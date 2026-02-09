For the first time, the Federal Judicial Center (FJC) commissioned a chapter on climate science for the manual they put out (with the NASEM) for judges, the Reference on Scientific Evidence (4th Edition). This week, a month after it was published, they pulled the chapter out after being pressured by 27 Republican Attorneys General. You can nonetheless read it here.
Some background. The FJC is “the research and education agency of the judicial branch of the United States Government”. As one of its roles, it is tasked to provide educational materials to judges and other court workers about issues that might come up in court, and in particular, on scientific matters that one might not expect judges or lawyers to be expert in. They have codified this information in the Reference Manual on Scientific Evidence, which is now in it’s Fourth Edition. (Previous editions were issued in 1994, 2000, and 2011).
The 4th Edition had its genesis in a workshop in 2021, and was finally published (after extensive peer review) on Dec 31st 2025. It covers legal scholarship on the use of expert testimony in court cases (noting the Supreme Court’s Daubert standard), as well as primers in the current state of the science across multiple fields (forensics, DNA evidence, mental health, neurology, epidemiology, exposure, statistics, regression, eye witnesses, engineering, computer science, AI, etc.). Notably, it included a chapter on climate science, covering topics such as the greenhouse effect, atmospheric circulation, detection and attribution, and the issues being raised in an increasing number of climate-related cases in the courts. The authors, Jessica Wentz and Radley Horton are a respected and mainstream lawyer/scientist team and the resulting chapter is a clear and concise summary of the topic. So far so good.
Of course, there are groups that would rather not have climate change discussed knowledgeably in the courts, and after the publication of the 4th Edition of the manual, the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee started sending threatening letters to all involved (FN – sorry!) (Jan 16th). Additionally, a group of 27 Republican Attorneys General (led by West Virginia) sent a letter (Jan 29) to the FJC claiming that Wentz and Horton were biased because they have (correctly) stated that the “political sphere in the United States continues to be clouded with false debates over the validity of climate change”. Additionally, they were upset that there are no references to the recent DOE CWG report (Lol).
The real target of the AGs ire is the discussion of attribution, and the notion that there is an emerging consensus that partial attribution of climate damages can be assessed on emitters. This line of thinking is exemplified by recent papers (such as Callahan and Mankin (2025), but is based on more than a decade of work on this topic, and of course is a direct threat to the fossil fuel companies that the WV AG is trying to protect.
The Republican AGs demanded that the FJC remove the chapter, arguing that any official acknowledgement of the science in the Manual would prejudice their cases that are based on, let’s say, “contrary” interpretations of the scientific evidence (or no evidence at all). And without much ado, or even consultation, the FJC did exactly that, putting out an amended Manual on Feb 6th. The only note to mark the deletion is:
No explanation or excuse was noted.
As stated above, this chapter is actually well-written, appropriately peer-reviewed, and deserves a far better fate than to be cowardly disappeared into a memory hole for being inconvenient, so you can download it here. The nice thing about science is that it doesn’t change based on whether a report is published here or there, so feel free to share.
References
- C.W. Callahan, and J.S. Mankin, "Carbon majors and the scientific case for climate liability", Nature, vol. 640, pp. 893-901, 2025. http://dx.doi.org/10.1038/s41586-025-08751-3
9 Responses to "The Climate Science reference they don’t want Judges to read"
Ron R. says
I’m not atheistic but I’ve always been puzzled by the fact that Republicans loudly proclaim that earth is “God’s Glorious Creation!” when trying to push creationism on students in public schools but have such disdain for protecting that creation. Maybe someone on that side can clear this up for me.
https://www.motherjones.com/environment/2014/08/republicans-environment-hate-polarization/
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0049089X1400132X
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/0262018276?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creativeASIN=0262018276&linkCode=xm2&tag=thenewatl-20
S.B. Ripman says
They don’t have disdain for protecting creation. Their faith charges them with being stewards of creation. They do have disdain for climate science and the scientists who claim that the use of coal, oil and gas is damaging the creation. This is an important distinction. It suggests that bridge-building, education and non-prideful communication can bear fruit. Politicians represent constituencies, and more effective outreach to the constituencies is needed.
