch media and other conservative news outlets. Certainly, the enduring legacy of the black summer was a factor. But so too were several key attributes of Australian elections: compulsory voting, absence of partisan districting and preferential or “ranked choice” voting.
In the US, partisan districting (“gerrymandering”), low voter turnout and a polarised two-party politics that squeezes out moderates have combined to yield electoral representation that is at odds with the actual views of the people. For example, a Gallup poll from last year found that 61% of US adults were concerned about the climate crisis. Yet US policies are currently set by a party that denies the basic existence of climate change.
While there is a modest move in some states towards ranked choice voting, substantial changes in the American electoral system, such as compulsory voting, are unlikely to happen in the near term. (…)” https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2025/sep/09/science-under-siege-weaponised-disinformation-michael-mann-peter-hotez
That we should work for substantial changes to the American electoral system is obvious to me, and has so been for a very long time.
What we urgently need is *proportional representation* like here in Scandinavia and most of northern Europe (the UK excluded!), the best system in my view being one like the ones in Denmark, the Netherlands, Switzerland and some more.
This is simply essential for the future of democracy everywhere in the world, because the US is world power number one. I’m not so sure that such substantial changes are unlikely to happen “in the near term” (for however long that may mean?) *if we all, and indeed of course especially the left in the US, really put all we can do into this effort.* Great things can happen very fast, history shows us.
It’s wrong and dangerous to look at history as an unchangable fate, to underestimate what we are able to achieve through mass mobilization. But it’s just too easy to do that. And that’s exactly what totalitarian and fascist or at least fascist tending regimes like the current ones in Russia, Saudiarabia, Israel etc. hope we do. We must in the West be urgently aware of the precursors and preparers of totalitarianism like the trumpian oligarchy and the Netanyahu fascist Likud-party regime and their attempts at ethnic cleansing and genocide, warmongering etc., because they know our weaknesses and illusions and they use them all the time. The pretend to be democratic, but they aren’t. And they act in concert, even if not by planning in any detail. They nonetheless further each other by intuition, and that’s what is going on in the world now – again, like in 1930-39. We must not fall asleep, neither get used to them, nor let us be taken by surprise by their methods. That’s why sites like Realclimate are so important.
Russell Seitz says
Watts just named Roger as a behind the scenes EPA Critical Review author :
“These critiques were based on peer-reviewed research by experts like Roger Pielke Jr., Steve Koonin, Ross McKitrick, and Judy Curry.”
Roger Pielke Jr says
This is false
Please correct immediately
David says
DOE Climate Working Group RIP
By Roger Pielke Jr.
The Honest Broker
September 10, 2025
https://www.aei.org/articles/doe-climate-working-group-rip/
From the above: “Responses to the CWG were often expressed with expletives, in personal terms, and focused on the alleged political and financial motivations of the members of the CWG.”
Mr. Pielke, I’m curious, is the above statement from your article describing scientists or members of the general public? I ask because this statement is stuck in the middle of paragraphs talking primarily about scientists (and the media in the preceding paragraph), which a reader could reasonably presume is describing scientists’ responses.
MA Rodger says
Willard did say what was quoted by Russell Seitz on exTwitter, as a google search currently shows it. I’m no expert with exTwitter, but it seems to me that whatever Willard said in that exTweet has been taken down. And that suggests what Willard exTweeted didn’t pass the test of time. Without seeing that exTweet, the full extent of that embarrasment cannot be known.
But Willard did in truth make that exTweet.
A very similar quote is made on Willard’s rogue planetoid Wattsupia:-
With the breaking news which “Roger Pielke Jr. has just reported.”, the demise of the CWG of Christy, Curry, Koonin, McKitrick & Spencer is given a novel spin in the Wattsupia declaration.
The primary cause was not the novelty. It is agreed it was the EDF/UCS lawsuit that caused the CWG disbandment.
The lawsuit argued that the CWG has been recruited back in March by the SecEng Christopher Wright and this “Climate Working Group worked in secret for months to produce a report for DOE and EPA that would provide justification for their predetermined goal of rescinding the Endangerment Finding.” They reported in May but their existence was only make public at the end of July when the EPA released its proposal to rescind the Endangerment Finding. Critically, “federal law does not permit agencies to create or rely on such secret, unaccountable groups when engaged in policymaking. In the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA), Congress mandated transparency< in the establishment and operation of any federal advisory committee, including by requiring that the group’s formation be promptly disclosed and that its meetings, emails, and other records be open to the public.” [My bold]
You can imagine, that is an exceedingly impressive hole the DOE & EPA and the CWG members have here dug for themselves.
But such embarrassment of climate champions Christy, Curry, Koonin, McKitrick & Spencer is unconscionable. There must be more to it!!!
Thus the novel spin.
This lawsuit is of course the work of lunatic tree-hugging communist liberals probably all infected by TDS (which for some strange reason not even a prolonged dose of Fox News or NewsMax can cure). Lunatics the lot of them!!!! So this crazy lawsuit should have been easily dismissed. However, according to Willard:-
This, of course, begs the question, Who was that “one member”?
And Willard is not one to leave the denizens of his rogue planetoid Wattsupia down-hearted. Yes, their brave climate champions were defeated by a despicable foe who resorted to “lawsuits, insults, and a bureaucratic guillotine (and) the CWG may be RIP, but the questions it raised aren’t going away. If anything, its short life exposed just how fragile the “consensus” really is.”
