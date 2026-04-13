A reflection on reflection

Confirmation bias and a profound lack of curiosity mark the latest ABC (Anything But Carbon) contrapalooza in DC this week and a decade-old albedo error trips them up.
I occasionally dip into the contrarian-sphere to see if there is anything new that might be of actual interest. I am usually disappointed, and last week’s escapade was no different. The quality of the talks was pretty abysmal – bad slides, monotone reading of notes, and abundant errors, misunderstandings, fallacies and cherry picks but, if there was a theme, it was that everything was so complicated and uncertain that no-one can know anything. This is a notable contrast to previous outings where everything was definitely due to the sun or ‘natural’ variability (anything but carbon remains the organizing principle).
Multiple speakers (including Willie Soon, John Clauser) purported to be very irate that the CERES Earth’s energy imbalance (EEI) record is calibrated to the changes in the in situ heat content data (dominated by the ocean heat content changes). Quite why they were so exercised was a little mysterious because their sources of information on this topic were the papers that clearly explained why and how this was being done (i.e. Loeb et al. (2009) or Loeb et al. (2018)). [Basically, the satellite data for the EEI does not have a good enough absolute calibration to be an independent estimate, and so the CERES EBAF product is adjusted to match the (much better characterized) in situ heat gain (Jul 2005-Jun 2015) in a way that does not affect the trends]. Also the EEI based on in situ data is apparently wrong because the AI told them so. Ok then.
In both Soon’s and Clauser’s talk, a particular figure made an appearance – Fig. 11a from Stephens et al. (2015).
Unsurprisingly, this was used to claim that the CMIP5 models (and, by implication, all models) were terribly wrong, can’t be trusted etc. etc. Oddly, neither of them chose to show the comparison with the later CMIP6 models (Jian et al., 2020):
Or even the earlier CMIP3 models from Bender et al (2006):
Well, it’s not so odd, since these comparisons are much more favorable to the models. But lets look closer…
The CERES observations in the three plots do not agree at all! The 2015 figure has maximum albedo in March and October, while the other two have maxima in June and December – a 2 or 3 month phase shift. Something is wrong here. Fortunately, the CERES project has a very accessible website for downloading data, and it’s trivial to get the incoming solar flux and reflected solar flux for every month. The albedo is just the ratio, and we can average the months to create a climatology. The differences in the averaging periods makes no visible difference, and the differences in the EBAF version are likely to be minor (though that is harder to check). However, the bottom line is that the CERES data in the 2015 figure is wrong, while the 2006 and 2020 papers are correct.
We can speculate about what led to this (possibly related to the first month with data being March 2000 assumed to be January?), but there are two immediate consequences. First, the CMIP5 models (like the CMIP6 and CMIP3 models) turn out not to be so bad: phasing is ok, but the annual mean albedo can be a little variable. Second, it’s likely that the other panels in Fig 11, Figs. 5a-c, the discussion about them in section 6 etc. in the Stephens et al (2015) are also affected by this. Despite citing Bender et al (2006), and also Kato (2009) (see his figure 1a) who have it correct, the phase offset was not addressed. The Stephens et al paper has since been cited over 240 times, and it seems odd that no-one else had noticed this issue [Aside, if you know of a reference that does make this point, please let me know in the comments].
Why now?
Interest in the EEI is obviously growing, both as a function of the increasing length of the CERES timeseries and the fact that the EEI is growing. Even the WMO is elevating this metric in importance. So one might expect the contrarian-sphere to try and undermine it – that’s just what they do.
But here is the difference between doing real science and what is on show at the DC contrapalooza. Scientists are curious about what is actually going on. Given a discrepancy, they want to understand what’s happening. The changes in albedo over the CERES record are indeed interesting and a little challenging to explain (the CERESMIP project is looking into this in more detail), but the scientists’ goal is to dig deeper until it becomes clear. For Soon and Clauser, discrepancies are just weapons – they don’t care that something doesn’t look right – in fact they want it to look wrong regardless of whether it’s an error in an old paper, or an ambiguous statement that they can read uncharitably, or a genuine issue. Thus the chances of them checking into this themselves is zero – despite their frequent claims that they want to ‘follow the data’.
Do I expect everyone to check every figure in every paper they cite before using them in a presentation? No. But this example outlines how important open science is. When something comes up like this, people should be able to check quickly that the label and the contents match. It also highlights the danger of leaving issues uncorrected in the literature. I don’t know if this issue has been brought to the attention of the journal or the authors already, but even papers from a decade ago get cited and used (see here for another example). We owe it to everyone (yes, even the contrarians!) to make sure that the literature is as free of error as we can make it.
References
- N.G. Loeb, B.A. Wielicki, D.R. Doelling, G.L. Smith, D.F. Keyes, S. Kato, N. Manalo-Smith, and T. Wong, "Toward Optimal Closure of the Earth's Top-of-Atmosphere Radiation Budget", Journal of Climate, vol. 22, pp. 748-766, 2009. http://dx.doi.org/10.1175/2008JCLI2637.1
- N.G. Loeb, D.R. Doelling, H. Wang, W. Su, C. Nguyen, J.G. Corbett, L. Liang, C. Mitrescu, F.G. Rose, and S. Kato, "Clouds and the Earth’s Radiant Energy System (CERES) Energy Balanced and Filled (EBAF) Top-of-Atmosphere (TOA) Edition-4.0 Data Product", Journal of Climate, vol. 31, pp. 895-918, 2018. http://dx.doi.org/10.1175/JCLI-D-17-0208.1
- G.L. Stephens, D. O'Brien, P.J. Webster, P. Pilewski, S. Kato, and J. Li, "The albedo of Earth", Reviews of Geophysics, vol. 53, pp. 141-163, 2015. http://dx.doi.org/10.1002/2014RG000449
- B. Jian, J. Li, Y. Zhao, Y. He, J. Wang, and J. Huang, "Evaluation of the CMIP6 planetary albedo climatology using satellite observations", Climate Dynamics, vol. 54, pp. 5145-5161, 2020. http://dx.doi.org/10.1007/s00382-020-05277-4
- F.A. Bender, H. Rodhe, R.J. Charlson, A.M.L. Ekman, and N. Loeb, "22 views of the global albedo—comparison between 20 GCMs and two satellites", Tellus A: Dynamic Meteorology and Oceanography, vol. 58, pp. 320, 2006. http://dx.doi.org/10.1111/j.1600-0870.2006.00181.x
- S. Kato, "Interannual Variability of the Global Radiation Budget", Journal of Climate, vol. 22, pp. 4893-4907, 2009. http://dx.doi.org/10.1175/2009JCLI2795.1
51 Responses to "A reflection on reflection"
zebra says
“Interest in the EEI is obviously growing, both as a function of the increasing length of the CERES timeseries and the fact that the EEI is growing. Even the WMO is elevating this metric in importance. So one might expect the contrarian-sphere to try and undermine it – that’s just what they do. ”
I think someone here has suggested multiple times that the EEI in combination with OHC would be significantly more discomfiting to the usual suspects than lots of statistical nitpicking over very small differences in GMST.
