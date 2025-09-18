Time and Tide Gauges wait for no Voortman

Here we go again. An obscure, methodologically poor, paper published with little to no review makes a convenient point and gets elevated into supposedly ‘blockbusting’ science by the merchants of
bullshit, sorry, doubt. Actual scientists drop everything to respond, but not before the (convenient) nonsense has spread widely. Rebuttals are written and submitted, but by the time they are published everyone has moved on.
If that sounds familiar, it’s because it happens a lot. In climate science, one classic example was Soon and Baliunas (2003) which instantly made it’s way to the Senate floor (via Inhofe’s then aide Marc Morano). Other examples abound. So what is this week’s example?
As Dessler et al report laid out convincingly last week, and in multiple posts by Tamino/Grant Foster, the sea level chapter in the DOE climate science ‘critique’ was notably poor. They highlighted 5 specific US tide gauge records, showed only four of them, declared that no acceleration was visible, and concluded that no acceleration was present anywhere. Curiously the 5th record (that wasn’t shown) has a very clear acceleration. They then bungled the referencing of the projections and invented a NOAA projection that did not correspond to anything real. Notably, they did no actual analysis. Actual analyses of the tide gauge record show that acceleration is sea level rise is not only widespread, but it is increasingly clear:
Conveniently, rather than defend the indefensible, one of the authors (Judith Curry) in response latched onto a new paper that apparently agreed with her prior vibes. The new paper is Voortman & de Vos (2025) (VdV25) which was published on Aug 27, and hit the contrary-sphere a few days later heavily boosted by Michael Shellenberger and a few others. This paper claims that acceleration in 243 global tide gauge records is only significant in 4% of them. This, to be clear, is rubbish. But as always in such papers, it takes a little work to figure out what has gone wrong.
Fortunately, a group of scientists led by Bob Kopp, have quickly put together a rebuttal and request for a retraction (that has been submitted to the journal): Kopp et al. (2025). In it, they point out that this analysis has in fact already been done properly (Wang et al, 2025, published before VdV25 was submitted), and then go on to explain the basic errors.
Apart from the basic lack of context that happens when you ignore the satellite record, the main issues are that the statistical model they use is overly complicated and not properly described, the statistical tests for significance are not applied properly, and the correction for multiple hypothesis testing (which assumes there is no correlation across tide gauge records) is just wrong and all but guarantees their erroneous result.
Curiously, almost all of these errors were also made in an earlier Voortman paper, and were raised by the commenters on that paper at the time (Le Bars et al., 2023)! [Update: They were also noted in a blog post by Scott Simmons].
How will this all play out in the public discourse? The process of comments, replies, and retractions is relatively slow (multiple months to a year) and even with this preprint quickly available, none of the promoters of VdV25 will deal substantively with any of this (they have not done, and will not do, any analysis themselves). It may well be that VdV25 never gets raised again, having served its purpose as a momentary distraction from the critique of CWG report. Whether or not it gets retracted is not really relevant to that.
We have seen this playbook many times before. Judith Curry and Michael Shellenberger are following in the (late) Pat Michaels’ footsteps who continually championed many new ‘blockbusting’ papers that were always on the verge of undermining the climate consensus, but that (somehow!) never quite did. Once folks lose the ability to check these things for themselves, and start basing claims on vibes, their estrangement from the scientific community hardens and the seriousness with which their opinions are taken decreases.
This little episode thus tells us very little about sea level rise acceleration, but quite a lot about the seriousness of the people involved.
John G Williams says
The link for Kopp et al just returns this RealClimate post.
[Response: Sorry – fixed now.]
Russell Seitz says
How can anyone so thoroughly aware of gravity gradiometry and the capabilities of GRACE as a BP Chief Scientist turned Energy Undersecretary shun the fine-tuned geodetic data streams of satellite constellations in favor of eyeballing Victorian tide gages ?