Atomsk’s Sanakan says
Thank you for pointing this out. The first link you posted isn’t opening for me for some reason. So I’ve posted alternative versions below:
Last I checked, Dr. Judith Curry of the Climate Working Group said their work was on hold, without explicitly saying the group was disbanded. She instead wrote like someone still planning on updating her report, including figuring out which comments she would need to substantively respond to. That doesn’t sound like someone who expected their group to be dissolved and/or its report withdrawn:
But her comment is likely outdated, and maybe this came as a shock to her. I won’t shed any tears, though, on behalf of their misinformation-filled report.
David says
Popcorn time indeed. Laws still matter. Speaking out still matters. Overwhelming evIdence still matters.
Maybe…
Ken Towe says
” I won’t shed any tears, though, on behalf of their misinformation-filled report.”
Professor Sanakan…Could you please point out some of the misinformation you found filled in the report.
Atomsk's Sanakan says
Why? It’s not like you’d accept evidence-based rebuttals, anymore than you accepted any of the other cogent rebuttals written on the report.
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2025/07/the-endangerment-of-the-endangerment-finding/#comment-837073
Your comments on global greening made that evident
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2025/08/critiques-of-the-critical-review/#comment-837627
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2025/08/critiques-of-the-critical-review/#comment-837680
b fagan says
Hi, Ken. I’m not Atomsk’s Sanakan, but here’s a bit of misinformation in their report (I’d argue several bits of misinformation). Emphasis mine everywhere below, typos in block quotes are quoted from sources.
They have a graph with this caption:
They didn’t mention they trimmed the tropical stratosphere out of their edited copy, or that the original included three additional (northern and southern extratropical plus 60N-60S) along with the tropics. Possibly because their attempt to have people draw a false conclusion was harder with the full chart.
Their report:
And here’s a quote from the IPCC WGIAR5 Chapter 10
Then in the supplemental material for Chapter 10:
So the graph they pretend was hidden, unmentioned, deep in the supplemental material was actually:
– directly referenced in the chapter as being in the supplemental material
– the discrepancy they claimed they were exposing was discussed directly in Chapter 10
– even the formatting they claimed they had to ‘fix’ with their annotations was mentioned
– and they didn’t mention (but the IPCC did) why they passed over Figure 10.8, which the report mentions is MORE robust, and instead they focus on the referenced supplemental chart 10.SM.1 which was specifically described in the chapter as LESS robust.
I call that sneaking around.
Check for yourself –
PDF of Chapter 10
https://www.ipcc.ch/site/assets/uploads/2018/02/WG1AR5_Chapter10_FINAL.pdf
And Chapter 10 Supplement
https://www.ipcc.ch/report/ar5/wg1/chapter-10sm-detection-and-attribution-of-climate-change-from-global-to-regional-supplementary-material/
Russ Doty says
This is not the first time Judith Curry did not testify under oath as a witness for the climate deniers. It happened in Held v. Montana where she was to testify, but lawyers for the state decided not to call her–probably because the rebuttal and cross exam would have discredited her even more than is now the case. As a result, the State District Court wrote a fine opinion upholding Montana’s Constitutional right to a Clean and Healthful Environment–upheld by the Montana Supreme Court.
Silvia Leahu-Aluas says
Thank you for pointing that out. Our Children’s Trust is on to even bigger cases, we can only hope that in each of them Judith Curry is a (no-show) witness, for the climate deniers .
All of us should support these youngsters and their exceptional team of lawyers.
https://www.ourchildrenstrust.org/
Joseph O'Sullivan says
I read the EDF/UCS’s court filing. Yikes. I knew in principle that the administration’s legal strategy and behavior was bad, but I had no idea how bad until I read saw the details. This is a lawsuit and so the EDF/UCS are pushing for a particular outcome, so the filing is not a dispassionate and neutral view of events and the law. Even taking that into consideration, there are parts that are not arguable either in fact or law, and my reaction to them was you can’t make this stuff up.
There should be a bingo and/or a drinking game about the attorneys working for the trump administration for each time they get sanctioned by the courts of the bar association.
Rory Allen says
Am I the only non-American who is baffled by the fact that a website dealing with ‘Climate science from climate scientists’ seems to have been filled recently with posts about politics, law and court rulings?
I for one would value a summary – preferably from a climate scientist – summarising in simple terms, the political and legal situation in America at the moment. To an outsider, it seems pure chaos.
Radge Havers says
Rory Allen.
Yep, that’s the gist of it.
Ken Towe says
Pass the popcorn?
“The CWG strongly recommends to federal officials that “[t]he risks and benefits of a
climate changing under both natural and human influences must be weighed against the
costs, efficacy, and collateral impacts of any ‘climate action’, considering the nation’s
need for reliable and affordable energy with minimal local pollution.”
What’s wrong with that? It’s true that the climate action being suggested would severely impact global economies as it did during the pandemic travel lockdowns. Urgent reductions in CO2 emissions would keep carbon in the ground but would make the energy transition to renewables and EVs much more difficult and expensive. And reducing emissions toward zero by 2050 would take none of the CO2 already added out of the atmosphere to lower global temperatures. A little more attention to economic realities and less partisan bickering would help. The world needs energy for transportation to move forward..
Robert Bradley Jr says
The report intellectually stands and is the subject of an open debate. There is reason for CO2/climate optimism–and a need to dial back the emotions and vitriol.
[Response: Lol. -gavin]
Susan Anderson says
