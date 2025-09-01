Unforced Variations: Sep 2025

This month’s open thread. As usual try to remain substantive and avoid insults and personal attacks on other commenters. Any sock-puppetry or abusive comments will just be deleted on sight. Also, please don’t outsource your comments to ChatGPT – cut-and-pastes of long-winded LLM output are tedious and add precisely nothing to the conversation. There are real things happening in climate – please focus on them.
Steven Emmerson says
I wish them luck. Seriously.
Scientists breathe new life into climate website after shutdown under Trump
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
There’s nothing there at climate.us. Until something shows up, have to be wary … volunteer efforts of this scale are more hope than anything else.
There already was a site focused on discussing natural climate change such as modeling El Ninos called the Azimuth Project, but it was mostly deleted by the owner, with vestiges and remains on the Wayback Machine at: https://web.archive.org/web/20190130165945/http://azimuthproject.org/azimuth/show/Azimuth+Project
I tried resurrecting it at https://azimuth-project.github.io/
David says
Bill McKibben has an interesting take on Trump & Associates ability to bully other nations into reversing their efforts to develop/expand renewable energy sources:
.
Trump’s Big Stick Might be…Kind of Puny
Can we actually force the rest of the world to make our energy mistake?
https://billmckibben.substack.com/p/trumps-big-stick-might-bekind-of
Kevin McKinney says
It might even be counterproductive: the tariff cudgel is inflicting a lot of unprovoked pain. One response is of course appeasement (especially when it can be mostly performative, in hopes of leaving the appeaser free in more practical terms largely to do what they wanted anyway). Another is resistance and even spite.
DOAK says
No “spirited debate” allowed at Trump administration EPA.
Administrator Lee Zelden testified in January that “climate change was real and an urgent issue that must be addressed” in remarks to Senator Bernie Sanders in his confirmation hearing.
https://www.nbcnews.com/now/video/zeldin-says-climate-change-must-be-addressed-at-senate-confirmation-hearing-229479493891
Now, the agency has fired 5 and sent removal notices to 4 others who “signed a June declaration decrying moves that contradict science and undermine public health”. Scientific American has details.
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/epa-fires-5-employees-who-signed-dissent-letter/
Zeldin has a reputation as more of a pragmatic conservative from blue New York State, and Trump himself is not well read or capable of administrative decisions that go much beyond how they affect him. This makes it easy for unelected officials to implement changes similar to those proposed by Project 2025′ Bernard Mcnamee who called for “cutting funding to DOE’s Grid Deployment Office, in part to stop ‘focusing on grid expansion for the benefit of renewable resources or supporting low/carbon generation.’ Instead, he calls for strengthening grid reliability, which he describes as expanding the use of fossil fuels and slowing or stopping the addition of cleaner energy.”
https://web.archive.org/web/20231110135235/https://www.politico.com/news/2023/07/28/far-right-climate-plans-00107498
David says
“Want to work for National Weather Service? Be ready to explain how you agree with Trump”
https://apnews.com/article/noaa-trump-national-weather-service-job-application-b5969b014fed01adffc7c90901fd00fc
.
If you’re willing to put up a picture of Trump in your home, will that help increase your chance of being hired as a forecaster?
Piotr says
David: ” If you’re willing to put up a picture of Trump in your home, will that help increase your chance of being hired as a forecaster?
Better still if you can put 3-storey high picture of him on the outside of your building:
https://www.newsweek.com/department-labor-trump-portrait-2119185
a practice reminiscent of the loyalty pledges featuring massive portraits of Lenin, Stalin, Mao or the N. Korea Kims. You can’t go wrong with that – after all we are dealing with the guy who imposed 50% tariffs on India for their refusal to credit him with stopping the military conflict with Pakistan, and refusing to nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize for that, the way Pakistan did.
Ray Ladbury says
Trump’s cabinet meetings provide a good indication of the type of groveling,, servile debasement expected–as Jay Kuo has termed it: butt snorkeling.
Mr. Know It All says
OOPS! Here’s the article on NO MORE employee unions in NASA, NOAA, etc:
https://www.space.com/space-exploration/nasa-employees-fear-worsening-conditions-as-new-trump-executive-order-eliminates-their-right-to-unionize
DOAK says
What a find!
While some “skeptics” limit themselves to ways to sabotage the comment section on science blogs because of their own resentments, there are relatively few that celebrate the sabotage of the career paths currently available in the field of climate science. Again, because of their own resentments.
MA Rodger says
Tomáš Kalisz,
You 1st Sept comment on the August UV thread was saying “that anthropogenic interferences with water availability for evaporation from the land might have changed climate sensitivity,” adding that “although this topic is potentially relevant for climate science and climate policies, it might have been neglected so far.”
The drying of the continents through AGW is something which the climate science is aware with research ongoing. Thus a reading list of recent stuff for you:-
. . Berg et al (2017) ‘Divergent surface and total soil moisture projections under global warming’
. . Qiao et al (2023) ‘Soil moisture–atmosphere coupling accelerates global warming’
. . Zuo et al (2024) ‘Importance of soil moisture conservation in mitigating climate change’
. . Tao et al (2025) ‘Emergent constraints on global soil moisture projections under climate change’
. . Liu et al (2025) ‘Global greening drives significant soil moisture loss’
. . Seo et al (2025) ‘Abrupt sea level rise and Earth’s gradual pole shift reveal permanent hydrological regime changes in the 21st century’ (ABSTRACT) with CarbonBrief coverage
The potential for significantly “changed climate sensitivity” from declining soil moisture and any resulting potential for AGW mitigation action addressing soil moisture is not something I see looming large in the literature. But then, I’m not looking very hard.
Piotr says
MAR: to Tomas K. The potential for significantly “changed climate sensitivity” from declining soil moisture and any resulting potential for AGW mitigation action addressing soil moisture is not something I see looming large in the literature
perhaps because, as it have been explained dozens? hundreds? of times to Tomas Kalisz – because of the massive volumes of water in background water fluxes , and the ~ 1-week of the residence time of H2O in the atmosphere – there is no feasible “mitigation action addressing soil moisture” (see my calculations of the costs of Tomas’s Sahara irrigation scheme that would require many TRILLONS of dollars each year, which after CENTURIES of spending would result in reduction the AGW by a fraction of a fraction of 0.3K, even that assuming ZERO GHG emissions to evaporate many cubic km3 of water and distributing it over many mln km2. The only feasible way to change the water cycle is via reduction of GMST via reductions of the GHG concentration – i.e. the very method that Tomas Kalisz, JCM and other “anything but GHGs” deniers – have tried to disparage for years.
