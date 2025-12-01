This month’s open thread on climate topics as 2025 wraps up. Please be courteous to each other. Tis the season!
Unforced Variations: Dec 2025
Mal Adapted says
I call RC readers’ attention to Zeke Hausfather’s blog post last week: https://www.theclimatebrink.com/p/consensus-machines. He offers a brief but helpful tutorial on how generative AIs arrive at their results, But first he says:
Zeke: there is a case to be made that the transition toward using LLMs as sources of knowledge might end up inadvertently recentering scientific expertise and creating a more unified information landscape for society.
If his explanation is accurate, I can see how that might work. But you should argue with him, not me, as my ignorance of the technology is still encyclopedic.
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
Two categorical aspects to current A.I. — (1) the use of LLMs to pattern match how humans convey (writing, visuals) or process information (software development) and (2) the use of NNs and related tools to train on data as a way to make predictions or solve problems.
The latter can be used in climate science, but it’s not clear what breakthrough it will discover. And if it does discover something, reverse engineering it will still be a pain. Yet, there is still work to be done hammering away via human ingenuity, such as this for modeling fluid dynamics => https://geoenergymath.com/2025/12/02/hidden-latent-manifolds-in-fluid-dynamics/
I also missed he paper in the link below when it first came out, but in it Pierrehumbert describes how and why climate scientists were awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics:
Fluid Mechanics: the quintessential complex system
How things can change in a few years.
MA Rodger says
The ERA5 global SAT anomaly for November averages out at +0.65°C, down on October’s +0.70°C and a sliver below September’s +0.66°C.
The last three months sit above the summer months which averaged +0.47°C.
But November was different from Sept/Oct. The ERA5 numbers at the Uni of Main’s Climate Re-analyser site show November was warmer due to a warm northern hemisphere, (this due to the now-normal warmer NH Autumns that result from AGW. This NH Autumn wobble is usually smaller during La Niñas and the ENSO watchers are showing we have weak La Niña conditions.)
Unlike November, in Sept/Oct the higher SAT anomalies were due to a warmer southern hemisphere and in particular due to unusual Antarctic temperatures which experienced a big warm wobble.
A more reliable (less wobbly) measure of global temperature, the ERA5 60N-60S SST anomaly dropped to an average of +0.29°C for November, this now down below (just) levels projected prior to the “bananas!!” temperatures of 2023/24, the first time since Feb 2023.
(See graphics various at the Banana!! Watch page.)
E. Schaffer says
Tropical “super greenhouse effect” not so super?
Ok, since I can not post a chart here, let me give you the data. Left column are the surface temperatures in the tropics (30°N-30°S) as taken from Ramanathan 2005. In the right column are the average lower troposphere temperatures also within the tropics (30°N-30°S) from the UAH data set.
Ts / Tlt
298.64 272.05
298.82 272.18
299.30 272.31
299.47 272.46
299.36 272.52
298.92 272.42
298.62 272.19
298.57 272.23
298.76 272.27
298.78 272.23
298.56 272.12
298.30 272.08
Max – Min equals 1.17K for Ts and 0.47K for Tlt. The variation of Tlt thus is 60% smaller than that of Ts. Ramanathan argued there was a very strong greenhouse effect in the tropics, and even “super GHE” in the inner tropics. That is because tropical dOLR/dTs is almost zero and partially below zero in the inner tropics. As the surface warms in the annual cycle, there is barely an increase in outgoing longwave radiation, ie the system can not cool itself.
The implicit assumption is that the increase in WV with warming would almost perfectly negate the otherwise to be expected Planck Response. So if you assume a tropical Planck Respone of say 3.5W/m2, while you observe dOLR/dTs ≈ 0, that would indicate the presence of a total of 3.5W/m2 positive feedbacks. Depending on whether you sample for skies only or not, that could also include a cloud feedback component. And most notably, the lapse rate feedback component is assumed to be negative.
WVF + CF + LRF = 3.5
For example you could solve this restriction then like WVF = 4, CF = 0.5, LRF = -1. A strong positive WVF and some neg. LRF. By sampling for clear skies one can try to eliminate the CF variable.
Anyway, the problem is documented in the data above. With Tlt being so sluggish relative to Ts, there is no negative LRF component, but instead it must be a huge positive LRF compoent, like 2.1W/m2, if we assume Tlt as a proxy for Tz. Of course there is no actual positive “lapse rate feedback” in this instance, it is just, let us call it, tropospheric temperature autonomy.
It then follows there is just a small WVF (+CF) residual of only 1.4W/m2. That is a very moderate WVF (+CF), easily to be dominated by a much larger negativ LRF with long term warming. And of course that is no “super GHE”..
Barry E Finch says
I’ve not time to study E. Schaffer comment but anybody who has I suggest you look at what must be about 27 million clear-sky “greenhouse effect (GHE)” measurements for 1998-2014 for 63,000 equal area locations around Earth (grid pixels) at 2:27 at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NNgMyDRWWrA This of course is because LWIR-active GHG molecules “absorb” & “manufacture” photons and do not “absorb photons and re-emit 50% back down again”, especially not “to the surface”.
Then there’s fluid dynamics, an entirely-different and vastly-important aspect of Earth’s climate with it’s 2 big fluids “water” and “air”, about which I know bits and bobs but not much. I know they shift energy around Earth at like ~6,000 terawatts and from ocean to land at like ~2,200 terawatts.
MA Rodger says
Barry E Finch,
Myself, I would hope nobody wastes their time with the E. Schaffer comment above. There’s a lot of strange stuff that doesn’t add up and if you visit the weblink provided by E. Schaffer to find some clarity, you arrive at what he styles “The Greenhouse Defect – Saving the planet …from idiocy – The most disruptive site on climate science.”
An exemplar of the strange stuff in his comment is the insistence that “you observe dOLR/dTs ≈ 0” when, he suggests, the expectation would be something of the order of 3.5Wm^-2/deg C. CERES data shows a healthy annual OLR cycle averaging 3.4Wm^-2 peak-to-peak, not a double-peaked cycle as seen in Tropical SAT but big enough to show dOLR/dTs ≠ 0.
MA Rodger says
UAH TLT has been posted for November with a global anomaly of +0.43°C, down on Sept & Oct (+0.53°C) and pretty-much back down to the anomalies of the summer. (JJA averaged +0.41°C.)
This drop from October was all southern hemisphere (down to +0.27°C from +0.55°C) with the NH showing an increase (up to +0.59°C from +0.52°C.)
The TLT anomalies have been carving a different path from the SAT through the “bananas!!” period.
Smoothed-out, the global TLT anomalies peaked in March 2024 and have been dropping pretty consistently ever since. The NH ‘plateaued’ rather than peaked and began to drop quite strongly from September 2024 while the SH peaked in March 2024 dropping until Jan 2025 since when it has remained essentially flat. (See this graphed out in the yellow graphics at the foot of the The Banana!!! Watch page
Barry E Finch says
Surface sends net radiation, sensible & water evaporation-condensing into troposphere. When it’s warmer it sends more of those and I just calculated the increase in water evaporation-condensing equals 0.7 degrees of warmer air if it really has been 9% more H2O gas for the +1.3 degrees and if the energy was used for thermal capacity, warming air, instead of being latent. I’ve no time to ponder whether or not that means anything about the TLT change vs surface temperature change (the surface is solid or liquid but the measurement is made nominally 2m above the surface so perhaps I’ve noted nothing of interest).