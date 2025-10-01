This month’s open thread. Lots of salient stuff this month so please try and stay focused and constructive!
32 Responses to "Unforced variations: Oct 2025"
Mo Yunus says
bad or worse than that of the denialist Bjorn Lomborg … ?
Even Dr. Hansen showed how … ?
Sockpuppet account … ?
When else fails, exposed, then caught denying it, just keep throwing mud at the wall. Standing there Naked in plain view. Desperate. Even going as far as to even quote Dr Hansen! You really got it bad, don’t you? lol
nigelj says
1 Oct 2025 at 1:28 AM
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2025/09/unforced-variations-sep-2025/comment-page-2/#comment-840069
On August 14, 2006, Dr. James E. Hansen, Director of the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies
testified in the case of the Association of International Automobile Manufacturers et. al. v. the Secretary of Vermont, Agency of Natural Resources et. al. with regard to climate change. It should be noted that this testimony is the personal opinion of a private citizen
How in god’s name did you find that reference? AI? Could anyone have found anything more obscure? A+ for effort though nigel. It is a very long bow to be drawing. Using a 30 year old third party hearsay “report”. I’m not going to accept it. ymmv. Get me either a verbatim in context transcript or a credible confirmation from Hansen. Email him.
Then we’ll talk about the proper context of 3 major very detailed very long peer reviewed papers he has published since then, which contrary to the disinformation by MAR +2, shows Hansen saying nothing of a kind, making no such a projection, or prediction nor what he expects.
It does not fit the standard to satisfy me in the context of what I was addressing here. Nor relates scientifically to the false assertions being laid against him based on invalid illogical interpretations of his climate science papers, imo. Fundamentally MAR, Piotr, AS are not credible, period. Sorry. For now I’ll stick to my comment Mo Yunus 30 Sep 2025 at 10:09 PM, in full.
Atomsk's Sanakan says
For the benefit of those you’re trying to disinform:
– Sea level rise #1
– Sea level rise #2
– Dr. Hansen’s claims (from MA Rodger)
Disregarding the rest of what you write since you didn’t substantively deal with the cited evidence, as usual (much as with your prior banned sockpuppet accounts).
Mo Yunus says
Reply to Atomsk’s Sanakan (IKSU – Internet KIA Spammers Unlimited)
Lessons never learned by MA Rodger, Atomsk’s Sanakan and Piotr (others?) especially in regard the published work by Hansen et al.
Science is very competitive, and scientists guard their independence fiercely. For them to agree on even one thing is major effort. Thus there will always be a range of opinions and methods on any topic and people who will cling strongly to them. The desire and culture of assessments (such as the IPCC) arose specifically in order to distill that broad range across individual scientists into a more coherent and better balanced assessment that a larger majority of experts will agree to.
says Axel Schwieger
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2025/09/but-you-said-the-ice-was-going-to-disappear-in-10-years/
Being in the current Majority does not make it 100% correct where everyone else is 100% wrong. Far from it. That is not how Science works. That’s only how the IPCC Distilled Assessment Summaries work. Once upon a time that distillation was saying the first Arctic BoE would not be occurring until the 2090s. The IPCC were wrong back then. Everyone is wrong from one day to the next in some form–be they scientists or the general public. Spending your whole life on the Internet “catching people out” while remaining closed minded is a road to nowhere. Your current location in fact.
====
imo SLR ECS and ASI loss carry similar constraints complexities and confusions regarding accurate predictions. And the multitude of opinions thereof from alsoran flakes online.
Consider ASI Thickness / volume (PIOMAS, ICESat-2, CryoSat-2, etc.) is Physically more important for BOE because volume = area × thickness — losing thickness (especially multi-year ice) is the core of long-term decline. PIOMAS is a model-assimilation product that produces complete gridded thickness and total Arctic volume and has been extensively validated; it is smooth and continuous (no sampling gaps)
Extent/area measurements tend to show less sampling noise and are extremely robust for detecting the September minimum in any given year because passive-microwave provides full coverage daily.
However, Volume / thickness (PIOMAS) typically gives a cleaner picture of the long-term decline because it integrates thickness loss that is the driver of long-term ice loss. PIOMAS’s assimilation and model physics reduce high-frequency sampling noise, making decadal trends easier to detect — but model structural uncertainty must be accounted for. PIOMAS trend uncertainties are non-negligible.
20 years ago this was not the case. The data measurements have improved as has the modelling. Similarly in EEI, Albedo, aerosol, OHC, SSTs and SLR measurement. Even our scientific understanding of PaleoClimate science has improved.
Today. the Validation of PIOMAS against ICESat-2 and CryoSat shows reasonable agreement. Multiple groups (Labe, Petty, Kwok, Tilling) now treat volume/thickness as the main diagnostic for state of the Arctic ice pack. So I am the one here who represents the current climate science consensus among today’s experts.
Hansen may well still be an outlier today, but nothing lasts forever. Eventually “consensus climate science” always catches up with reality and the physics.