And one reason for that would be that it is much easier to explain to the public and much more relatable. I’ve started to see it incorporated in some climate news reporting.
About time.
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
“profound lack of curiosity”
This goes across the board.
IMO and YMMV, but I think that AI and LLMs are curiosity amplifiers. If one is interested in a scientific or technical topic but they don’t have the time or resources to go through all the labor of setting up simulations or interpreting data, an LLM can act as an accelerator.
Two examples of online climate simulators I guided the Perplexity LLM through in the past couple of days.
Chandler wobble modeler
https://pukpr.github.io/ChandlerWobble/
QBO wind modeler
https://pukpr.github.io/GEM-LTE/pukite-qbo.html
The first is a model of the synchronization of the Earth’s Chandler wobble as forced by lunar cycles. The scientific consensus does not agree, but curiosity drives this model as it matches to the measured results so closely.
The second is a related synchronization of QBO winds to lunar cycles. There’s more complexity than what is revealed in this model, but it gives an idea of what is happening. Here too, the scientific consensus differs as to what is the cause, but the QBO is more mystery than solved. (as s typically claimed with the latter)
Both these have implications for climate because they point to a common mode that likely drives many other climate behaviors.
Both of these behaviors were described in my book Mathematical Geoenergy (Wiley/AGU, 2019) and all I did was essentially point the Perplexity app at the chapter in the book and let it loose. The Chandler wobble interactive app was done from my phone as I was relaxing Saturday morning. The other one from a desktop.
” if there was a theme, it was that everything was so complicated and uncertain that no-one can know anything.”
That’s a sign of giving up.
Robert L. Bradley Jr says
“The quality of the talks was pretty abysmal – bad slides, monotone reading of notes, and abundant errors, misunderstandings, fallacies and cherry picks …”
I gave two talks at the conference. Any problems? You should qualify your statement to what you covered and did not cover.
Mark Ramsay says
Perhaps at the climate consensus colloquia, more politicians speak.
Ray Ladbury says
Would it matter at that conference? Really? When was the last time anyone there introduced a new idea:?
Robert Cutler says
New ideas are introduced, but no one wants to discuss them in public. It seems that most people who are invested in a position for any length of time become rather close minded; reputational bias. For example, you are heavily invested in CO₂ as the driver of climate. Correct? Would you be willing to accept that climate largely repeats after 3560 years?
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/401277427_A_3560-Year_Jovian_Solar_and_Climate_Cycle
Ray Ladbury says
For God’s sake, what is wrong with simply publishing your research? Every other scientist does it. Why can’t you?
What you have to realize, however, is that cyclic forcings are easy to hallucinate and very difficult to prove. You need several cycles of data–in your case, probably dozens. You also need a mechanism–which you haven’t divulged if you have it.
Finally, you motivation is backward. The goal is to understand climate–not to prove or disprove the strength of CO2 as a greenhouse. First, that is about as well established as any fact in science. Second, your goal should be predictive power rather than explanation.
But really, what is the aversion to publishing?
Robert Cutler says
Thank you Ray for proving my point. BTW, the paper never mentions CO₂.
I don’t know how the sun drives climate, nor do I know if the Jovian planets modulate solar activity, or if they’re just a proxy for solar-internal resonances. This discovery will ultimately help answer those questions. It will also improve our understanding of natural variation. For example, the Martin et al. GISP2 reconstruction in Figure 3 shows us that other reconstructions have too much smoothing.
If anyone wants to verify the results, I’ve made a python script available which will download and plot several of the datasets used in the paper. This will allow you to try different offsets, zoom in on features, or add your on statistical analysis.
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/401300980_Simple_python_script_to_download_and_plot_climate_and_sunspot_data_with_3560-_and_7120-year_offsets
Ray Ladbury says
I’m not sure what point I could have proved since all I did was give the advice any old fart in science would give: “Publish, young man; publish.” The truly amazing thing to me is that merely requesting that people submit to the same rigor as required of everyone else is viewed as an insurmountable hurdle by the denialati and proof that the system is rigged.
Show that your theory or technique does a better job than what’s out there–is that really unreasonable
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
To Cutler, Why aren’t you linking to the GitHub account like you did before? Do you NOT want to create a source controlled tool? Afraid of getting negative comments?
Here’s my portal to work I have done, all sw & sims hosted on GitHub: pukite.com
Robert Cutler says
Ray, you and I both know this isn’t about publishing. In fact, your “For God’s sake” comment may have backfired, as many people now appear to be reading the paper. Thank you for helping generate interest.
I claim that climate repeats, and I demonstrate this simply by shifting and comparing data from peer-reviewed papers. That data is freely available, and I’ve even made a Python script available so anyone can easily download the data and reproduce the results. No new data is involved, and there are no models. Everything is fully transparent and open.
You’ve argued that cyclic forcings are easy to hallucinate and difficult to prove. To that, I would say that such a broad statement is unhelpful because it ignores both the characteristics of the signal and the specific conditions under which it is observed. The same applies to your comment about “dozens of cycles” — it also overlooks the fact that I can only observe two 3560-year cycles per reconstruction over the Holocene.
After looking at Figure 3, is anyone willing to argue that the climate in Greenland doesn’t repeat? Is anyone brave enough to admit that the result is interesting? That’s a pretty low bar. If you haven’t read the paper, focus on the 2,800-year region between the right edge of A2 and the center of A3.
Figure 3:
https://localartist.org/media/NGRIPCores3560shift2.png
Paper:
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/401277427_A_3560-Year_Jovian_Solar_and_Climate_Cycle
Python script:
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/401300980_Simple_python_script_to_download_and_plot_climate_and_sunspot_data_with_3560-_and_7120-year_offsets
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
Cutler said he is not using models.
“there are no models. “
Yes he is, as assuming cycles is a model. What makes it worse is that he has no physics to back it up.
Then he says:
“Everything is fully transparent and open.”
Not true. He moved his code off of GitHub so he won’t get comments like this:
https://github.com/bobf34/GlobalWarming/issues?q=is%3Aissue%20state%3Aclosed
Barton Paul Levenson says
RC: The same applies to your comment about “dozens of cycles” — it also overlooks the fact that I can only observe two 3560-year cycles per reconstruction over the Holocene.
BPL: You miss his point. It was exactly that that he was objecting to. Two cycles isn’t enough data to show that the cycle you want even exists.
Robert Cutler says
KVJ: What!?! In the last at least around 50 kyrs you can discern even the seasons each year down through the layers. Further down the layers are of course more compressed, but you are still able to discern individual years down to at least the last interglacial (the Eem, isotope stage 5e) What more temporal resolution do you need?
Karsten, while annual resolution of the layers is often possible, gas diffusion in the firn limits temporal resolution, as does processing by the research teams creating the temperature reconstructions. I can also show dating uncertainty by comparing reconstructions from different teams.