Tomáš Kalisz says
in Re to Piotr, 2 Sep 2025 at 10:57 AM,
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2025/09/unforced-variations-sep-2025/#comment-838726
Dear Piotr,
I think that I have already (maybe more than once) confirmed that attempts to enhance water availability from the land by artificial irrigation (and influence Earth global climate this way) may not be practical.
As I also already attempted to explain, it does not, however, disprove my opinion that clarification if climate sensitivity depends on water availability for evaporation from the land may be still important. If land desiccation increases climate sensitivity, as some authors seem to assume, it can be helpful if we restrict or (ideally) avoid activities that may further strengthen this trend or contribute thereto.
I do not see a conflict with efforts for restriction of anthropogenic emissions of greenhouse gases (GHG). I rather suppose that there might be a positive synergy in global warming mitigation, between preventing further deterioration of land hydrological regimes on one hand and decreasing anthropogenic GHG emission on the other hand.
Oppositely, in case that anthropogenic land use indeed have increased climate sensitivity to GHG emissions, we may risk that neglecting this contribution and (instead of working in both directions) focusing solely on the GHG emissions itself may finally prove as inefficient – a money and time wasting without the desired / expected effect.
Best regards
Tomáš
Tomáš Kalisz says
in Re to MA Rodger, 2 Sep 2025 at 5:56 AM,
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2025/09/unforced-variations-sep-2025/#comment-838720
Dear MA,
Thank you very much for your comment. It is an extraordinarily useful feedback for me, because it is a hint why no one clearly replied to my questions addressed to Dr. Schmidt yet.
It appears that as soon as people note the word “water”, their brains automatically add “feedback” and switch to a regime “already known, stop reading”.
Equally as Atomsk’s Sanakan, 28 Aug 2025 at 1:38 PM,
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2025/07/the-endangerment-of-the-endangerment-finding/#comment-838493
you are completely right that the influence of global warming on land hydrology is addressed in many studies. This is, however, not what I asked for.
There undoubtedly are many human activities directly affecting land hydrological regimes, without any mediation through carbon dioxide atmospheric concentration and/or through anthropogenic emissions of any other non-condensing greenhouse gas. Examples of such activities can be e.g. landscape drainage, sealing the landscape surface by concrete infrastructure that prevents water infiltration, or soil degradation through improper land use. I ask if (and if so, in which extent) such activities may change climate sensitivity.
If you know a publication dealing with this question, please let me know.
Greetings
Tomáš
Barton Paul Levenson says
TK: It appears that as soon as people note the word “water”, their brains automatically add “feedback” and switch to a regime “already known, stop reading”.
BPL: Speaking of responding in a stereotyped way, you have yet to respond to
1) Locating a time series of the variable you want
2) Accepting that the two analyses I did, using two different water-related variables, showed that the data we have does not support any big role for water aside from the water vapor feedback.
It seems clear to me that you will not accept any analysis which does not fit in with your preconceived hypothesis. Every time we try to get you to test it, or to test it ourselves, you simply ignore it and repeat your hypothesis.
Your hypothesis doesn’t mean a damn thing if there’s no way to test it–or if you reject all the attempts at testing it that have already been done.
Tomáš Kalisz says
in Re to Barton Paul Levenson, 3 Sep 2025 at 8:37 AM,
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2025/09/unforced-variations-sep-2025/#comment-838791
Hallo Barton Paul,
As regards your variance analysis, you told me that the only variable characterizing water availability for evaporation that you could include was the global irrigated area. If I remember correctly, I objected in this respect that the share of irrigated area may not be representative enough for possible anthropogenic changes in global water availability for evaporation from the land.
I must admit that I cannot remember any other analysis we were discussing about. Please refresh my mind, ideally by a reference where I could learn more about your methods and results.
I must also admit that I am quite sceptical, nevertheless, I cannot remember a discussion of any evidence for or against the relationship between water availability for evaporation from the land and climate sensitivity. As far as I know, all what we discussed so far (your simple model and then the publication by Lague et al,
https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1748-9326/acdbe1
dealt with the direct relationship between global mean surface temperature on one hand and the latent heat flux on the other hand. I am not aware of any clue yet if the hypothesized relationship between water availability for evaporation and climate sensitivity may (or may not) exist.
I cannot exclude that dementia already overwhelmed me and that I have simply forgotten the evidence you have presented and that I for this reason still ignore. If so, please be so kind and try to remind me specifically what evidence it was.
I still remember that I have several time attempted to ask if it might be technically feasible to test the hypothesis the hypothesis by extending the modelling approach used by Lague et al, by computing and comparing climate sensitivities for their modelled “desert land” and “swamp land” Earths. Unfortunately, none of the moderators paid an attention to this question yet. So far, other Real Climate readers, with JCM as the sole exception, reject to join me in asking this question.
In this respect, I would like to correct you in the sense that I (still) hope there indeed might be a way how to test the said hypothesis, however, I am neither capable to do it myself, nor to raise an attention / interest of the people who perhaps possess the necessary skills.
Best regards
Tomáš
JCM says
To Tomas,
Evidently the Zhiyan Zuo et al 2024:
“Importance of soil moisture conservation in mitigating climate change”
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S209592732400135X
provides a good sense of moisture limitation impacts averaged in the world of MIPs. Holding the moisture parameter to 100cm depth at the mean (impaired) 1980–2014 state reduces global surface air temperature change 0.04C/decade in a future emission scenario. This eliminates 20% of the total warming anticipated under the SSP1-2.6, and 32.9% of the global mean land warming.
This roughly aligns in magnitude with my previous sketches of historical climate destabilization consequences using various model, reanalysis, and data-driven methods.
There can be little dispute that the global cooling effect provided by soil moisture is significant, and even more pronounced where people live. Conservation and remediation of soils are essential mitigation strategies, with “non-climate” co-benefits that are arguably even more important.
Adopting a strategy to conserve and remediate soils introduces several cooling mechanisms, notably through the increase of evapotranspiration, which promotes cloud formation and dynamical normalcy.
The relative neglect of this subject in the academic climate literature is likely rooted in the UNFCCC’s framing of research priorities, as highlighted by Dessler and co. in the Climate Experts’ Review of the DOE Climate Working Group Report. That review notes nine explicit references to the UNFCCC and over 340 citations of IPCC assessment reports, reflecting how governance frameworks set agendas, confer legitimacy, and direct funding streams. This policy-driven demand for evidence strongly steers the trajectory of global research.
“The premise of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which the U.S. signed and ratified in 1992 – and to which the US is still a party – acknowledges that climate change is a collective problem requiring action on behalf of all nations, as no single country can achieve the goals of the UNFCCC on its own. It states on the first page, that “the global nature of climate change calls for the widest possible cooperation by all countries and their participation in an effective and appropriate international response, in accordance with their common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities and their social and economic conditions” (United Nations 1992, 1). Clause 2.a (p.6) of the UNFCCC asserts that “Parties shall adopt national policies and take corresponding measures on the mitigation of climate change, by limiting its anthropogenic emissions of greenhouse gases and protecting and enhancing its greenhouse gas sinks and reservoirs”.”