Steve has read the dailies on all this stuff over the course of decades in government, yet he and Secretary Wright seem to take their lead from the comic book quality playbooks of the CO2 Coalition, the Heartland Institute
Piotr says
Russel Seitz: “ How can anyone so thoroughly aware of gravity gradiometry and the capabilities of GRACE as a BP Chief Scientist turned Energy Undersecretary shun the fine-tuned geodetic data streams of satellite constellations in favor of eyeballing Victorian tide gages ? ”
His ideology and/or financial self-interest trumps his ethical/intellectual integrity?
Radge Havers says
A rhetorical question, I know. It’s a fair reminder that dishonesty comes in all shapes, sizes and levels of ability.
Same with stupidity. Anyone can say or do stupid things, though at some point, when they willfully commit to it and even celebrate it, I think it’s fair to say that it’s part of their identity, and that they are indeed just plain stupid. You’d think, therefore, that they’d be flattered when you acknowledge it, but no, they’re not. Because they’re stupid. Education won’t fix that. Therapy maybe… or peer pressure…
Not pointing any fingers at any particular troll, of course.
Ken Towe says
“Apart from the basic lack of context that happens when you ignore the satellite record…”
For some other satellite evidence from the other side of the world… and to add just a little balance to this controversial topic…
“Another study related to sea-level rise (Webb and Kench 2010) appears to contradict the general anticipation that the impacts of climate change will eventually make low-lying reef islands unable to support human occupation. It uses aerial and satellite images taken over the past 60 years, a time during which there is evidence that sea levels have risen, to compare the landform dynamics of 27 atoll islands in the central Pacific Ocean. The study found that as a whole, instead of declining, the islands grew in land area by a total of 63 ha or seven percent.
The research findings show that although sea level in the central Pacific Ocean rose by about 2.0 mm/yr over the study period and that all 27 islands changed physically during that time, there is considerable variation in the amount and style of change between and among the islands, with an overall net increase in land area; 86 percent of the islands remained relatively stable or their outline or shape increased in size. Twelve of the 27 islands increased in size by more than three percent but only four islands reduced in area by more than three percent.”
2.0 mm/yr for 60 years… 4.75 inches.
https://ui.adsabs.harvard.edu/abs/2010GPC….72..234W/abstract
mev says
Those 2 authors have published more recent papers on this area, if people are interested:
https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1029/2023EF003924
and
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0169534723002987
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
The Voortman paper says this:
This is an aspect of sea-level analysis that has been under-researched IMO. First off, it’s clear that Voortman aren’t experts at tides, otherwise they would realize the 4.42 yr perigean cycle is the important tidal factor, i.e 1/2 of 8.85. Nevertheless, a tidal-induced variability is likely a key mechanism, along with connections to ocean indices such as NAO (correlated especially with the Baltic and other Atlantic regions) and ENSO (correlated with Pacific regions). A unification is possible if a common-mode mechanism of tidal forcing impacts BOTH the sea-level sites and ocean indices.
Raising the awareness of this Voortman paper is timely, since I’ve recently been compiling a comprehensive set of cross-validated tidal model fits of well over 100 of the PSMSL mean sea level sites, predominantly those with over 100 years of data, but also those with at least 75 years. These results are collected along with 20 climate indices.
https://geoenergymath.com/2025/09/12/simpler-models-alternate-interval/
I will write more on this, but since this is my first read of the Voortman paper, I will just note that some of the PSMSL sites that Voortman single out, such as Ko Lac, Grand Isle, several Japanese stations, have also been problematic in showing a poorer cross-validation from my results. The active seismic background in Japan may be a factor, as they mention. So, if the stationarity requirement of a long-term tidal analysis, i.e no subduction shifts, is necessary then perhaps these sites can be treated specially. Otherwise, the analysis is completely automated and hands-off. The repository is here: https://climate.pukite.com
With that said, I do agree that the (lack of) independence of all these sites needs to be taken into account. So even though I have promising CV results, at least some of the agreement is less statistically significant because so many of the sites are geospatially co-located, such as along the Baltic.
BTW, just to be clear, I am not looking at the acceleration or trends at these sites for now, just the natural, seemingly erratic, cycles that have mystified researchers for years. Yet, if these are modeled adequately, they will provide a great benefit in helping to further discriminate and isolate the secular trends due to climate change, isostatic glacial rebound, etc.
