This month’s open thread about climate topics. Try to be substantive and respectful to other commenters.
Note: Comments that are abusive and/or repetitive to the point of tedium will be moderated. If you’ve made the same point ten times already in the thread, and people are still arguing with you, repeating it another ten times isn’t going to help.
8 Responses to "Unforced variations: Feb 2026"
Tomáš Kalisz says
in Re to Piotr, 31 Jan 2026 at 8:40 PM,
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2026/01/unforced-variations-jan-2026/#comment-844640
Hallo Piotr,
Please try to ask yourself who takes you more seriously: Is it someone who enjoys fighting with you on every occasion, irrespective what you just said or wrote, or someone who occasionally strives to understand what you just said or wrote?
Greetings
Tomáš
Piotr says
Tomas Kalisz: ” Please, let my mutilated torso ask yet another question before you cut my head off”
Piotr: “True to the form, you misunderstood Monty Python too. The Black Knight scene is not a gorefest about chopping off the limbs (and the head is not off) – but about rigid sticking to your opinion and unable to correct even in the view of an overwhelming argument to the contrary.”
Tomas Kalisz: “ Please try to ask yourself who takes you more seriously: Is it someone who enjoys fighting with you on every occasion [,] or someone who occasionally strives to understand what you just wrote?”
Let me know, when you become the latter.
===
Piotr 31 Jan:
TK: “ The thermodynamic limit derived by prof. Dessler is universal! And applies to all DAC unavoidably!”
Piotr: [Dessler’s limit] it is not a valid limit to any DAC method. The only relevant limit is the energy of reactions of a given DAC – that either:
– (in the uptake phase) ALREADY incorporated that +19kJ into net energy of reaction (in your own example energy of uptake of Co2 onto CaO = – 112 kJ (= – 132+19kJ).)
– or do not include Dessler’s 19 kJ/mol CO2 at all – in the recycling phase in those DAC that recycle its absorbents.
Each DAC will have its different sum of energies from both phases, and NONE of these sums will be = Desslers +19kJ. Thus his +19kJ.mol CO2 is inapplicable for representation of the thermodynamics of any DAC. And therefore, as I have explained to you before:
Piotr Jan 12, Jan 13, Jan 17, Jan 21, Jan 23, Jan 24, Jan 27 “Using an inapplicable number [+19kJ/mol] is worse than using no number at all – because it is false knowledge – it suggests quantitative insight where there is none“
=================
Jim Hunt says
Since I find myself here on Real Climate far more often than has historically been the case, may I take this opportunity to invite one and all to speculate on the 2026 maximum Arctic sea ice extent in a poll over on the Arctic Sea Ice Forum?
https://forum.arctic-sea-ice.net/index.php/topic,4497.0.html
“Voting closes: February 23, 2026”
Ron R. says
I asked Chatgpt what the risks are from climate change. Here’s its list:
CLIMATE CHANGE IMPACTS
1. TEMPERATURE AND HEAT: Extreme and prolonged heatwaves killing people, heat stress in cities, higher global average temperatures, reduced nighttime cooling, longer and more intense warm seasons, worsening wildfires, and urban heat islands.
2. OCEANS AND ICE: Rapid sea level rise flooding coastlines, glacier and ice sheet collapse, loss of Arctic sea ice, warming oceans disrupting marine ecosystems, ocean acidification killing coral reefs, declining oxygen creating dead zones, stronger storm surges, and collapsing fisheries.
3. WEATHER EXTREMES: Intensified hurricanes, typhoons, and cyclones; more frequent and catastrophic floods; mega-droughts causing desertification; stronger and uncontrollable wildfires; unpredictable weather destroying agriculture and livelihoods.
4. FOOD AND WATER: Collapsing crop yields, crop failures, livestock deaths, fruit trees producing less due to fewer chill hours, failing fisheries, freshwater scarcity, contamination of water supplies, soil erosion, reduced food security, and rising hunger and malnutrition.
5. ECOSYSTEMS AND BIODIVERSITY: Species extinctions accelerating, habitat loss, forest dieback, invasive species spreading, loss of pollinators reducing food production, tree damage from pests, coral reef collapse, ecosystem tipping points, and cascading ecological breakdown.
6. HUMAN HEALTH: Heat-related deaths, spread of vector-borne diseases (mosquitoes, ticks), respiratory illnesses from smoke and pollution, malnutrition and famine, mental health crises, climate trauma, and infectious disease outbreaks.
7. SOCIETY AND INFRASTRUCTURE: Infrastructure destruction, power outages, flooding of cities, housing loss, population displacement, destruction of cultural heritage, overwhelmed emergency services, and collapse of transportation networks.