Dessler, A.E. and R.E. Kopp (Ed.). (2025). Climate Experts’ Review of the DOE Climate
Working Group Report. DOI: to be assigned, URL to be assigned
pgs 407-408
The interesting bit of Zhiyna Zuo et al is the integration of thermodynamic biophysical soil moisture effects into a familiar IPCC-style scenario framework, broadening the scope beyond the conventional which I think is novel. As emphasized by Dessler and co. in their expert review, the existing assessments are focused on gaseous emission, sinks and reservoirs, and by association mainly the biochemical aspects of landscapes such as carbon stick accounting.
Ron R. says
Onward and upward
Ron R. says
Oops. Link.
A Glimpse of Divinity.
https://midmiocene.wordpress.com/a-glimpse-of-divinity/
zebra says
Responding to MARodger
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2025/08/unforced-variations-aug-2025/comment-page-2/#comment-838487
MA, it is not uncommon for people to “get lost in the details” and conflate things like cause and effect and correlation, because they have been using particular terminology for a long time… the map becomes the country. You seem to be illustrating exactly that, as I suggested previously.
If you do a quick search on EEI, you will find that actual climate scientists say exactly what I am saying. Increasing GMST is an effect of the increase in system energy, like other effects.
And, it’s an average of local temps, so, as I illustrated with my simple example, it tells us nothing directly about any individual local temp.
Now, you mentioned the radiative characteristics correlated with GMST, and this was to be the next point in my discussion. Again, my concern is with terminology and communication; my original comment
“EEI is the problem.
GMST is not.”
was motivated by the language of something like “warming in the pipeline”, where it isn’t completely clear what “warming” means.
Here’s my understanding:
-If we stop increasing CO2 tomorrow, the system will begin to approach a new equilibrium state.
-It is almost certain that the new equilibrium state, where EEI is zero, will have a higher GMST than pre-CO2 increase.
-That higher (stable) GMST is, again, an effect of the increased amount of energy in the system, correlated with the energy state of the troposphere at the altitude where radiant energy can escape to space.
So here’s the question: If we did stop increasing CO2 tomorrow, what would be the best metric for quantifying that approach to equilibrium? GMST, or, EEI (TOA radiation calibrated with OHC measurements)?
And I don’t say don’t measure both; I’m asking which is the most conclusive.
Tomáš Kalisz says
in addition to zebra, 2 Sep 2025 at 6:43 AM,
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2025/09/unforced-variations-sep-2025/#comment-838723
regarding his reply to MA Rodger, 28 Aug 2025 at 6:47 AM,
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2025/08/unforced-variations-aug-2025/comment-page-2/#comment-838487
Dear MA,
As zebra has not addressed my reply of 28 Aug 2025 at 3:54 PM,
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2025/08/unforced-variations-aug-2025/comment-page-2/#comment-838497
to his post of 26 Aug 2025 at 6:33 AM,
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2025/08/unforced-variations-aug-2025/comment-page-2/#comment-838344
yet,
could you perhaps look also on that and consider also replying to my additional questions asked on 26 Aug 2025 at 5:56 PM,
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2025/08/unforced-variations-aug-2025/comment-page-2/#comment-838368 ?
Specifically, I asked if I understood your explanations of 23 Aug 2025 at 12:00 PM,
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2025/08/unforced-variations-aug-2025/comment-page-2/#comment-838151
correctly that
1) at the “net zero”, the 9% EEI share (that presently dissolves ice and/or warms the land and the atmosphere) will quickly drop to zero, and
2) it does mean that afterwards, only the (deep) ocean will continue to warm?
I suppose that if so, the reply to the present question asked by zebra (What will happen with GMST and EEI when we achieve the net zero?) might have been comprised in my further question of 26 Aug 2025 at 5:56 PM, namely:
“Do the studies cited by you indeed suggest that at as soon as the rise of the atmospheric GHG forcing stops, so will do also Earth surface warming, because although EEI will be still positive, basically all this excess energy absorbed by the Earth will be transported into deeper layers of the ocean and therefore will not measurably warm the surface anymore?”
Thank you in advance for the respective comments and best regards
Tomáš
Karsten V. Johansen says
It seems to me that James Hansen has good clarifications of his arguments for a higher climate sensitivity (4,5 degrees C for a doubling of tropospheric CO2 – compared to preindustrial level 280 ppmv) than estimated by the IPCC (3,0 degrees C) in this conversation: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=w5jShXBD6ck . It would be enlightening to read here a summary of the main arguments for the IPCC estimate (or something in between?) and how then to explain the acclereation of global heating since the 1970’s and especially in the last decade and furthermore in the last couple of years.
Why does the IPCC remain silent on this subject? And silent when confronted with the results in the paper from Rahmstorf and Foster https://www.researchsquare.com/article/rs-6079807/v1 ? If it’s for political-tactical reasons (which I hope it isn’t) that would be very dangerous for the scientific reliability of the panel and risk unvoluntarily contributing to the trumpist-putinist etc. authoritarian/neofascist efforts towards undermining freedom of speech and democracy by falsifying truthseeking into the outcome of completely subjective opining and flat out lies from oligarchs/rulers/dictators and their propagandamachines.
I’m glad that the moderators here are trying to reduce the trolling from climate ignorance propagators, because what we need is serious enlightenment from scientific researchers about their results and their discussions concerning the development of the global heating crisis. Then we will be better equipped to discuss how to confront the crisis politically.
The rapid development of the global heating crisis is in my view a very central cause of the authoritarian turn of opinions and politics we are witnessing now. Beause when it becomes clear that the hitherto dominant “lukewarm”/greenwashing policy hasn’t been able neither to reduce the fossil fuel consumption by just a tiny amount nor even to just level it out, then it inevitable that higher political tensions will result. Simply because very clear short-sighted economic interests can’t uphold their until now rather undisturbed ideology of “the american way of life”: limitless growth in profits by exponentially growing consumption, when growing proportions of mankind are suffering from the rapidly growing risks and damages and overall reduced quality of life resulting from global heating. The denial then has to be reinforced when the interests behind it will not give in (and obviously they won’t, even “progessive” oligarchs like Bill Gates decline to stand openly up to the Musks, the Thiels, the Kochs etc., they just fade away. The reason being their “social” environment and “economic” dogmas), therefore the attacks on science grow more direct and brutal.