Piotr says
Paul Pukite; ” This is an aspect of sea-level analysis that has been under-researched IMO.”
Could you be any more self-centered, Paul? You SEE a cynical manipulation of the data to support the Trump’s agenda by the DOE denier group, who to proclaim the lack of global SLR:
1. ignored the right tool for assessing it – the massive satellite dataset, IN FAVOUR of tidal gauges which signal is compromised by the local effects
2. and from the latter – with majority of the data points showing the significant INCREASE – they cherrypicked FOUR gauges that …support their agenda of no increase.
and you apparently think to yourself:
A-ha! That’s a perfect opportunity to …. complain how in the climate change studies – MY hobby horse – tidal oscillations – is severely “under-researched”
Even though short OSCILLATIONS around the mean (here: “the 4.42 yr perigean cycle “)- get AVERAGED OUT many times over – each time somebody calculates 30-YEAR average (a.k.a. a “climatological trend”).
As has been explained to you MANY DOZENS of times before. And still – nothing?
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
Piotr, That’s considered bullying. You can read about it in this week’s feature article in Nature
‘Lipstick on a pig’: how to fight back against a peer-review bully
Anyone reading what I have written in the above thread should understand that this is all new analysis work from yours truly. As of a month ago, there were just a couple of sites analyzed. Since that time I’ve added over 100 from the PSMSL database and have over 50 more that are shorter time range, but still significant that I haven’t posted yet, https://climate.pukite.com
Until the https://climate.us forum gets up and running, further discussions at https://github.com/orgs/azimuth-project/discussions/ are welcome.
Piotr says
Paul Pukite: Piotr, That’s considered bullying.
What – pointing that you AGAIN try to hijack the discussion directing it on your hobby horse, and have ignored the criticism of the same behaviour in the past??? If you can’t stand the heat, don’t start the fires.
Paul Pukite: Anyone reading what I have written in the above thread should understand that this is all new analysis work from yours truly.
What are you talking about? NOBODY was discussing whether your analysis work was “new” or not “new”. I have challenged the RELEVANCE of your post to the subject of this discussion. Here it is again, for your reference:
========================
Piotr 20 Sep: ” You SEE a cynical manipulation of the data to support the Trump’s agenda by the DOE denier group, who to proclaim the lack of global SLR:
1. ignored the right tool for assessing it – the massive satellite dataset, IN FAVOUR of tidal gauges which signal is compromised by the local effects
2. and from the latter – with majority of the data points showing the significant INCREASE – they cherrypicked FOUR gauges that …support their agenda of no increase.
and you apparently think to yourself: A-ha! That’s a perfect opportunity to …. complain – how in the climate change studies – MY hobby horse (tidal oscillations) is severely “under-researched”
Even though, your short OSCILLATIONS around the mean (here: “the 4.42 yr perigean cycle “)- get AVERAGED OUT many times over – each time we calculate 30-YEAR average (a.k.a. a “climatological trend”).
As has been explained to you MANY DOZENS of times before. And still – nothing?
======================
Which part of the above text, you had …. understood as …. me discussing whether your tidal “analysis work” is “new” or not?
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
Note to everyone — this is not how to do science. You don’t automatically attack the messenger. Everything that I have discussed on this forum, at my blog, at other climate science forums, in papers and books, and reported at conferences stands on it’s own. You can objectively look at the results, perhaps first take a 30,000 foot view, and consider that what I am trying to get across is a commonality to all the findings. It’s simple at it’s core — that a tidal force plays a key role in synchronizing natural climate cycles (sea level included), even though they appear to be highly erratic. But you may ask, why would I have anything new to offer since this has all been studied to death? Well, there are plenty of signal processing approaches that have never been applied to the data — it shouldn’t be all that surprising because climate science is not the only science out there, contrary to the frantic gate-keeping that Piotr supplies on a regular basis.
This RC post is specifically about the applicability of using tidal gauges to estimate sea-level trends and assigning causes to long-term variability, climate change being one. There is a valid reason to look at tidal gauges, mainly because satellite records don’t go as far back as tidal gauges do, and data covering long time-spans are particularly important in helping to resolve the influences of long-period tidal cycles. Shorter intervals such as those going back only 50 years will suffer from overfitting.
