Guest commentary from Nathan Lenssen (Colorado School of Mines)
A new analysis of historical temperatures suggests that things are getting warmer faster, but what does it mean for the future?
A study (Foster & Rahmstorf 2026) was published on Friday claiming evidence that “Global Warming Has Accelerated Significantly”. This study is an update by the authors of a similar study they published in 2011 where they found no statistical evidence for an acceleration in global warming. Both studies sought to determine if there is a detectable acceleration in warming, after statistically removing the effects of ENSO, volcanoes and changes in solar forcing from the observed global mean temperature (GMT) series (through to 2024).
As I’ll discuss further below, there was no detectable acceleration in the raw GMT series – this doesn’t mean there isn’t any, but that the noise (internal variability etc.) doesn’t allow us to see if there is clearly. Thus, the study has detected an acceleration in the rate of warming of inferred long-term trends – which we can pretty confidently attribute to anthropogenic effects. This study has understandably gotten substantial attention in the media. Here, I will outline what I think we have learned from this study, what this means for our understanding of the current state of the climate system, and what it means for projections of climate change (Hint: not much).
FR26 make three contributions in this recent work: (1) the production of an “adjusted” GMT series that removes statistically estimated impacts of a few short term changes in GMT, to hopefully leave just the warming associated with changes in anthropogenic forcings, (2) the detection of an acceleration in the rate of warming on this series using three different statistical methods, and (3) a forecast that 1.5ºC warming will be reached by ~2030. The methods used here are generally sound, particularly by engaging with the state of the art in changepoint detection methods as one of the methods for acceleration detection (Beaulieu et al. 2024). The figure below shows the three statistical methods for detecting changes in trend, all of which provide statistically significant evidence that the recent trend is faster than previous trends.
Given the assumptions made by the authors, this provides statistically robust evidence that acceleration has been detected. On first glance, this may be surprising or alarming as, to the zeroth order from our understanding of the Earth’s system’s response to CO2, we expect a roughly generally linear warming in GMT given the exponential rise in CO2 due to the log-scaling of GMT with CO2. Acceleration could be the result of the decrease of cooling anthropogenic forcings (as is hypothesized for some regional accelerations detected in Beaulieu et al. 2024) or substantial feedbacks/tipping points that are causing the Earth to warm faster than the simple CO2 forcing physics dictates. Note though that the climate models that are used to inform our future projections also expect an acceleration around now (of course, given the assumptions that went into them).
However, as the authors point out, their method of ‘removing’ ENSO could be improved (for instance, Compo and Sardeshmukh (2010)), and there is still some imprint of natural climate variability in their adjusted time series. Note that an estimate of the “true” natural variability of the climate system, and correspondingly the “true” forced response, is one of the white whale problems in climate science! FR26 does an credible, but necessarily imperfect, job of isolating the forced response, but don’t account for this uncertainty in their statistical tests.
While we can’t know the true internal variability perfectly, we have climate models which provide an estimate of this variability. The figure below shows that the CMIP6 models (screened for a likely Transient Climate Response (TCE)) have a spread that fully contains the observed climate signal. Notably, the ensemble mean of these models demonstrates a slightly greater than linear warming (minus the effects 1991 eruption of Mount Pinatubo).
We can look at this more closely. If we look at the trends in individual model simulations for the last 13 years (2013-2025) and the 13 years before that (2000-2012), on average, the models show a slight acceleration over the same period highlighted by FR26 (0.18ºC to 0.30ºC). However, while there is a difference in the mean of these distributions, they are not clearly separate. This shows that, at least in model land, the acceleration in trend (given the internal variability and model uncertainty) is going to be difficult to detect. Note that comparisons between the models and the real world are complicated by any divergences in the forcings in the scenarios (designed more than 15 years ago) and what actually happened (Hunga Tonga, the IMO regulations, Chinese aerosol decreases etc.).
So where does this leave us? There is no detectable acceleration in the raw observed GMT, but there is an acceleration in GMT when removing the linear effects of ENSO, volcanoes, and solar variability, and there is slight acceleration in GMT when estimated using a multi-model ensemble of climate models. John Kennedy recently discussed some of these results in the context of FR26, expanding to a wider discussion of estimates of warming rate. He hits the nail on the head by pointing out two key open questions: “If there is an acceleration, what is physically driving it?” and “What will happen to the warming rate in the future?” The question about mechanism is key to trustworthy predictions of the future rate, and this is not addressed in the new paper.
