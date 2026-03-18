The mystery of why the last million or so years of glacial variability are so different to what came before just got more mysterious…
It’s easy to understand why the ice ages have such a hold on our imaginations. Putting aside the cavemen, woolly mammoths, and sabre-toothed tigers of popular culture, the scientific questions around the pacing of the glacial cycles, their magnitude, variability, and impacts are truly profound.
Despite huge strides in understanding the ice ages – from the ground-breaking work of Hayes, Imbrie and Shackleton (1974) that demonstrated the skill of the Milankovitch model in the 1970s, the paradigm-busting results from the Greenland Ice Cores in the 1990s, the discovery of the Heinrich events, etc., there remain plenty of real and abiding mysteries including:
- Why are the 100kyr cycles so strong?
- What are the details of the carbon feedbacks on glacial-interglacial cycles?
- What triggered the ice ages in the first place? (i.e. why did the impact of Milankovitch cycles get much larger over the last 2.5 million years?)
- Why didn’t humans develop agriculture in the last interglacial?
- What triggers the Dansgaard-Oeschgar oscillations?
- and… what caused the change from lower magnitude 40kyr cycles to 100kyr cycles across the Mid-Pleistocene Transition (MPT)?
We have good evidence from the deep Antarctic ice cores of the coupling between CO2 and temperature over the last 800kyrs and from ocean sediment proxies, we have reasonable estimates of the coupling between CO2 and temperature over the long cooling during the Cenozoic (the last 65 million years). But, until now, we haven’t been able to really examine that intervening period – the early Pleistocene.
Theories, of course, abound. The obvious one is that the long term declines in CO2 crossed a threshold that allowed for larger ice volumes that had more resonance with the 100kyr cycles. Another is that the early ice advances (which were more spread out but less voluminous) scraped all the soils off the rocks and that subsequent ice sheets were less mobile. I think most folks expected the data (when it arrived) to basically confirm what people expected.
But sometimes the observations don’t confirm your preconceived notions. The nice thing about science is that scientists (ideally) tend to get excited at this point (instead of, say, trying to deny the new information). So what has just happened?
Two new papers, Marks-Peterson et al. (2025) (direct link) and Shackleton et al. (2025) (direct link) in Nature this week report on analyses of very old Antarctic ice. These samples come from the “blue ice” in the Allan Hills in Antarctica where multi-million year old ice surfaces after having been deposited and transported over large distances. This is quite distinct from deep drilling in places where you hope the ice has not moved much, and while it doesn’t have the nice stratigraphy of the cores, you can sample snapshots of the atmosphere over a much longer time – in this case, almost 3 million years – albeit with coarser dating.
There are two main measurements presented. The first are the GHG concentrations in the air bubbles trapped in the ice (Fig. 1), and the second is a record of mean ocean temperature inferred from the ratio of noble gases in the air bubbles (Fig. 2).
The first and most dramatic (or rather, non-dramatic) result, is that CO2 levels appear to have barely changed (on average) over this key period – dropping only 20-30ppm over the onset period. That isn’t nothing, but it’s only about 0.45-0.7 W/m2 in forcing, and would lead to around 1ºC in global surface cooling. The CH4 levels might have been expected to fall too, but they seem to be static. [Note that this method is not sampling the glacial/interglacial variations which are apparent in the more recent records]. The second, and somewhat confounding, result is that the global ocean seems to have cooled by about 2ºC over the same time period (with the global surface temperature change would have been larger).
So we have a conundrum. The onset of NH glaciation did happen as the planet cooled (as might be expected), but the first guess for what caused that cooling (long term trends in CO2 and/or CH4) does not appear to work.
How might this be resolved?
There are always multiple potential ways out of a conundrum: subsequent analyses might find an issue with the observations, there might be a hyper-sensitivity to the small CO2 changes at this time (but why?), there might be something else driving the change (volcanism? dust aerosols?), or… what? None of these possibilities are obvious winners, and of course, they are not mutually exclusive. Eric Wolff (direct link) in his commentary seems to think that the ocean is doing the driving, but I think that might be backwards.