In this first example I compare two different GISP2 reconstructions. The more detailed reconstruction is by Martin et al. To compare it to the lower-resolution Alley reconstruction I applied a 120-year moving average, which obviously degrades temporal resolution. It’s also easy to observe dating differences, mostly prior to 2000 BC.
https://localartist.org/media/gispCompare.png
The timing differences are small when comparing two NGRIP reconstructions. Here I applied a 60-year moving average to the Vinther et al. reconstruction to better match the Martin et al. reconstruction.
https://localartist.org/media/ngripCompare.png
These temperature reconstructions are amazing, but they don’t have annual resolution, or accuracy.
Ray Ladbury says
Robert Cutler, Why would I care if people waste their time reading your paper? It means nothing until it is published. In fact it means nothing until until it is published and your peers find it adds to their understanding. THAT is how science works. Are you interested in doing science?
As to skepticism about cyclic forcings without a well understood physical mechanism, I will give here a data series in terms of ordered pairs:
0,2
1,7
2,1
3,8
4,2
5,8
6,1
7,8
8,2
9,8
Can you develop a model for the series? Use the model to predict the y value associated with x=10.
Robert Cutler says
Ray, I’ve already solved your silly “e” puzzle. My completion time was measured in seconds once I realized it was 0.2, not “0 comma 2.”
Science is the systematic pursuit of knowledge about the natural world through observation, experimentation, and reasoning. Peer review is customary, but the climate-related journals and their pal-review system have become corrupt and are no longer worth my time. Since I am not seeking promotion or funding, I am freer than most to research the topics that genuinely interest me.
The idealist in me rejects the following quote, as I have always been willing to follow the data wherever it leads. I like to believe there are others who remain curious and open to changing their minds. Out of the thousands who are now aware of this discovery, perhaps a few will. The realist in me, however, must accept that Max Planck may have been right—that most will not.
Max Planck: “A new scientific truth does not triumph by convincing its opponents and making them see the light, but rather because its opponents eventually die, and a new generation grows up that is familiar with it.”
Nigelj says
RC. Assuming your 3560 climate cycle is real, what phase of the cycle has the Earth been in over the last 50 years approximately. Meaning would the cycle have a warming or cooling or neutral effect over that period? This might be somewhere in your paper, but I just don’t have the time to read the whole thing right now. I’m just curious.
Robert Cutler says
Nigelj, The ice core data doesn’t have the temporal resolution or accuracy to make a 50-year prediction. Even if it did, there are a few cycles, such as the Bray, which are not harmonically related to 3560. Lastly, climate is local, and the high-resolution proxy data is only found in Greenland ice cores. I’m not sure how that would relate to a global metric on such a short time scale. I recommend looking at Figures 1 and 3.
Karsten V. Johansen says
I reply here to Cutlers last reply (beneath here) because one can’t reply directly to it (the structure of this site does’t allow it).
Cutler: “The ice core data doesn’t have the temporal resolution or accuracy to make a 50-year prediction.”
KVJ (me): What!?! In the last at least around 50 kyrs you can discern even the seasons each year down through the layers. Further down the layers are of course more compressed, but you are still able to discern individual years down to at least the last interglacial (the Eem, isotope stage 5e) What more temporal resolution do you need?
It seems very probable that Cutler’s “cycle” is just a coincidence, as so many others. How very convenient then, that he finds it impossible to test the hypothesis, let’s say just 25 kyrs back in time…
Rory Allen says
The atmospheric CO2 level stands today at 422ppm, well above the level over the last tens of thousands of years, which was close to 300ppm (https://earth.org/data_visualization/a-brief-history-of-co2/).
So it is not the case that the main driver of current climate change, CO2 levels in the atmosphere, was present 3560 years ago.
By the way, the 3560 figure is remarkably precise. I am guessing that you are quoting the suggestion by Robert Cutler that there are climate cycles triggered by orbital changes in Jupiter.
Perhaps you could confirm this.
Would you be willing to accept that nobody else seems to have carried out any analysis to support Cutler’s claim that climate largely repeats after 3560 years?
Robert Cutler says
Correction, “0 comma 2” not 0.2.
Mark Ramsay says
This subject I don’t understand. But one I do. We’ve all seen Mauna Loa temperature graphed against atmospheric CO2 concentration over time. It’s been an effective communication tool to get the masses behind the consensus. But CO2’s downward forcing is proportional to a constant times the log of its concentration. Because CO2 is saturated, the slope at this time, looks like 10 or 20% or so, and of course trends flatter. over time One never sees the log of CO2 graphed against temperature. Why? because the public would question the assertion that CO2 concentration is driving increasing temperatures.
The other point is that CO2 amplifies water vapor’s forcing, by allowing more of it in the air. But it gets into the air by evaporating from somewhere. That “somewhere” cools. I haven’t calculated the latent heat to the water forcing, but curiously, I just saw this recently in a paper. Recently. Anybody curious about thermodynamics anymore?
Now, the Soon and Clauser criticisms are really the fault of scientific thought today in this “climate.” Why aren’t you collaborating with them? You read about how 19th century science progressed. There was a lot more collaboration then, especially between Germany, France, and the UK. The proponents of climate change by making the matter get so political, it’s retarded climate science progress by decades. After 38 years since the Hansen testimony, the consensus has little else to offer but CO2 is driving everything, even after $billions of research dollars.
Barton Paul Levenson says
“One never sees the log of CO2 graphed against temperature. Why? because the public would question the assertion that CO2 concentration is driving increasing temperatures.”
BPL: Here’s one from 15 years ago:
https://bartonlevenson.com/Correlation.html
Ray Ladbury says
Mark Ramsay,
Just curious as to which planet you have been hanging out on, because it sure ain’t Earth. Regressing delta T against ln[CO2} (especially annual averages) yields quite a strong correlation. And then, of course, there’s the fact that all the physics and all the data support a strong role for CO2.
And as to your conflating the roles of latent heat and radiative forcing of water vapor…well, let’s just leave you to your embarrassment.
Why don’t you take some time and learn how the science actually works and come back when you understand things better.
MA Rodger says
Mark Ramsay,
To add a bit of corrective comment to yours:-
(1) It is, of course, Mauna Loa CO2 measurements not Mauna Loa temperature measurements.
(2) The forcing from increasing CO2 is not “saturated.” The impact of a release of CO2 would cause greater forcing when CO2 levels were lower. This is because the central part of the IR band impacted by CO2 is emitting out into space from up in the stratosphere where temperature rises with altitude. Thus the central part is cooling the planet with additional CO2 while the flanks of the IR band are warming. This warming exceeds the cooling but less so with climbing CO2 levels. Thus the log temp-CO2 relationship.
(3) The graphing of CO2 against log-Temp may never be seen by you but it does happen. Yet the temperature rise from GHGs is not instantaneous. A temp-CO2 relationship over the last few decades simply shows both are increasing, this with or without a log relationship being used. It doesn’t accurately represent the physical temp-CO2 relationship as the warming from an increase of CO2 continues for a century or more.