The prediction of 1.5ºC warming by ~2030 made in FR26 is made in this context by estimating the rate of warming in this adjusted GMT. While made in the imperfect context discussed here, this estimate is reasonable when compared to a more comprehensive attempt to estimate this date . However, as John states, we already know the planet was warming, we have some evidence for acceleration, but we need a better path forward to predict how GMT and subsequent regional climate will change under continued CO2 emission
References
- G. Foster, and S. Rahmstorf, "Global Warming Has Accelerated Significantly", Geophysical Research Letters, vol. 53, 2026. http://dx.doi.org/10.1029/2025GL118804
- G. Foster, and S. Rahmstorf, "Global temperature evolution 1979–2010", Environmental Research Letters, vol. 6, pp. 044022, 2011. http://dx.doi.org/10.1088/1748-9326/6/4/044022
- C. Beaulieu, C. Gallagher, R. Killick, R. Lund, and X. Shi, "A recent surge in global warming is not detectable yet", Communications Earth & Environment, vol. 5, 2024. http://dx.doi.org/10.1038/s43247-024-01711-1
31 Responses to "How robust is our accelerometer?"
LastManStanding says
Foster, aka Tamino, has a post about thier work here, the closing paragraph is included below
https://tamino.wordpress.com/2026/03/07/global-warming-has-accelerated/
>”Which estimate is best? I don’t know, but I do know that even 0.24 °C per decade will take us past 2 °C right around the year 2050. The whole point of the Paris agreement is: DON’T GO THERE. My advice: fasten your seat belt, things are going to get ugly”
Pete best says
I thought the whole thing was based around shipping emissions cutting sulphur from the fuel and this means less radiation being reflected back to space and less cloud being formed as one aspect of the increased warming.
Increased methane emissions too means more short term warming
Nigelj says
PB, regarding the acceleration in the underlying anthropogenic warming trend noted by F&R that seems to get going around 2010. I’m just a lay person, but one theory I’ve read is that the acceleration is caused mostly or even completely by a reduction in aerosols, caused in turn by a combination of reductions in land based industrial aerosols in China that started around 2010 , and the reduction in shipping aerosols you mentioned starting around 2002. We have cause and effect and what appears to be quite a reasonable correlation. However despite all this, there still seems a lot of uncertainty about the cause, which mystifies me. It would be great if the experts or anyone could explain why there’s still so much uncertainty despite the fact that the aerosol theory seems to fit.
Nigelj says
Correction. Caused by the reduction in shipping aerosols you mentioned starting around 2020.
Dominik Lenné says
I wonder why the radiative power imbalance detected by CERES is not mentioned. It fits well to FR26. Are CERES findings considered as too uncertain – yes or no? If yes, this should be explicitly stated. Then, the lower albedo values from CERES are being caused by less low level clouds and partly by less direct sulfur reflection, afaik. So to say “We don’t know the reason.” and leaving the question open as if there hasn’t been important research already is a bit strange.
Wolfgang says
I think you mean this paper: https://www.giss.nasa.gov/pubs/abs/ts01400p.html
It finds a decreased sunlight reflection of 0.37 W/m2 per decade.
The increase of the sunlight absorbed by the earth of 0.45 W/m2 is per decade. The study shows that the majority of warming is caused by increasing direct solar radiation, which in turn is caused by a decreasing cloud cover. If this study is correct, the remaining value for global warming due to greenhouse gases would be only 0.45 W/m² – 0.37 W/m² = 0.08 W/m².
Have I interpreted this correctly?
Ray Ladbury says
No. You do not. Read
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2022/09/a-ceres-of-fortunate-events/
Ray Ladbury says
Hi Nathan,
In your Fig. 3, the skews for the earlier and later periods differ substantially–with the 2000-2012 skew being leftward and that from 2013-2024 being more pronounced and rightward. Can you estimate how much of the difference derives from the different skewing, and if you remove this, is the change still significant?
tamino says
A minor correction. We didn’t actually predict that we’ll cross 1.5°C by 2030, we stated that IF we continue at the same pace as the last decade THEN we’ll cross 1.5°C by 2030. Whether or not we do so, depends crucially on why the last decade warmed so fast (we make no attempt to identify that) and whether or not we can cut CO2 emissions “significantly” in the next few years (I’m skeptical).
The press has emphasized “cross 1.5°C by 2030,” but I think what they should emphasize is faster warming, and that almost everybody expected faster warming, even before we published our paper. Some say it’s only 0.24°C per decade, some say 0.27, others estimate 0.30, but nobody I know still believes in the “slightly below 0.2°C per decade” that it was for nearly 40 years. More worrisome is the fact that even at low estimates (like 0.24°C) we’ll cross 2°C right around the year 2050.