Being wrong is not the end of the world. Unless being right and winning every argument on the Internet means everything to you.
Geoff Miell says
Mo Yunus: – (re your comment in the Sep 2025 thread at 30 Sep 2025 at 10:09 PM): – “I restate that James Hansen has never projected nor asserted not predicted nor even partially hinted at a +5 m SLR by 2100. Not once not ever.”
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2025/09/unforced-variations-sep-2025/comment-page-2/#comment-840065
In the 2023 Hansen et al. paper titled Global warming in the pipeline, it included in the pdf version on page 24 (bold text my emphasis):
https://academic.oup.com/oocc/article/3/1/kgad008/7335889
The UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) published a YouTube video on 3 Nov 2023 titled An Intimate Conversation with Leading Climate Scientists To Discuss New Research on Global Warming, duration 1:12:23. The event was moderated by Professor Jeffrey Sachs and featured interventions by the following individuals:
• Dr. James Hansen, Lead Author and Director, Climate Science, Awareness, and Solutions, Columbia University Earth Institute
• Leon Simons, The Club of Rome Netherlands, ‘s-Hertogenbosch, The Netherlands
• Dr. Norman G. Loeb, CERES Principal Investigator, NASA
• Dr. George Tselioudis, Author and Research Physical Scientist, NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies
• Dr. Pushker Kharecha, Author and Associate Research Scientist, Director, Climate Science, Awareness, and Solutions, Columbia Climate School
From time interval 0:17:03, James Hansen said:
“The 1.5 degree limit is deader than a doornail, and the 2 degree limit can be rescued only with the help of purposeful actions to effect Earth’s Energy Balance. We will need to cool off Earth to save our coastlines, coastal cities worldwide, and lowlands, while also addressing the other problems caused by global warming.”
https://youtu.be/NXDWpBlPCY8?t=1023
From time interval 1:04:03, James Hansen on tipping points said (bold text my emphasis):
“Yeah, the most important tipping point is the, the Antarctic ice sheet, and in particular the Thwaites ah, Glacier, which who’s grounding line has been moving inland at a rate of about a kilometre per year, and ha, in another 20 years, it will reach a point where it, it… the, the um, bed ah, is so-called ah, retrograde bed, so it gets deeper. The Antarctic ice sheet sits on bedrock below sea level, but it gets deeper as you go towards the centre of the continent, and it gets… It hits a canyon in about 20-years if we continue at one kilometre ah, per year. When it hits that canyon you’re going to get very rapid disintegration of that glacier, which is basically the cork that’s holding ah, a lot of the West Antarctic ice ah, in the bottle. So we don’t want to get there. And if we want to prevent, to slow down, and even stop the melting of the Antarctic ice sheet we have to cool off the planet. That’s, um… And, and we need to do that because, hah, more than half the large global cities in the world are on coastlines, and there are a lot of lowlands. Ah, so, that, that’s the tipping point which ah, I think dominates. But it so happens that there’s so many other ah, climate impacts that we would be getting to see and it would be much more if we go beyond two degrees, that there are many reasons to want to cool off the planet. If we want to keep a planet that looks more or less like the one that has existed the last ten thousand years, we actually have to cool off the planet back to a Holocene-level temperature, and that’s possible, but it’s not easy.”
https://youtu.be/NXDWpBlPCY8?t=3843
The ice contained in the West Antarctic Ice Sheet has the potential to raise sea levels by about 3.3 metres if it were to completely melt into the ocean.
Mo Yunus: – (re your comment in the Sep 2025 thread at 30 Sep 2025 at 6:23 PM): – “Recommend seeing every slide (and reading the details therein) produced by Geoff. Excellent.”
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2025/09/unforced-variations-sep-2025/comment-page-2/#comment-840059
Thanks for your comments.
Parliamentary documents, including submissions to the NSW Parliament are protected by parliamentary privilege. These privileges are rooted in ancient rights, such as Article 9 of the Bill of Rights 1688, which states that parliamentary debates and proceedings should not be questioned in any court outside Parliament.
https://www.parliament.nsw.gov.au/lc/articles/Documents/Parliamentary%20Privilege%20in%20New%20South%20Wales%20-%20Stephen%20Frappell%20-%202019%20Law%20Down%20Under%20conference.pdf
Parliamentary privilege does not extend when re-publishing elsewhere.
Mo Yunus, perhaps you may wish to highlight my Submission to your local politicians/representatives?
I find phoning the local electorate office and speaking directly with a staffer is best because you get actual eyeballs looking at it while you talk with them. The risk with an email is you don’t know whether anyone actually looks at it adequately and then discards it.
