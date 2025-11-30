Climate risk scores on real estate listings are having an impact on prices and realtors are complaining. But who should pay for these losses?
If you have been browsing Zillow or Redfin in recent years, you may have noticed that (in the US at least), listings have been accompanied by a property risk score for fire, flood, air quality, etc. These scores have mostly been generated by First Street – a private company that takes publically available information about climate risk, and downscales it to the lot level using a proprietary algorithm.
Here’s an example for a home in Houston, Texas:
Since this has been common, analysts have noticed that the worst-ranked homes for risk are suffering from relative price declines, particularly for homes at risk of flooding. This seems like a natural outcome, the higher the risk of flooding, the more expensive insurance will be, and if you can’t get insurance, the higher the risk of financial loss, and thus there is a reduction of price to compensate. If this was a static situation, then ideally these additional costs/risks would have been built into the historical prices and new prices wouldn’t be any worse affected. However, the situation is not static.
Intense rain events, wild fires, coastal flooding etc. are becoming more common in many places (while air quality issues are decreasing), and so risks to properties are changing over time, and homeowners are finding that they may not be able to sell their home for as much as they expected. That is a (relative) loss to those owners, for something that is not their fault (at least directly). Additionally, lower (relative) prices mean lower (relative) real estate commissions, and thus this has upset the realtor industry as well.
This is actually a big problem
Sympathy for brokers is not high outside of the industry (to say the least), and their struggles are not going to win many hearts or minds, but the bigger issue is much more serious. Climate changes are going to lead to increased future losses not just because of more ‘stuff’ being built (a big factor in increasing historical damages), but also because existing properties are facing more risk.
For example, take a row of houses along the North Carolina dunes, one of which fell into the sea this summer. Sea level there is rising (even more than the global mean), predominantly as a function of human impacts on the climate. Thus, a home built in 1976 that Zillow values at over $400,000 is now actually not worth anything. There are many less extreme examples where rainfall intensity increases are leading to more risks of flooding, or increases in fire weather etc. but the point is that areas of higher hazards are expanding and, objectively, many property values are (relatively) decreasing.
Generally speaking, property value rises and falls are felt by the current owners – they benefit (when they sell) if an area becomes more desirable, or take a loss if the opposite occurs. Public policy can impact this, but mostly society deals with this via changes in property taxes and assessments (in the US at least). The impacts due to climate changes are different though – these are changes that can in fact be blamed on our historical emissions that we have known for decades have been having such an effect.
Previously, it was a situation like pass-the-parcel – whoever was left holding the property when the impact was felt (the flood, the fire, the collapse into the sea) would end up paying for it or, at best, split the losses with their insurance company. The risk factor information is helping spread the costs to the current owners (as well as the future owners), which (I think) is a bit fairer but, of course, the costs are not being borne by the people causing the issue (the fossil fuel companies, the people that used their products etc.). People have also argued that society writ large should cover these losses – that regional or federal governments either through grants or insurance payouts should compensate owners, while others argue that the oil and gas companies should pay.
There is a real issue in how reliable these risk assessments are – if they are wildly different from different companies or approaches, or if the algorithms are proprietary, then it’s possible the impacts from releasing this information will be sub-optimal. But both Florida (h/t Kelly Hereid) (for hurricane damage) and California (wildfires) are leading the way in having public, open source, catastrophe models, and conceivably that could be spread more widely.
In practice, there is going to be a patchwork of different ideas, and different models, but there is no (sensible) answer that is based on ignoring the risks to keep prices artificially high. Even realtors should be able to accept that, and if they want to be compensated for their loss of commissions, they should get in line to sue the people who caused it.
7 Responses to "Who should pay?"
MS says
I am surprised that the realtor industry as a whole is upset about this. Based on econ 101, there’s a demand for housing, and a supply of housing. If some of the housing is devalued, that will make the demand for the remaining housing greater, so I would expect that the net effect on realtors as a whole would be a wash.
(obviously, the impact on the individual homeowners and realtors with the devalued housing will lose out, but homeowners and realtors representing safer housing will win)
(this also doesn’t address the question of whether the information is accurate)
Ron R. says
” Sympathy for brokers is not high outside of the industry (to say the least), and their struggles are not going to win many hearts or minds,”
Real estate agents: busy raising housing prices the world over to their absolute maximum (what the market can’t bear) so that not only are average locals barely able to afford to buy a home there anymore, let alone even rent one, but soon as they make community housing expensive all the other costs in living in the area increase to. The result is that the poor are driven out and increasingly into ghettos, making subsistence wages, or homelessness … or death. In this way it’s becoming a rich only world. Is that intentional?
Don’t get me wrong, this is not a typical political call to spread crummy urbanization with its broken sidewalks, and potholed streets, abundant litter and chain link fences, ubiquitous graffiti and blasting car stereos around. It’s call to say to agents, c’mon, enough is enough. Enough with the greed. Maybe if you become fair everyone can live and both ghettos and mcmansions will become a thing of the past.