Grant Foster (a.k.a. Tamino)
Thomas W Fuller says
Thank you for including the assumptions and caveats relevant to this study. Those caveats and assumptions will be used against this report by your political opponents. However, it was the right thing to do. Congratulations and thank you for the hard work involved in this.
Atomsk’s Sanakan says
Thomas Fuller says: “As I’m 66, I don’t know how long I would be able to sustain it, but I would be willing to wager that GAT doesn’t rise to .2C in any decade in my lifetime.”
“[Response: You don’t need to wait! GISTEMP trend from 2001 to 2020 is 0.23ºC/dec. Difference btw 2011-2020 and 2001-2010 is 0.21ºC, difference btw, 1991-2000 and the following decade is 0.24ºC etc. etc. In HadCRUT5 the last 20 year trend is exactly 0.2ºC/dec. I could go on, but you’d do well to the math before you wagered any actual money. – gavin]”
Karsten V. Johansen says
While some scientists are discussing the statistical details and finesses of this, the political juggernaut of fossil fuel addicted and sectarian-calvinist-zionist doomsday-christian/satanistic belief/dogma-driven US oligarchy has left the harbour and in it’s own kind of hitlerian runaway hubris started the third world war (the second fascist initiated, if one really can detect any significant and stable downturn in the relentless and totalitarian continuous warring since august 1945, which is at least highly debatable. It’s also plausible, as the world affairs have developed since 1914, that what we are seeing in fact is the same thing going on with the global population of homo sapiens, as with other local/regional animal populations when they cross the carrying capacity of their ecosystem niche and collapse. In fact many things point towards the conclusion that what we call capitalism is simply the collapse of mankind, mainly because it fell into a fatal ecological trap by expanding it’s consumption beyond sustainable limits by becoming addicted to “burning buried sunshine” (J. S. Dukes 2003) and other overuses of resources and thereby manipulating the global ecosystem over the edge to a degenerative collapse causing the sixth global extinction catastrophe for life on earth).
One result of this is for certain, that the Trump mafia regime has begun the systematical liquidation of science in favour of totalitarian, pseudoscientific myth-making, fascist style like the one known under Hitler as “german physics” (denial of Einstein’s theory of relativity by racist/anti-semitic “arguments” etc.) and under Stalin as lysenkoism (Stalin “confirmed” Trofim Lysenko’s denial of the darwinian theory by stalinist dogma, coupled to dogmatic conflicts in the ruling party around the development of agricultural production). This trend towards civilizational and cultural collapse was long in the making in the US, especially since Reagan came to power via the Iran-Contras trick/coup in kahoots with the Khomeiny regime 1979. No other country in the world today (maybe to a degree except some islamist countries?) fx. harbours a lot of anti-darwinian (and thus anti-geologic!) pseudo-scientific museums of biblical-dogmatic “natural history”. Of course this represents a long running and widespread anti-scientific and totalitarian tendency in the US. And if you don’t recognize scientific geological history/paleontology, it’s no wonder that you also don’t accept climate history and science. With Trump and pseudo-scientific nonsense as it is spread by the oligarchs Peter Thiel and Elon Musk in power, this has by now reached a highly critical stage.
The wise answer to this from the mainstream US science community, cannot be what the exiled historian Timothy Snyder precisely calls “to obey in advance”. But that is unfortunately exactly what the remaining feeble and opportunist Washington ruling leadership of the Democratic party around Kamala Harris and the Clintons, Hakim Jeffries etc. is doing: in fact they do obey Trump in advance, as does also the mainstream european NATO leadership. These “liberals” again and again believe that they can “talk it over” with Trump, even as the evidence for this being pure illusionism is by now long ago mounting sky-high. The result of this chamberlainian “strategy” is that the remaining pockets of democratic and scientific resistance to totalitarian oligarchy are being dismantled, faster and faster.
To conclude: I can’t avoid noticing, that the discussions going on here on Realclimate are being more and more narrowly focused on what to me seem like a kind of statistical escapism into petitesses from the bitter reality of the oligarchic-totalitarian crushing offensive which is by now succeding in rapidly destroying any vague remaining elements (there aren’t many) of climate policies around the world. To me this is just fiddling while Rome burns to the ground. It’s a blind alley for the attempts to stop the fossil fuel industry from destroying our common future. It’s simply irrelevant to the future of mankind, because *we will never be able to say exactly when the world crossed the fatal climatic (and ecosystemic!) tipping points to catastrophic collapse, before it’s far too late.