(4) The cooling at the surface from evaporation is generally balanced by a warming up in the atmosphere when the water vapour condenses out into cloud/rain. You appear to be expecting the extra water vapour in a warming atmosphere, (which is the bit that isn’t balanced) to be significant, that your “latent heat to the water forcing” requires some investigation which is yet to be carried out.
So let’s do that.
The atmosphere weighs 5.15 x 10^18 kg of which 0.25% is water vapour or 1.29 x 10^16 kg. Atmospheric water vapour has increased due to +1ºC of AGW by, say, 7% or 9 x 10^14 kg. Latent heat of water evaporation is 2,257 kj/kg. Thus the latent heat cooling planet Earth during AGW totals 2 x 10^16 Kj = 2 x 10^19 j.
That energy flux measured against the planet Earth would be divided over 510 million sq km = 5.1 x 10^12 x 10^6 = 5.1x 10^18 sq metres. So the energy flux associated with the 7% increase in water vapour = (2 x 10^19 / 5.1 x 10^18 = 4 j/m^2. The increase in water vapour occurred over a number of decades but let’s call it one decade. So that is 10y x 8766hr x 3600sec = 3 x 10^8 seconds yielding a flux of 1.3 x 10^-8 watts per sq metre.
Given the strength of the water vapour feedback is of the same order as the forcing causing it and the greenhouse gas forcing, it would be rising at roughly 0.45Wm^-1 per decade. That 1.3e-8 watts latent heat flux
from the total latent heat of +1ºC of AGW from the increase in water vapour in the atmosphere is very very small, 35 million-times smaller than a single decades-worth of AGW.
(5) Soon and Clauser and their ilk need correcting not collaboration. I note down-thread you mention William Happer in the same vein. There’s one who is so bad he makes me laugh. More correctly, these folk are being corrected ad nauseam so it is that they need to accept they have been corrected.
Jean-Pierre Demol says
Votre réponse contient plusieurs affirmations exactes en apparence, mais qui reposent sur des hypothèses discutables ou des simplifications excessives.
1) Sur la “non saturation” du CO2.
Vous affirmez que le forçage radiatif du CO2 n’est pas saturé et expliquez cela par :
– saturation du centre de bande
– mais effet des “ailes” (flancs)
– d’où une relation logarithmique
Ce point est connu, mais il ne règle pas la question principale. Le vrai débat n’est pas “saturé ou non saturé”, mais : quelle est l’efficacité marginale réelle du CO2 lorsque sa concentration augmente ?
Or : la relation logarithmique implique une diminution progressive de l’effet chaque doublement produit un effet similaire, mais chaque ppm ajouté a un effet de plus en plus faible
Donc : oui, le CO2 n’est pas totalement saturé, mais son effet devient de plus en plus marginal
C’est précisément ce que soulignent les approches climato-réalistes comme celles de Mark Ramsay..
2) Sur l’argument stratosphère / troposphère
Vous expliquez que : le centre de bande refroidit et les flancs réchauffent davantage.
Mais cela repose sur :
– des profils atmosphériques idéalisés
– des hypothèses sur les gradients verticaux
Or, en réalité :
– l’atmosphère est dynamique
– la convection domine largement les échanges
– les profils ne sont pas stables dans le temps ni dans l’espace
Donc : ce raisonnement est valide théoriquement, mais beaucoup moins robuste dans un système réel turbulent
3) Sur la relation logarithmique CO2 – température
Vous dites que la relation existe mais qu’elle est masquée par l’inertie thermique.
C’est partiellement vrai, mais cela introduit un problème :
si la relation n’est pas observable directement et dépend de délais longs (plusieurs décennies à siècles)
alors : elle devient difficilement falsifiable expérimentalement.
Et surtout : sur les dernières décennies, la température dépend de nombreux facteurs :
– variabilité océanique
– activité solaire
– aérosols
– oscillations naturelles
Donc : observer une corrélation CO2 – température ne prouve pas une causalité dominante.
4) Sur votre calcul de la chaleur latente (point critique)
Votre démonstration contient un problème majeur de méthode. Vous calculez :
– une masse totale de vapeur d’eau
– puis une augmentation de 7 %
– puis une énergie totale
– puis vous la divisez par surface et par temps
– Et vous concluez que le flux est négligeable.
Problème fondamental : confusion entre stock et flux. La chaleur latente n’est pas un stock ponctuel. C’est un flux permanent et cyclique :
– évaporation
– condensation
– transport
– libération d’énergie
Ce cycle se produit : en continu, partout, avec des renouvellements rapides (jours à semaines)
Conséquence
Votre calcul : ne prend en compte qu’une variation de stock et ignore complètement les flux réels du cycle de l’eau Or : le cycle hydrologique transporte des flux énergétiques de l’ordre de dizaines à centaines de W/m² localement.
Donc : réduire cela à 1,3 x 10^-8 W/m² est une erreur d’ordre de grandeur majeure.
5) Sur la rétroaction de la vapeur d’eau
Vous affirmez que la rétroaction est du même ordre que le forçage radiatif, mais cela dépend entièrement de :
– la distribution verticale de la vapeur
– la formation des nuages
– les processus convectifs
Or : les nuages restent la plus grande incertitude climatique reconnue.
Donc : affirmer une valeur précise et robuste est prématuré.
6) Sur le ton et la conclusion
Vous concluez que :
Willie Soon
John Clauser
William Happer
“doivent être corrigés” et non écoutés. CE N’EST PAS UNE POSITION SCIENTIFIQUE !
La science progresse par :
– confrontation d’hypothèses
– analyse des incertitudes
– débat ouvert
Pas par disqualification.
Conclusion
Votre réponse repose sur :
• une interprétation théorique du forçage du CO2
• une relation logarithmique admise mais difficilement vérifiable directement
• une erreur méthodologique majeure sur la chaleur latente (confusion flux / stock)
Et elle évite les questions centrales :
• efficacité marginale du CO2
• rôle dominant du cycle de l’eau
• incertitudes sur les nuages
• complexité du système climatique réel
Le débat scientifique reste donc ouvert, et mérite mieux qu’une fermeture a priori…
MA Rodger says
Jean-Pierre Demol
Using your reference numbers…
(1) You are happy with the correctness of my second ‘correction’ but consider the logarithmic CO2-temp relationship dodges the point that, while “CO2 is not fully saturated”, you consider that “its effect is becoming increasingly marginal which is, you say “precisely what climate-realist Mark Ramsay emphasizes.”
Really? Your climate-realist Mark Ramsay tells us Straight-up “CO2 is saturated.” I correct him. You object to him being corrected.
(2) Your point here (that there is some big effect from the dynamics of the atmosphere inpacting the physics of the greenhouse effect) is simple bullshit.
(3) Concerning part of my third correction, you kick-off by invoking that log CO2-temp relationship which has nothing to do with the thermal inertia of the warming planet.
You seem be arguing that the warming of CO2 requires a demonstratable correlation between CO2 and global temperature. That is nonsense. Such correlations that there are simply add confirmation to the physics.