To guide your electoral office staffer over the phone:
1. Ask the staffer if they are at a computer with access to the internet.
2. Ask them to websearch: NSW parliament inquiries
The first entry in the search list should be:
https://www.parliament.nsw.gov.au/committees/inquiries/Pages/inquiries.aspx?hr=all&status=all&submissions=all&parlId=200&index=1
3. Ask them to scroll down the list to find the inquiry commenced 26 Jun 2025, titled Emissions from the fossil fuel sector, by the Joint Standing Committee on Net Zero Future, and click on the link to take them to the inquiry webpage at:
https://www.parliament.nsw.gov.au/committees/inquiries/Pages/inquiry-details.aspx?pk=3113
4. Ask them to click on the Submissions tab and scroll down the list to my Submission (#26)
https://www.parliament.nsw.gov.au/lcdocs/submissions/91844/0026%20Geoff%20Miell.pdf
5. Ask them to download the Submission (#26)
6. Highlight to the staffer what you think is most important to you that your political representative should be made aware of.
The process should take only a few minutes, and you then know a staffer has actually seen the information and heard your concerns, which can then be put to your political representatives.
Mo Yunus says
Reply to Geoff Miell
Thanks for your comment and information. I used to do this contacting of representatives decades ago, often. I’ve moved on and now leave it to others better qualified more capable. I also believe such small time activism is pointless now. Whatever will be will be. Only those with ral power and wealth can influence things now – short of mass revolution, and that’s about as likely as a meteorite hitting earth next week. Don’t Look Up showed us reality, imo.
FYI recently I attended a local govt information gathering about climate change, and got to speak with some nice climate science related PhD graduates now employed by Govt; in climate change adaption dept; and I discussed the info presented by Hansen et al being maybe things will be worse than currently expected, re flooding, wildfires, heatwaves etc. They had never heard of him. Let alone any recent climate info he’s presented. Nor were they interested. All their “work” must fit within the guidelines of the IPCC Assessment output, US Gov / NASEM etc. Copernicus etc, or the national governments accepted climate science parameters.
They cannot grab hold of a peer reviewed Paper saying X could be worse, and then integrate into their Governments analysis or plans.
I think that should place matters in the proper perspective Geoff. Though it is fun to argue the point with those stuck in the mud online of what might be. lol
Barton Paul Levenson says
MY: Sockpuppet account … ?
When else fails, exposed, then caught denying it, just keep throwing mud at the wall.
BPL: Oh, come off it. Your sock puppets are easy to notice because you all talk alike. Same attitude, same positions, same endless insults and snobbery. Wherever you go, there you are–you can change your screen name, but you can’t stop being yourself.
Mo Yunus says
Reply to Barton Paul Levenson
Oh please. I can sound like anyone I want — that’s not bragging, it’s just reality. I work with AI tools and I can train them to echo anyone’s style, including yours, Barton. If I wanted to, I could write a post in your exact cadence, with your pet peeves and punchlines, and nobody here would know the difference.
But the important thing is the substance. Trump and his MAGA cult are a danger to democracy, fossil fuel companies are lying us all into catastrophe, and climate denial trolls — especially the ones who keep showing up here on RC — are nothing but noise. They recycle the same empty talking points, ignore data, and then whine about “free speech” when called out.
So yes, I could sound like you, Barton, or like anyone else. But sounding like you isn’t the same as being right. What matters is evidence, logic, and moral clarity — things the deniers will never manage, no matter what “nym” they hide behind.
nigelj says
Mo Yunus: “How in god’s name did you find that reference? AI? Could anyone have found anything more obscure? A+ for effort though nigel. It is a very long bow to be drawing. Using a 30 year old third party hearsay “report”. I’m not going to accept it. ymmv. Get me either a verbatim in context transcript or a credible confirmation from Hansen. Email him.”
I just did a standard google search, The result was near the top of the page. Took seconds. Maybe I just got lucky.
Hansen in his own words below, courtesy of google gemini search. This being in response to your comment last month. “I restate that James Hansen has never projected nor asserted not predicted nor even partially hinted at a +5 m SLR by 2100. Not once not ever”.
Scientific reticence and sea level rise
JEHansen
NASAGoddard Institute for Space Studies, 2880 Broadway, New York, NY 10025, USA
E-mail: jhansen@giss.nasa.gov
Received 23 March 2007
Accepted for publication 3 May 2007
Published 24 May 2007
Online at stacks.iop.org/ERL/2/02400
Rahmstorf (2007) has noted that if one uses the observed
sea level rise of the past century to calibrate a linear projection
of future sea level, BAU warming will leadto a sea level rise of
the order of one meter in the present century. This is a useful
observation, as it indicates that the sea level change would
be substantial even without the nonlinear collapse of an ice
sheet. However, this approach cannot be taken as a realistic
way of projecting the likely sea level rise under BAU forcing.
The linear approximation fits the past sea level change well
for the past century only because the two terms contributing
significantly to sea level rise were (1) thermal expansion of
ocean water and (2) melting of alpine glaciers.