The attempt to avoid passing these tipping points by defining some “degree goals” has been a total political failure. It hasn’t achieved anything but Trump etc., because it’s far too abstract for most citizens to grasp. *Among the climate aware public it has mainly functioned as a distraction from the important issue: that we need to cut the use of fossil fuels as fast as possible*, and that *far more important than any degree measure of the pace of global heating is what the effects of a given amount of heating in fact are for nature and society: in wildfires, droughts, flooding, landslides, hurricanes, agricultural losses, epidemics etc.* That failed policy has alienated the main public from the important societal issues concerning global heating and energy use.
This statistical discussion has been and is now more than ever simply clouding that fatal political fact. namely that focussing on these degree goals creates the illusion that “there is still time to act”, as every UN leader has now been mechanically repeating for over forty years, of course without achieving anything but delivering eternal excuses for the politicians to continue with business as extremely usual, pleading that “at least we are doing something, and more than others” – which has always been a lie, a greenwashing of the in fact just stupid and denialist, opportunistic reality of mainstream – even socalled “green” – politics. Now we have just oligarchic-imperialist war, renewed armaments race just creating even more and deeper fossil fuel dependency, even more and faster environmental degradation etc. – which is of course exactly the central goal of the Trump, Putin, mideastern etc. fascist/totalitarian oligarchies, because they thrive on this deadly societal downward spiral into the abyss.
Time to wake up now. https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.1810141115 . https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2026/feb/16/europe-climate-advisory-board-3c-global-heating – as if that was possible without societal collapse… but they simply don’t care – adapting to any heating was always the just slightly hidden goal behind fossil capitalist policy, because for the owners it’t only their profits that count. That we do know since Hitler and the activities in Auschwitz of IG Farben etc., since the Vietnam war, since the Gulf wars and other oil wars, the wars of Putin (now new ones!), the chinese attempts to conquer oil reserves in the South China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, the oil wars in Sudan, Nigeria etc. etc.
The common men have no choice. Their only chance is to fight oligarchy and fascism. In this existential fight for the survival of mankind, scientists have to choose which side they are on. If they don’t, merciless historical forces will do it for them anyway. As Timothy Snyder puts it: “Never obey in advance” is your only choice if you support freedom and not slavery.
https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1029/2021RG000757
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=-zvAIuYOzU8
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=tVFSJINGueM
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=e2paRMQ1k6k
Pete Best says
Time for who to wake up exactly – the political class who pander to voters who dont appear to be interested much.
Ron R. says
You make some good points (in a looong screed). Really if the constitution of the US was working the way it was meant to the US wound have overthrown this ******* stupid dictator a long time ago. Instead it seems the “Right” foresaw that and figured sections of the lower class had to be softened up and dumbed down over the decades first. So now if the US tried to get rid of this Russia loving creep they risk civil war. Madman Putin is running the world.
Whoever among the gnostic foresaw this? Is there a, as you imply because we overshot our natural carrying capacity, a self-destructive species-limiting gene involved? Hmm…
So what’s the solution as far as the democratic world is concerned? They are trying the “wait him out” (hopeful) solution, praying that he won’t do too much damage before his time runs out. If they were asleep before I doubt they are now. Putin and T knowing this and knowing this is his last term are pulling out all the stops. Fascism’s last stand.
Don’t give up on the good people of the US. They are still “a light on the hill”.
—-
To be fair, there are a few good things that clownish or just cunning/evil T has done (likely for appearances sake to get more votes). Things that the ultra liberal and ultra compromising left didn’t try because they figured it might tick someone off. An obvious one is removal of artificial colors from foods, something the gutless left should have done a long time ago.
/this off topic discussion
Toby Thaler says
“if the constitution of the US was working the way it was meant to …”
This is not accurate. The undemocratic set up of the Senate and Electoral College were explicitly used to /iprevent/i real democratic governance. The seeds of the industrial/urban/liberal North and the slave based agricultural South Civil War were planted in 1787-9. We Americans are still trying to finish that war and might fall apart in the process.
Attacking the “gutless left” is worse than futile. That your sneering of the “ultra liberal’ etc so plays into the fascists’ narrative.
Ron R. says
Toby Thaler, The seeds of the industrial/urban/liberal North and the slave based agricultural South Civil War were planted in 1787-9. We Americans are still trying to finish that war and might fall apart in the process.”