A paper that I found recently (thanks to this RC blog post) may help show how the unification of tidal forces is manifested in the observations
I have published that the Chandler wobble is directly linked to a lunar tidal cycle nonlinearly interacting with a semi-annual cycle. (NOTE: This is NOT the consensus of geophysicists despite it’s intuitive plausibility via gravitationally torques) And so the transitive unification here is that the Stockholm sea-level long-term variability is also manifested as a tidal cycle, and further that other harmonics are isolated as shown in the following figure — each spectral peak identified as D is lunisolar:
https://imagizer.imageshack.com/img924/7354/WKsiBC.png
For Stockholm, one can therefore cross-validate SLH models against the historical data
https://pukpr.github.io/results/pt6_8_quad/78site-0.6-0.8.png
https://pukpr.github.io/results/pt3_6/78site-0.3-0.6.png
I have found around 200 PSMSL sites of duration of > 75 years that collectively show statistical significance via training/test cross-validation analysis. This is not that difficult to do as each model takes only a second to train.
Again, no need to attack me, as I am only the messenger — the data is the data and these matching patterns will remain for someone else to replicate.
Piotr says
Paul Pukite: Note to everyone — this is not how to do science.
Note to Paul Pukite – you are NOT doing science here. What you did here is to try to HIJACK an important discussion. Gavin’s opening article is about DOE deniers trying to misrepresent the climate science to support their ideological/political goals of questioning the reality of the climate change, and therefore questioning the urgency of its mitigation. Challenging the climate change denial has big societal implications and is one of the central reasons form.
Your contribution to this discussion is to DIVERT the discussion away from its topic (DOE denial) and toward the UNRELATED to AGW tangent, which happens to be your hobby-horse:
:
Paul Pukite: ” [tidal oscillations around the mean] is an aspect of sea-level analysis that has been under-researched IMO.”
And you KNOW that it is a tangent, because it has been explained to you DOZENS of times already e.g.:
Piotr Sep 20 and Piotr Sep 21: “short OSCILLATIONSAROUND THE MEAN (here: “the 4.42 yr perigean cycle “)- get AVERAGED OUT many times over – each time we calculate 30-YEAR average (a.k.a. a “climatological trend”).
You have been incapable of refuting this falsifiable argument each of the dozens time I have
made it, and instead you …. play a wronged victim: ( “Piotr, That’s considered bullying. “) and lecture the readers that the white is black – that challenging other people’s claims with FALSIFIABLE arguments – “ is NOT how to do science“. (c) Paul Pukite.
And your trying to redirect the discussion away from AGW and toward non-AGW issues – is noting new – you have advocated redirecting research effort from studying AGW and its drivers, and toward your area of interest – short-term oscillations. And claimed doing so could save “countless lives”.
You are what you write. Paul Pukite – everyone!
Keith Woollard says
Looking at Tamino’s graphic, and the linked blog post, it is fairly obvious (to me) that the west/east coast differences are due to tectonics. I couldn’t immediately find a map of vertical movement of the North American plate, but the east coast is extensional whilst the west is transverse with a compressional component.
There is a chance that these movements are changing and thus causing acceleration, but in my opinion it is more likely that we can measure the acceleration better in areas where the absolute sea level rise is larger than the confidence interval
Barton Paul Levenson says
KW: Looking at Tamino’s graphic, and the linked blog post, it is fairly obvious (to me) that the west/east coast differences are due to tectonics.
BPL: Was tectonics represented at all in the graphic?
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
In regard to determining sea-level shifts, the first analysis should be in a comprehensive understanding of the natural SLH variation. To take an example, consider locations in the Baltic Sea and then northerly into the Gulf of Bothnia separating Norway and Finland. Begin by detrending the data and fitting the erratic cycles to tidal periods, concurrently cross-validating the results in the dashed test interval — the graphs shown below demonstrate high significance across the sets and over the interval.
https://imagizer.imageshack.com/img922/1006/4lYWVe.png
Yet, look at the long-term trends — the northernmost spot Furuogrund shows a decreasing trend, while the southernmost spot Aarhus in Denmark is trending up. This is commonly understood to be due to glacial rebound, with the effect intuitively being historically stronger the more north (i.e. colder) the measurement siting.