The funny thing is that paleo-climatologists have been wanting these old ice analyses for a long time – with the anticipation that they would help answer these questions. But they seem to be posing many more questions than they have answered.
Broader issues
One thing this shows is that scientists can’t be complacent. As we’ve seen with surprising climate events even over the last few years (2023, Antarctic sea ice, the increases in the Earth’s Energy Imbalance), the more you look at the planet (or even the universe) the more surprising things you find. Science is an active search for deeper understanding – and we are not done yet.
Final thought
At face value, these results seem to suggest that CO2 declines were not the dominant/only cause of the cooling at the onset of the ice ages, despite expectations. Some of the usual suspects are certainly going to claim (fallaciously) that this means that CO2 can’t be the cause of anything. This is obviously a stupid argument so feel free to judge anyone that makes it.
Nonetheless,…
There are more things in heaven and earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy.
References
- J.D. Hays, J. Imbrie, and N.J. Shackleton, "Variations in the Earth's Orbit: Pacemaker of the Ice Ages", Science, vol. 194, pp. 1121-1132, 1976. http://dx.doi.org/10.1126/science.194.4270.1121
- H. Heinrich, "Origin and Consequences of Cyclic Ice Rafting in the Northeast Atlantic Ocean During the Past 130,000 Years", Quaternary Research, vol. 29, pp. 142-152, 1988. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/0033-5894(88)90057-9
- J. Marks-Peterson, S. Shackleton, J. Higgins, J. Severinghaus, Y. Yan, C. Buizert, M. Kalk, R. Beaudette, V. Hishamunda, D. Eves, A. Carter, A. Kurbatov, J. Epifanio, J. Morgan, I. Nesbitt, M. Bender, and E. Brook, "Broadly stable atmospheric CO2 and CH4 levels over the past 3 million years", Nature, vol. 651, pp. 647-652, 2026. http://dx.doi.org/10.1038/s41586-025-10032-y
- S. Shackleton, V. Hishamunda, Y. Yan, A. Carter, J. Morgan, J. Severinghaus, S. Aarons, J. Marks-Peterson, J. Epifanio, C. Buizert, E. Brook, A.V. Kurbatov, M.L. Bender, and J. Higgins, "Global ocean heat content over the past 3 million years", Nature, vol. 651, pp. 653-657, 2026. http://dx.doi.org/10.1038/s41586-026-10116-3
- E.W. Wolff, "Climate snapshots trapped in ancient ice tell a surprising story", Nature, vol. 651, pp. 592-593, 2026. http://dx.doi.org/10.1038/d41586-026-00636-3
16 Responses to "The Puzzling Pleistocene"
Joseph O'Sullivan says
Thanks for this, I am in the Pleistocene is fascinating because of the cavemen, woolly mammoths and sabertooth tigers camp, but those drew me to the climate science explores that world.
“But sometimes the observations don’t confirm your preconceived notions. The nice thing about science is that scientists (ideally) tend to get excited at this point”
That reminds me in general that climate science unknowns and the twists are fascinating, but also scary because we can’t tell what is going to happen. In particular I went the the monthly SciCafe talks at the American Museum of Natural History this March, and the presenter was Christopher Piecuch from Woods Hole. He discussed how he thought he made a major advance in AMOC research, but when other factors were included in the analysis it was not useful information. In front of a crowd and under the life-sized blue whale model, he sheepishly admitted to having to ask for the paper to be retracted.
Anyone in the NYC area, I recommend the AMNH’s SciCafe science talks. They are interesting and they serve cocktails invented to match the topic of the talk.
Morgan Wright says
Obviously, due to low CO2 levels.
Duh.
