Hi folks, just a quick maintenance notice to say that we are upgrading the blog to a more recent version of PHP (which is the code that underlies WordPress) (going from version 7.4 to 8.3). Unfortunately, this has caused problems for two of the older plugins we use, Kcite (which provides the inline links to the references from the DOI code), and Language Switcher (which we used a lot at the beginning to provide translations). Neither are actively maintained by their original coders (and we have updated some of the functionality in any case).

As of today, we’ve had to turn them off – and so the reference lists are not being generated and the languages on older posts will mixed up. If any of our readers have some relevant skill sets, we’d be happy to work with them to debug this issue! Let us know in the comments. Additionally, feel free to make suggestions for other improvements – the more specific the better!

Hopefully, we will resolve the issues soon. Thanks for your continued support and patience.

Update (Nov 28): I got the Kcite plugin working again (follow the link for details and remaining issues).