I was thinking that the south just didn’t like how the civil war ended. But I guess you’re right that we can go back further. Slavery has an old pedigree. Actually, we can probably keep tracing it back to the beginning of recorded history for that matter.Actually we can even go back 300,000 years to the beginning of Homo sapiens. ACTUALLY …
“Attacking the “gutless left” is worse than futile. That your sneering of the “ultra liberal’ etc so plays into the fascists’ narrative.”
Okay.
Kevin McKinney says
I can’t agree, Karsten. The very same Hakeem Jeffries whom you castigate for “agreeing in advance” is currently (together with Senate leader Chuck Shumer) maintaining a partial shutdown of the government which we now know will reach at least 24 days. It’s forcing the Maladminstration into ever more desperate attempts to pass legislation to rig the midterm elections. Far from “talking it over” with Trump, they are engaged in an existential struggle.
I’m not saying that the Democratic leadership is above or beyond criticism; indeed, there is a widespread desire among Democratic and even independent voters for a more aggressive response to the outrages we are constantly seeing perpetrated. But the essential problem is that their power is limited: the voters most unwisely gave decisive control to the wreckers in 2024, and this is augmented by the disregard for legal, social, customary and moral norms on the part of the White House.
This could change dramatically this fall, if the midterms are run fairly and freely. That is what the struggle now is about: Trump is trying everything to pass the SAVE Act, which would, he hopes, sufficiently suppress the Democratic vote as to allow him to retain a friendly Congress. If he loses the Congress, his ability to do what he has been doing will be significantly impaired–I’m hoping that “hamstrung” will turn out to be an appropriate word.
Pete Best says
Let us see if Stefan and Tamino have reached 95% in their latest work and now actuaries and the University of Exeter back it up.
https://actuaries.org.uk/media/isvotyer/parasol-lost.pdf
From this video:
https://youtu.be/e2paRMQ1k6k?si=BpH1y9GHfmRGiaHp
Jess H. Brewer says
I’m on your side, but after a career spent trying to dissuade my colleagues from forcing data to fit their favorite model, when I look at your fits I am reminded that Paul Simon got it right: “A man sees what he wants to see…”
Jean-Pierre Demol says
This is a bit misleading: while this study uses observational data, it modifies these observations through statistical filtering. Therefore, it is not a direct result of the observations, but rather a statistically reconstructed signal. Its robustness depends entirely on the validity of the corrections applied. This is not direct empirical evidence of climate acceleration; it is, once again, a statistical hypothesis obtained after removing MODELED natural phenomena !
Recently, Zeke Hausfather, PhD in climatology and researcher at the Breakthrough Institute, also expressed reservations regarding the study’s conclusions…
Ray Ladbury says
Jean-Pierre,
Actually, the process of drawing insight from raw data through the application of models has a name: science. And it is not as if this is the first time the model applied here has been used. It’s strengths and weaknesses are well known. The main weaknesses have to do with the model used for ENSO resulting in larger residuals than for the other forcings. The main strength: simplicity. The model makes clear that without the noise generated by a few salient forcings, the trends become clear and undeniable–undeniable unless you are willing to posit that the dozens of other small forcings are conspiring to generate the trend. I don’t think that even you would be that brazen.
And Hausfather agrees with the basic conclusion of the paper–that warming over the last decade has accelerated. He even agrees–within about 15%–on the magnitude of the acceleration. I doubt Foster and Rahmstorf would quibble with that level of agreement.
The model used here is an excellent tool when one wants to cut through the noise and glimpse the underlying trend–not necessarily the magnitude, but certainly what the data are telling us is important.
Jean-Pierre Demol says
Ray,
No one disputes that statistical tools can help interpret data. The issue is not the use of models per se, but the epistemological status of the result.
Once the observational record has been adjusted by subtracting modeled contributions (ENSO, volcanic aerosols, solar variability), the resulting curve is no longer a direct observation but a model-dependent statistical reconstruction. Its robustness therefore depends strongly on the assumptions of the regression model (linearity, independence of forcings, stationarity of coefficients).
As you point out yourself, the ENSO component leaves relatively large residuals. Since ENSO represents the dominant source of interannual variability in global temperature, this limitation is not trivial.
More importantly, the claimed acceleration relies on roughly a decade of data. In climate statistics this is a very short window, and short-term slopes can easily emerge from internal ocean variability.
This does not mean the method is useless; it simply means the result should be interpreted cautiously. At present it is more accurate to describe this as a statistical indication of possible acceleration, rather than direct empirical evidence of a robust change in the warming rate.
