There has been a frenzy around artificial intelligence and deep machine learning (AI/ML) since the “ChatGPT Moment” in 2022, and AI/ML is for sure going to affect us all. It strikes me that this buzz also looks more like a science fiction story (utopy/dystopy) than the old-fashion Clondyke goldrush craze.
“AI will not replace you. A person using AI will replace you” we have been told, and people from high places have made it clear that we need to adopt AI/ML. I certainly feel the pressure from those who want to promote more AI/ML in downscaling global climate models, but they don’t seem to know the history of downscaling climate projections.
Nevertheless, I can understand this urge and desire, because it is not just due to large language models (LLMs) such as chatGPT. A more relevant motivation is more likely the impressive successes in applying AI/ML to weather forecasting (Bi et al., 2023), such as Pangu-Weather, GraphCast, AIFS,Earth-2, and Aurora.
Yet there is a subtle, and profound, difference between downscaling climate model results for weather forecasting and climate change, and I have written a few words of caution in a paper recently posted on arXiv.
I fear that more statistics and mathematics based methods are being ditched, and a metaphor for this is the cuckoo laying eggs in other birds nests. We have developed methods for downscaling salient climate information based on mathematics and statistics, which I believe will give more accurate results than present AI/ML algorithms and strategies.
I think it’s important not to forget that the recent success of AI/ML does not diminish the standing of mathematics, statistics and physics, but AI/ML is useful when there is a lot of data and incomplete knowledge concerning how things interact. However, the quality of data, what it really represents, and its volume has a big impact on the simulations.
There are some concerns that AI/ML give inaccurate results, such as in Google summaries, it being a “black box” and that it may “halllucinate”. When it comes to downscaling climate change, the biggest problem is perhaps that AI/ML algorithms are trained on data that are not representative in a future warmer climate.
AI/ML should complement more traditional methods, because they are based on different assumptions and have different strengths and weaknesses, but I fear it may replace them because short-term-thinking accountants and administrators want to cut costs.
Other concerns are the carbon foot-print from data centres needed for AI/ML and how it facilitates dogmatic thinking, in addition to the risk that careless or inappropriate use of AI/ML may lead to maladaptation. More details and references are provided in the arXiv paper Benestad (2026).
References
- K. Bi, L. Xie, H. Zhang, X. Chen, X. Gu, and Q. Tian, "Accurate medium-range global weather forecasting with 3D neural networks", Nature, vol. 619, pp. 533-538, 2023. http://dx.doi.org/10.1038/s41586-023-06185-3
10 Responses to "AI/ML climate magic?"
Ron R. says
A big worry about replacing people who we have at present that are knowledgeable, like climate scientists, is the same thing that led to the extinction of millions of species in the past: specialization. If climate scientists (and other scientists), throw in the towel and AI/ML takes over, then something happens to it down the road, some shutdown or solar flare or other, there won’t be anybody to replace it.
This is not to worship human-based science and it’s sometimes reckless experimentation. AI itself is an example of that. Things where we childishly act first and think about the consequences later. Much of the twentieth century is regrettable in this regard. Just to say that people should continue doing what they are responsibly doing – as a back-up at least. Just in case. I’d say use AI as the back up, but it might be too late for that.
Ron R. says
Iow, don’t put all your eggs in one basket. In this case an electric basket.
Michael Abramson says
Agree with the post. Development and validation of specialized models based on sound physics and rigorous statistical analysis takes time and effort, but such models generate more reliable and accurate results than LLM-based GenAI, which are not evaluated at all for specific applications. Please, don’t throw in the towel!
Data says
A small grounding point that may help non-specialist readers:
“AI” is already being used inside mainstream climate modelling in a very conservative way — not to replace physics, but to assist with calibration and uncertainty exploration within physics-based models.
For example, a recent peer-reviewed article about NASA GISS ModelE research uses ML as a numerical tool to explore parameter uncertainty and calibration, producing a calibrated physics ensemble that better matches satellite observations while retaining the model’s governing physics equations. The AI never generates climate behaviour on its own; it is used as a numerical tool to explore model sensitivity and tuning more transparently.
“We used artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the NASA GISS climate model (ModelE). We used AI to develop a simplified version of the atmosphere model (‘a surrogate’) … to find combinations of coefficients to use in the actual ModelE atmosphere model. Those combinations were used to create a ‘calibrated physics ensemble’ whose members better match observed clouds and radiation within uncertainty ranges.
Each CPE member in the group better matches numerous real-world satellite observations of clouds and radiation within their estimated uncertainty ranges. The process revealed that observational uncertainty is very important for determining the best parameter settings. Additionally, AI revealed that some coefficients previously thought to be less important played a crucial role in creating overall better atmosphere model versions.”
