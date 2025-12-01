The Paris Agreement temperature limits are a little ambiguous and knowing where we are is tricky.
The desire to keep global temperature rises since the pre-industrial, ideally below 1.5ºC and definitely below 2.0ºC, is a little bit complicated by the lack of definition in what constitutes the pre-industrial, uncertainties in what the temperature was in the pre-industrial, and an ambiguity in what counts as exceeding these limits.
These are old questions that were tackled in prior IPCC reports (SR15 and AR6), but there are new elements that have come in to the equation since then and, of course, the real world has got closer to exceeding 1.5ºC and so there is additional salience. There is a big collective effort going on to provide some clarity on these broader questions (that has just been submitted), but I thought it would be interesting to review some of the more technical questions here.
First off, when is the ‘pre-industrial’? It’s not really definable from history without going back to periods when we didn’t have any (or much) instrumental data, and as we’ve discussed, anthropogenic impacts on climate might date back to the dawn of agriculture. So, for practical reasons, people have settled on the 19th Century as ‘close enough’. But even there, we have issues. The early 19th C was abnormally cold because of a series of big volcanoes (incl. Tambora in 1815), so that shouldn’t be included if you want to highlight anthropogenic changes. In any case, the instrumental data sets for temperature are mostly only good for the global mean (with some relevant uncertainties) from 1850 onward (though there are some good efforts to push this back further e.g. Lundstad et al. (2025)). And since you need a few decades to smooth out the internal variability, people have been using various multi-decadal averages around then. While there are still a few holdouts, most folks have followed the IPCC lead and are now using 1850-1900 as the baseline for ‘pre-industrial’ in practice.
There are now at least four data sets that are regularly maintained and that go back to at least 1850: HadCRUT (currently v5.1), NOAA (v6), Berkeley Earth and, a relatively new effort, DCENT. They use different (though overlapping) raw data, different methods, and different interpolations, and thus (unsurprisingly) give different magnitudes of change since 1850-1900. With respect to their own baselines, 2024 was 1.45-1.65ºC above 1850-1900. If they are aligned in the modern period (when the differences between the methods/data are minimal), there is clearly a variation in both inferred interannual variability and mean change in the ‘pre-industrial’ period (see fig. 1). How should this be interpreted? It’s not the full structural uncertainty (since we are not really sampling all of the issues – particularly in the SST products), but it is perhaps a lower bound on that uncertainty. Ensembles that sample the methodological uncertainty are also useful, of course.
Other datasets such as GISTEMP or JMA, or the more modern reanalyses (ERA5, JRA-3Q etc.) that don’t extend that far back, can still be useful because they add to our understanding of the structural uncertainty in the periods where they overlap. The WMO uses a mix of these records (in 2024 it used an average of HadCRUT, NOAA, Berkeley, GISTEMP, JMA-3Q, and ERA5) when they are available to create a composite record. But how do we get the change since the pre-industrial?
As we discussed earlier this year, one way would be to baseline each long record to their own 1850-1900 data, and then add in the shorter records by tying them to one master record (but which one?) or an average of the longer ones. However, if you plot this out it gives the impression that all the uncertainty is in the modern period. Using a modern period to cross calibrate the different records (as in figure 1) but then imposing a constant offset to translate from the modern to the pre-industrial allows the uncertainty to be clearly associated with the past (not the present) (as in figure 2). But how should the offset be calculated? We could either assume that the average of the four long records should be zero over the pre-industrial period or that the WMO average should be zero (or even something else entirely).
How much does this matter?
First, the baseline issue. With respect to 1850-1900, using an average of the 4 records mentioned above, 1880-1900 is 0.01ºC cooler and 1880-1920 (which Jim Hansen uses) is ~0.02ºC cooler. These are small numbers on average, but the spread across the 4 records is large (±0.08ºC) indicating that this is not very robust and could change in future. Second, the difference between setting the WMO average, or the average of the 4 long records, or the average of the records that were used in AR6 to zero, can make a ~0.04ºC difference.