Ron R. says
I wonder if geomagnetic polarity reversals might correspond to lower temperatures, or is this a dumb question?
https://website.whoi.edu/deeptow/wp-content/uploads/sites/66/2023/08/h68.jpg
[Response: People have looked into it and not found anything dramatic in the climate record that lines up with them, but there is one new thing that I should have mentioned as a possibility – e.g https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-026-36926-z?fromPaywallRec=false Opher et al (2026) and https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/2024GL110174 Miller et al. (2024)<… – gavin]
Ron R. says
Gavin, makes sense. Too few and not aligned reversals. Ok. But that cloud thing seems kind of questionable too. I mean wouldn’t they have to be pretty regular (though they’re not precise)? And fewer than previous but more intense? Hmm.
Anyway, I’ve found that the way I sometimes solve problems is through the process of elimination. Instead of trying to find the positive answer I eliminate the negatives. Saying what it’s not. I’m not saying anything you don’t already know though. Just putting that out.
Ron R. says
Thinking about it a bit more and exposing more of my WAG ignorance. I’m wondering If an orbiting interstellar cloud of substance or a big enough comet or even a solid body came along every hundred thousand years at some angle to the ecliptic if it could temporarily throw off earths orbit or axial tilt just enough to cause the glaciation? I’d think since the last glaciation wasn’t that long ago something like that would still be visible?
Or perhaps if something within the sun itself happens around every hundred thousand years that might cause it to temporarily lose a bit of gravity which then causes a bit of a long wobble and the glaciations which then return to the coplanar because of momentum?
Or perhaps it’s something internal to the earth causing a temporary blockage of heat? Maybe a harder section of mantle or crust? Or (and this really sounds dumb) the heartbeat of the earth?
John Mashey says
Can you talk about the Boron -CO2 part of Figure 3 in Marks-Peterson, et al?
“These modest changes in atmospheric CO2 are similar to alkenone (Fig.3 and Extended Data Fig.8) and model-based reconstructions (Extended Data Fig.9) but appear to be systematically lower CO2 than boron-based reconstructions (Fig.3 and Extended Data Fig.8)”
Karsten V. Johansen says
Interesting indeed. Considering the 100 kyr Milankovitch cycle I think the important observation is that the tendency through every one of the ice ages since 1 myr BP (the 100 kyr ice ages) is that the ice volume through shorter ups and downs in the ice volume (stadials and interstadials etc., see the discussion of definitions here https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/2015RG000482 ) grows and grows for around 100 kyrs, after which it rather suddenly slumps to the interglacial volume level.
This points to a factor which Gavin didn’t mention (? or did I overlook/misinterpret something?): the enormous ice sheets and seaice-covered parts of the oceans heavily influence the climate themselves because of the albedo effect and what that means for the positioning of the jetstreams, pressure systems, storm tracks, regional distribution of precipitation etc. One hypothesis is that one important factor in the ice sheet decay is that the ice sheets at last grow too big for sufficient precipitation to reach their inner parts, so they can’t continue their growth. Another factor here is that the originally warm-based inner parts of the ice sheets after some time become cold-based (polar glaciers), frozen to the bed, because the snow falling in the inner parts gradually becomes colder, so to speak “transporting the cold” down into the ice while the layers are being buried one year after the other. This could tend to result in periodic surging in parts of the ice sheets when the pressure from the thickest parts overwhelm the frozen friction at the base holding back the inner deformation in the ice sheet. Fx. there seems to have been an ice stream in the Baltic sea from time to time surging westwards towards south-eastern Denmark (where you find rock fragments/blocks originating from the bedrock in the Åland isles between Sweden and Finland fx.)
The combination of these factors with the slow increase in summer insolation at 65 degrees N could be the main mechanism leading to the rather fast decrease of the big ice sheets when they grow “too big”. There is a kind of internal dynamics in the ice sheets at play here, I think.
As to what causes the seas to cool more than expected from the diminishing CO2 level, maybe the gradual growth and cooling (averaged over long time-spans) of the Antarctic ice sheet could be a factor? Of course there could also be problems with the proxy data: how accurate are the CO2 data when the ice is so old and has been transported over very large distances? “These samples come from the “blue ice” in the Allan Hills in Antarctica where multi-million year old ice surfaces after having been deposited and transported over large distances” as Gavin writes. Could contact with surface air, wind-blown snow/ice crystals etc. over long timespans influence the results by contaminating the old ice with fragments of a younger origin? Seems plausible to me.