It can’t be underlined enough how much liberalist-common economic dogmatism – the dogmas of the inevitability of endless exponential growth and of a growing income gap between rich and poor (“reaganomics”/pretence of “trickle down”…) upheld also by the Democrats and centrists in Europe etc.) – is the main reason why the efforts to reduce and stop our still growing dependence on fossil fuels are stalling or rather: being stalled. See https://mahb.stanford.edu/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/The_appallingly_bad_neoclassical_economics_of_clim-1.pdf .
The problem with fossil fuels is the illusion of a “magic” energy density which they present. You have to understand quite a lot of geology, biology, physics, paleoclimatology etc. to understand why it took over 23 tonnes of plant matter (foraminifera, grasses etc.) to produce each and every litre of petrol you pump into your tank: “Jeff Dukes, from the Carnegie Institution of Washington, came up with this astonishing figure while studying how efficiently fossil fuels store sunshine as energy. “Fossil fuels developed from ancient deposits of organic material, and thus can be thought of as a vast store of solar energy,” Dukes says. Plants use photosynthesis to turn the sun’s energy into carbon, which is then converted into gas, oil or coal (known in the coal industry as buried sunshine). Over millions of years the plant matter, trapped in peat swamps or as sediments on the sea floor or lake beds, is converted by heat and pressure to form fossil fuels.
It turns out that this process is a very inefficient one, as Duke discovered when he used existing data to estimate how much carbon was lost at each stage. Only 9% of the carbon in the original plants makes it to coal, while just a tiny proportion – 1/10,750 – remains in oil or gas.” https://plus.maths.org/content/burning-buried-sunshine . Se Jeff Dukes’ paper here: https://core.ac.uk/download/pdf/5212176.pdf .
This is of course not understandable if you – like around 30 pct. of US citizens – firmly believe that God created the earth and it’s life forms just six thousand years ago. Even if you don’t believe this, it’s not so easy to understand why the fossil fuels in more than one way (both concerning the climate and the general ecological sustainability of our society/our overconsumption of resources) must be seen as *an ecological dead end that mankind is about to get itself trapped into*. But nonetheless we have to try to get this message across.
The Cassandras – the bearers of unpleasant news and inconvenient truths – will never be popular. But this problem is enormously enhanced, when you have to understand rather complicated science to accept the message. This circumstance makes the job very easy for demagogues, at least up to a certain point. Exactly this is what we are up against with the Trumps, Musks, Putins, Kochs etc. But we urgently have to understand that we can’t avoid this by spreading illusions about how easy it will be to continue the endless growth and “american way of life” while at the same time reducing our consumption of fossil fuels. Unfortunately that error is exactly what most self-proclaimed “climate aware” mainstream politicians have been and still are comitting. They won’t even discuss James Hansen’s carbon fee and dividend, *because they know that this inevitably will bring political confrontation with the oili-/oligarchs. But as the events clearly show: *this confrontation is happening regardless*, it’s already in full swing! Why not, then, take the confrontation over a reasonable political idea, one that will effectively get the inevitable transition away from fossil fuels going?
Piotr says
Karsten V. Johansen: Accusing climate scientists of “contributing to the trumpist-putinist etc. authoritarian/neofascist efforts towards undermining freedom of speech and democracy by falsifying truthseeking into the outcome of completely subjective opining and flat out lies from oligarchs/rulers/dictators and their propagandamachines
If it walks like a duck, quacks like a duck, and takes to water like a duck – then he is ..Darma Darmah Dharma Poor Peru Philly Compliciated Complicius Sabine Ned Kelly .Pedro Prieto Dharma, Escobar Principle ? .
Susan Anderson says
Piotr: We are mercifully free of them. Please take a deep breath and move on.
You outed KVJ by extracting that vital quote. He has no clue about the IPCC, its history, how it works, its mandate, etc. He is guilty of BS, but putting that front and center allows him to redirect us to the pit run by monied interests who want us fighting with each other.
Susan Anderson says
In reviewing what I wrote, I realize I should have held my pixels before I read the whole thing (which, when it gets in the weeds, I am reluctant to do) and as I do too often, exaggerate one ‘side’ or t’other. But on the whole, nitpicking arguments between people who are deeply worried about the serious fix we’re in (extinction wise, all too likely, at the very least a severe trimming) about the levels of danger are a distraction when there are real monsters in town. However, it is a matter for celebration that these more honest arguments are now given room to breathe.
My apologies for exceeding my self assigned remit.
Karsten V. Johansen says
Because I ask for arguments concerning the latest critique of the IPCC from James Hansen, Stefan Rahmstorf et al., you say i know nothing about the IPCC?
Is that really all you have to say in response to their critique? That they “don’t have a clue” about the IPCC? Your way of arguing here is down on the level of Trump, Putin and all their climate denying oligarchs, bots etc. It’s sectarian and anti-scientific at least. Why so angry?
I repeat my questions: “It seems to me that James Hansen has good clarifications of his arguments for a higher climate sensitivity (4,5 degrees C for a doubling of tropospheric CO2 – compared to preindustrial level 280 ppmv) than estimated by the IPCC (3,0 degrees C) in this conversation: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=w5jShXBD6ck . It would be enlightening to read here a summary of the main arguments for the IPCC estimate (or something in between?) and how then to explain the acceleration of global heating since the 1970’s and especially in the last decade and furthermore in the last couple of years.
Why does the IPCC remain silent on this subject? And silent when confronted with the results in the paper from Rahmstorf and Foster https://www.researchsquare.com/article/rs-6079807/v1 ?”
Because I ask for arguments concerning the latest critique of the IPCC from James Hansen, Stefan Rahmstorf et al., you say i know nothing about the IPCC?
Is that really all you have to say in response to their critique? That they “don’t have a clue” about the IPCC? If I said something wrong, why not point out what that was? I’m norwegian and no native english speaker so you have to pardon my grammar. But your way of “arguing” here is really down on the level of Trump, Putin and all their climate denying oligarchs, bots etc. It’s sectarian and anti-scientific at least. Why so angry? Why trash me as if I was a sworn enemy? Because I dare to mention that the IPCC so far has been silent concerning the arguments from Hansen et al.? If someone from the IPCC in any way have put forward arguments against Hansens estimate of climate sensitivity, could someone please show me where? Maybe it’s my fault, but I really haven’t been able to find any. Maybe my critical remarks about the silence from the IPCC were too sharp. But I really hope for the sake of the climate, that they would be more open to the discussions – like Gavin Schmidt has been here. The last meetings of the IPCC have been dominated by fossil fuel lobbyists etc., as reported in The Guardian fx. and criticized from many non-fossil NGOs. It seems to me to be a dangerous development. It’s no accident that this has been criticized among others by the exellent science historian Naomi Oreskes. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=UZk4Xjn6tEY&pp=ygUsbmFvbWkgb3Jlc2tlcyBjcml0aXF1ZSBvZiB0aGUgSVBDQyBjb25zZW5zdXPSBwkJsgkBhyohjO8%3D
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=DbTHJWev0nQ&t=183s&pp=2AG3AZACAcoFH25hb21pIG9yZXNrZXMgd2h5IHRydXN0IHNjaWVuY2U%3D
Are you angry at me because I am in favour of Hansen’s idea called carbon fee and dividend? Why shouldn’t it be allowed to discuss that subject here? What kind of political censorship is that? I’m no enemy of yours, I am against any climate science denialism. But I see the vested interests behind it. The oligarchs. I’m just of a different opion concerning some policy themes.
