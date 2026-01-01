This month’s open thread. We’re not great ones for New Year’s resolutions, but let’s try. How about we resolve to stay substantive, refrain from abusing one another, and maintaining a generosity of spirit when interacting with others?
Lots of things get updated in January and we’ll try and keep up, though possibly with less fanfare than in previous years. In other news, we await the (supposedly imminent) release of a new “National Climate Assessment”, and the (supposedly imminent) engagement of the authors of the DOE ‘climate report’ with the extensive critiques they received. Meanwhile CMIP7 has started, and we expect results to trickle into the databases throughout the year – dig into some of the literature to get a sense of what will change (better models, improved forcings, etc.).
Eppure si riscaldi.
Piotr says
“Hmm” on 31 Dec gives a link to “solar-energy-developer-secures-415-million-to-power-the-worlds-largest-direct-air-capture-plant”
If this DAC will be done through the physical concentration of CO2, then all my criticism stands – the solar energy should be used to displace burning fossil fuels, not be wasted on the hugely ineffective (because of the thermodynamics) process of removal of Co2 afterwards. And the ineffective way to use of the limited climate mitigation subsidies – and as such endangering the already fickle social support for them (“if it costs THAT much to remove a ton of CO2, then we can’t afford it”) – resulting in abandoning attempts to meet our climatic goals.
Data says
About those 2023–24 warming anomalies
We’ve seen this pattern before. During the so-called hiatus (~1998–2012), global mean surface temperatures remained roughly flat for over a decade. At the time, this was frequently dismissed as “natural variability” or framed as a denier talking point.
What later became clear was not that the physics was wrong, but that the surface temperature record was incomplete and systematically biased — particularly due to sparse Arctic coverage and enhanced ocean heat uptake in the Pacific.
Work by England et al. (2014) and Cowtan & Way (2014–15) showed that warming had not stopped; it had been temporarily redistributed and partially hidden from the dominant surface metrics.
In other words, the apparent discrepancy arose from limitations internal to the observational system and interpretive framework — not from external misinformation.
The lesson is not that today’s explanations are wrong — but that climate science has, in the past, underestimated how observational gaps, framing assumptions, and metric choices can obscure emerging dynamics.
Given the abrupt magnitude of the 2023–24 global warming spike — which remains only partially explained — it is reasonable to ask whether another structural blind spot may exist, involving aerosols, cloud feedbacks, energy imbalance interpretation, or the limits of ECS-based framing — that has not yet been fully confronted.
History suggests this is not an extraordinary claim, but a normal feature of complex system science under evolving observation.
Data says
I may be missing something, but I’d appreciate clarification on how to interpret the magnitude of inter-model spread in Arctic September sea-ice projections.
In the CMIP3, CMIP5, and CMIP6 figures shown in Gavin Schmidt’s May 2025 article on Arctic sea-ice trends, [ see https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2025/05/predicted-arctic-sea-ice-trends-over-time/ ] the ensemble mean tracks observations reasonably well, but by ~2020 the full ensemble range spans outcomes from minimal September ice loss to near-collapse under the same historical forcing.
These seem like qualitatively different Arctic states rather than small parametric deviations. My question isn’t about the statistical performance of the ensemble mean, but about interpretation: at what point does widening structural dispersion itself become a signal that some key processes remain insufficiently constrained, even if the mean behaves skillfully?
In such cases, how should we think about the interpretive limits of the ensemble mean?
I’m genuinely interested in how others think about that distinction.
Data says
An addendum to addendums
About the “models aren’t tuned” myth
CMIP models are not tuned to match a single historical GMST trend, but their feedbacks and energy balance are constrained through parameterisation and calibration against observed climatology and TOA imbalance.
While CMIP models are not tuned to future outcomes, their apparent historical realism reflects parameterisation and calibration choices that constrain energy balance, feedbacks, and ocean heat uptake.
Claims that CMIP models are “not tuned” usually refer to the absence of a direct GMST target, but overlook the fact that feedbacks and energy balance are constrained via parameterisation against historical observations.
Taken together, this means feedback magnitudes in CMIP models are not independent of parameterisation and calibration; their apparent accuracy reflects constraints imposed during model development.
Recent comments highlight how models can appear skillful at the top level while relying on internally compensating structures. That doesn’t negate their usefulness, but it does explain why uncertainty in feedbacks and attribution remains. A lot of the surrounding friction seems to come from how differently this is understood inside modeling practice versus in public-facing discussion.
