There has been a frenzy around artificial intelligence and deep machine learning (AI/ML) since the “ChatGPT Moment” in 2022, and AI/ML is for sure going to affect us all. It strikes me that this buzz also looks more like a science fiction story (utopy/dystopy) than the old-fashion Clondyke goldrush craze.

“AI will not replace you. A person using AI will replace you” we have been told, and people from high places have made it clear that we need to adopt AI/ML. I certainly feel the pressure from those who want to promote more AI/ML in downscaling global climate models, but they don’t seem to know the history of downscaling climate projections.

Nevertheless, I can understand this urge and desire, because it is not just due to large language models (LLMs) such as chatGPT. A more relevant motivation is more likely the impressive successes in applying AI/ML to weather forecasting (Bi et al., 2023), such as Pangu-Weather, GraphCast, AIFS,Earth-2, and Aurora.

Yet there is a subtle, and profound, difference between downscaling climate model results for weather forecasting and climate change, and I have written a few words of caution in a paper recently posted on arXiv.

I fear that more statistics and mathematics based methods are being ditched, and a metaphor for this is the cuckoo laying eggs in other birds nests. We have developed methods for downscaling salient climate information based on mathematics and statistics, which I believe will give more accurate results than present AI/ML algorithms and strategies.

I think it’s important not to forget that the recent success of AI/ML does not diminish the standing of mathematics, statistics and physics, but AI/ML is useful when there is a lot of data and incomplete knowledge concerning how things interact. However, the quality of data, what it really represents, and its volume has a big impact on the simulations.

There are some concerns that AI/ML give inaccurate results, such as in Google summaries, it being a “black box” and that it may “halllucinate”. When it comes to downscaling climate change, the biggest problem is perhaps that AI/ML algorithms are trained on data that are not representative in a future warmer climate.

AI/ML should complement more traditional methods, because they are based on different assumptions and have different strengths and weaknesses, but I fear it may replace them because short-term-thinking accountants and administrators want to cut costs.

Other concerns are the carbon foot-print from data centres needed for AI/ML and how it facilitates dogmatic thinking, in addition to the risk that careless or inappropriate use of AI/ML may lead to maladaptation. More details and references are provided in the arXiv paper Benestad (2026).