Under BAU forcing in the 21st century,
Under BAU forcing in the 21st century, the sea level
rise surely will be dominated by a third term: (3) ice sheet
disintegration. This third term was small until the past few
years, but it is has at least doubled in the past decade and
is now close to 1 mm/year, based on the gravity satellite
measurements discussed above. As a quantitative example,
let us say that the ice sheet contribution is 1 cm for the
decade 2005–15 and that it doubles each decade until the West
Antarctic ice sheet is largely depleted. That time constant
yields a sea level rise of the order of 5 m this century. Of
course I cannot prove that my choice of a ten-year doubling
time for nonlinear response is accurate, but I am confident that
it provides a far better estimate than a linear response for the
ice sheet component of sea level rise under BAU forcing.
https://www.giss.nasa.gov/pubs/docs/2007/2007_Hansen_ha01210n.pdf
Geoff Miell says
nigelj, re Hansen (2007) paper titled Scientific reticence and sea level rise, on page 4:
Thanks for that. I’d suggest that for an SLR “of the order of 5 m this century” fits somewhere between the 10-year and 13-year doubling curves.
See Slide #15 headlined Global mean sea level rise scenarios
https://www.parliament.nsw.gov.au/lcdocs/submissions/91844/0026%20Geoff%20Miell.pdf
With a starting point of a global mean rate of SLR set at 5.0 mm/year for year-2024, then the doubling time scenarios for annual global mean rates of SLR are as follows:
Year _ _ _ 7-year doubling _ 10-year doubling _ 13-year doubling
2024 _ _ _ _ _ 5.0 mm/y _ _ _ _ 5.0 mm/y _ _ _ _ 5.0 mm/y
2025 _ _ _ _ _ 5.5 mm/y _ _ _ _ 5.4 mm/y _ _ _ _ 5.3 mm/y
2026 _ _ _ _ _ 6.1 mm/y _ _ _ _ 5.7 mm/y _ _ _ _ 5.6 mm/y
2027 _ _ _ _ _ 6.7 mm/y _ _ _ _ 6.2 mm/y _ _ _ _ 5.9 mm/y
2028 _ _ _ _ _ 7.4 mm/y _ _ _ _ 6.6 mm/y _ _ _ _ 6.2 mm/y
2029 _ _ _ _ _ 8.2 mm/y _ _ _ _ 7.1 mm/y _ _ _ _ 6.5 mm/y
2030 _ _ _ _ _ 9.1 mm/y _ _ _ _ 7.6 mm/y _ _ _ _ 6.9 mm/y
2031 _ _ _ _ _10.0 mm/y _ _ _ _ 8.1 mm/y _ _ _ _7.3 mm/y
2032 _ _ _ _ _11.0 mm/y _ _ _ _ 8.7 mm/y _ _ _ _7.7 mm/y
2033 _ _ _ _ _12.2 mm/y _ _ _ _ 9.3 mm/y _ _ _ _8.1 mm/y
2034 _ _ _ _ _13.5 mm/y _ _ _ 10.0 mm/y _ _ _ _ 8.5 mm/y
2035 _ _ _ _ _14.9 mm/y _ _ _ 10.7 mm/y _ _ _ _ 9.0 mm/y
2040 _ _ _ _ _24.4 mm/y _ _ _ 15.2 mm/y _ _ _ _11.7 mm/y
2045 _ _ _ _ _40.0 mm/y _ _ _ 21.4 mm/y _ _ _ _15.3 mm/y
2050 _ _ _ _ _65.6 mm/y _ _ _ 30.3 mm/y _ _ _ _20.0 mm/y
We’ll see how the global mean rate of SLR actually tracks against these scenario waypoints in the fullness of time.
Killian says
Yup. I ran theses numbers and asked others to check my math on them years ago. Don’t ask me what source I was responding to; I don’t know – and I have done this several times over the years.
The import of this POSSIBILITY is, of course, about risk analysis: If it *can* happen, if it *may* force many millions, if not billions, to have to move, then it must be taken seriously, not squabbled over by the Peanut Gallery and others.
Barry E Finch says
The glaciology physical science above is some of the best Advanced Mathematics I’ve come across in the Social Media since it began. Beats the heck out of Leon Simons’ adding 0.42 to ~6 different numbers with perfect accuracy (thermodynamic science) and obliterates Judith Curry’s calculation that ~1.4 terawatts (geothermal heat) might put a big push onto the 24.8 terawatts (the ocean) by way of erupting volcanoes increasing it maybe 0.1 terawatts, probably less. Well done on Advanced Mathematics!
Mo Yunus says
Reply to nigelj
Thanks for your credible quotes. Appreciated.
Beware of the critical constraints that go against my comment. I guess I should not have included “partially hinted at” … that left far too much open to interpretation. Can I withdraw that now, or am I too late, forger to be condemned for being “wrong” once, lol.
My main intent was about him not ever producing a paper “forecasting, projecting or predicating in writing, clear as day … a +5 metre SLR by 2100. You know, like based on his own modelling and assumptions? That precludes his various commentaries and “testimony” about what might be possible …
Your latest submission carries this critically important qualifier — As a quantitative example,
let us say that…
To me he is painting a hypothetical designed to be a teaching moment of how things might unfold Compared to the current IPCC consensus arguments. An example of what is possible. He is not describing a firm science based Projection or Forecast .. this is what will or should happen based on his science modelling within a firm range and certainty etc.