For individual months, there is a secondary issue – should you adjust the climatological baseline on an annual basis or on a monthly basis? Different months have warmed differently since the 19th Century (Jan/Feb/Mar have warmed by about 0.17ºC more than Jul/Aug/Sep). That is, do you consider the anomaly for Oct to relative to the climatological Oct (which seems sensible) or to the climatological annual mean? (which is slightly easier). For Berkeley Earth, October 2025 was at 1.52º above pre-industrial Octobers, or 1.57ºC above if baselined annually. Winter months are affected oppositely. Depending on the month it is an effect of ±0.08ºC. Note this is only an issue for the monthly anomalies w.r.t. to a different baseline than the native baseline (usually modern) for any particular product.
Finally, given that all of these approaches rely on moving targets (which records are being maintained, raw data being added through data rescue efforts, updates to method versions etc.), one has the choice of either updating these calculations every year (which means you need to explain why things might change from previous years), or sticking to a canonical calculation (such as the one in AR6) for consistency. The best estimate of the annual offset from 1981-2010 to the 1850-1900 period was estimated as 0.69ºC in AR6, but following an analogous recipe now would give 0.73ºC (mainly because DCENT has a colder 19th C than the older products, and updates to HadCRUT and Berkeley Earth have shifted things slightly).
The offset to tie the shorter records to the longer ones also varies over time if you keep the same method. For GISTEMP, I’ve been calibrating to the other records over the 1880-1900 period. Last year, that gave an offset of -0.028ºC to go from 1880-1900 to 1850-1900, but this year (with the addition of DCENT and minor updates to the raw data), it gives an offset of -0.01ºC. Copernicus uses a fixed 0.88ºC offset (from AR6) to go from a 1991-2020 baseline in ERA5 to 1850-1900, but following an analogous recipe and adding in DCENT, you’d end up with 0.92ºC.
Last year was the first in which we “likely” exceeded 1.5ºC in the annual average (the WMO average was 1.55ºC), and the assessed uncertainty in this (arising from all the mentioned issues) is about ±0.13ºC (90% CI). With updates to the records, the WMO average would now be 1.54ºC. But if you added an offset to the 1981-2010 baselined data so that the average of the four long records was zero, 2024 would be at 1.58ºC. Adding an offset so that the WMO average was zero over the baseline takes you back to 1.54ºC.
On a monthly basis we have been exceeding 1.5ºC in the individual records (briefly) since the El Niño event of 2016 (maybe 2017 and 2019, and then again in 2020). Since 2023, we have exceeded it on a monthly basis more often and that has been sustained in 2024 and 2025 (figure 3).
Knowing when we’ve exceeded the limit with respect to a longer term average is trickier again except in hindsight. If we want to know if we’ve gone past the mid-point of the first twenty year period above the threshold, that involves some forecasting for the next ten years – which adds to the uncertainties. We have many forecasts – from CMIP, initialized projections, statistical fits, even machine learning – but there are many uncertainties (in the projected forcings, the structure of the fit, the appropriateness of training data). So this too will be something that is subject to (annual?) revision, and the precise answer might not be available for a while. Whether it matters if it turns out (in a decade or so) to have been 2028 or 2030 or another year is not obvious to me.
Summary
There are some irreducible uncertainties in defining where we are with respect to the pre-industrial at any one moment (day, month, year, decade), and so one shouldn’t expect to know this precisely, and one can expect a bit of ‘jitter’ in the assessments. Right now, while we are hovering around the 1.5ºC level, differences in method can move the value slightly above or below the threshold, but it should be understood that these jitters are not scientifically meaningful. The long term trends are.