Is it really impertinent to mention here the critique from Steve Keen concerning the gross mainstream neoclassical economic underestimation of the proportions of the climate crisis, f.ex. here: https://mahb.stanford.edu/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/The_appallingly_bad_neoclassical_economics_of_clim-1.pdf ?
Well then could you just please tell poor idiots like me why? Or is that below you? I seem to have stepped into a hornet’s nest as we say in norwegian (pardon me if you don’t have that expression in the US). But as I said, I really don’t believe in suppressing real, well argued differences differences of opinion concerning how to counter the ongoing attempts from fossil fuel interests behind Trump etc. to cancel the whole climate movement. If that’s forbidden here, then I seem to have misunderstood what the purpose of this site is. If it’s the spreading of cancel culture, I beg to disagree, and it seems to me that the moderators do too. I aggree with Gandhi: we have to grasp the center of our differences in opinion, grasp the core of the conflict.
nigelj says
KVJ, my impression was that Susan was angry with you for criticising the IPCC, and insinuating they have been corrupted by political interests. I also get suspicious when people criticise the IPCC, and you weren’t very specific, and this raises suspicions. Most warmists get protective of the IPCC, given the nonsense they have had to endure from the denialists.
That said I think there is an element of truth in what you say. Politicians or their bureaucrats have to sign off IPCC the summary for policy makers and the language has been watered down to appear to downplay the climate threat and level of certainty over various issues. Its believed this is due to trying to appease oil exporting countries, to get them to sign off the document.
However my understanding is this process hasn’t changed or compromised the numerical data in the summary, and that is the most important content. And politicians don’t sign off the main technical report. There is just no evidence that technical report is corrupted. And if the numerical data in the technical report conflicted with the summary for policy makers, I think we would know about it quickly enough.
Regarding James Hansen and his claims about high climate sensitivity made recently and the IPCC views on climate sensitivity and. To my knowledge the IPCC don’t generally comment on new studies as they happen. They evaluate everything for several years and when their reports are released ‘ they update the conclusions on various issues such as climate sensitivity. If they find Hansen persuasive perhaps they will update things accordingly in the next IPCC report.
Personally I find Hansen quite impressive, but his test for whether climate sensitivity is high included this years global temperatures remaining consistently high, to the end of the year but they have generally been falling. MAR has written posts on this you might have seen. But even medium climate sensitivity is quite worrying enough so I dont fixate too much on the exact numbers.
Tomáš Kalisz says
in Re to Karsten V. Johansen, 3 Sep 2025 at 11:15 AM,
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2025/09/unforced-variations-sep-2025/#comment-838801
and 3 Sep 2025 at 11:38 AM,
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2025/09/unforced-variations-sep-2025/#comment-838804
Hallo Karsten,
Thank you for your feedback. In Czech, there is also a similar expression as in Norwegian, namely to “step into wasp’s nest”, and as far as I know it reads exactly the same in German, too.
I hope, however, that your situation is not as precarious as in the common experience of European nations with certain insect biota mirrored in our languages across the continent.
I definitely cannot speak for IPPC about their relationship with James Hansen, however, it is my feeling that the main argument for the climate models with medium climate sensitivity is their better fit with historical climate data, whereas the main argument for the “hot” models is their better fit with the recent climate developments.
As I learned that climate sensitivity is not a kind of natural constant with a fixed value, it is theoretically possible that this contradiction could be explained if the value of climate sensitivity increased during anthropocene. Interestingly, it appears that this possibility is not being considered in disputes between “hansenites” and mainstream climate scientists, although there perhaps might be physical mechanism enabling such a change.
It appears that there are no modelling studies yet, clarifying if (and if so, how strongly) may climate sensitivity depend on land hydrological regimes. These regimes might have been strongly perturbed by various human activities. There are some hints that the present intensity of the respective anthropogenic disruptions may be even higher than it has been ever before, nevertheless, it appears that the present level of knowledge in this respect is still much lower e.g. in comparison with historical reconstructions of Earth surface temperature.
This is my subjective picture of the present climate science as I derived it from discussions on this forum. I repeatedly ask the moderators for a comment if the possibility of that “anthropogenic climate sensitivity drift” could be studied by available climate models, and hope that earlier or later, someone provides feedback.
Greetings
Tomáš
Tomáš Kalisz says
in Re to Piotr, 2 Sep 2025 at 11:18 AM,
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2025/09/unforced-variations-sep-2025/#comment-838724
Dear Piotr,
Although I mostly disagree with Karsten’s strongly left political attitude, I have never recognized in his posts any sign of a support for totalitarian regimes and/or for Russian war against Ukraine. Both characterized the production of the infamous multitroll, who obviously took part in the hybrid war against western-style democratic society. We only do not know if the multitroll did so as a paid professional or as an unpaid volunteer.
Oppositely, I have still a feeling that Karsten’s aim is completely different and generally acceptable.
Please try to be more generous and primarily check if the people you would like to criticize adhere to democratic values or not. I think that exposing an own opinion to a public scrutiny in an open discussion is one of such values, possibly one of most important. I am afraid that painting opponents as enemies of the democratic society if they in fact adhere to its core values may prevent a potentially helpful discussion and thus rather undermine than strengthen the society.
Thank you in advance for considering my dissent and best regards
Tomáš
Karsten V. Johansen says
Thank you, Tomáš, for understanding my position and intent. I’m not what most people understand by “extreme left”, here in Norway I am a member of a green-left party like the british green party, the green parties in Germany, Sweden, Denmark etc. and I represent my party in the local municipality. In many ways I aggree with Bernie Sanders, AOC etc., I just found them somewhat too naïve in their support of Biden, and I really don’t underdtand why they are against carbon fee and dividend – I mean, it was introduced in all of Canada in jan. 2019 by Trudeau, and he is surely no extreme leftwing politician. In the US the idea even is supported by some republicans. In Germany some in the centre-left SPD (social democrats like the Labour in Britain), fx. the former minister for the environment Svenja Schulze. I think it’s a mistake by Sanders to underestimate the importance of the climate question and not to understand the economic reasons why so many working people in the US are against climate policies. This is exactly the problem which the carbon fee and dividend idea from James Hansen is trying to solve.