To fully discriminate the climate change acceleration from the glacial rebound deceleration is not the easiest challenge in the world, but being able to precisely isolate the natural tidal cycles will obviously help. To make it even more challenging is that the tidal cycles can show periods in the multidecadal range.
As far as I can tell, no one is doing the long-period tidal analysis correctly, if at all, even though the results shown above demonstrate predictive capability. The challenge to anyone out there is to duplicate the results. Fortunately, it doesn’t take a lot of computing power.
Russell Seitz says
BPT: Yes- the continental margins are where tectonics puts them ,and the coastlines onshore of them define the tides,
Mal Adapted says
That’s entirely true for continental margins, Russell, independent of the volume of ocean water. As you surely know, coastlines, which do partially define the tides by the volume of ocean water, are also subject to local tectonic flexure, as well as orthostatic depression by glacial ice and rebound upon deglaciation, erosion and sedimentation rates subject to engineering, subsidence due to groundwater withdrawal, etc.
Tamino’s posts, however, deal with tide gauge measurements, and he professes puzzlement at the difference between the US east and west coasts (https://tamino.wordpress.com/2025/08/11/sea-level-rise-in-the-u-s-a/):
As you can see, all the [east-coast] acceleration estimates are positive and all but one “statistically significant.” They are also all above the global level with quite a few significantly so.
The story is very different for west-coast stations. Most show slower-than-global sea level rise, and one even sees sea level fall…
This drastic difference between the coasts has been known for a while, but I don’t know the reasons. I expect that ocean circulation patterns and their changes are primarily responsible.
Huh. Is Tamino not well acquainted with plate tectonics? The Oregon coast, for example, is known to be elevating or sinking in various places, evidently due to compressive forces from the subduction zone offshore (https://osupress.oregonstate.edu/book/oregon-geology).
In any case, eustatic + steric sea level rise, as tracked by satellites, airborne missions, and shipboard measurements, must AFAICT be solely attributed to melting land ice and thermal expansion of seawater respectively, both due entirely to rising GMST. That is, I for one am skeptical global SLR is substantially due to recently outgassed volcanic water, infalling cometary ice, or tectonically driven changes in the capacity of the ocean basins!
Russell Seitz says
Right- in the light of what Tamino wrote I should have simply pointed out that the West Coast accretional terranes are being nudged uphill a while the east coast is largely out of seismic ranges of the active midatlantic ridge.
The Pacific Northwest is for structural geologists to explain
Tomáš Kalisz says
in Re to Mal Adapted, 19 Sep 2025 at 7:49 PM,
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2025/09/time-and-tide-gauges-wait-for-no-voortman/#comment-839519
Dear Mal,
I apologize for the following remark that is tangential to your primary topic (correct measurement of the global sea level), however, I would like to make you aware of an inaccuracy in your post that might be potentially confusing for less skilled readers.
A recent discussion between zebra and MA Rodger arrived at a conclusion that in the light of two studies cited by MA on 21 Aug 2025 at 2:29 PM,
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2025/08/unforced-variations-aug-2025/comment-page-2/#comment-838092
global sea level rise can be interpreted rather as a consequence of Earth energy imbalance (EEI) than as a consequence of rising GMST, because it appears that EEI (and a continuing sea level rise) can persist long after the GMST rise stops.
The respective thread started on 21 Aug 2025 at 1:37 AM,
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2025/08/unforced-variations-aug-2025/comment-page-2/#comment-838059 ,
continued this month, starting on 2 Sep 2025 at 6:43 AM,
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2025/09/unforced-variations-sep-2025/#comment-838723
and concluded by detailed explanations provided by MA Rodger on 8 Sep 2025 at 11:43 AM,
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2025/09/unforced-variations-sep-2025/#comment-839043
and on 11 Sep 2025 at 9:12 AM,
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2025/09/unforced-variations-sep-2025/#comment-839174 .