(4) So you didn’t spot the arithmatical error? My excuse for it is that I wasn’t paying that much attention given I was addressing such a silly idea. What’s yours?
Your objection to my fourth point is that there is cooling at the surface due to latent heat of evaporating water and this is a significant energy flux. This significant energy flux, of course, is modelled in GSMs but this energy flux actually doesn’t go very far as the latent heat is released when said water vapour condenses out. And, hey ho, because rain has always been happening, the bulk of the 1000mm average rainfall has always been there. Under AGW, the annual rainfall data shows a lot of noise on top of, what, globally a 10mm, 20mm rise due to AGW? That would thus involve roughly 5e16kg of extra evaporation over the decades (as opposed to the 9e14kg of water that has not returned to earth and get stuck in the wetter atmosphere). I don’t think that would save the argument of Mark Ramsay from the dustbin, even with the corrected arithmatic!!
(5) Just beause Soon, Clauser and Happer use proper sentences to describe there nonsense does not make it scientific in nature. If they or you want to open a “scientific debate,” they/you need to set it out scientifically. Maybe they can do that but this they fail to do. I assume this failure is because the conclusion they desire is not supported by the real-world numbers.
But do not dispair, Jean-Pierre. As they say in Mongolia “Үржил шимтэй сарлагийн өгзөг ч байж болно.”
Jean-Pierre Demol says
Cher monsieur, votre réponse mélange affirmations physiques, approximations et attaques personnelles. Revenons aux points scientifiques.
1) Sur “saturation” vs “effet marginal”
Vous opposez deux formulations :
“le CO2 est saturé”
“son effet devient marginal”
En réalité, ce n’est pas une contradiction mais une question de formulation.
La physique du transfert radiatif montre que :
– les bandes centrales d’absorption sont déjà fortement saturées
– l’augmentation d’effet se fait sur les ailes
Cela conduit précisément à une relation logarithmique, donc :
une efficacité décroissante du CO2 à mesure que sa concentration augmente
Dire que l’effet devient marginal est donc une conséquence directe de la loi que vous défendez vous-même.
2) Sur la dynamique atmosphérique
Vous affirmez que dire que la dynamique atmosphérique influence l’effet de serre est “absurde”.
C’est factuellement incorrect.
L’atmosphère réelle n’est pas un système radiatif pur :
– convection
– turbulence
– transport vertical d’énergie
– cycle de l’eau
Ces processus dominent les échanges d’énergie dans la troposphère.
L’effet de serre radiatif existe, mais il s’inscrit dans un système couplé radiatif-convectif. Ignorer cela revient à simplifier excessivement la physique réelle.
3) Sur corrélation et causalité
Vous affirmez que la corrélation CO2-température n’est pas nécessaire.
C’est en partie vrai en théorie, mais en pratique :
une hypothèse physique doit être testable et donc confrontée aux observations
Si :
– la relation est masquée
– retardée
– dépend de multiples facteurs
alors : sa validation empirique devient incertaine
Dire que la corrélation “n’est pas nécessaire” revient à affaiblir le critère de validation expérimentale.
4) Sur la chaleur latente : erreur de fond maintenue
Vous avez corrigé un chiffre, mais pas le problème de fond.
Votre raisonnement reste basé sur :
une variation de stock (masse de vapeur supplémentaire) convertie en énergie
puis répartie dans le temps
Or, la chaleur latente est un flux dynamique continu, pas un simple stock.
Le cycle de l’eau implique en permanence :
– évaporation
– transport
– condensation
– libération d’énergie
Ces flux sont massifs et structurants pour le climat.
Le fait que les précipitations moyennes varient peu ne change pas ce point :
ce sont les flux instantanés et leur distribution qui comptent, pas seulement les moyennes globales.
Votre calcul reste donc non pertinent pour évaluer le rôle énergétique réel du cycle de l’eau.
5) Sur l’argument des précipitations
Vous avancez que :
les précipitations augmentent peu, donc l’effet énergétique supplémentaire est faible
Mais cela ne répond pas à la question centrale :
– où se produisent les flux
– comment ils redistribuent l’énergie
– quel est leur impact sur les nuages et l’albédo
Le climat dépend de structures spatiales et dynamiques, pas uniquement de bilans globaux moyens.
6) Sur la méthode scientifique
Vous affirmez que certains chercheurs “doivent être corrigés” et que leurs travaux ne seraient pas scientifiques.
C’est une position non scientifique.
La démarche scientifique consiste à :
– discuter les hypothèses
– analyser les incertitudes
– confronter les modèles aux observations
Pas à disqualifier des chercheurs en bloc.
À noter que des physiciens comme
John Clauser ou
William Happer
travaillent précisément sur ces questions physiques fondamentales.
Conclusion
Votre argumentation repose sur :
– une vision essentiellement radiative du climat
– une interprétation théorique du rôle du CO2
– une mauvaise utilisation de la chaleur latente (flux vs stock)
Et elle laisse de côté des éléments essentiels :
– le rôle dominant des processus convectifs
– la complexité du cycle de l’eau
– les incertitudes sur les nuages
– la diminution de l’efficacité marginale du CO2
Le débat scientifique ne peut pas être tranché par des affirmations ou des jugements, mais uniquement par l’analyse rigoureuse de ces points.
JCM says
In response:
The flow through atmosphere (a flux) is distinct from the atmospheric stock (q). It’s not like a single-turn reservoir change over an arbitrary period of 10 years or something. Moisture is continuously replenished.
Latent heat flux is not a water mass inventory, it is diagnosed from atmospheric energy balance constraints. This is important.
In general terms, net radiative cooling of atmosphere = latent + sensible heat convergence in atmosphere.
Atmospheric radiative cooling (R_atmos) is balanced by turbulent flux of latent and sensible heat (LE + H).
R_atmos = (net radiation absorbed) – (net radiation emitted)
R_atmos < 0
The important bit is that atmosphere is emitting more radiation than it absorbs.
Mean atmospheric net radiative heating rate is around -100 W/m2 (or 100 W/m2 net radiative cooling). Ranging -80 to -120 depending on model/energy budget scheme/decomposition. ±20 W/m2 across models.
In round numbers for atmosphere: 80 solar absorbed (to atmosphere) + ~20 LW absorbed from surface (net) – 200 LW emitted to space (from atmosphere).
The negative atmospheric radiation budget (-100 units) is continuously balanced by non-radiative heat transfer from the surface. These adjustment are quite fast, on the timescales of weather. 100 units atmospheric radiative emission sourced from turbulent flux, continuous.
Perturbations satisfy ΔR_atmos = ΔLE + ΔH. It is required for atmospheric energy budget closure.
Latent heat flux involves a large spatial separation between evaporation and condensation, several km vertically and potentially thousands horizontally, while sensible heat flux is quite local near the surface and involves boundary layer expansion and energy storage changes. A lot of nuance is there.