Now, you can of course see it differently if you wish, but this is how I see it. And why I have said what I have said. Because on every example thus far provided similar qualifications apply.
The top shelf is to be found in his published peer reviewed papers. Nothing said off the cuff should be seen to override that Science analysis. imo.
Calum says
Does anyone know what’s going on with the Climate Reanalyzer charts?
MA Rodger says
Calum,
The bit I use of ClimateReanalyser thatI use shows ERA5 SAT and that looks normal. You seem to be concerned by the SST pages which I see sport a dotted trace since 16th Sept, something I haven’t noticed before.. I use the ERA5 60N-60S SST numbers (rather than the NOAA OI SST) that are available at ClimatePulse where all appears normal.
There was a different NOAA source I was beginning to wonder may be in trouble. The NOAA STAR troposphere temps were becoming rather late in updating for August although now the US govt shutdown has meant “This site will not be updated” until the situation is resolved.
Piotr says
Piotr 26 Sep “…. and this is supposed to invalidate my reply to Jim O. – how?”
Keith Woollard Sep.30 “ Yes it is, Jim was talking about taxes, and you mention USD7T is subsidies. By definition if you are talking about government money (taxes) then explicit subsidies are the only ones that have any bearing. Societal costs are not borne by governments.”
Seeing an illusionary straw in the eye of the other, and defending the beam in your own on the technicality (“we are discussing here straws, NOT beams, people!“), Keith?
Won’t work: in the Jim O.’s claim that you and your fellow denier KiA defend, quote:
Jim O’Hara: “Now do rising oceans flooding Manhattan scare. Must suck for you having those tax dollars that were stolen from my wallet funding this BS drying up and not funding your studies. Derp!”
i.e. the central grievance is THAT the government STEALS the money from his wallet. For that grievance – it is irrelevant in which WAY the money were STOLEN from his wallet
– or stolen from our wallets directly – via direct government subsidies financed from our taxes, when we have to pay from our wallet higher insurance premiums, or when the government programs do not cover all our losses so we have to pay the rest from our own pocket.
– or it is stolen from our wallets indirectly – when the government picks up the costs of climate change (e..g. financing of the evacuation, cleanup and rebuilding of infrastructure and financial support for businesses and individuals in rebuilding after the hurricane) and instead charging fossil fuel industrial complex that made their profits on dumping CO2 into the atmosphere for free – finances it from the taxes paid by Jim and the rest of us.
The technique of the theft is irrelevant to the outcome of it – less money left in our wallets and corresponding increase in profits of the fossil fuels industrial complex.
As expected, the resident climate change deniers like KiA and you – would like to narrow the discussion of the full costs of climate change to a fraction of it – by limiting the problem only to the direct tax subsidies and by this divert the attention from the TRILLIONS of dollars a year of our money helping to finance … the wars of aggression (Russia) and/or terrorism (the Gulf states, Iran), and filling the wallets of fossil fuel oligarchs and shareholders.
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
Dan Hughes commented yesterday, implying I don’t have the requisite experience in conditional probabilities and stochastic reasoning to discuss LLMs:
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2025/09/unforced-variations-sep-2025/comment-page-2/#comment-840050
Hughes has an old habit of stalking whatever I say to try to marginalize the impact it has (FWIW ;). I think it all stems from a 1-star review I gave to a Judith Curry book, where I observed that she butchered the application of statistical mechanics to cloud droplet and ice crystal formation. This comment generated a brouhaha and eventually Amazon deleted my review. Can reconstruct the saga with the help of ChatGPT:
https://chatgpt.com/share/68dd39d7-db80-8006-9b19-89946b625bd0
This is a circa-2014 illustrative microcosm of what was in store for future science discussion — the pushback by MAGA-like acolyte hordes to control dissemination of knowledge. Not surprising that we are in the state we are right now,
Tomáš Kalisz says
In addition to my reply of 2 Sep 2025 at 1:40 PM,
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2025/09/unforced-variations-sep-2025/#comment-838733
to MA Rodger, 2 Sep 2025 at 5:56 AM,
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2025/09/unforced-variations-sep-2025/#comment-838720
Dear MA,
I would like to repeat my plea of 16 Sep 2025 at 3:28 PM,
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2025/09/unforced-variations-sep-2025/#comment-839381
and of 19 Sep 2025 at 1:23 PM,
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2025/09/unforced-variations-sep-2025/#comment-839506 ,
if you could kindly comment on my interpretation of the article Zhiyan Zuo et al 2024:
“Importance of soil moisture conservation in mitigating climate change”
https://doi.org/10.1016/j.scib.2024.02.033 .
Specifically, I agreed to JCM that the modelling experiments described in the article could be construed the way that keeping high soil moisture might help keeping climate sensitivity low.
I meanwhile arrived at two further references, namely
https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-023-36794-5
and
https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-023-40641-y
that could be in my opinion construed analogously, although their authors also do not appear to interpret their results this way.
I would like to ask you for your independent assessment if any of these three documents could allow the alternative reading proposed by JCM and me.