Mr. Know It All says
KVJ, yes your long original post is somewhat difficult to understand, but for an English as second language speaker you do OK. One thing that stood out to me was your concern about the inefficiency of converting sunlight to fossil fuels. Nobody cares – we aren’t waiting around for more FFs to form. The FFs are in the ground, ready to be used now. Their use up to this point in history has allowed modern civilization to be enjoyed by billions of people who would not even be alive without them. FFs have been very valuable to humans. We understand that they will not last forever and we know we have to come up with alternative sources of power. Many people are working to find such alternative sources. A carbon tax will not help find such alternatives. Many utilities are incorporating renewables where they can.
Fact is that IF renewables can generate electrical power cheaper than FFs AND IF that power can be utilized by electrical grids satisfactorily given THE FACT that they go on and off constantly and unpredictably (clouds/day/night/wind/no wind), AND IF storage of the power they generate can be economically achieved, then utility companies WILL use them even without a carbon tax or other subsidies. That will happen no matter what Trump thinks about them. And, more importantly, it will happen world-wide. That’s what you want – Trump is irrelevant to the world-wide CO2 problem. Even many US states are going ahead with renewables as much as they can.
Piotr says
Tomas: “ I have never recognized in [KVJ] any sign of a support for totalitarian regimes and/or for Russian war against Ukraine.”
You don’t have to. It’s not the necessary condition of being a Multitroll.
By furiously attacking climate science, KVJ became what Lenin called: “a useful idiot of Russia”, a country which regime, economy and ability to finance wars on others is dependent on the world buying its fossil fuels. That’s the necessary (albeit still not sufficient) condition of being another Multitroll. OTOH, expressing OPENLY their support for Russia and the enmity toward Ukraine is not such a condition, more an exception confirming the rule – a moment when Mutlitroll masks slipped, when intoxicated with the flow of his words he got carried away and showed OPENLY to be a Putin’s supporter. But this happens only occasionally – normally he tries to hide his support for Putin, and to this end he would go as far as accusing others of “putinst” methods (if he uses “putinist” pejoratively then he can’t possibly be a Putin’s fan, right?).
Consequently, an open admission of supporting Russia against Ukraine is not a useful criterion in Multitroll detection. The incessant attacks on climate science, disparaging renewables, and promoting doomism which by promoting hopelessness, fosters the apathy to the status quo – are all good indicators of a possible Multi-troll, since all the identified clones of Multi-troll contained one or more of these three.
In case of the names that have been posting for a while, like KVJ – an additional test is whether he has been ever seriously criticized I know of no examples of that.
For the new entrants that join out of nowhere with fully formed negative opinions on climate scientists, like: Bernhard”, this additional test does not apply, so in those cases we have to return to the main test – by the similarity of their fruits with you shall know a Multi-troll.
Karsten V. Johansen says
This is just slandering. I certainly am no putinist, stalinist, trumpist or whatever you imagine. On the contrary, I support Ukraine, I have spent my whole life since I was about 19 arguing and fighting for the democratic socialist ideas of Rosa Luxemburg as she forwarded them in the famous critique of the bolshewiks “The Russian Revolution” etc.. I agree with almost everything Bernie Sanders, AOC etc. say. I am not convinced by all James Hansen say when he argue for a somewhat higher climate sensitivity than the IPCC, but I want to hear the other exellent climate scientists who don’t agree with him argue more precisely concerning his latest papers etc. Why don’t you try just to come up with your viewpoints on this? Why don’t you just argue against what I say? Plain and simple. Fx.: what are your thoughts about carbon fee and dividend? If you have better ideas, tell us about them. Etc.
Tomáš Kalisz says
in Re to Piotr, 3 Sep 2025 at 11:40 AM,
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2025/09/unforced-variations-sep-2025/#comment-838805
Hallo Piotr,
If a proper definition of a troll is “a person that is in fact disinterested in a true discussion, because he/she is no way willing to change his/her mind in the light of arguments and evidence brought by their opponents, irrespective how convincing they might be”, then I agree that love towards totalitarian regimes is no way a characteristic feature for such people.
I suppose that in your eyes, I can also fit the troll definition that I proposed, because you may not see any change in my mind resulting from the past discussions. Nevertheless, I hope that I am still capable to absorb and internalize different thoughts and, eventually, abandon my old views and beliefs if they will not fit with the gained new knowledge anymore.
Due to my uncertainty about the internal attitude of other discussion participants, I hesitate to assign people as trolls, unless they show very clear signals of a bad will, such as openly spreading propaganda for oppressive regimes and/or their aggressive wars.
Returning back to Karsten, I consider his concerns about present and further developments as honest and his questions as justified by his concerns. In this respect, I do not think that his questions are to be arbitrarily rejected as an “attack on climate science”. As I tried to express in my yesterday (3 Sep 2025 at 6:39 PM,
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2025/09/unforced-variations-sep-2025/#comment-838830 )
reply to Karsten, I think that at least his questions regarding climate sensitivity do overlap with questions raised in this respect by me.
Although this overlap can be interpreted as “trolls mutually supporting each other” and the raised questions be simply ignored / dismissed on this basis, I still hope that the moderators may finally arrive at an alternative, more positive interpretation.
Namely, that similar objections / questions raised independently by different people suggest that there indeed may be a gap in the available knowledge, or a gap in communicating the existing knowledge to the public.
I think that any honest reply, including an explanation that there is indeed still lack of clarity in the available data and no clear prospect how to unequivocally decide between conflicting interpretations thereof, could be helpful and prevent lot of further analogous questions unnecessarily perceived as attacks on climate science.
Greetings
Tomáš
Kevin McKinney says
Karsten has been around for a long time, and this post is consistent with past comments. I have no doubt that this is not another avatar of the Pest, or that KVJ is ‘for real.’
nigelj says
Agreed Kevin. I think that KVJ is definitely not another identity of the pest who has used multiple names (PP, Thessalonia etc). I think before you can say somebody is using two identities you need unusually close similarity of both content and style. The only similarity I can see with KVJ and the pest using multiple names is leftist leaning views and a tendency to criticise the IPCC, and insinuate its politically corrupted. but the similarity is only moderate. There is no significant similarity between KVJs writing style and the pest. They even take a completely different approach to text formatting. I do not see any close similarity of style and content between KVJ and anyone else.
Karsten V. Johansen says
This is just mudslinging. Why would I fx. support James Hansen’s carbon fee and dividend proposal, if I was a climate denier or ignorant as I prefer to call the fossil fuel lobbyists etc.? Why don’t you answer that question before continuing your slandering? Why don’t you read what I write and argue against that? Could it be because you yourself operate with other intentions as it seems? Or are you just not able to come up with any concrete arguments? I don’t know, I prefer not to speculate about the motives of people I don’t know, and I certainly don’t want to take part in any mudslinging. My arguments are open to debate and I will anwer any critique of them and admit any mistakes in what I have written, if they can just be documented. I make mistakes all the time, like everyone else. Because I’m human. I have said who I am, anyone can control that.