References
- E. Lundstad, Y. Brugnara, D. Pappert, J. Kopp, E. Samakinwa, A. Hürzeler, A. Andersson, B. Chimani, R. Cornes, G. Demarée, J. Filipiak, L. Gates, G.L. Ives, J.M. Jones, S. Jourdain, A. Kiss, S.E. Nicholson, R. Przybylak, P. Jones, D. Rousseau, B. Tinz, F.S. Rodrigo, S. Grab, F. Domínguez-Castro, V. Slonosky, J. Cooper, M. Brunet, and S. Brönnimann, "The global historical climate database HCLIM", Scientific Data, vol. 10, 2023. http://dx.doi.org/10.1038/s41597-022-01919-w
Data says
This is a non-problem. The +1.5 °C crossing is fully measurable — the apparent fuzziness exists only because the baseline, datasets, smoothing, and crossing definition were never formally specified. Once these parameters are fixed, the crossing year is unique, empirically determinable, and mathematically straightforward:
\text{Crossing year} = \min \{ t : GMST(t) > \text{baseline mean} + 1.5\,^\circ\text{C (according to defined parameters)} \}
Since SR15 and the Paris Agreement, it has been possible to define these parameters and compute a single crossing year.
Nigelj says
Data the issue is a non problem in a technical sense, but to get everyone to agree on formally specifying those parameters might be quite a large problem!
Thomas W Fuller says
This post is really, really good. Thanks to all who worked on it.
Karsten V. Johansen says
Thank you, Gavin! Very precise and good overview regarding this subject. I think especially fig. 2 makes it clear, that different leaders in the last COP giving the impression that there’s still plenty of time to avoid crossing the 1,5-degree limit globally, are simply denying the facts. They are spreading big illusions, and there’s absolutely no reasonable doubt about why they are doing this: they are simply trying to deny that global heating has become dangerous, they are buying time for fossil capital by greenwashing the facts, as they have been doing all along. The result of this tactic is exactly what we can see: *the whole COP-process runs contrary to it’s official goals, and it does that more effectively than the open deniers like Trump, Putin, Bin Salman etc. alone are able to*. The majority in COP is in a rather subtle way functioning as their trojan horse, whether intended or not. Nothing implies that the crossing of the 1,5-degree limit in the years 2016, 2017, 2020, 2023 and 2024-25 should be seen as accidental outliers in the high end, meaning that the world soon will return to mean temperatures a bit below 1,5 degrees C above “preindustrial” – whether defined so or so.
Forrest Curo says
Clearly the Earth doesn’t care what its temperature was in 1860. I know, there are lingering effects of heat or cold periods; but if we are wandering into conditions where positive feedbacks have started to dominate the climate, how we got here will matter a whole lot less than current rates-of-change. Except for “How do we argue with people who want to destabilize the climate for their own profit and comfort, who will deny any facts that threaten their energy-habit?”
Susan Anderson says
Ken Towe says
A slightly different analysis working backwards from today’s values?
“Earth’s average surface temperature in 2024 was the warmest on record, according to an analysis led by NASA scientists. Global temperatures in 2024 were 2.30 degrees Fahrenheit (1.28 degrees Celsius) above the agency’s 20th-century baseline (1951-1980), which tops the record set in 2023..”
Baseline (1951-1980)..January 1996: New York Times:
“One of the scientists, Dr. James E. Hansen of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s Institute for Space Studies in Manhattan, said he used the 30-year period 1950-1980, when the average global temperature was 59 degrees Fahrenheit, as a base to determine temperature variations. He said his readings showed that the average global temperature rose about as much since the base period as it did from the 1880’s to the base period – about half a degree in both cases. He stressed that these were estimates and that it would take millions of measurements to reach an accurate global average.”
Thus.. 2.3°F above 59°F = 61.3°F., 16.3°C.
Subtracting the Paris 1.5°C threshold is 14.8°C. That’s only 0.8°C above NOAA’s 20th century average of 14°C.
Nigelj says
Ken Towes calculation is wrong because he has mixed up numbers using different baselines, including NASA’s 1951–1980 baseline, NOAA’s 1901–2000 average, and the Paris numbers based on the pre‑industrial baseline. Maybe some other things wrong as well. And I don’t believe it’s a mistake as such. Its more likely carefully crafted dishonest deliberate manipulation to get the numbers he wants.
Atomsk’s Sanakan says
Folks have repeatedly explained to this denialist crowd why temperature anomalies are preferable to absolute temperatures. They just refuse to honestly listen. It’s Towe’s usual reflexive contrarianism and disinformation. Folks familiar with his posts know that what he’s going to say on climate change or climate policy will be as honest and insightful as what Eric Dubay’s going to say on Earth’s shape.