— Elsaesser et al. (2025), Using Machine Learning to Generate a GISS ModelE Calibrated Physics Ensemble
https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1029/2024MS004713
Author: https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/authored-by/Elsaesser/Gregory+S.
Issues of non-stationarity and representativeness are real — but they apply to all current downscaling and modelling approaches, not uniquely to AI/ML. In practice, AI methods are being evaluated and adopted (or not) through the same cautious, comparative process that has always governed model development.
Barton Paul Levenson says
Klondike.
Susan Anderson says
“What we experience as the chatbot “knowing” something is really the model sampling from a probability distribution shaped by its pre-training data, system prompts, safety layers, and your prompts.” [augmented by profit for its owners and arrogant evangelism from guys who think they’re smarter than they are, and are willing to destroy the planet/universe to prove it]
https://ai.gopubby.com/grok-gemini-claude-and-chatgpt-are-not-what-you-think-they-are-1d65227cb9e4
caveat: I appreciate that big data is helpful for science, in particular climate and medical science. [not chatbots: we tend to amalgamate all the parts of a varied field]
Adam Lea says
Some people seem to have a hatred of AI, somewhat analagous to the hatred of railways when they were first built in the 19th century in the UK. I have found it very useful on the few times I have used ChatGPT. After spending three days trying and failing to find out why a login screen and php script wasn’t working, I threw the code at ChatGPT and it found the trivial error immediately. I suggest that AI is a very useful and beneficial tool if (like most things), used responsibly.
Data says
Reply to Adam Lea
“You do You” is a good rule of thumb. Generalizations driven by fear always fail on emotional and factual grounds.
Here’s a faithful 1960s–70s analogue, keeping the same logical structure and tone the article uses:
The problem is that encyclopedias are a black box.
They present knowledge, but without necessarily deepening the reader’s understanding. We don’t really know how editorial boards reach their conclusions — even the editors admit as much. Nor can readers easily verify the reasoning against clear, objective criteria. So when we rely on encyclopedias for answers, we are not guided by reason alone. We are back in the realm of trust. In dubio pro editoribus: when in doubt, trust the editors — that may become our guiding principle.
Nigelj says
Adam Lea, good assessment. I have found AI tools useful in solving problems setting up new devices. I just bought a new network audio AV receiver with a 260 page instruction manual and couldn’t get the ARC to work. The AI sorted it out. I find the real talent of AI is it explains things better than humans.
The real problem with AI is it has a huge risk of being over hyped and turning into a financial bubble and crash according to the economist.com. Ironically the early railways in the UK turned into a bubble and crashed.
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
There are so many aspects to using AI in climate science. The most visible one is in terms of LLMs providing a way to consolidate understanding in the context of a prompt. That spills into the ability to generate a software algorithm given a problem’s requirement specification, as Adam Lea suggested. This in fact is a variation of a prompt, i.e. prompt context problem specification, which an LLM is suited for, and truly excels at, since the vast majority of matches it finds through training is based on working and tested software. In other words, it less often “hallucinates” on code generation since the training doesn’t follow the ambiguous paths of natural language statements. It can still fail on deprecated syntax or imagining libraries that don’t exist, but any experienced SW developer will tolerate that as a tradeoff for all the benefits accrued.
The other branch of AI not directly related to LLMs is related to the acceleration of computation and numerical model fitting strategies together with cross-validation that can hypothetically provide a huge benefit to cracking all the tough geophysical fluid dynamics math involved in climate (seasonal and long term such as ENSO and beyond) and weather (near term).
Put this all together and that’s where the force multiplier starts to pay real benefits. Scientists with experience in software development can quickly test out new algorithmic ideas, use the extra computing horsepower to search non-linear solution space, and augment that with using LLMs to advance their understanding and intuition.
This may sound overly optimistic on my part, but I’ve been involved in the research precursors to the current state-of-the-art of AI. This link is a research report from 2013 on using some of the more conventional aspects of AI:
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/283579370_C2M2L_Final_Report … what we didn’t foresee at the time was how important the idea of getting “close enough” in approximating a solution is. We concentrated on eliminating ambiguities by relying on ontological classification of information, but in retrospect that turned out to be overkill. In practice, what happens is that the stochastic aspects of contextual information and the weighting of quality is what has enabled the revolution in this kind of AI. In other words, we don’t really need to be librarians and maintainers of ontologically and semantically correct data/information, as that is taken care of in a probabilistic sense (it also contributes to hallucinations, but as I said this is a minor drawback).
I am convinced there will be breakthroughs in understanding natural climate variability, which I am also pursuing here: https://pukpr.github.io/examples/mlr/
I keep on adding AI ideas to the mix, and as others start to “unleash the hounds” of multiple AI agents acting independently on the problem domains, the advances will be rapid, I would be happy if future RealClimate posts keep following this trend.