A reminder: the last ice age is to us in Europe: the Weichselian https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Weichselian_glaciation , to people in the US the Wisconsinian https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wisconsin_glaciation ). The main stadial/interstadial fluctuation (fx. Brørup/Odderade etc.) during the ice ages can also be shown to correlate with changes in the summer insolation at 65 degrees N, which is another strengthening of the Milankovitch hypothesis. See fx. “Our results imply that summer insolation played an important role in modulating the occurrence of stadial-interstadial oscillations and highlight the relevance of insolation in triggering abrupt climate changes” https://www.nature.com/articles/s43247-023-00908-0 .
Dean Rovang says
The new papers raise an interesting question about the scope of the CO₂–temperature relationship. The EPICA record covering the last 800,000 years — well within the post-MPT period — shows a strong CO₂–temperature correlation (R = 0.84) whose OLS regression slope converges to within 1% of the Judd et al. 2024 Cenozoic regression (8.3 vs 8.2°C per doubling). Two entirely independent archives, different timescales, essentially the same slope.
The new Allan Hills results suggest the pre-MPT period is more complex — consistent with Judd’s own “Mesozoic Conundrum” observation that CO₂ and temperature decouple in certain intervals. Your closing warning about the fallacious skeptic inference is well placed. The new results tell us something genuinely interesting about the MPT. They don’t tell us CO₂ is innocent.
I’ve placed these fits alongside the modern instrumental record and SSP2-4.5 projection on common axes here: https://justdean.substack.com/notes
Dean Rovang says
To Gavin’s closing point about usual suspects cherry picking CO2 and temperature records — the diagram I referenced above may be relevant here. When you place the modern instrumental record and SSP2-4.5 projection on the same CO₂–temperature axes as the Pleistocene cloud and the Judd Cenozoic regression, the 3-4°C swings along near-constant CO₂ concentrations that characterize the glacial cycles become visible for what they are: natural variability within a constrained envelope, driven by orbital forcing and ice-albedo feedbacks. They are the physics expressing itself through mechanisms other than CO₂.
The modern trajectory is something else entirely. It departs from the 1850 hinge point — where all three records converge — into CO₂-temperature space with no precedent in 66 million years, at a rate with no analog in the paleoclimate record. The pre-MPT puzzle tells us CO₂ isn’t the only knob. The modern trajectory tells us it’s the knob being turned right now, faster than the Earth system has ever experienced. Those are compatible observations, not contradictory ones.
Dean Rovang says
The new papers raise an interesting question about the scope of the CO₂–temperature relationship. The EPICA record covering the last 800,000 years — well within the post-MPT period — shows a strong CO₂–temperature correlation (R = 0.84) whose OLS regression slope converges to within 1% of the Judd et al. 2024 Cenozoic regression (8.3 vs 8.2°C per doubling). Two entirely independent archives, different timescales, essentially the same slope.
The new Allan Hills results suggest the pre-MPT period is more complex — consistent with Judd’s own observation that CO₂ and temperature decouple in certain intervals. Your closing warning about the fallacious skeptic inference is well placed. The new results tell us something genuinely interesting about the MPT. They don’t tell us CO₂ is innocent.
Ken Towe says
Something that might be relevant?
Nature 461, 1110-1113 (22 October 2009)
Atmospheric carbon dioxide through the Eocene–Oligocene climate transition
Paul N. Pearson, Gavin L. Foster, Bridget S. Wade
“Geological and geochemical evidence indicates that the Antarctic ice sheet formed during the Eocene–Oligocene transition 33.5–34.0 million years ago. Modelling studies suggest that such ice-sheet formation might have been triggered when atmospheric carbon dioxide levels fell below a critical threshold of ~750 p.p.m.v. During maximum ice-sheet growth, pCO2 was between 450 and 1,500 p.p.m.v., with a central estimate of 760 p.p.m.v.”