Kevin McKinney says
Honestly. I’m not sure what he thinks the point is. Why would you even think that the NOAA 20th-century average should differ greatly from the NASA 2024 average minus 1.5C? Is the point that this cobbled-together sequence makes it appear that post-1950 warming isn’t very significant? Even if we take things as given, that’s 100 years for 0.7C, or 0.007C /yr, versus 75 years for 0.8C, which is 0.011/yr.–more than 50% more rapid. It hardly seems worth the convolutions, if that’s the idea.
Edward Burke says
RC, Gavin, et al.:
How do you assess Nerem et al., 2018, concerning satellite SLR data collected and assessed since 1993?
Because temperature data analyses continue to be subject to dispute (in no small measure because of the time lags in collecting, assessing, and modeling data, apart from questions on reliability of 19th century and early 20th century data, etc.), I put the question to one of the LLMs whether SLR data are “less contestable”. With the expected caveats, the LLM allowed that the data treated by Nerem, et al., indicate global SLR since 1993 and also account for the rate of acceleration of SLR across the two decades or quarter-century worth of data.
Apparently, with those data in hand, proper attributions accounting for documented SLR can (and must) be made (that is, no one is arguing that water is seeping voluminously into our oceans from vast reservoirs in the Earth’s mantle or crust). Volumes of ice mass loss (Greenland, Antarctica, mountain glaciers worldwide) may still be disputed, but the losses themselves are known, as is thermal expansion within our oceans.
If in fact the LLM can be trusted almost as well as the available data, why do we not use SLR data as the “bedrock” of arguments concerning the increasing likelihood that Technogenic Climate Change has already emerged and threatens to erupt in cascading self-amplifying feedback loops sooner rather than later?
My biggest fear remains that, by whatever date we can claim to have incontestable temperature data of climate tipping points being reached and/or exceeded, any and all subsequent mitigation efforts will be of far less utility and efficacy, should they possess any such values at all.
Crusty Caballero says
The UNEP Emissions Gap Report 2025 delivers a blunt assessment: despite a decade of the Paris Agreement, global climate action remains grossly insufficient. Emissions are still rising, updated national climate pledges barely budge projected warming, and world policies are steering the planet toward nearly 3°C of warming – far above agreed goals. Incremental progress on renewables and pledges cannot mask the core reality: collective inaction persists, and without immediate, deep, and credible mitigation commitments, the 1.5°C target will be missed and climate risks will escalate sharply.
Karsten V. Johansen says
The 1,5 degree “target” has already been missed. As every thinking person knew already when this new red herring was presented. Remember? James Hansen said it in late november 2015: “The Paris agreement is pure, unadultered bullshit”. By now it’s evident that he was coreect. You could easily see that from the very beginning: this was just the next trick in the greenwashing pantomime, the symbolic “policy”making theatre, which has the main aim of almost all politics in the mediotic age: the “leaders” want to be *seen* ***as if*** they were doing something. They are making simulacra. And behind this depressingly monotonous scenery oiligarchic business as extrremely usual just goes on and on and on until the bitter end.
Already the word “target” lets the cat out of the bag, and it was of course not chosen by accident. The better expression would have been “limit”, if you really wanted to do what they just wanted to simulate they wanted to do. The people making all these smoke and mirrors up aren’t at all concerned about anything but again and again setting new imaginary “target”s – *which they know will be missed* – which again gives them the excellent opportunity to set up new “target”s – which they know will be missed – and so on and so forth, until kingdom come.
Imagine for a moment if our dear warmongering oligarchs were using this “climate” policy method in defence, instead of what they always do… Fx.: if any politician like the ones we now have almost everywhere: Netanyahu, Biden, Trump, Putin, Xi etc. etc. this newyears moring would say in his speech to his nation: “My goal is to use 1,5 trillion dollars more on armament in 2040. I deeply feel the urge to strengthen our defences. I begin this enormous effort, the likes of which have never been seen before in the history of our great nation, by proudly reducing the amount of money used on defence by one billion dollars pro year until 2035. Me and my fellow leaders urgently need those funds just to keep thinking about how great this nation really is. If you personally want to use more on defence, nothing is better than that, just send me personally or my and your government the money.”