Classically the atmospheric net radiative cooling rate increases (becomes stronger, i.e., more negative in terms of heating rate) with warming. So, non-radiative heat flux is parameterized to fill the void.
The idea is to maintain moist adiabatic temperature profiles – this requires ramping up turbulent flux with temperature (and/or exploiting an increased proportion of latent heat in turbulent flux partitioning).
Loosely, net radiative cooling increases 1-2 W/m2 per K, which is balanced with the associated ΔLE + ΔH.
The change associated with hydrological sensitivity depends on atmospheric energy budgets and surface constraints.
Latent heat typically dominates the turbulent flux partitioning (~70–90% globally), giving the ΔLE ~0.7–1.8 W/m2 per K GMST from a baseline 80 W/m2. That is about 1-2% per K hydrological sensitivity.
That is about 8 orders of magnitude greater than a previously suggested magnitude "1.3 x 10^-8 watts per sq metre" on this thread. Arithmetic issues pale in comparison to fundamental conceptual misunderstanding.
The atmospheric radiation deficit should be matched by surface radiation surplus in steady state. Surface Rnet = SW net – LW net = ~ + 100 W/m2.
At the surface (round numbers): 160 W/m2 solar absorbed minus 60 or so LW emitted (net LW, mostly transmitted directly to space but maybe net delivery 20 W/m2 or so from surface to atmosphere). Uncertainties there cascade into realclimate observables.
And so this +100 radiation surplus at surface closes -100 radiation deficit in atmosphere by transporting energy by non-radiative turbulent heat flux (hydrological cycling, etc.). This is central to models, albeit parameterized. It's certainly not somehow unimportant or small in magnitude just because it isn't calculated explicitly.
One tricky bit is the turbulent flux partitioning between latent and sensible heat, and impact on where and how heat is delivered from surface to atmosphere to close atmospheric budgets. This has direct impact on cloud radiative effects, boundary layer dynamics, precipitation intensity, and all sorts of stuff that gets lost in convective parameterization. A bulk "convection" F_conv term (or whatever) collapses a lot of nuance.
While the moisture cycling flux through the atmosphere can vary independently of the temperature dependent re-stocking level q, indirect effects come through changing opacity which further limits ΔR_atmos. Therein a radiative-convective equilibrium represents joint adjustment constraints. This gets spit out the other end as a radiative feedback kernel.
In summary, no, the energy exchanges in hydrological cycling do not represent a 1 time turnover to a new stock level q over a period of 10 years (or whatever). It is not like a fixed pool of added moisture that persists for a decade. It represents significant energy transport continuously replenishing stock, a huge flux necessary to close atmospheric energy budgets. It seems to me a way more complicated and interesting problem compared to radiative transfer. Lots of interesting stuff going on there with some issues mentioned in the Q&A here https://youtu.be/_nu1YGrwSV0?si=UE3NC8e065cxRuRh&t=2556
Nigelj says
JPD: “2) On atmospheric dynamics. You (MAR) claim that saying that atmospheric dynamics influence the greenhouse effect is “absurd.” This is factually incorrect.
You are wrong. MAR is correct. There is only one way to read your original claim, and that is that atmospheric dynamics alter how the greenhouse effect works, meaning the way the C02 molecule behaves. And this is incorrect and is absurd.
Your reply shows you appear to have meant atmospheric dynamics and the greenhouse effect both affect how the atmosphere works as a whole. Why didn’t you say that? However I’m not sure of your point, because nobody denies it. The real point is the burning of fossil fuels is warming the atmosphere regardless of other influences. This is what the IPCC find.
MA Rodger says
Jean-Pierre Demol,
Given I speak French like a Spanish cow, I should point out that it would be common courtesy for you to pass your comment through an on-line translator rather than expect the many here, like me, having to do so. The days of French being a ‘lingua franca’ passed with the medieval.
As for your latest comment:-
(1) You are just repeating yourself here.
And be clear on one point; unless quoting you, I’ve never said the effect of increasing CO2 is ”marginal” or ”increasingly marginal.” That would be silly. So I would be obliged if you do not put your words in my mouth.
To suggest CO2 is ”becoming increasingly marginal“ because it of its increasing atmospheric concentration misrepresents the meaning of the word (noun) ‘marginal’ as well as the word (verb) ‘becoming’.
(I note that in your conclusion you use the word ‘marginal’ as an adjective which then comes to have a different meaning, and thus referring to a measure of GHE-per-extra-CO2-concentration. This measure has always declined with increasing CO2, and vice versa.)
As for saturation, the meaning of the word is quite plain. You defend the indefensible and if you could be bothered to read up on the matter, you would find CO2 as a GHG in the Earth’s atmosphere would never becomes saturated from its abundance!!
(2) Again you just repeat your grand assertion. Yes, the troposphere is a complex thing and that complexity extending well beyond radiative effects. Maybe in that complexity those non-radiative things could be said to ”dominate” the radiative ones. But the GH-effect is a radiative thing so it would be no surprise that for CO2 the primary GH-effect is likewise entirely radiative (unless you want to invoke the lapse rate feedback).
(3) You miss the point. You don’t need the correlation, either theory or practice, to demonstrate CO2 as a powerful GHG. And if you don’t need the correlation, the establishment of causation in that correlation is not required.
(4 & 5) It is symptomatic of your woolly thinking that you repeat yourself here. And in both, you play the ‘It’s all too complicated!!’ card. Small increases in the water cycle and suddenly the entire climate system is thrown into a turmoil which needs unravelling before anyone can make sense of it. Really? Perhaps every beat of that apocryphal butterflies wing would do likewise. Given you here are responding to my comment up-thread correcting Mark Ramsay, resorting now to this ‘It’s all too complicated!!’ argument is out-&-out deflection. Maybe you haven’t noticed.
(6) On the scientific method, it is not usual to say it is ”researchers” who ”need to be corrected” as it is their work that ”needs to be corrected.” The difficulty with Soon, Clauser & Happer on matters-climatological is their continued refusal to accept the errors they present. It is this refusal, this unscientific approach which requires correction and which appends to them rather than the work. Perhaps you would benefit with specific examples of this ridiculous denialistic behaviour by even scientists, even climatologists and their allegedly scientific work on AGW.
Barton Paul Levenson says
J-PD: la relation logarithmique implique une diminution progressive de l’effet chaque doublement produit un effet similaire, mais chaque ppm ajouté a un effet de plus en plus faible
BPL: L’effet de serre dû au CO2 suit le logarithme de la concentration en CO2, mais la quantité de CO2 augmente de manière exponentielle. En combinant ces deux courbes, on obtient une augmentation constante. Vous ne présentez que la moitié de l’équation.
Tomáš Kalisz says
in Re to MA Rodger, 14 Apr 2026 at 12:53 PM,
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2026/04/a-reflection-on-reflection/#comment-847053
Dear MA,
Thank you for your substantive comments on questions asked by Mark Ramsay on 13 Apr 2026 at 7:12 PM,
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2026/04/a-reflection-on-reflection/#comment-847032 .