Karsten V. Johansen says
This is just one example of the more general problem: that *the system of market pricing can’t register the real costs of using fossil fuels, since most of those costs first show up a long time after the fuels have been consumed/burned*.
This demonstrates that *we as a society have to put a political price on fossil fuels*. This again has to be done both
1) as scientifically as possible – meaning based on a scientific calculation of the future societal costs of using different types of fossil energy sources, i.e. based on their respective output of CO2, methane etc. when they are burned and
2) as social just as possible, meaning that everyone must pay according to their relative part in the production and usage of fossil fuels.
The simplest and most unbureaucratic answer to this is James Hansen’s proposal for a *carbon fee and dividend*. Thereby there is put a – yearly rising – fee on all fossil fuel at their point of entry onto the national market (the oil well, the harbour, the pipeline etc.) and according to their respective carbon content. The revenue from this fee isn’t included into the Treasury, but instead repaid as a equally divided dividend to each and every citizen. Each citizen receives exact the same amount of money each year as his or her (etc.) dividend. According to economic calculations, this will mean that in general the people who consume most fossil fuels (live most carbon intensive) pay most of the fee. This again will have the effect that fossil fuels are gradually being priced out of the market, because they rise in price relative to renewables. Which is exactly what we need to transit away from the fossil fuel economy.
Why is there such enormous resistance to this proposal? You don’t have to be Sherlock Holmes to answer that one. Statistics from among others Oxfam give you the answer: the richer you are today, the more fossil fuels you consume. In general. The fossil fuel consumption of the oligarchs and the other ruling class members in the US, Russia etc. is, has been enormous and is still growing. Their ideology – which you could call “the (more and more!) unenlightened (you could even say: stupid) rule of the moneyed classes” is the one and huge obstacle to solving this rather simple and indeed now very burning (!) social problem. Of course there are some rather rare and special exceptions to this general rule, fx. (small) farmers and truck drivers, who will have to be compensated, but this problem is easy to solve, *if you want to*, but “unfortunately” and “accidentally” our completely dominating political class members show very little interest in this… In today’s global oligarchy with all it’s wars for oil etc., this is no deep mystery, but it’s unfortunately just the old one with homo sapiens, which the norwegian author Ingjald Nissen in a once (in Norway the years after 1945…) rather famous book called “The dictatorship of the psychopaths”, see fx. https://www.adlerpedia.org/bibliographies/psychopatenes-diktatur-the-dictatorship-of-psychopaths/ and https://dbpedia.org/page/Ingjald_Nissen ), (which is of course a simplification of deep historical and anthropological problems, which you maybe could summon under the name “the Caligulan problem”, but nonetheless, given today’s again overwhelmingly ruling personality types – Trump, Putin, Netanyahu, Musk, Thiel, Larry Ellison, Bezos, Bill Gates, russian oligarchs, Bin Salman, Xi Jinping etc. etc. etc. … – a very urgent one, to say the least).
Martin Smith says
I hope that the real estate insurance companies are compiling actuarial statistics for each region for fire, floods, hurricanes, etc. The risk score for each climate risk should be computed from these statistics. Then the scores could be the same for all real estate companies.
Susan Anderson says
Zillow Removes Climate Risk Scores From Home Listings. The scores aimed to predict a property’s risk from fires, floods and storms, but some in the real estate industry as well as homeowners have called them inaccurate. – https://www.nytimes.com/2025/11/30/climate/zillow-climate-risk-scores-homes.html
paywall free link: https://archive.ph/KQAbZ
Thomas Fuller says
In 1992, EPA researcher James Titus published a paper mapping potential impacts of climate change on the US. He also estimated remediation impacts, which were surprisingly reasonable.
His work would be a valuable addition to discussion of these issues: https://research.fit.edu/media/site-specific/researchfitedu/coast-climate-adaptation-library/united-states/national/us—epa-reports/Titus.-1992.-US-Cost-of-Climate-Change.pdf
hayrake says
Who should pay when a second home is built on a site chosen for its exclusivity and view. My home in Vermont is surrounded by ski slopes with many overly tricked-out home at the slopes and the surround area. One near me just now being completed is a huge thing atop a mountain. The paved driveway has several switch-backs (yet to be tested through a full and awful winter) which I know will be a dangerous one to keep clear of snow. Not only that, I think we are having more winter precip as rain to ice. And that is nearly impossible to conquer.
So, here is a house built without regard to anything…cost does not seem to be a consideration. Who pays for that should diesel fuel become unavailable and the foolish driveway simply cannot be cleared… possibly a team of Mesoamerican laborers with shovels.
Any compensation should factor in this tremendous disparity between what is appropriate and disgusting largess.