Of course anyone sane who heard this, would still be laughing in 2040.
But nonetheless, defence experts would then endlessly deliberate about if the funds for diasarmament this or that year really had been reduced enough to guarantee that “we” would hit the “target” of one trillion more spent on armament in 2040.
Why is this so obviously absurd and laughable, but not the “climate” policy, which uses exactly this method?
Just think about it.
Nigelj says
Reminds me of the very corporate friendly New Zealand government lead by Chris Luxon who says he’s “firmly committed to net zero by 2050”. Only problem is he has no convincing climate policies and has cancelled almost every single policy the previous government had for cutting emissions. I don’t know if the man is lying or really believes his own BS. Either way is all Orwellian doublespeak.
Crusty Caballero says
No, the 1.5 °C target has not “already been missed.”
While the Paris agreement is silent on methodology, the scientific convention, developed primarily by the IPCC, assesses 1.5 °C above pre-industrial using ~20-year running means, not a single year. Short-term excursions (single years or a few years above 1.5 °C) are not considered a formal breach of the Paris goal.
A multi-decadal mean is intended to filter out internal variability, and reflects the non-linear, probabilistic nature of climate risk.
Global Mean Surface Temperature is not a policy input chosen directly by governments, like your defense spending analogy suggests. It’s an emergent system outcome, resulting from cumulative emissions, inertia, feedbacks, and internal variability.
Keith Woollard says
I really struggle with scientists who waste energy talking about how to split up things into neat divisions. How many continents are there? How many oceans? Or seas? Is Pluto a planet? These are all human constructs.
Here you are talking about an arbitrary increase from an arbitrary baseline in an arbitrary year. You waste all this brain power trying to compare now with some mythical perfect average planetary temperature in 1850 (or was it 1800? or 1780?). Typically (other than with climate science) the industrial revolution started in 1760, why not use that date? Or would it be more appropriate to base it on when humans first started large scale land clearing? Which of these dates had the perfect climate?
“Right now, while we are hovering around the 1.5ºC level” – Under which metric are we worse off than 1850?
And the single most important question to consider – which year in human history had the “best” temperature?
Happy New Year all
Martin Smith says
We want to see the trend, Keith. That means we have to compute a global baseline temperature for some period and then compute a global average temperature for each year after that. Then we draw a graph of all the yearly points and we include the baseline. We connect the dots and we can see the trend, up and to the right.
You’re correct that we can use any baseline we want, but we need temperature data to compute the baseline, and before 1850 there wasn’t enough. Also, the period from 1850 to 1900 was when the *US, and a lot of the world, changed from burning wood for energy, which does not add to the greenhouse effect, to burning coal for energy, which does add to the greenhouse effect.. So it makes sense to use that period as the baseline.
Tomáš Kalisz says
in Re to Martin Smith, 31 Dec 2025 at 4:37 AM,
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2025/12/1-5oc-and-all-that/#comment-843296
and Keith Woollard, 29 Dec 2025 at 10:21 PM,
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2025/12/1-5oc-and-all-that/#comment-843296
Dear Martin,
I understand the idea to put the baseline as a trade-off between sufficient certainty with respect to data availability and quality on one hand and minimal fossil fuel consumption on the other hand.
I only somewhat doubt about your statement “burning wood .. does not add to the greenhouse effect”.
So far, it was my understanding that this assumption applies only if the carbon pool existing in form of biomass remains constant. I thought that if it shrinked due to accelerated oxidation to carbon dioxide by biomass burning (irrespective whether it is for energy or in forest fires), it would contribute to the rise of atmospheric CO2 concentration (and thus to the rise of its greenhouse effect) as well. Am I wrong?