Although the second paragraph of Mr. Ramsay’s post is not very clear, I tend to read it in accordance with Mr. Demol, in the sense that Mr. Ramsay likely tried to address possible importance of changes in latent heat flux rather than the change in global average of absolute air humidity.
As far as I know, a change in global latent heat flux must be necessarily accompanied with redistribution of other fluxes in the surface energy budget. As the global latent heat flux is commensurate to average global annual precipitation, an increase of the global annual precipitation might indeed cause a decrease of global mean surface temperature (GMST). Oppositely, a decrease of the global annual precipitation might cause an increase of GMST. We have discussed this question in the year 2023, when I asked if there already is a global reconstruction of past precipitation.
Unfortunately, it appears that there is no such reconstruction yet. I am therefore afraid that nobody can confirm (or disprove) if there is a trend in the global average latent heat flux. I think that such trend could partly offset the observed global warming (if this trend is increasing) or, oppositely, contribute thereto (if the trend is decreasing). I therefore think that if the question asked by Mr. Ramsay indeed addressed the possibility that latent heat flux may exhibit a trend (and possible role of this trend in global climate change), he might have in fact addressed a yet open scientific problem.
The perceived lack of this knowledge is among the reasons why I think that a reliable global reconstruction of the past precipitation may belong to most important due tasks of the present climate science.
Greetings
Tomáš
J Robert Gibson says
Sincere Thanks to Gavin
Which is the best place to find and reference for a graph or table of Earth Energy Imbalance as a % of the Solar Radiation reaching Earth for both history and future?
MA Rodger says
J Robert Gibson,
I’m not sure if 1985-to-date is the sort of “history” you’re after but the ClimateChangeTracker site has an EEI page providing graphical global EEI data in the form of IR+albedo out and TSI in (CERES data back to 2001, this 12-month rolling averages) and ERBE annual data back to 1985.. There is a data-download button somewhere on the page. It’s usually a few months behind the CERES data provided from source.
zebra says
MA, excellent reference and a nice example of good visual presentation.
And here’s what they say:
“The energy balance is expressed in Watts per square meter (W/m2), which means the energy increase (or decrease) per square meter of the Earth. The Earth’s surface is expected to heat up by 0.8 °C (1.44 °F) for each 1 W/m2 increase.”
So, we have a direct measurement of energy increase from the satellites, calibrated through a direct measurement of energy increase in the oceans. And we can determine the increase in GMST from that number!!
So could you explain why people are still responding in great detail to the usual suspects about the frikken “hockey stick errors” and all the other nonsensical bs?????
We have them telescope-thingies now, so maybe it’s time to let go of debates on the nuances of epicycles?
Nigelj says
How does the ability to directly measure energy fluxes at top of atmosphere change the debate about whether hockey stick reconstructions are valid?
Mark Ramsay says
Has it ever occurred to you why scientists have so diverged with climate science? Did it occur to you at the conference to introduce yourself to John Clauser or William Happer? And offer to collaborate? Perhaps you could have learned from each other. I’ve talked with them both over the years.
There is a reason this Heartland institute put on this colloquium. It’s because any divergent view has been silenced, denied, and their proponents’ careers tarnished. Mistakes made within the climate consensus never get admitted in public (what comes to mind is Michael Mann’s hockey stick simulation in which Ross McKittrick found modeling errors). Go to Barnes and Noble. They stock over a hundred climate consensus works, but none of the divergent. Same with my public library. And the IPCC doesn’t publish divergent opinions, unlike our SCOTUS. Rule #2 for Policymakers enforces one conclusion.
Philosophers Kant, William James, and Warren Fite find that will and belief drive scientific research as much as the scientific method. Spinoza and Descartes decouple scientific truth from consensus. The problem is that nature does not care want we want to be true. And the bigger problem is that when scientists advocate expensive net zero policies (or stay silent about them) without being sure they are correct, the public suffers. England, Australia, New Zealand, and Germany have suffered under net zero, to name but a few.
Ray Ladbury says
Mark Ramsay: “There is a reason this Heartland institute put on this colloquium.”
Yes. Their fossil fuel masters told them to. The reason why so-called “contrarian” climate screeds don’t get published is because they are CRAP that adds nothing to the understanding of the subject!
I am starting to understand what planet you live on. You clearly haven’t bothered to look at even the basics of climate change. And you are utterly devoid of any familiarity with the literature. Yes, Mann’s original paper had some issues with the statistical treatment. Subsequent research corrected those errors and still produced temperature series that were largely indistinguishable from that of Mann et al. ’98.
There are many, many puzzles to solve in climate science. The role of CO2 ain’t one. And no amount of fossil fuel largesse or mischaracterization of long-dead philosophers is going to change that.
England, Oz, NZ and Germany are suffering, but it is not because of efforts to modernize the energy economy. It is because legacy industries like fossil fuels are impeding their progress toward promising new technologies. See for example today’s piece by Paul Krugman:
https://paulkrugman.substack.com/p/chinese-electrotech-is-the-big-winner
Steven Emmerson says
Mark Ramsay asserted:
To quote Hitchen’s razor:
Ramsay provided no credible evidence for his assertions.
Radge Havers says
MR,
“Has it ever occurred to you why scientists have so diverged with climate science?”
Yes, of course. It apparently hasn’t occurred to you though, not really. Volumes have been written on the subject. Including right here on this site. Dig into the archives.
Some things to consider:
– Follow the money
– FUD campaigns
– How to assess qualifications
– Peer review
– The culture of anti-science in the U.S.
– Corrupt politics in the U.S.
– That all the world’s major scientific organizations accept the fact of human caused global warming
– Climate myths: https://skepticalscience.com
– The (bad) actors: https://www.sourcewatch.org/index.php?title=SourceWatch
Take it from there.
Secular Animist says
Mark Ramsay wrote: “There is a reason this Heartland institute put on this colloquium.”
Yes, there is. The Heartland Institute is a propaganda mill funded by the fossil fuel corporations for the specific purpose of promoting global warming denial. That is the reason.
With all due respect, all you are doing with your comments here is slavishly regurgitating the same tired old lies, the same ignorant nonsense, the same crackpot conspiracy theories, and the same brain-dead bumper sticker slogans that the fossil fuel corporations have been spoon-feeding to weak-minded, gullible stooges for decades.
It is stupid, and it is boring, and you are accomplishing nothing except to embarrass and humiliate yourself in public. Just go away.
Thank you for your attention to this matter.
John Mashey says
Not just fossil fuel folkks, but Big Tobacco. Heartland for decade had a Philip Morris executive, Roy Marden, on its Board, often had a “Smokers Lounge” section in its Environment & Clmate News, derided harm from secondhand smoke, etc.
For detailed evidence, see pp.37-47 in
https://www.desmog.com/wp-content/uploads/files/fake2.pdf#page=37
that includes begging letter to Philip Mois for money, touting past help.
Heartland was perfectly willing to help Big Tobacco addict adolescents.