I am aware that my speculation about possible relationship between water availability for evaporation from the land and climate sensitivity may not be your favourite topic. I think, however, that the yet unresolved fierce dispute (if there is any hint in the published scientific literature that such a relationship may exist) should arrive at a clear conclusion.
I believe that you can help. Will you?
Thank you in advance and best regards
Tomáš
MA Rodger says
Tomáš Kalisz,
My understanding is that it has been established that the drying of land areas under AGW adds to the disparity between land and ocean warming**. That sort of supports your “speculation.”
I will have a look at firming-up my “understanding” when I have the time.
(** Oceans also being cooled by their ‘coupling’ with tardy deep ocean warming)
Piotr says
Tomas Kalisz: “ It appears that Dr. Rignot assumes that we can bring the Earth climate to “the same level” as it was during the last interglacial. Unfortunately, I do not understand what it exactly means. If the more-less regular switching between glacials and interglacials was, in accordance with Milankovič’s theory etc etc.”
Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar, Tomas:
“To the same level” means bringing the sea …. ta-daaam – to the same level as in the previous interglacial (6-9 m above today’s), NOT to the same level of ,,, mechanism triggering the glacial/interglacial transition (Milankovic cycle).
So before Killian seizes the moment and treats us to the reruns of his Unjustly Maligned Prophet routine (“I have been telling you this for over a decade now, but you never listen“) – these 6-9 m higher sea level approached over geological time-scale, i.e. the sealevel increase we would experience IF we kept the today’s or +0.5C temperature for many centuries /millennia Obviously, such values are grossly misleading IF used in the context of short term SLR (next decades to 2100).
Tomáš Kalisz says
in Re to Piotr, 1 Oct 2025 at 5:33 PM,
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2025/09/unforced-variations-sep-2025/comment-page-2/#comment-840058
Hallo Piotr,
It appears that in your interpretation of Dr. Rignot’s “the same level” of the climat esystem, you skipped the last sentence of the paragraph cited by Geoff Miell that I reproduced in my post of 30 Sep 2025 at 6:19 PM,
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2025/09/unforced-variations-sep-2025/comment-page-2/#comment-840058
and that reads
“It’s likely that if we bring the climate system to the same level we will also commit ourselves to six to nine metres sea level rise.”
I agree that if we interpret this sentence like
“If we bring sea level 6-9 m above today’s, we will also commit ourselves to six to nine metres sea level rise.”,
it coul be read as an undisputable tautology. I, however, somewhat doubt that it was exactly what Dr. Rignot wished to communicate.
I would rather tend to the interpretation that Dr. Rignot may have indeed meant “keeping today’s or +0.5C (global mean surface) temperature for many centuries /millennia”, as you seem to suggest in your last paragraph.
In this case, however, my objection (that despite the same surface temperature, the actual “level of climate system” might be still different from the last interglacial) stands. I think so because other parameters of the climate, such as insolation geographical distribution, may still differ. Then, it can be reasonably expected that also a different course (and, possibly, extent) of heat absorption through ice thawing and/or (deep) ocean warming than in the last interglacial may be required, to keep in the present era the same global mean surface temperature as during the last interglacial.
I therefore still doubt that from Dr. Rignot’s assertions cited by Geoff Miell, anyone could logically infer that (if we keep the present global mean surface temperature), just the same glaciers mentioned by Dr. Rignot would indeed melt during the said centuries or millennia, and that this melting would indeed necessarily result in the same sea level (6-9 m above present) as in the last interglacial.
Greetings
Tomáš
Geoff Miell says
Tomáš Kalisz: – “I therefore still doubt that from Dr. Rignot’s assertions cited by Geoff Miell, anyone could logically infer that (if we keep the present global mean surface temperature), just the same glaciers mentioned by Dr. Rignot would indeed melt during the said centuries or millennia, and that this melting would indeed necessarily result in the same sea level (6-9 m above present) as in the last interglacial.”
During the last interglacial (i.e. Eemian interglacial period, approximately 129,000 to 116,000 years ago) the temperature was estimated circa up to +2 °C GMST warmer, relative to the Holocene pre-industrial age, and the maximum sea level was estimated up to 6 to 9 metres higher than at present.
For all intents and purposes, the +1.5 °C GMST anomaly, relative to the 1850-1900 baseline, is here and now. The Earth System hasn’t been this warm since the Eemian interglacial period.
The Earth System is still warming because the Earth Energy Imbalance (EEI) is continuing to drive that warming (at about 11.36 ‘Hiroshimas’ per second).
Humanity is on a collision course towards a +3 °C GMST anomaly, or more; a world beyond any past human experience. Large-scale depopulation would be likely.
https://globaia.org/habitability
The atmospheric Co₂ concentration (i.e. 425-430 ppm) is now already higher than during the Eemian interglacial period was (i.e. 270–280 ppm).
The Earth System is committed to >20 m SLR, albeit over a multi-century/millennia timeframe.