Dear Keith,
I understand your objection that disputing the “right” baseline for a trend may look as hair splitting, especially when it is already quite clear that there is indeed a temperature increase (irrespective whether we put the baseline to any time span between, let say, 18OO and 1900) and that more relevant for practical purposes than estimation of the most suitable baseline might be estimation of the right slope. On the other hand, as a layman, I can imagine that both tasks may not be easily separable from each other and that it can be the reason why climate scientists still dispute both.
Thank you, Martin and Keith, for your contributions, and all the best for the next year!
Greetings from Prague
Tomáš
Martin Smith says
You’re right about deforestation, TK, which is what was happening back then and is still happening today, but my point is that living trees are in the carbon cycle, so if you cut down a tree and burn it, you are returning CO2 to the atmosphere that was recently removed. That’s quite different from burning coal, which returns CO2 to the atmosphere that was removed from the carbon cycle during the Carboniferous geologic period.
Piotr says
Keith Woollard: “ Under which metric are we worse off than 1850?”
Sure – nothing to see, all is for the best in this best of all possible worlds, prof. Pangloss.
Piotr says
Keith Woollard – “Which of these dates had the perfect climate”
How many angels can dance on the head of a pin? Your question is poorly formulated (perfect for whom – colonial powers in Europe? nomadic tribes in central Asia? bushmen in Africa?), has no objective metric to judge higher or lower “perfectness”, and even if they had – provides no valuable insight – you can’t step into the same river twice – much less into a completely different river – what may have been “perfect” for the preindustrial Earth of a few 100 million of people may not be perfect for the 8 billion plus in the modern technological world.
Therefore, science asks question it can quantitatively answer – in this thread – what was the baseline temperature before significant CO2 emissions and the climate was in approximate
long-term equilibrium. And unlike yours – this question provides a valuable insight – allows us to see how far baseline climate we are being today and how further we will be under different emission scenarios in the future.
kevin Heter says
Sam Carana and I have gone back to include the Iron and Bronze age emissions, and we have the planet at 2.29C
Why ignore emissions from two epochs whose names indicate industrial processes!
https://kevinhester.live/2024/12/18/the-influence-of-climatic-change-on-the-late-bronze-age-collapse-and-the-greek-dark-ages/
Tomáš Kalisz says
in Re to kevin Heter, 30 Dec 2025 at 2:48 PM,
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2025/12/1-5oc-and-all-that/#comment-843270
Dear Kevin,
If you are identical with Kevin Hester whose website you are referring to, please consider correcting your nick accordingly. And, if this website is indeed yours, I have a question to you:
If you do understand how Mr. Carana at https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/ arrived at setting the pre-industrial temperature (and perhaps also atmospheric CO2 concentration??) baseline to the year 3480 BC, could you explain? To me, his website cited by you seems to be somewhat messy.
Best regards
Tomáš
Barton Paul Levenson says
2.29 C is way off. The planet was approximately 14 C for many millenia. Even in the depths of an ice age the mean global annual temperature was 9 C.
Piotr says
Kevin Hetter: Why ignore emissions from two epochs (the Iron and Bronze age). whose names indicate industrial processes!”
Where is evidence for their effect on the global climate? The only plausible mechanism – via increasing atm CO2, would require sustained and significant increase in atm. CO2 starting in Bronze or Iron age and continuing to XIX century. Can you show it, and attribute it to their technologies?
Mal Adapted says
Keith Woollard: And the single most important question to consider – which year in human history had the “best” temperature?
Oh, for the love of dog! Keith, the single most important question isn’t about the temperature on a scale from 0 to 100, it’s the rate of change in temperature over time! We’re threatened by a comparatively high rate of change! Do you honestly need to be spoon fed this? It’s high school level analytic geometry!
If you must: the year that had the best temperature is the one with the annual temperature nearest the average of the last 5000 years. That’s when all of written history was made, during which GMST varied less than one degree from the average for the entire holocene (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41597-020-0530-7.pdf). We’ve now exceeded that range, and the rate of change in GMST may be accelerating!
IOW: It’s the trend, you incorrigible fool! I, for one, would have a happier New Year if you got that through your head!