Ron R. says
Hmm, well it’s not just climate science they dislike, they, or more exactly, their fundamentalist/evangelical component, which seem to have a special ear of right-wing politicians, dislike other areas of environmentalism too. They interpret all scriptures literally and emphasize certain areas of the bible (but are strangely silent about others).
For example, their interpretation of Genesis 1:28,
And God blessed them, and God said unto them, Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it: and have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over every living thing that moveth upon the earth.
Subdue the earth. Have dominion over all the other species. This literalism causes them to think that that must mean that they are naturally the dominant species. All the others exist at our pleasure. At our whims.
Then there’s their interpretation of 2 Peter 3:10,
But the day of the Lord will come as a thief in the night; in the which the heavens shall pass away with a great noise, and the elements shall melt with fervent heat, the earth also and the works that are therein shall be burned up.
So hmm, if the earth is destined to be burned up anyways, and we know it’s at our disposal to use as we want till then, WELL HECK! lets just use it up! It was made for us!
Why though do they want to emphasize certain scriptures but ignore almost as non-existant other scriptures? For example Revelation 11:18,
The nations were angry, and Your wrath has come, And the time of the dead, that they should be judged, And that You should reward Your servants the prophets and the saints, And those who fear Your name, small and great, And should destroy those who destroy the earth.
Destroy those who destroy the earth. How often do you hear that one from fundamentalists? How about this one. From Ecclesiastes 1:4,
One generation passeth away, and another generation cometh: but the earth abideth forever.
I am aware of at least 3 other times the Bible says that the earth lasts forever.
“Perhaps most importantly, concludes Pogue, as conservative evangelicals found their place almost exclusively in the Republican Party, they made their peace with the pro-growth, less regulation, free enterprise outlook of their political allies and associated think tanks. Thus, to give just two examples, praise for John Muir disappeared from Abeka’s textbooks, and a Southern Baptist Convention official quickly repudiated his own 1991 analysis of global warming.” from Why did conservative evangelicals turn against the environment? https://www.christiancentury.org/books/why-did-conservative-evangelicals-turn-against-environment
Since Reagan especially, it seems, Republicans have been anti-environmental. He (and gingrinch) replaced the red scare with the green scare, as they say.. I remember VP candidate Sarah Palin’s, as governor of Alaska, bounty on wolves legs. Yeah. That’s stewardship. That’s respect for God’s Creation. And each republican candidate seems to try to outdo the other now to show how anti-environmental they are – culminating in the current ******* in office.
Again, I’m not atheistic or opposed to belief in a loving God. I’m just opposed to blatant hypocrisy, and insulting the intelligence of the average person when all this anti-environmentalism and love of them is REALLY about is helping out
Big Business., the environment be damned.
—
“We will mine more, drill more, cut more timber” – James Watt
“If the [spotted] owl can’t adapt to the superiority of humans, screw it.” – Rush Limbaugh
—
(sorry, I hate politics, but this is a sore area.)
Radge Havers says
Ok, so I’m not on that side. My 2 cents anyway.
Creationists tend to be a fundamentalist subset of Christianity. They don’t believe that God would give us the Earth and then let it be destroyed (unless maybe there was a lack of faith among the righteous). Keep in mind that In terms of earth science, they believe that there was an actual flood covering the earth, and that Noah saved all the critters in a boat.
More broadly there’s a belief that education should come from the Christian church, partly because of the literalism of the fundies, but also because secular education makes people hard to manage. (Trump “loves” the uneducated!) All this takes place in a framework of old notions of manifest destiny and American exceptionalism. Along with that go a lot of remnants of old attitudes about the exploitation of people and resources that have evolved maybe a bit in the relatively brief span of a couple of centuries.
For perspective, In my Grandfather’s lifetime, the late 1800s, America was still grabbing land and trying to exterminate Native Americans. Depending on who you ask, those wars didn’t end until around 1924, within the lifetime of both my parents, and in fact within the lifetime of anyone over 102.