See Slide #14 headlined Earth system is committed to >20 m SLR
https://www.parliament.nsw.gov.au/lcdocs/submissions/91844/0026%20Geoff%20Miell.pdf
Piotr says
Tomas Kalisz Hallo Piotr, It appears that in your interpretation of Dr. Rignot’s “the same level” of the climate system, you skipped the last sentence of the paragraph cited by Geoff Miell that reads
“It’s likely that if we bring the climate system to the same level we will also commit ourselves to six to nine metres sea level rise.”
I didn’t quote it because it was not relevant to my point:
– You asked: : “ Unfortunately, I do not understand what “the same level as it was during the last interglacial.” exactly means.
– I have explained : “”To the same level as it was during the last interglacial.” ” means bringing the sea …. ta-daaam – to the same level as in the previous interglacial (6-9 m above today’s), ”
The last sentence I “skipped” – CHANGES nothing,
TK: My objection (that despite the same surface temperature, the actual “level of climate system” might be still different from the last interglacial) stands. I think so because other parameters of the climate, such as insolation geographical distribution, may still differ.
Your different ” insolation geographical distribution”affects only the triggering of deglaciation – not the terminal values of GMST many millenia later, which are determined primarily by the CO2, CH4 and water cycle feedbacks that have widespread if not global basis. And most of SLR comes from Antarctica – when the change in insolation has limited effect
Analogies are like models – all of them are wrong (i.e. not perfect) but some are useful. With the interglacial GMST be either like today OR o.5C warmer, and the SLR then 6m or 9m – the error bars are so large, that they likely cover whatever the effect on SLR of your local differences,
The perfect is the enemy of the good – so the onus of the proof that the analogy is MASSIVELY WRONG is on you.
So the real problem is not that the analogy is not perfect, but that doomers might want to manipulate it – discuss it as AS IF 6-9m applied to SLR in the near future, and not many centuries/millennia down the line.
Barry E Finch says
Tomáš, it definitely isn’t possible to keep GMST below the Eemian Optimum if the paleo is about 1.5 degrees about pre-industrial, which is what I recall reading, with uncertainty about 0.5 degrees. For one thing, ocean “Pattern Effect” (a published paper) looks pretty sensible to me and that can’t be reversed and is asserted as +0.8 degrees over a few hundred years. For SLR there’s no doubt that Eric’s opinion (unless it changed recently) is that glaciologists think an ice-into-ocean increase of 6-7 times the present, giving a maximum of 4.5 m / century SLR is the rate limit for Earth’s present ice mass.
Mo Yunus says
After the DoE, EPA, climate data, immigrant roundups, and DoWar debacles what’s next? fyi
> Trump’s perversity is unfolding … A tipping point is approaching, (his 2024) book’s main predictions have been confirmed.
by Emmanuel Todd a highly respected French historian, anthropologist, demographer, sociologist and political scientist at the National Institute of Demographic Studies (INED) in Paris.
> despite the inconsistencies of the policies of Donald Trump, the American president of defeat. These inconsistencies do not, I believe, result from an unstable, and undoubtedly perverse, personality, but from an insoluble dilemma for the United States.
> The Empire is devouring itself. This is the meaning of the tariffs and forced investments imposed by Trump on Europeans, who have become colonial subjects in a shrunken empire rather than partners. The time for supportive liberal democracies is over. Trumpism is a “white popular conservatism.”
> the coming of a civil war. The American plutocracy is pluralistic. There’s that of the financiers, that of the oil companies, that of Silicon Valley. Trumpist plutocrats, whether Texan oilmen or recent Silicon Valley converts, despise the educated Democratic elites of the East Coast, who themselves despise the Trumpist white heartland gentry, who themselves despise Black Democrats, etc.
> Any science fiction reader will recognize in this disturbing list the beginnings of a dystopian journey, that is, a negative world where power, fragmentation, hierarchy, violence, poverty, and perversity are intertwined. So let us remain ourselves, outside of America.
got sent a handy English translation here: https://www.moonofalabama.org/2025/10/open-neither-ukraine-nor-palestine-thread-2025-227/#comment-1198467
Tomáš Kalisz says
Dear all,
I do not wonder that, according to Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Emmanuel_Todd ,
the book La défaite de l’Occident (The defeat of the West) of this “highly respected French historian, anthropologist, demographer, sociologist and political scientist” has been “well received by official Russian media”, because the same may apply for his newest article published under the link provided by “Mo Yunus”.
Assertions like “They (the USA) are pushing Israel into action just as they pushed the Ukrainians.” not only have nothing common with history, anthropology, demography, sociology or political science. Rather, they can serve as crystal clear examples of brazen lies fabricated for purposes of Russian hybrid war operations in social media.
I would be very happy if anyone who does not support Russian aggression against other nations avoided as much as possible further direct interactions with “Mo Yunus”, with the aim to restrict the reach of this malicious troll on this website.
Thank you in advance and best regards
Tomáš
Silvia Leahu-Aluas says
Jane Goodall was an extraordinary woman in science, primate and defender of all the living.