8. ECONOMIC IMPACTS: Rising disaster recovery costs, collapsing insurance markets, reduced labor productivity, global supply chain failures, worsening inequality, economic recession, collapse of fisheries and agriculture industries, and lost livelihoods.
9. POLITICAL AND SECURITY RISKS: Resource conflicts over water, food, and land; political instability; forced migration creating climate refugees; civil unrest; higher risk of wars and national security crises; and destabilized governments.
10. LONG-TERM AND IRREVERSIBLE: Climate tipping points triggering runaway warming, permafrost thaw releasing methane, permanent ice sheet loss, ocean circulation collapse, massive ecosystem collapse, loss of planetary habitability in regions, and irreversible species extinction.
Ron R. says
I like the other list that AI gave me. More concise.
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2026/01/ai-ml-climate-magic/#comment-844664
Also, I would include Range Erosion to this list here.
Susan Anderson says
Could we please not have material from ChatGPT or any of the other AI bots here? They follow orders, and have neither morals nor discrimination, so there is no way to stop them wasting our time without reference to their reliability. It’s just as easy for it to repeat lies as to tell the truth. Endlessly, as it enables the endless expansion of arguments already available here.
Ron R., I find you trustworthy, but if you must play with your toys, remember the playpen is rather full of them already. The new computing skills are useful for many things, but repetitive arguments are not one of them.
Nigelj says
Something useful from The Conversation: “How the polar vortex and warm ocean intensified a major US winter storm. Published: January 25, 2026 4.40am NZDT Updated: January 27, 2026 2.03am NZDT.” Susan Anderson may have already posted this so apologies in advance for duplication. We talk about warming rates and their many clear detrimental impacts but I have a suspicion its the slightly less direct or obvious things like the shifting polar vortex that might be amongst the most concerning climate change problems or at least right up there.
https://theconversation.com/how-the-polar-vortex-and-warm-ocean-intensified-a-major-us-winter-storm-274243
MA Rodger says
January is over and the daily ERA5 re-analysis SAT at ClimatePulse is showing a global anomaly for January of +0.51ºC, a little up on December’s +0.48ºC. It’s the 5th warmest January on record although the four warmer Jans comprise the two “bananas!!” years and two El Niño years.
2025 … … +0.79ºC
2024 … … +0.70ºC
2020 … … +0.58ºC
2016 … … +0.55ºC
2025 … … +0.51ºC
2017 … … +0.40ºC
2007 … … +0.36ºC
2019 … … +0.28ºC
2022 … … +0.28ºC
2023 … … +0.25ºC
If the passage of time is considered and adjustment made for an AGW trend of +0.3ºC (as per OLS 2010-22), Jan 2026 drops to 9th below 2010, 2017, 2013 & 2015 (although 2010 was another El Niño year).
Jan 2025 is the 5th post-“bananas!!” monthly anomaly sitting below that 2010-2022 trend line of +0.3ºC/decade (the previous four Jun, Jul, Aug & Dec last year).
The multi-month trends are still impacted by the higher anomalies of Sep, Oct & Nov last year, the first two of these mainly due to an unexpectedly warm Antarctica with the usual warm autumn in the northern hemisphere was rather muted and only really impacted the Nov anomaly.
The rolling 12-month average continues its post “bananas!!” decline. Using the 1850-1900 anomaly base (thus a pre-industrial anomaly base) the ERA5 12-month rolling average has dropped to +1.45ºC, presently dropping at about 0.02ºC/month. This decline is something Hansen et al wrote about back last December (here) saying an “assumption of at least a moderate El Nino beginning in 2026 leads us to the projection in Fig. 5, with global temperature reaching a minimum at or above +1.4°C within several months and then rising to a record global temperature of about +1.7°C” This “minimum” had been effectively proposed back in March 2024 when Hansen et al “expect(ed) the average of the El Nino maximum and the La Nina minimum of global temperatures to be ~1.5°C” and anticipated a yet-to-arrive “maximum” in 2024 “may still approach ~1.6°C” even though the 2023 El Niño was “half-baked.” That “maximum” came in at +1.596°C (Sept23-Aug24), this using the GISTEMP record with a 1880-1920 anomaly base à la Hansen et al. And to get ultra-nerdy, ERA5 SAT with a 1850-1900 anomaly base is running +0.008ºC warmer than 1880-1920 GISTEMP.
The ongoing development of the various global temperature is still being plotted-out at The Banana!! Watch.
The daily 60N-60S SST numbers from ERA5 have been showing a bit of a warm bounce since the start of the year (this measure being a less wobbly indicator of where global temperature is heading).