Keith Woollard says
Oh, I am so sorry Mal (and Martin and Tomáš), I read the article as though ” ideally below 1.5ºC and definitely below 2.0ºC” were scalars, I didn’t realise there was a time component involved.
It’s weird, if the COP21 attendees and Gavin meant it to be a rate it’s odd that wasn’t given.
….. but you would know best
Martin Smith says
Trend, Keith, the trend. Not rate. “The trend is your friend,” is what they say down at the stock market. Not so much here. Here the trend shows the global average temperature is increasing and the increase since the beginning of the fossil fuel age is well within the range predicted by models of the physics of the greenhouse effect. But you’re right, the rate of increase is important to, especially if the rate is also increasing, which the graph can also show..
So choosing a baseline is important. It doesn’t have to be the exact correct year. You just have to pick one that makes sense, and then stick with it.
zebra says
Mal,
But Mal, when you and almost everyone else here spends all their bandwidth going on and on about small (and meaningless) variations in GMST, you open yourselves to exactly this kind of trolling.
And when I suggest, as I have for a long time now, that this narrow focus is poor communication/education for the hypothetical unbiased reader, the response is “well yeah, but someone just did a video saying it’s 1.6C by 2035 not 1.5, so we need to clear that up!”.
If you want to “correct” something, how about this:
I say that it is quite possible that we could reach 2.5C and the AMOC would slow significantly, but that it is equally possible that we could reach 2.7C and the AMOC would keep going with little effect on European temps.
I’m predicting that neither the actual experts nor the wannabees will want to explain the science of why that isn’t a reasonable statement.
Data says
1.5ºC and all that
28 Dec 2025 by Gavin
The Paris Agreement temperature limits are a little ambiguous and knowing where we are is tricky.
The desire to keep global temperature rises since the pre-industrial, ideally below 1.5ºC and definitely below 2.0ºC, is a little bit complicated by the lack of definition in what constitutes the pre-industrial, uncertainties in what the temperature was in the pre-industrial, and an ambiguity in what counts as exceeding these limits.
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2025/12/1-5oc-and-all-that/
Data responds: the Paris Agreement temperature limits are explicit and well-defined.
The Paris Agreement temperature limits were explicitly adopted at COP21 in 2015 (Decision 1/CP.21), so the “desire to keep below 1.5 °C” is not ambiguous — it is a clear policy commitment. It’s all already there — in COP21 and SR15. Just add logic and common sense.
To maintain consistency with SR15, the pre-industrial GMST baseline should be defined using the datasets available at the time—HadCRUT4, GISTEMP, Cowtan–Way, and NOAA—covering 1850–1900. For current estimates, the best-practice approach is to use these long-term datasets where available (HadCRUT5, NOAA v6, Berkeley Earth), add reliable datasets such as NASA-GISS and ERA5, adjust them to the same 1850–1900 reference, and calculate a mean across them all. For any 30-year centered period extending into the future, simply extend the recent multi-decadal trend linearly; no speculative projections or alternative datasets are required.
This method ensures continuity with the original SR15 analysis, avoids unnecessary complexity, and transparently identifies when GMST crosses 1.5 °C. Introducing new or untested datasets, such as DCENT, is unnecessary and adds uncertainty without improving comparability. Importantly, the 1.5 °C crossing is primarily a political event—it matters for COP21 Paris Agreement reporting and framing, not for fundamental climate science or calculations.
References:
SR15 Summary for Policymakers
https://www.ipcc.ch/sr15/chapter/spm/
About https://www.ipcc.ch/sr15/about/
Core Concepts Central to this Special Report-Box SPM.1
https://www.ipcc.ch/sr15/chapter/spm/spm-core-concepts/
SR15 Figure SPM.1
https://www.ipcc.ch/site/assets/uploads/sites/2/2019/02/SPM1_figure-final.png
IPCC adopted outline SR15
https://www.ipcc.ch/site/assets/uploads/sites/2/2019/03/l2_adopted_outline_sr15-2.pdf
Adoption of the Paris Agreement-COP21
https://unfccc.int/files/home/application/pdf/decision1cp21.pdf
Being aware of these historical documents should clear up most confusions.