Best regards
Tomáš
Piotr says
Trying to ingratiate himself with zebra, Tomas Kalisz lectures Mal:
Tomas Kalisz 20 Sep: “ Dear Mal, I would like to make you aware of an inaccuracy in your post: global sea level rise can be interpreted rather as a consequence of Earth energy imbalance (EEI) than as a consequence of rising GMST, because it appears that EEI (and a continuing sea level rise) can persist long after the GMST rise stops.”
1. Mal referred to current SLR – hence the future hypotheticals (no more GMST rise) – is irrelevant to his argument
2. Even if Mal talked about the future – of the two main mechanisms of climate-caused global SLR:
– thermal expansion is caused by increasing water T. What mechanism do you propose to continue heating the ocean waters without increasing air T?
– melting of glaciers DOES NOT require increasing T, it merely requires T to be
above the melting point of ice (0C). Hence contrary to your, attributed to Zebra beliefs,
ice will continue melting “long after the GMST [stopped rising]“.
So either your source of knowledge (zebra) is fundamentally wrong and you have been unable to spot it, or you are not as “skilled reader” as you fancy yourself and completely misunderstood what zebra said.
In either case: you lecturing Mal on him “being incorrect” is based on your own ignorance.
Keith Woollard says
BPL,
Not 100% sure what you are saying. Are you saying Tamino hasn’t included an isostatic rebound model? When I mentioned tectonics I was talking about the ongoing massive forces of continental drift, not the melting of a thin layer of ice thousands of years ago
Barton Paul Levenson says
KW,
S0rry if I misinterpreted you. A common denier meme is that any increase in sea level is due to islands/continental margins/etc. sinking, producing a spurious sea level rise. I just wondered if anyone had collected the data globally, and if there was some time series for continental-margin rise or fall.
Wieger Fransen says
The link for Le Bars et al (2023) also just returns this RealClimate post.
[Response: It’s supposed to link to the full reference at the bottom, and then you can click on the doi to get to the paper. I think it’s correct? – gavin]
Russ Doty says
Again. Judith Curry was withdrawn as a witness by the defense in Held v. Montana because she would have been under oath and demolished on cross examination and rebuttal. The state court judge went on to uphold Montana’s Constitutional Right to a Clean and Healthful Environment. Affirmed by Montana’s Supreme Court. Defense motions-to-dismiss a federal court case by young plaintiffs objecting to 3 Trump executive orders favoring fossil fuel was just heard–decision pending. Defense doing all it can to prevent Curry and others from testimony under oath.
Piotr says
Keith Woollard: “ Looking at Tamino’s graphic, and the linked blog post, it is fairly obvious (to me) that the west/east coast differences are due to tectonics.”
THAT’S what you want us to discuss upon seeing the staggering intellectual dishonesty of your ideological allies – deniers from DOE?
The figure posted by Gavin WASN”T an invitation to discuss … the technical reasons for the difference between the west and east coast tidal gauges – it was to illustrate scientific standards and ethical Integrity of the deniers – who, to proclaim on the lack of global SLR:
1. ignored the right tool for assessing it – the massive satellite dataset, and IN FAVOUR of tidal gauges which signal is compromised by the local effects
2. and from the latter – they cherrypicked FOUR gauges, every one of them supporting their pro-Trump agenda – while ignoring ALL the other datapoints that contradicted their agenda – the read point in the graphs.
And YOU, upon seeing that brazen MANIPULATION, want people to discuss …. your opinion on the reason for regional differences in tidal gauges readings in between the west and east coast of the US????
You, and your fellow denier distractor, Ken Towe, are like people who seeing an arsonist setting a house on fire – are trying distract the neighbours from stopping the arsonists by re-directing their attention onto the
reason WHY the wet left wall of the house is not on fire yet,
Keith Woollard says
Sorry Piotr, my intent was not to derail the conversation. Gavin presented a graphic and a link to the related discussions. Tamino struggled to explain what seemed obvious to me. I was showing why acceleration isn’t statistically significant on the west coast. Not everything is “us and them”
Piotr says
Keith Woollard: Gavin presented a graphic and a link to the related discussions. Tamino struggled to explain what seemed obvious to me .