In an interview with The Guardian in 2021 she said: “I’m not going to give in. I’ll die fighting, that’s for sure.” I do the same and I hope you too.
We are responsible for protecting not only our extremely improbable life, but the life of all the species on the only planet we know of or will ever know as having a biosphere. The responsibility of humans alive today is huge, let’s exercise it with intelligence, competence, science, determination, perseverance and love.
https://www.theguardian.com/science/2021/oct/20/jane-goodall-on-fires-floods-frugality-and-the-good-fight-people-have-to-change-from-within
Kevin McKinney says
Well-said, and thanks for sharing.
MA Rodger says
The September ERA5 SAT anomalies (as per ClimatePulse”) & the NH+SH anomalies (as per the Uni of Maine ClimateReanalyser) show Sept was up on Aug (globally up from +0.49ºC to +0.66ºC) and this rise roughly-equally a NH & SH rise.
The NH has had a strong annual wobble over the last decade with anomalies peaking late in the year so a rising NH anomaly isn’t unexpected. It’s size is the point of interest.
The wobbles in the SH are smaller so the recent upward wobbles puts the SH back up to “bananas!!!” levels, although it may yet be a strong wobble. And conversely, it may not be
The ERA5 60N-60S SST (at ClimatePulse) are a lot less wobbly and are still showing a slowly decreasing anomaly.
The UAH TLT anomalies for Sept have been posted, also showing a global anomaly increase (globally up from +0.39ºC to +0.53ºC). The Sept rise doesn’t yet counter a longer-term decline in TLT global anomalies which peaked back in March 2024.
The lion’s share of Sept’s global TLT anomaly increase was a NH thing but TLT NH has seen quite a sharp general decrease through the last twelve months and the Sept increase isn’t yet registering any change in that general decrease.
The TLT SH anomaly declined Apr24-Jan25 and continues to be pretty flat through the months since.
To counter this lapse into nerdism, some up-to-date graphics illustrating all these anomalies since pre“bananas!!!” can be found here. They are colour-coded – PINK=Global SAT, GREY=NH & SH SAT, BLUE=SST, YELLOW=TLT & SAT compared.
Mo Yunus says
MA Rodger says
2 Oct 2025 at 10:47 AM
The NH has had a strong annual wobble over the last decade with anomalies peaking late in the year so a rising NH anomaly isn’t unexpected. It’s size is the point of interest.
Let’s review where we are at then shall we?
I note how the emphasis framing keeps shifting ever so slightly.
MAR Sep – It is the 3rd warmest August on record and Aug25 is not significantly above the pre-“bananas!” August trend (as per this NOAA plot
MAR Aug – The NOAA STAR & UAH TLT numbers are posted for July, both showing a drop in the global anomaly, the STAR global anomaly +0.42ºC, down from June’s +0.54ºC.
Unlike surface temperature which has been declining strongly since the start of the year,
MAR – The ERA5 July SAT anomaly has been posted by Copernicus and as expected (given the Climate Pulse daily numbers) is given as +0.45°C, the lowest monthly anomaly since May 2023.
MAR – The “bananas” are surely now much diminished but I would suggest that whatever the “bananas” were should not be considered as done-&-dusted until/unless that SST drops to something approaching +0.3°C.
quoting >
Mo Yunus says — 16 Sep 2025 at 1:44 AM
MA Rodger says
– (2025) It is the 3rd warmest August on record and Aug25 is not significantly above the pre-“bananas!” August trend (as per this NOAA plot
– the post-2016 super El Nino years 2017 To 2022 pre-“bananas!” AUG Avg Anomaly = +0.89 C
vs 2025 +1.14ºC = + 0.25 C higher ~28% above avg.
– No pre-“bananas!” 2017 To 2022 years were above the 2016 El Nino Aug +1.0C
but the non-El Nino AUG 2025 is.
– AUG 2025 being the third highest Aug anomaly, the 3rd yr in a row, is significant in itself being a neutral ENSO year.
And 2025 YTD Avg. August Anomaly is +1.17 C the 2nd highest on record
2024 + 1.28 C
2025 + 1.17 C
2016 + 1.09 C
2023 + 1.08 C
2020 + 1.05 C
https://www.ncei.noaa.gov/access/monitoring/climate-at-a-glance/global/time-series/globe/land_ocean/tavg/ytd/8/2000-2025?trend=true&trend_base=10&begtrendyear=1995&endtrendyear=2025&filter=true&filterType=binomial
Let’s see what SEPT YTD unfolds as shall we? Then OCT YTD too. Looking forward to that.
MA Rodger says
NOAA’s NHC site “will remain updated during the shutdown.”
The 2025 hurricane season through the end of Sept did turn out quite energetic following the 3-week lull, as Colorado Uni’s hurricane page shows.. (Wikkithing was saying this lull at the height of the season had not been seen since 1992.) The three storms since the lull has pushed up ACE close to the 1991-2020 climatology (ACE=92, climatology 97.) and some potential new storms are today showing in the NOAA map.