Barton Paul Levenson says
MR: any divergent view has been silenced, denied, and their proponents’ careers tarnished.
BPL: On the contrary, those views have been trumpeted in the right-wing press, saturate Youtube, and have been given plenty of media coverage. And this even though it’s clearly pseudoscience and not science.
Chris O"Dell says
Hi Gavin, Did you email Graeme about this directly? I’m happy to do so (he was my boss from 2007-2010 at CSU). I was not involved in that paper, so I’m not sure who actually did the analysis. I’m guessing it was a post-doc of his at JPL and probably not immune to human error.
[Response: we are emailing… – Gavin]
John Mashey says
Mark Ramsay wrote:
“Mistakes made within the climate consensus never get admitted in public (what comes to mind is Michael Mann’s hockey stick simulation in which Ross McKittrick (sic) found modeling errors).”
NO. (Economist) McKitrick had a long history of falsification/fabrication related to hockey stick, most frequently with graphics based on fallsifications, but with bad statistics and a 1:100 cherrypick:
https://web.archive.org/web/20101117175324/http://deepclimate.org/2010/11/16/replication-and-due-diligence-wegman-style/
As for graphics based on falsifications try MM05x, Stephen McIntyre, Ross McKitrick, “The Hockey Stick Debate: Lessons in Disclosure and Due Diligence” 05/11/05 http://www.documentcloud.org/documents/422182-m-m-may11.html
That’s PPT later given to Ed Wegman, of which following is PDF, may be easier to read:
https://web.archive.org/web/20060222093812/https://www.marshall.org/pdf/materials/316.pdf
I’ll post details later, but it’s related to this:
https://www.desmog.com/2015/01/26/medievaldeception-2015-inhofe-drags-senate-dark-ages/
Each of Slides 9-12 is academic/journalistic fraud in one way or another.
Jean-Pierre Demol says
Cet article prétend invalider les critiques de Willie Soon et John Clauser, mais il passe à côté des véritables enjeux scientifiques. Voici pourquoi.
1) Le point central : le déséquilibre énergétique n’est pas mesuré directement.
L’article reconnaît lui-même que les satellites CERES ne mesurent pas correctement le niveau absolu du flux énergétique. Ils sont donc ajustés pour correspondre au contenu thermique des océans (OHC).
Cela pose un problème fondamental : une mesure ajustée n’est plus indépendante.
En pratique :
CERES est calibré sur l’OHC
l’OHC est lui-même reconstruit avec des corrections et des hypothèses
On n’observe donc pas directement le déséquilibre énergétique, on le reconstruit. Cela introduit une dépendance entre les données et les hypothèses de départ.
2) Le problème de circularité
Le raisonnement implicite devient :
les modèles prévoient un déséquilibre positif
l’OHC est ajusté en cohérence avec cela
CERES est calibré sur l’OHC
puis on affirme que CERES confirme les modèles
Ce n’est pas une validation indépendante, mais une boucle logique.
3) Une erreur ponctuelle ne réfute pas une critique globale
L’article critique l’utilisation d’une figure (Stephens 2015) en évoquant une erreur de phase.
Même si cette erreur est réelle, cela ne change rien au fond :
la question du rôle de l’albédo et des nuages reste ouverte
la causalité (nuages vers température ou température vers nuages) n’est pas tranchée
Corriger une figure ne valide pas les modèles climatiques.
4) Les données elles-mêmes ne sont pas stables
L’article reconnaît que différentes versions des données CERES donnent des résultats différents, y compris sur la phase des variations.
Cela pose un problème majeur :
si les résultats changent selon les versions,
alors les conclusions ne sont pas robustes.
5) Le rôle des nuages reste une inconnue majeure
Même dans la littérature dominante, les nuages sont la principale source d’incertitude.
Les modèles :
ne simulent pas directement les nuages
utilisent des paramètres ajustés
Selon ces paramètres, on obtient :
soit un fort réchauffement
soit un réchauffement modéré
L’hypothèse d’un effet stabilisateur des nuages, évoquée par Clauser, n’est pas réfutée. Elle est simplement peu intégrée dans les modèles.
6) Les modèles sont ajustés pour correspondre aux observations
Les modèles climatiques ne sont pas des prédictions pures. Ils sont calibrés pour reproduire le climat passé.
Cela signifie :
un modèle peut correspondre aux observations sans être physiquement correct.
Donc dire que “les modèles correspondent aux données” n’est pas une preuve de validité.
7) Sur l’accusation de cherry-picking
Toute analyse scientifique implique des choix :
choix des données
choix des périodes
choix des méthodes
La vraie question n’est pas le choix, mais la robustesse.
Si un résultat dépend fortement :
de la version des données ou des ajustements, alors il n’est pas solide.
Conclusion
Même si certaines critiques de cet article sur des détails techniques peuvent être valides, elles ne répondent pas aux questions fondamentales :
– le déséquilibre énergétique n’est pas mesuré directement
– les données sont dépendantes et évolutives
– les modèles sont fortement paramétrés
– les nuages restent une incertitude majeure
L’article corrige des points secondaires, mais ne traite pas les problèmes structurels soulevés par les approches “climato-réalistes”.
Nigelj says
JPD: “2) The problem of circularity…The implicit reasoning becomes: models predict a positive imbalance the OHC is adjusted in accordance with this.”
Your claim sounds incorrect. There would be no reason to adjust OHC in the way you suggest. I thought OHC is entirely based on observations. So I think your claim of circularity doesn’t exist. Can you provide explicit proof of your claim OHC is adjusted in accordance with model predictions , by way of copy and paste, and source please?
Barton Paul Levenson says
J-PD: Les modèles climatiques ne sont pas des prédictions pures. Ils sont calibrés pour reproduire le climat passé.
BPL: C’est inexact. Les modèles ne sont pas statistiques ; ils intègrent la physique. Une divergence avec les données historiques signale un problème dans l’implémentation de la physique ; inversement, si l’amélioration de la physique se traduit par une meilleure correspondance avec les observations, cela signifie que la physique a été correctement modélisée.
Matt Skaggs says
“The changes in albedo over the CERES record are indeed interesting and a little challenging to explain.”
The only empirical evidence that could support a causal inference about the correlation between temperature and CO2 concentration is the CERES data. We cannot directly measure the outward migration of the “CO2 pause,” which is what Arrhenius predicted, so we only have the ratio of shortwave vs. longwave energy as prima facie evidence. And it goes the opposite way. That is challenging to put it mildly.
zebra says
Matt, I often complain that people use too many words in their comments but in this case I have to request some further clarification.
This
https://climatechangetracker.org/global-warming/monthly-earths-energy-imbalance
shows the imbalance (and how it seems to be increasing).
The imbalance (whether or not it is increasing) results in increased system energy, which leads to increased temperature as one effect. And an imbalance is what is predicted from the physics of CO2 absorption of outgoing radiation.
So can you explain what is “going in the wrong direction”?
And what “ratio of shortwave v longwave” radiation is supposed to be “prima facie evidence”
of?