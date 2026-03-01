This month’s open thread for climate related topics.
9 Responses to "Unforced Variations: Mar 2026"
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
There is a belief that LLMs are susceptible to being overly acquiescent in terms of following a chain of logical reasoning. Since this forum is full of people with knowledge of geophysics, has anyone seen a case of a user being able to convince an LLM that the Earth is flat? Or that fossil fuels are infinite?
When I prompted DeepSeek with this it said: “that even advanced systems struggle to distinguish between verifiable facts and human beliefs”
But then I prompted why software code generation works so well and rarely falls into the human belief trap. It responded with “LLMs succeed at code generation precisely because the training data was filtered by reality (working code gets used and shared; broken code gets abandoned).”
So the state of practice is that flat-earthers can screw up brief systems, yet they can’t screw up code generation technology, because they don’t have the resources.
DeepSeek agreed and offered to consider the difference between:
· Climate change denial: Thousands of blogs, forum posts, YouTube videos → LLMs sometimes hedge or present “both sides”
· Broken npm packages in software repositories: A few malicious packages get caught quickly; scale is impossible without resources
Which implies that contrarians can still manipulate arguments via LLM outputs. Faced with this, you still have to argue by citing sources, referring to scientific method, explain contradictions, etc. Which is all what we have been doing in the first place. Belief systems do not have an objective compiler like software does — the compiler is always human.
zebra says
Paul, very interesting. But the assumption is that there are people who will be convinced one way or the other by
“citing sources, referring to scientific method, explain contradictions,”.
The problem is that these are *forms* which can be presented with embedded falsehoods.
In the end, “a man hears what he wants to hear and disregards the rest” is, unfortunately, quite correct.
I could say that “I don’t get” why educated people don’t get this… but the answer is obvious: It’s really fricken’ scary.
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
What’s scary is also the stuff that LLMs do very well situated in between software and reasoning, which is mathematical proofs. Currently, there is some question whether they can do something from scratch versus reconstructing known human-derived proofs. Here’s an initiative called First Proof
https://nationaltoday.com/us/ct/new-haven/news/2026/02/09/mathematicians-challenge-ai-to-prove-unsolved-problems/
set up to test the abilities of artificial intelligence systems in solving unsolved math problems. As an example, you will find on social media results of proving any of the numerous Erdos problems:
– https://www.erdosproblems.com/forum/thread/blog:2
What I am more interested in is exploring how LLMs can fill in gaps in our understanding in conventional physics. They excel at cross-pollinating mathematical treatments from disparate disciplines, by basically pattern matching the building block elements of related physical laws. I published an alternate treatment for explaining the geophysics behind the Chandler wobble in 2019. I wanted to see if an LLM could duplicate the reasoning with minimal prompting, but it appears to loop back and reference my work now.
Back in 2023, ChatGPT produced this:
https://geoenergymath.com/2023/03/26/does-gpt-understand-geophysics/
Now, Perplexity produces this:
https://geoenergymath.com/2026/03/01/the-perplexing-chandler-wobble/
So if you can get it to solve a related problem, it may just make an interesting discovery
Susan Anderson says
Z: Exactly. I’m just beginning to read this, What Is Claude? Anthropic Doesn’t Know, Either
Researchers at the company are trying to understand their A.I. system’s mind—examining its neurons, running it through psychology experiments, and putting it on the therapy couch. – https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2026/02/16/what-is-claude-anthropic-doesnt-know-either & https://archive.ph/VKvq7
“A large language model is nothing more than a monumental pile of small numbers. It converts words into numbers, runs those numbers through a numerical pinball game, and turns the resulting numbers back into words. …. “For hurricanes or pandemics, this is as rigorous as science gets; for sequences of words, everyone seems to lose their mind.””
It’s not human. Get that firmly into your head. It’s mechanical. It requires power: in aggregate, vast amounts of power. We have a problem with that. In addition, it is owned by people who have vested interests in helping themselves.
No matter how engaging or entrancing it is, like bombs, it addicts and indulges without concern for the mental deficits it so easily fills.
Radge Havers says
z,
I haven’t been following the AI discussion. I’ll just say that I’m not inclined to trust anything that unsupervised tech bros cough up and especially not how they unleash it on the world.
And perhaps also that folks who have dedicated their life to science, and who have ascended to relatively rarified heights, may assume that what they take for granted automagically transfers directly to the population as a whole outside their milieu.
So IMO, since good science applies to everything in so far as it is, as Ray says, a toolbox that helps you keep from fooling yourself, I think then that in regards to education, that it should be more intensively inculcated into students beginning at an early age going through a lifetime.