CO2 was more than double what it is now. The climate was mild. The plant life on land was lush. The pH of the oceans was lower than now and the carbonate-secreting plankton thrived..
Over 100 years ago Svante Arrhenius calculated what the geochemists found:
“The latest glacial hypothesis is announced by Prof. T. C. Chamberlin of Chicago, who finds the cause of refrigeration is the depletion of the air of its carbon dioxide. It is well known that the atmosphere would be incapable of holding sufficient heat to support life if it were depleted of its carbon dioxide, its water vapor, and its dust particles. These three components of the air act as conservers of the radiant energy received from the sun by the earth. The slow giving up of the heat derived by the earth from the sun keeps the surface air at a medium temperature. If, however, the above-named three elements were removed from the air, and especially the carbon dioxide, then radiation would keep pace with absorption, thus producing permanent, glacial conditions.
Doctor Arrhenius, as quoted by Chamberlin, is authority for the statement that a reduction of 45 to 48 per cent of the present amount of carbon dioxide in the air would bring on glacial conditions and that an INCREASE of 2.5 to 3 times its value would restore the MILD temperatures of Tertiary time over the Northern Hemisphere. (Journal of Geology, vol. 5.) The cause of the depletion is ascribed to the enormous degradation of granitic rocks which would occur during the exposure of great land surfaces. The depletion would be furthered by the storing up of carbon dioxide through the agency of plant and animal life. The gradual exhaustion of the carbon dioxide from the air would bring on a period of cold, which would last until the carbon dioxide balance had been restored.”
Result? 2.5 X 280 ppm = 700 ppm. 3.0 X 280 ppm = 840. AVERAGE: 770 ppm.
Piotr says
Ken Towe: “ CO2 was more than double what it is now. The climate was mild. The plant life on land was lush.
Apples and orangutans, my dear Towe. The further back in time the less representative is the past to the present – different geology, different ocean circulation, different planetary albedo, different concentration of non-CO2 GHGs, different biology, heck, even smaller Sun As a result, Earth climate 35 mln years ago offers us few lessons for today if any. Much more applicable are the recent data from the last 100,000s of years this thread is about – (hint Pleistocene wasn’t 35 mln yrs ago)
And in those much more representative time-scale an increase in CO2 by 100 ppm translated into the global temperature correlated with 4-8 C warming. And if you haven’t noticed we are already, about 150 ppm about the preindustrial period when “ the climate was mild. and the plant life on land was lush” and the only thing that has protected was inertia – it takes some time for the full effects to manifest.
So whoever convinced you, Ken Towe, that when we increase atm. Co2 by 500 ppm – the Earth
will become the land of milk and honey – played a cruel, cruel, joke on you.
Fool you once, shame on them. Swallow their lies and spread them .hundreds(?) of times -shame on whom, Ken?
Barton Paul Levenson says
KT: Result? 2.5 X 280 ppm = 700 ppm. 3.0 X 280 ppm = 840. AVERAGE: 770 ppm.
BPL: Except that we know from ice cores the average was 1 x avg(180, 280) or AVERAGE 230 ppm.
Piotr says
Gavin: “At face value, these results seem to suggest that CO2 declines were not the dominant/only cause of the cooling at the onset of the ice ages, despite expectations.”
These expectations would be justifiable only if CO2 was the only factor. It is not – there are at least 3 other positive feedbacks that all contribute to the changing temperature – even if we ignore the CH4 one, there are still positive feedbacks of ice/snow albedo changes with T, and water cycle changes with T. There is no reason to “expect” that these two negligible, the same way there is no reason to expect that the today’s warming rate to be limited to the warming from CO2 and CH4 increases alone, as if the ice-albedo and water-cycle feedback didn’t operate today. They do exist and they do amplify the warming expected from the CO2 and CH4 increases alone:
– you warm the Earth with extra CO2 (and CH4), and this increased temperature causes additional warming by reducing the albedo due to melted ice/snow AND by additional warming from the changed by higher T water cycle: the warmer (by CO2) atmosphere – needs to accumulate MORE water vapour before it crosses the 100% saturation and may, provided the presence of CCNs (aerosols functioning as cloud condensation nuclei), form clouds and rain – which means higher avg. absolute humidity – thus stronger warming from more water vapour, and less cooling by the fewer and/or higher clouds.