Ray Ladbury says
Please! You can’t even get a global temperature without a model. And since we are looking at trends, we are inherently in the realm of statistical models. Raw data simply cannot be interpreted without the aid of models. Raw data by itself means nothing.
The model in question has a track record of well over a decade of elucidating important trends in the global temperature data. That it does so by looking at only 3 primary sources of noise provides strong evidence that these sources are dominant in the overall noise. The very reason why global temperature series require long datasets to draw conclusions with high confidence is because of such noise. This paper shows that by removing known sources of noise allows one to reach a much higher level of confidence with a shorter dataset. As we have pissed away 40 years by denying the undeniable, added certainty in shorter time is undeniably a good thing.
Susan Anderson says
Thanks for the useful article, and thanks also to those who posted further information.
I will again remind people that no matter how well intended or accurate your posts are, if they are overlong they undermine your point. We all know what an appalling mess we have with a dishonest bullying lying predator and his exploitative buddies in charge. We all know that knowledge, wisdom, and civilization are under attack.
It is particularly unhelpful if you use a chatbot to expand your otherwise useful information. I know it feels ‘right’, but resisting an increasingly addictive process and posting the extended results here might help. If you are mature and know what you’re doing, it does a good job, but taking all things into consideration it has considerable downsides.
Dan Hughes says
Do the perpendicular (much more than tangental) despicable vulgar screeds by Karsten V. Johansen and Ron R. belong on an information site that’s theoretically devoted to Climate Science? Or any science, or any site devoted to rational discussions of any matters.
RealClimate is rapidly heading toward ‘all ad hominem all the time.’
Susan Anderson says
DH: I recommend that you model “science, or … rational discussions of any matters” rather than escalating “vulgar” “ad hominem attacks.”
Ken Fabian says
And there is all the fossil fuel sulfate aerosols to be accounted for – a cooling effect that is transient, that does not actually reduce the strength of enhanced greenhouse effect in any way, just gives the appearance of ‘countering’ warming so as long as the rates of adding it don’t decline. I’ve seen estimates ranging between 0.2C to above 1C, which means we are very probably beyond the possibility of any peak less than 1.5C right now and possibly already locked in to more than 2C. It is a big uncertainty that nonetheless, by not counting it, persistently make the evolution of global warming look slower and less than it actually is.
Data says
Historical temperatures show undeniably that things are getting warmer faster, Temperature growth rates are accelerating. And we know why despite the institutional gatekeepers silence and denials we don’t know why.
2015–2025 Decadal GMST Anomaly ~1.30°C (1.25–1.35°C) (rate ~0.25–0.40°C/dec)
Current ‘2023-2025’ GMST Anomaly ~1.50°C (1.45–1.55°C) (rate ~0.35-0.45°C/dec)
By 2050 Decadal GMST Anomaly ~2.35°C (2.20–2.50°C) (rate ~0.35–0.45°C/dec)
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2026/02/unforced-variations-feb-2026/#comment-845058
Ken Towe says
With respect to the ENSO… if one plots the monthly NINO 3.4 index against monthly Mauna Loa CO2 there is no correlation. One can see this by simply looking at a long term plot where the negative La Niña is balanced by the positive El Niño with the neutral condition in between.
Kevin McKinney says
I don’t believe anyone expects that there should be a correlation between NINO 3.4 and monthly CO2 measurements at Mauna Loa. FWIW, I certainly wouldn’t.
The point here is that La Ninas lower GMST and El Ninos raise it, thereby obfuscating the longer-term trend. (A fact exploited ad nauseum by denialati, by the way.)
Edward Burke says
Less a comment than a set of queries:
FR26 makes the case for a recent (since 2013) acceleration in the rise of GMT. I wonder how valuable or prudent it is to defer (even for public consumption) to the GMT metric, when presumably substantive (if not significant) variability in temperatures can be measured from hemisphere to hemisphere (north to south and east to west), since prevailing conditions and even forcing dynamics vary from hemisphere to hemisphere.
Surely, someone is capturing the specific data for each hemisphere, and ,granted, GMT metrics are intended to even these out: but in terms of thermal dynamic realities, could not some relevant data be missing altogether in calculating GMT measures?
I wonder, therefore, whether relevant state-of-the-art climate modeling could attain even slightly more specific results by incorporating something along the lines of a “chirality factor” that would address the asymmetries that are features of the global climate. –or are the asymmetries already being addressed to climatologists’ satisfaction?