In no particular order:
— especially the values and characteristics that make a good scientist and why that’s good
— how science works, (meta-literacy)
— and some actual science that doesn’t just teach facts but provides the experience of actively using knowledge to explore the world creatively
Piotr says
Zebra: “ the assumption is that there are people who will be convinced one way or the other by
“citing sources, referring to scientific method, explain contradictions,”. The problem is that these are *forms* which can be presented with embedded falsehoods.”
False equivalency and all-or-nothing fallacy. While neither is perfect, the capacity for falsehood promotion is much less in the peer-reviewed papers than in the black-box LLI, trained on unknown sources and and using unknown verification procedures.
That the peer-review papers are not ideal, does not make them worthless, nor vehicles for only confirming our biases, as your pop post-modernism suggests. And unlike you, I read
“ A man hears what he wants to hear and disregards the rest ”
as a warning of what to guard myself against, not as inescapable condemnation of human nature.
And if really believe the latter – why are you still here? I am here to learn, to test my ideas and perhaps convince others to their merit. But if we can’t trust anything and we can’t convince anybody, because “a man hears what he wants to hear“. then what’s the point of this forum, other than showing off, feeling superior to those who “don’t get this”. E.g.:
zebra I could say that “I don’t get” why educated people don’t get this… but the answer is obvious: It’s really fricken’ scary. ????
Could you be more pretentious (“I could say that “I don’t get”, but I won’t”)? Your trivial conclusion is based on you … not getting that your opinion on the futility of scientific communication is only your opinion, and not an undisputed “really fricken’ scary” fact? So no need to get “fricken’ scared” yet.
Then again – you didn’t apply it yourself, did you? ;-)
Susan Anderson says
We had some climate science/global warming denial from Bill Bradley here not long ago. His corporate wealth is one of the top offenders in taking us all to perdition: 6 Billionaire Fortunes Bankrolling Project 2025. More than $120 million from a few ultra-wealthy families has powered the Heritage Foundation and other groups that created the plan to remake American government. – https://www.desmog.com/2024/08/14/project-2025-billionaire-donor-heritage-foundation-donald-trump-jd-vance-charles-koch-peter-coors/
“The Bradley Family …. a conservative powerhouse, steering donations to a network of activist organizations like The Heritage Foundation, the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, and the Heartland Institute …. The current chairman is James Arthur “Art” Pope, CEO of the North Carolina grocery chain Variety Wholesalers, a longtime Koch ally. | … donated over $50 million to 29 different Project 2025 advisors since 2020. That’s not including an additional $56 million to DonorsTrust, … the “dark money ATM” of the U.S. conservative movement.”
“Project 2025-linked donations include more than $7.7 million to Turning Point USA, a “powerful ally” of the Trump presidential campaign, which promotes conservative causes on university campuses and is funded in part by the fossil fuel industry. Its single largest donation was $27.1 million in 2022 to Project 2025 advisor Turning Point Legal, founded by former Trump advisor, and past president of a coal lobby group, Stephen Miller.”
Others on list: Coors, Koch, Uihlein, Scaife, and Barre Said [hadn’t heard of him! do look, might post that bit later if your appetite for horrors is not yet sated.
PS. Don’t bothsides this. We are not all equally powerful or determined to profit from doing harm.
Susan Anderson says
At risk of cluttering the place up, another excellence from DeSmog news:
Tory-Linked Climate Denial Group Seeks Funds in Trump’s America. Ex-MP Steve Baker [Brexit disaster exec] claims role in Conservative net zero backlash at New York event hosted by oil-funded American “friends”. – https://www.desmog.com/2026/02/24/tory-linked-climate-denial-group-seeks-funds-in-trumps-america/
“Net Zero Watch (NZW), which campaigns against net zero targets and renewable energy, put on an evening panel on “Net Zero and Freedom” in New York on Thursday (February 19), where speakers attacked the UK’s climate targets and praised President Donald Trump’s energy policies.
….
“Net Zero Watch is the campaign arm of the Global Warming Policy Foundation (GWPF), a London-based think tank founded by Tory peer Nigel Lawson, which has described CO2 emissions as a “benefit to the planet”, and campaigns for new fossil fuel extraction in the UK. ”
[note also, Sara Scaife Foundation and CO2 Coalition, more liars for hire]
Steven Emmerson says
A recent article in The Guardian references an article in “Nature Ecology & Evolution” about the decline in fish stocks due to chronic ocean heating:
The article links to the study.