This doesn’t imply bad faith, but it does help explain why disagreements persist and why public discussion often talks past itself. Much of the tension arises from the gap between how uncertainty is handled inside modeling practice and how outputs are communicated externally. Recognizing that gap is more productive than relitigating intent or motives.
Senior figures in climate science are under pressure to prioritize narrative coherence and public-facing certainty. This leads to selective engagement with questions and under-acknowledgment of internal structural uncertainties raised by non-core contributors.
From an outside perspective, this pattern can understandably appear as manipulation or selective disclosure. However, it is more accurately understood as a sociological and procedural phenomenon: scientists are managing the tension between transparency, policy relevance, and public trust, rather than deliberately misleading anyone.
And lastly, CMIP6 and other global climate models do not predict the future.
They produce scenario-based projections under defined assumptions about emissions and forcings, constrained by physics, observations, and the best available knowledge, but they cannot know how the future will unfold.
These outputs are plausible pathways, not predictions.
The primary purpose of these projections is to inform policymakers about the potential consequences of different emission pathways, highlighting the urgency of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Therefore, any suggestion that CMIP outputs, the IPCC, or other frameworks are making a temperature prediction for 2050, 2100, or any specific future period is scientifically invalid; these models do not make such predictions.
Susan Anderson says
The war against information and science continues. Monstrous!
NASA’s Largest Library Is Closing Amid Staff and Lab Cuts. Holdings from the library at the Goddard Space Flight Center, which includes unique documents from the early 20th century to the Soviet space race, will be warehoused or thrown out. – https://archive.ph/Ii6qS
“tens of thousands of books, documents and journals — many of them not digitized or available anywhere else.
….
“The library closure on Friday follows the shutdown of seven other NASA libraries around the country since 2022, and included three libraries this year. As of next week, only three — at the Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, the Ames Research Center in Mountain View, Calif., and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif. — will remain open.
….
“the Trump administration sped up the closures in a haphazard manner during the recent federal shutdown, when few people were around the Maryland campus, and that there are no plans for new buildings. | Specialized equipment and electronics designed to test spacecraft have been removed and thrown out”
Piotr says
Nigel: “ But Ive read quite a few articles on the issue and most people including the critics of DAC seem to use DAC in the sense of meaning extracting CO2 form the air with fans”
All it shows that is the promoters of the physical extraction succeeded in framing the discussion as if it was the only DAC technology in town.
Nigel: “they refer to tree planting and similar nature solutions as “carbon sequestration.”
That’s conflating two different processes – the capture of Co2 directly from air with sequestering it (storing it afterward). Plants couldn’t sequester if they first didn’t capture, while physical extraction would have been meaningless if it wasn’t followed by sequestration. So there is no justifiable reason to exclude direct air capture by plants from Direct Air Capture processes.
The actual reason I suspect is to contrast these – the plant as being a non-starter – since limited by the available land area and competing with growing food, and the other one having no such space limits,
by equating DAC with the physical concentration of CO2 from air (thus ignoring the geology-inspired and chemistry-based alternatives) – make their physical approach – the only viable game in town.
By doing so they cut the oxygen (by monopolizing governmental funding as the only viable solution) from both enhancing the plant and soil uptake, and from the mentioned above non-physical alternatives ( geology-inspired DAC (accelerating the uptake of CO2 via carbonate and silicate rock weathering)
and chemistry DAC – in which CO2 is absorbed onto chemicals in a liquid brew and scrubbed from it), neither of the two making so great a demand for energy as their brute-energy physical concentration approach.
So their framing of the discussion as: “DAC = physical concentration” is completely artificial and self-serving – promoting their technology at the expanse of the more sensible alternatives. And quite successful in that – since even its critics accepted their (DAC = physical concentration) framing and the valid criticism for the energy ineffectiveness of the physical concentration approach – will be understood by the politicians and the public as applying to all methods of DAC.
Thus my characterization of the presentation of the problem by the Physics blog, and well-viewed video it referred to – as throwing the baby with the (physical concentration) bathwater.
And as such is not merely not helpful, but actively harmful by discouraging methods that while cannot replace the decarbonization of the economy, can make it cheaper and therefore more likely to be successful – by removing the need to remove the highest hanging fruit – the last few % of the emissions on the way to net zero that are physically/technically most difficult, if not impossible, to mitigate.
Tomáš Kalisz says