If I recall correctly, the CERES data papers have shown that in the last two decades – the warming from the decreasing cloud albedo was more (twice?) the warming than the increase in CO2 over the same time.
So since we don’t expect that the effect of Co2 on T NOT be amplified by the ice-albedo and water cycle feedbacks today – WHY would we “expect” differently that for the mid Pleistocene cooling?
Piotr says
Gavin: “ What triggered the ice ages in the first place? (i.e. why did the impact of Milankovitch cycles get much larger over the last 2.5 million years?)”
I think for this question we may have a plausible answer – it may have been the effect of the reorganization of the global thermohaline circulation, caused by the Panama isthmus closing off the exchange of surface waters between Caribbean and East Pacific shortly beforehand (around 3 mln yrs ago)
There have been the two consequences of this closing off:
1. The previous “Gulf Stream” no longer partly diverted to Pacific, but instead going full strength north-eastward toward Europe and Arctic.
2. The water it carries got saltier – as closing the Panama isthmus meant that the you don’t lose salinity to the Pacific via the Gulf of Mexico to Pacific branch, AND you also export fresh water from the Gulf to the Pacific leaving the salt behind in the Caribbean/Gulf of Mexico – as water evaporates in the Gulf it is carried by the north-easterly trade winds and dumped into the Eastern Pacific – with the isthmus in place – the less salty water can no longer return.
As a result of these two – shortly before 2.5 mln years – the much stronger and saltier Gulf Stream flows north, and when it gets there – it loses it heat in the high Arctic, so when it circulates back to Greenland its cold and salty – both of which makes it denser – hence huge volumes of cold and salty water sink east /south off Greenland, driving the global Thermohaline Circulation (THC) from there, instead of it being driven before 2.5 mln years mainly from the Antarctica.
As deep ocean fills with N.Atlantic Deep Water (NADW) – the deep ocean waters worldwide drop by about 5C. Colder water dissolves more CO2 from air, so when it sinks it removes extra CO2 from atm. This causes cooling T – which then is amplified by the ice albedo feedback (most of the Greenland Ice Sheet formed 2.7-3 million years ago). All this put the Earth climate in a precarious position where small differences in the solar radiation in summer around 65deg N – can trigger massive changes – the glacial cycles:
a Milankovic decrease in solar radiation at 65N in summer increases ice and snow there -> lowering the T, which creates more snow and ice next summer and so on and on. The same drop in temperature starts the 3 other positive feedbacks: CO2 and T, CH4 and T and water cycle (water vapour + clouds) and T- all working together with ice albedo feedback to amplify with each cycle the Earths cooling.
Later as the feedbacks run their course – a small warming in summer at 65N triggers the deglaciation as the all 4 feedbacks now amplify each other in the opposite direction.
But it works only if the system is close to the edge – before the cooling 2.5 mln years ago it wasn’t
– there was not enough snow and ice in summer for Milankovic to trigger the ice albedo feedbacks in the Northern hemisphere, while Antarctica with most of the ice at few km altitude was so cold that even during the warmer summers it would still not melt, while the expansion of sea-ice during cold periods was constrained by Antarctica being isolated from the rest of the world by the circum-antarctic winds and currents.
So this may well have been what triggered the ice ages in the first place and this is why the impact of Milankovic cycles get much larger over the last 2.5 million years.
MA Rodger says
While the positions of the continents is little changed over the last 3 million years, their changing positions in the order of tens of kms(?), is it possible that such a tiny change could impact climate or ice accumulation enough to cause that extra MPT ocean cooling. I would have added changing ocean currents but that would be a bit obvious if, say, the routes into the Arctic Ocean had changed enough through that period to effectively switch off/on currents significantly. Although saying that the strength of the AMOC could be a bit of a player in ice age dynamics.