Which does not change the fact that it is a minor point, present not in Gavin’s text, but only in one of its references – and as such – is a trivial TANGENT to the essential SUBJECT of Gavin’s article, which was the brazen manipulation by the deniers who, to proclaim on the lack of global SLR:
1. ignored the right tool for assessing it – the massive satellite dataset, and IN FAVOUR of tidal gauges which signal is compromised by the local effects
2. and from the latter – they cherrypicked FOUR gauges, every one of them supporting their pro-Trump agenda – while ignoring ALL the other datapoints that contradicted their agenda”
Whether the result – detracting from Gavin’s subject onto a trivial, minor digression in one of his references – stems from a deliberate action, or is a result of poor intellectual discipline ^* – does not make a big difference.
Just like in the case of Trump – whether he goes on a tangent to avoid issues he does not want discussed, or because he just can’t help himself – doesn’t really matter – by their fruits, not their declared intentions, you shall know them.
==
^* “Tangentiality – a thought disorder where a person’s train of thought wanders and deviates from the original topic, providing irrelevant or excessive detail without ever returning to the essential point of the conversation.
Keith Woollard says
Wow, just wow!
I wonder if you could be any more condescending?
Perhaps if you could explain to Gavin which of his graphics are important and which are trivial, it might make it easier for people to work out which of the one presented is worth discussing.
And the need to explain the concept of a tangent when I suspect the majority of contributors here have at least some university mathematics!
Piotr says
Keith Woollard: Wow, just wow! I wonder if you could be any more condescending? Perhaps if you could explain to Gavin which of his graphics are important and which are trivial,
The difference between us is that I have based my calling you out on falsifiable arguments above – your response is based either on your inability to read or on your deliberate distortion of what I have said, namely
– I identified “ the essential SUBJECT of Gavin’s article – the brazen manipulation by the deniers to proclaim on the lack of global SLR”
and in this context called your contribution (finding in one of the Gavin’s links one sentence by Tamino – a sentence that is irrelevant to Gavin’s subject. Irrelevant, because Gavin’s graph proves cherry-picking of data by the deniers regardless whether Tamino knows why the tidal gauges signal is different between the West and East coast, or not.
As such – YOUR entire “contribution” to Gavin’s subject is at best trivial, at worst, an attempt to distract from the Gavin’s message – from his proof of scientific dishonesty of the deniers from DOE/their sources.
When I called out on that, you portray my criticism of YOU as my …. staggering arrogance (“ Wow, just wow! I wonder if you could be any more condescending?” – the arrogance so great that I am not above condescension toward one of the best climate scientists in the world:
Keith Woollard “ Perhaps […] explain to Gavin which of his graphics are important and which are trivial=
Anybody who has been convinced by Keith W. that the target of my condescension WAS Gavin Schmidt – should consider Keith Woollard an honorable, principled and truthful man. By their fruits you shall know them.
b fagan says
I was just looking at the NOAA Tides and Currents “Sea Level Trends” pages, and they have the following slender banner up – another rapid shift in a system.
Anyone who makes use of the NOAA sea-level and tide information might want to read this.
New site goes live in less than two weeks, current site planned removal by next April.
The main Tides and Currents page also has a banner, saying
They include a non-working link at what I bolded above:
https://dev.tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov/high-tide-flooding/annual-outlook.html
The “dev.” at the start of the URL indicates to my software industry thinking “development” rather than “production”, but regardless, it doesn’t work (as I type this).
Here’s the live version of the Annual High Tide Flooding Outlook page:
https://tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov/high-tide-flooding/annual-outlook.html
I’m trying not to read anything into the system change or the broken link – IT maintenance needs downtime and it’s Sunday night in the US while I’m typing.
Just flagging a change in our federal scientific data systems.
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
Keith Woollard said:
A behavior can be accelerating in the opposite direction to which it is trending. That’s just math, as acceleration is first derivative of a rate. So if a rate such as sea-level change is negative and a subsequent rate is less negative, then the sea-level is accelerating in the positive direction.
So, I don’t think you actually showed why acceleration is not statistically significant, since I don’t see you doing any math.