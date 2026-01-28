Our various graphics and model-observation comparisons have been updated with 2025 data. There are a few version updates that make some difference (particularly in sea ice extent), but the basic story is similar to last year. Feel free to comment and/or suggest changes for the future, including potential new comparisons.
Atomsk's Sanakan says
Would you be willing to assess an IPCC 1992 warming projection? If you are interested, then the information for the projection is below:
And here’s the IPCC 1990 projection:
Yebo Kando says
Asking Gemini “compare high-CO2 sensitive gcm in CMIP5 and CMIP6”
Gives the following result:
“””
CMIP6 GCMs exhibit higher Equilibrium Climate Sensitivity (ECS) (\(1.8\text{–}5.6^{\circ }C\)) compared to CMIP5 (\(2.1\text{–}4.7^{\circ }C\)), largely driven by stronger positive low-cloud feedbacks and improved cloud physics. The average ECS increased from 3.3K to 3.9K, with many CMIP6 models exceeding the 4.5K threshold, leading to faster warming projections. Key Comparisons Between CMIP5 and CMIP6 High-Sensitivity GCMs: Climate Sensitivity (ECS): CMIP6 models are noticeably more sensitive to \(CO_{2}\). Many more CMIP6 models fall into the high-sensitivity range, with some exceeding 4.5°C or even 5°C, unlike the more restricted range in CMIP5.Cloud Feedbacks: The higher sensitivity in CMIP6 is driven by stronger positive feedbacks, specifically the reduced low-level cloud cover in the extratropics and weaker increases in low cloud water content.Aerosol Representation: CMIP6 models often include more sophisticated representations of aerosols, which, when combined with altered cloud physics, results in higher net sensitivity.Forcing and Warming: CMIP6 shows a stronger surface temperature response for a given \(CO_{2}\) increase, leading to a projected 0.4°C higher warming this century compared to similar CMIP5 scenarios.Model Performance: Despite higher sensitivity, CMIP6 models generally show improved performance in simulating climate processes. The increased sensitivity in CMIP6 is, for many models, tied to enhanced shortwave cloud radiative effects (CRE) that are only partially offset by other feedback mechanisms.
“””
I would also add the improved resolution as an important improvement.
In short, the newer models produce significantly different results as it is normal for a progressing field.
Going backwards in time using models lacking more and more in physics and resolution needs to address these effect of those model defects!
Pretending an obsolete, incomplete and low-resolution model could contribute anything meaningful seems very unscientific.
All you really need to know is that a modern model using similar climate parameters like for example a high-CO2 sensitivity will produce significantly different results, old models are obsolete as they are lacking and produce non-skillful results!
This claimed skillfullness of those wrong models is touted not only by AS and old publications (which need to be withdrawn or corrected!) but can also be found in the links in above article!
Instead of the results of old models lacking significantly in resolution and physics (both very clearly shown to be highly relevant, see the Gemini text above for example), you might as well use scribblings of four year old, the scientific relevance is about the same.
When lacking model results match real world measurements that is the result of careful tuning representing the belief of the tuner not skill
Atomsk's Sanakan says
Piotr says
Above the second graph (CO2 conc): “How much of the current level of CO2 in the atmosphere is due to human emission? (over one third!)”
I’d suggest reframing:
“How much the natural level of CO2 in the atmosphere increased due to human emission: by over half!”
The same data, yet leaves different impression.
Martin Smith says
“This content is protected against AI scraping.”
Why do we want to prevent AI from having all this correct data?
Janne Sinkkonen says
robots.txt doesn’t reject AI bots, and Claude can fetch this page and the graphs behind the links just fine. And then it says
One of the commenters (Martin Smith) actually asked the same question you did: “Why do we want to prevent AI from having all this correct data?” — which is a fair point given that this is exactly the kind of high-quality scientific content you’d want in training data.
… and I agree with both.
Keith Woollard says
On a par with people who post things like “I do not give permission for facebook to keep my photos”
Makes people feel good, doesn’t do anything
Slioch says
Thanks. But where these and similar graphics need to be shown is on social media sites that are still full of nonsense. Doing that should not be the job of professional climate scientists, who have enough on their plates, but some of the numerous visitors to this site. You can copy these graphics (eg by using a snipping tool) and store them in a folder and then paste them into relevant posts. This is possible in Facebook, but not YouTube.
Martin Smith says
Then why not let AI systems “scrape” them so that when people ask for info about global warming, they don’t just get Roy Spencer and Willie Soon?
Susan Anderson says
Thank you for some handy links to the current state of things. It provides a ready reference for those of us who occasionally hunt around for the most recent reference in response to the ever-present idiocy of those who are, one way to put it, on the wrong side of history. Sadly, power, profit, and lies are handy in the short term. Longer term, regrets will be useless.
Susan Anderson says
Zack Labe also provides a useful compilation, and Climate Central is useful. [this is overlap to content above]
https://zacklabe.com/climate-change-indicators/
https://www.climatecentral.org/resources?page=1&tab=tools
[I continue to be baffled by those who wish to bend RealClimate to their specifications rather than celebrate its useful content. Members of peanut gallery of this stripe should form their own blogs rather than piggyback.]
DOAK says
Two great sources, with clear visuals.. Thanks, Susan.
Ron R. says
I think updating glacial loss (unless you already did and I just didn’t see it).
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2009/01/a-global-glacier-index-update/
https://midmiocene.wordpress.com/a-global-warning/
Ron R. says
I wonder if there’s an official page there for
Declining Chill hours
https://www.climatehubs.usda.gov/sites/default/files/Chill%20Hours%20Ag%20FS%20_%20120620.pdf
https://oehha.ca.gov/sites/default/files/media/epic/downloads/02winterchill.pdf
https://www.climatecentral.org/climate-matters/winter-chill-brings-summer-fruit-2023
https://arccjournals.com/journal/agricultural-reviews/R-2016
Beetle infestations
https://research.fs.usda.gov/treesearch/36133
https://dept.atmos.ucla.edu/alexhall/publications/warming-increased-bark-beetle-induced-tree-mortality-30-during-extreme-drought
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-025-15546-z
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7398402/