This is to say that there is an underbelly of culture and beliefs in American society that tend to be glossed over if not ignored completely. The signs have been pretty much out in the open. Just for a lark, look up televangelist Pat Robertson and dig around. I used to check in on on the 700 Club from time to time… Hard to believe that a guy who thought he could stop hurricanes with is mind was a Republican candidate for president in 1988. By the way, he was always railing about how conservative Christians had to take over the Godless Supreme Court. Well, here we are.
Joseph O'Sullivan says
Thanks for informing the public about this. When I read “they pulled the chapter out after being pressured by 27 Republican Attorneys General” I groaned to myself, ‘of course those AG’s did this’. They are nothing if not predictable. The nice thing about the US courts is there are rules about what type of evidence can be used, and much of the politically/philosophically motivated falsehoods won’t be admitted at all or will be outweighed by accurate information.
Data says
the notion that there is an emerging consensus that partial attribution of climate damages can be assessed on emitters.
If you’re claiming the notion is “scientific” in nature then it’s a spurious unscientific notion.
One might well apply some level of “moral attribution” but then it would follow that such damages would not be limited to only fossil fuel companies but would apply to ALL known emitters.
That includes you Gavin. The Government. The NAS. US Steel. Tesla. Dept of War. Everyone. I’m so sorry but institutional “scientist’s opinions” do not rise to the level of Legal Infrastructure.
This is another desperate Nothing-Burger going no where fast. Instead DO better science and then DO better public outreach communicating that to those who matter.
Piotr says
Gavin: “The real target of the [27 Republican] AGs ire is the discussion of attribution, and the notion that there is an emerging consensus that partial attribution of climate damages can be assessed on emitters. This line of thinking is exemplified by recent papers (such as Callahan and Mankin (2025), but is based on more than a decade of work on this topic, and of course is a direct threat to the fossil fuel companies that the WV AG is trying to protect.”
Data: “ If you’re claiming the notion is “scientific” in nature then it’s a spurious unscientific notion.”
Yawn. A Doomer, portraying himself as so concerned about the future, willingly jumps into bed with 27 Republican deniers, helping them to defend the socializing the cost of the profits of the fossil-fuel industrial complex , and therefore helping them to bring about the worst of possible futures. So, ehem, “unexpected” that it borders on a psychological/sociological cliche….
If multitroll “Data” wasn’t a real boy, the American FF industrial complex would have to order him out of the catalogue of the Russian troll-farm of the late Yevgeny Prigozhin at Olgino.
And probably they would get a significant discount – since doomers attacks on climate science align so well with the Russia’s interests – if the world moved away from fossil fuels – Russia’s economy would have cratered and with it – Russia’s ability to wage genocidal war on Ukraine and the hybrid wars against the West.
By their fruits you shall know them…
Kevin McKinney says
Your assertion something does not make it so. So, if indeed there is an “emerging consensus”, your dissent with it does not make it go away.
You seem to be trying to make the claim that the “notion” is a categorical error. But there is no reason to believe a priori that it’s impossible to find convincing causal relationships between particular harms and particular emitters.
Joseph Siry says
West Virginia, a coal state, has an AG that objected to a section on “attribution” with respect to climate science. Twenty-seven other AGS of his party affiliation joined his cause. He mistakenly asserted that “Wentz and Horton were biased because they have (correctly) stated that the “political sphere in the United States continues to be clouded with false debates over the validity of climate change”. Why then remove the entire chapter examining thirty plus years of IPCC and climate science evidence? Isotopes do not lie, revealing the sources of heat trapping emissions in the oceans and atmosphere. Courts are bound by treaties to which the country has signed and the Senate ratified. Some judges are astute to the point of understanding legal liability where it may or may not conflict with the 10/7/1992 ratification of the Climate Treaty. Suppressing data from review by the judiciary does not change the inexorably rapid rise in levels of carbon unequaled in concentration for two million years.