Karsten V. Johansen says
Piotr, the sentence which you criticize, wasn’t very well formulated by me, I give you that, without any reservations. If you just calmly read the rest of my comment, I think you will understand that you misunderstood my intentions almost completely. One reason for this is that you left out this “(silence about criticisms like James Hansen’s could be) … dangerous for the scientific reliability of the panel and risk *unvoluntarily* contributing…” Here I tried to say, that there is no bad intentions from the IPCC, just poor understanding or misunderstanding of, probably also illusions of being able to evade, the central political conflicts concerning *the inevitable end to the fossil fuel economy* and the causes behind these conflicts. Just as the leading european politicians are now – against repeated experiences to the opposite! – trying to make believe that they can make Trump support the ukrainian struggle by cosying up to his enormously inflated ego, they are also living in the illusion that one can construct a compromise between his stubborn climate denialism/ignorance and acceptance of the reality of the growing climate crisis. The main problem concerning the last subject is, that the position of these liberal politicians towards the climate crisis is what Michael Mann has called “lukewarming”: they tend to grossly underestimate the severity of the accelerating global heating. They say they listen to the IPCC, but in practical politics they don’t. Here in Norway the governing Labour party of course don’t say “drill, baby drill!” like Trump, Palin etc., they just say “our nowegian oil is cleaner than any other oil in the world, therefore we must expand our oil exploration, because otherwise others will sell their shitty oil”. This kind of demagoguery isn’t very different from the trumpian/bushian etc., it just in a very smart way makes the impression of being “greener”. But the resulting CO2 emissions are the same. *This is the core of the problem with climate policy today.*
Confronted with the harsh reality that the world is now racing past the 1,5 degree C limit of the Paris agreement (almost all ratifyers are not even close to fullfilling their obligations within the agreement, so how much of an agreement is there really?) more than ten years earlier than expected by the IPCC (see the recent paper by Rahmstorf and Foster https://www.researchsquare.com/article/rs-6079807/v1 ) and with the prospect of racing past even the 2,0 degree limit in 2037, ie. in just twelwe years, what responsibility do climate scientists have? What is to be done? That’s the question I’m asking here.
I think the answer may be to try to make the IPCC support more research into how and why they in their reports have lately tended to somewhat underestimate the speed of the temperature rise and *especially the consequences of the recorded warming*, fx. the rapid warming of the permafrost in northern Canada, which was already in the years 2003-2016 warming at a speed which the IPCC expected not to occur until 2090: “Observed maximum thaw depths (active layer depths, my remark KJ) at our sites are already exceeding those projected to occur by 2090 under representative concentration pathway version 4.5” https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1029/2019GL082187 .
Secondly, the european nations and especially Norway with our huge pension fund created with the state revenues from our oil production, have an enormous responsibility in helping with the engaging of climate scientists who are now being fired by the Trump admimistration. To some degree, they are already doing that, but this process urgently has to be reinforced.
Thirdly we must redouble our efforts to implement carbon fee and dividend as the main climate policy strategy in the transition away from fossil fuels as a central tool in reducing CO2 emissions. We must get the IPCC and signatories of the Paris agreement to realize that the attempt to limit emissions by setting “degree targets” has been a failed strategy, because it creates the illusion that “there is room for more emissions.” There never was, we simply since long ago (the eighties) have had to cut emissions as fast as possible, but for tens of years we have been told that we are solving the problem or that maybe/probably… there was no problem. But the problem is huge, and it is growing faster than ever. Carbon fee and dividend delivers the mechanism to gradually and effectively use the market/price mechanism, reinforced by state policy – the gradually growing carbon fee – in a socially equalizing and fair way – the dividend: the yearly equal redistribution of the fee revenue to all citizens individually. Thus the fossil energy prices are increased, but without the social distortions of excise duties. Research shows that the bottom 70 percent of the income scale benefit net from such a redistributed tax, more the less they earn. This because we know that the rich cause by far the most emissions, and they therefore will pay far more in carbon fee than they get in return, unless they go carbon-free (here we also glimpse why many wealthy people instinctively dislike the idea…)
A market economy without any state intervention will never be able to solve the problem with CO2 emissions. This because the market prices always only express costs incurred before the good/service is sold. But the costs of CO2 emissions are incurred for centuries and more after the oil etc. has been burned. The traditional way with carbon taxes is politically unviable, because the majority with low incomes get to care the whole burden of the tax, and thus they vote for the Trumps/the oligarchs, and we are back to square one, as with Biden/Harris loosing to Trump.
bj.chippindale says
I think you are taking that out of context, Piotr. KVJ seems to want a discussion of the differences between the IPCC expectations, reality, and the expectations of James Hansen. I think that such discussions have taken place, but not here, and given the long processing time of IPCC reports, this is probably a good place to have one.
The fact that governments are now owned, and the owning class finds the truth inconvenient, isn’t controversial here, is it?
However, some comments and discussions from the scientists we are relying on for guidance about what the real-world temperatures will do over the next decade or so, possibly with some clues as to changes in rainfall that will result, would not be unwelcome.
Jonathan David says
Karsten writes: “explain the acclereation of global heating since the 1970’s and especially in the last decade and furthermore in the last couple of years. Why does the IPCC remain silent on this subject?”
Karsten, I am not a climate scientist just an applied mathematician but the paper you referenced by Dr Rahmsdorf regards changes of temperature over ten year periods. This is a significantly different time scale to the multi-decadal temperature trends of primary interest to climate science. Even less relevant are the anonymously higher temperatures of the last two years. We are after all interested in the climate of 2050 or 2100.
Regarding Dr Hansen’s recommendation for a carbon tax, this seems rather unworkable in the US. Exxon/Mobil lobbyist Keith McCoy has stated that although this is a public position of Exxon/Mobil, it’s mostly a talking point and he is confident that such a tax would not be implemented. Not that it’s necessarily a bad idea. But more importantly, I’ve always been troubled by Dr Hansen’s strong support for nuclear power while being dismissive of renewable energy.
Susan Anderson says
Sanity and conventional argumentation have returned. Wonderful! It will be time to take a back seat for a while, except to share a few things. This one is OT, about policy and success in positive farming, a mite of uplift on this fine day.
‘People just lie’: How Riverford’s Guy Singh-Watson became the most brutally honest farmer in Britain. The organic veg pioneer talks to the Guardian about being unemployable, his unconventional father and his recent autism diagnosis – https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2025/aug/24/how-riverfords-guy-singh-watson-became-the-most-brutally-honest-farmer-in-britain
And even more OT, H/T Paul Krugman, what a voice (guitar too)!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RFEdPLL7Ut4
zebra says
Good stuff.
Susan, I didn’t get a chance to thank you last month for your very positive review of my comments. It struck me that you might understand my suggestions to MAR… about getting lost in the details… because of your background.
I’m more of a designer than an artist, but whether in physics or making things, I think it’s really necessary to “step back from the canvas” every so often and think about the fundamentals, as well as what question you were trying to answer when you started.
Maybe you are following the original path, but maybe the work product defines a new one. Sometimes better, sometimes worse, of course….
Susan Anderson says
Zebra, you’re too kind. On the whole, as I remember it, my motivation in choosing art was to find a question that would never be answered, so the process would last my lifetime.
The difficulties the real world poses to that level of removal from humanity’s troubles are upon us.
Your reminders to stick to the point are of great value.
David says
Help requested: I tried every link I have to NCEI, none work. Checked for any current/recent news stories, came up with zip. I also searched NESDIS & NOAA for any info on this & didn’t see any. Is the site down for maintenance or perhaps “other reasons”? Or am I having a senior moment? :-(
Kevin McKinney says
It came right up on search for me, although there was a banner at the top saying:
“Please note: Beginning 8/22, NCEI will be upgrading its systems, which will temporarily interrupt access to some services. The upgrade is expected to take several weeks. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
However, the site appeared to be basically functional; that is, a few quick test clicks took me where they were supposed to.
David says
Hi Kevin,
Thank you for checking & replying. This evening, my links are functioning normally. I see the message you’re talking about. Must just have been bad timing on my part early this morning and their server being briefly offline.
bj.chippindale says
I keep running into the “backradiation can’t warm the ocean” junk, and while there was some discussion on “The Science of Doom” back in 2010, there aren’t any really good discussions of the mechanism in my library.
It occurred to me that the boundary layer of air above the ocean, and its saturation, inhibits the evaporation-based cooling process (not bound by wavelengths of light).
Is anyone here able to speak to that? Or throw me a better discussion of what is actually happening?
Thanks
David says
What I think gets overlooked sometimes in the general public discussion regarding predicting climate change influence on crop yields is the matter of understanding how climate change impacts variance in said yields.
Looking at “climate change impacts on maize, soybean, and sorghum yield variance due to changes in temperature and soil moisture,” out Sept. 3, in the journal Science Advances:
.
Climate change increases the interannual variance of summer crop yields globally through changes in temperature and water supply
Jonathan Proctor, Lucas Vargas Zeppetello, Duo Chan, and Peter Huybers
SCIENCE ADVANCES
3 Sep 2025 Vol 11, Issue 36 DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.ady3575
https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.ady3575
.
Abstract
Year-to-year variance of agricultural productivity is an important determinant of food security. Previous global analyses described increased yield volatility from warming, but it has become increasingly clear that changes in water availability are also a key determinant of yields. Here, we provide the first global quantification of climate change impacts on maize, soybean, and sorghum yield variance due to changes in temperature and soil moisture. Pairing an empirical crop model with CMIP6 simulations indicates that changes in temperature and soil moisture increase interannual weather-induced yield variance by 7 to 19%/°C across crops. This increase is driven roughly equally by previously quantified increased temperature stress variance, as well as by increased covariance between temperature and soil moisture stresses. Results using a simple land surface model are consistent with those using CMIP6 simulations in indicating that this increased covariance is driven by warmer air more quickly drying soils and by dry soils promoting greater warming.
Karsten V. Johansen says
To be more precise about what I have been trying to say concerning what policies are needed to begin to cut down CO2 emissions effectively, let me cite from a paper which in 2019 put the central question:
“If there was a real will to reduce emissions, a carbon tax would have been and will be the preferred instrument, if there is no will – an emission trading is the best excuse available for not creating a high, not to speak about an ever-increasing carbon price. The “will” is result of the national and international relationship
of forces between national and international interest groups. These relationship of forces is dependent on the possible social and political conflicts arising from the income distribution effects of an efficient carbon price, both on a national, supra-national, and international level. The key to formulating efficient climate policies is to focus on the income distribution effects on all these levels. The importance of income effects of carbon pricing has been illustrated by the massive popular mobilization against the petrol tax in France in November and December 2018. The choice between emission trading and carbon taxation is in fact an expression of the will to price carbon in a way that has a significant effect on emissions. Twelve years later, with the failure of the EU ETS, “riots” of the yellow vests, and the recent failure of the COP24 in Katowice, this insight must be the starting point of climate policy from now on.” https://www.researchgate.net/publication/368076667_Carbon_-_to_Trade_or_Tax_-_that's_the_Question .
I look forward to read any serious arguments concerning the theme in this paper from people here.
Has anyone fx. heard or seen recent viewpoints from Bernie Sanders, AOC and people who support their platform or other similar policies concerning carbon taxing? Please let me know.
Some Democrats rather recently have put forward a carbon fee and dividend bill to the House of Repr.:
“Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act of 2023
This bill imposes a fee on the carbon content of fuels, including crude oil, natural gas, coal, or any other product derived from those fuels that will be used so as to emit greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.
The fee is imposed on the producers or importers of the fuels and is equal to the greenhouse gas content of the fuel multiplied by the carbon fee rate. The rate begins at $15 per metric ton of CO2-e (i.e., carbon dioxide equivalent) in 2023, increases by $10 each year, and is subject to further adjustments based on the progress in meeting specified emissions reduction targets.
The bill also includes
exemptions for fuels used for agricultural or nonemitting purposes,
exemptions for fuels used by the Armed Forces,
rebates for facilities that capture and sequester carbon dioxide, and
border adjustment provisions that require certain fees or refunds for carbon-intensive products that are exported or imported.
The fees must be deposited into a Carbon Dividend Trust Fund and used for administrative expenses and dividend payments to U.S. citizens or lawful residents. The fees must be decommissioned when emissions levels and monthly dividend payments fall below specified levels.
The bill also requires the Department of Energy to enter into agreements with the National Academy of Sciences to study and report on various impacts related to the carbon fee and emissions reduction schedule established by the bill.” https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-bill/5744 . There were 32 cosponsors, all of them Democrats: https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-bill/5744/cosponsors .
It’s a very good proposal IMHO. But unfortunately neither Sanders nor AOC were among the cosponsors, it seems. Is that correct? In case, does anyone here know why they didn’t sponsor it? Did they vote for or against this bill or any other bill like it? Have any of them published any arguments, viewpoints concerning this matter? I haven’t so far been able to find anything on this subject on google, but that could be my fault. Please don’t hesitate to correct me if you know better.