Somewhat belated open thread for this month! (Oops). Please stick to climate related topics, and remain respectful.
Reader Interactions
Comment Policy:Please note that if your comment repeats a point you have already made, or is abusive, or is the nth comment you have posted in a very short amount of time, please reflect on the whether you are using your time online to maximum efficiency. Thanks.
31 Responses to "Unforced Variations: Apr 2026"
Mr. Know It All says
On April 11, in the March UV, Ron R mentioned the “picture perfect” Artemis II flight. I have a science question about pictures from that picture perfect flight. Can you imagine? Actual science!
My question is what is going on with these 2 photos of the earth. The first one says it is a photo of the backlit dark side of the earth. What is doing the backlighting – the moon? FYI, You may need to turn up your screen brightness to see details.
https://www.nasa.gov/image-detail/amf-art002e000193/
The second photo shows the exact same image, taken from the exact same location. Every land mass, star, and cloud is in the exact same location except the earth isn’t dark!
https://www.nasa.gov/image-detail/amf-art002e000192/
How can that be? Which image is fake (or altered) or are they both fake (or altered)? They used a monster flash to light up the earth in the 2nd image?
:)
Radge Havers says
Camera settings control what the camera sees– variables like exposure, aperture, ISO, and these days in camera processing
Image processing programs provide tools to bring out information captured by the camera that you don’t necessarily see, for example like what you did when brightening the screen.
In astrophotography you can also take multiple images of a single area of sky, stack and combine them to capture more light in a single image. That’s probably not what happened here though.
Radge Havers says
KIA,
Go with what Ray said.
Ray Ladbury says
Mr. KIA, The illumination is in fact “moonshine”. The difference is the exposure time. More time means more photons means lighter pixels.
James Webb Space Telescope has to use integration times up to about 20 minutes for some of the fainter objects it images. At that rate, you can start to see hits by cosmic ray particles, so they also have techniques for rejecting the charge due to cosmic rays (which tends to come in big chunks all at once) and still get a good image.
With astrophotography, bright objects need short exposures or the pixels get filled and the image whites out. Dim objects require long exposures.
Ron R. says
KIA, hmm, I don’t understand your question. Seems pretty clear to me. You’re looking at the dark or night side. What is the light source on the other side? It clearly indicates it’s the sun, “as the Earth eclipses the Sun”. It also says in the dark picture, “Artemis II Captures Dark Side of the Earth”
They simply brightened the picture by turning up the exposure probably because they’re highlighting the auroras that you can barely see in the darker picture. It even mentions them in the brighter picture. Also notice that in the brighter picture the rim of the sun on the edge is brighter in comparison and you can see the halo now.
No, you didn’t discover a conspiracy.
Radge Havers says
Hi Ron,
I think Ray said it best, which I interpret this way: In order to enhance the photo, there had to be something to enhance. The back side of the earth was faintly lit by sunlight reflected off the moon. I don’t think the other light sources you mention would be sufficient to cover the whole dark half of the earth so evenly.
BTW, Commander Reid Wiseman used a Nikon D5 DSLR camera to take the shot. It’s an older camera but check this out:
The 10-Year-Old Nikon D5 DSLR Really Is the Best Camera for Artemis II
https://petapixel.com/2026/04/06/the-10-year-old-nikon-d5-dslr-really-is-the-best-camera-for-artemis-ii/
The image was apparently post processed in Adobe Lightroom Classic, not super high tech.
Ron R. says
Radge Havers, there is something to be said for older tech.
Mr. Know It All says
Thanks for that informative article. Photo taken at 1/4 second shutter speed, ISO 51,200. WOW! So, a relatively slow shutter combined with very fast “film” (digital image sensor) and it can essentially see in the dark. Surprising that it wasn’t super grainy given the high ISO – that’s what happened with high speed film in the old days. If you wanted high resolution (small grain) you might use ISO 25 or ISO 64 film, but no higher than ISO 100 and certainly not 51,200! Will have to investigate how ISO 100 for film compares to ISO 100 for digital sensors.
Good video on the Artemis II mission, with a little more about that photo at 5:35:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4N3GJnDiqCU
Radge Havers says
Grain can be managed. The Nikon D5 has in-camera noise reduction settings. Where those are week, photo software programs worth their salt will have a denoise function.
There are a lot of approaches to fine tuning your image in post processing, particularly if you shoot in RAW format.
Ron R. says
Oops, Ray was right that the light was coming from the moon (but visible thanks to the camera) not simply longer exposure to the sun on the other side of earth. Both images are real of course.
Always trust the physicist over the non-scientist. :)
Radge Havers says
NASA photography. Couldn’t resist adding this.
Artemis II Crew Brought a Human Eye to Photos
https://www.mississippifreepress.org/opinion-artemis-ii-crew-brought-a-human-eye-to-photos/
“Human-created photos are rooted in direct observation, intent and lived experience, while AI images—or choices made by AI-driven tools—are not. While both can produce compelling and believable visuals, the human photographs carry emotional power because the photographer is drawing from their experiences and perspective in that moment to tell an authentic story.
“Artemis II photographs resonate, not only because they are historic, but because they reflect the deliberate choices and intent of a human being in that specific moment and context. The exposure, camera setting, lens choice and composition are all dictated by the astronaut’s vision, skill, perspective and experience. Each image is unique in comparison with the others. These choices give the images narrative power, anchoring them in human perspective.”
…
RIT alumni train Artemis II astronauts in photography
https://www.rit.edu/news/rit-alumni-train-artemis-ii-astronauts-photography
“To make sure the astronauts were fully prepared, Willoughby and Reichert worked with the crew members for roughly two years. The pair designed a series of classes and training modules that allowed the crew to get hands-on experiences with the complex photography equipment that emulate conditions in space.”
Piotr says
KiA: “How can that be? Which image is fake (or altered) or are they both fake (or altered)? ”
Different exposure time. But the ignorant mind immediately goes toward conspiracy (“fake”. “altered”) – if I can’t understand something then it must be a woke conspiracy.
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
“How Internal Waves Transport Energy Thousands of Miles Across the Ocean”
https://eos.org/research-spotlights/how-internal-waves-transport-energy-thousands-of-miles-across-the-ocean
Here is the answer:
What I don’t understand is how tides can be responsible for this massive wave motion, yet for similar subsurface wave motion that creates an El Nino, it is considered due to the wind. So, the conventional wisdom of consensus science says the roles are essentially reversed here as the tides are considered inconsequential. …. Hmmm, Aha! This is reconciled when one considers the possibility that the tides are also responsible for the wind, and this correlation becomes spurious as the mechanisms. work in phase to establish the El Nino dynamics.
Mr. Know It All says
F= GMm/r^2
Gravitational attraction. The earth’s crust and the oceans are deformed by the gravity of the orbiting moon.
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
Wrong formula. But you’re a know-it-all so you should be able to figure it out.
Thomas Gordon Hewitt says
Tides are efffectively the first derivative of the gravity. So they scale as r^-3 with directional components (dipole field).
I think a lot depends on the wave period, which for tides is mostly 12 and 24 hours (slighly different because of the moon’s travel in it’s order). Wind is generally seconds to minutes, and drives at the surface, so you get the familiar gravity waves. These deep waves are usually internal waves -often
gravity waves trapped at the boundary between layers of different densities. The tidal forces (stresses) are a body force, which means it is distributed throughout a volume, not just a surface.
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
Closer than Mr.KIA,, but what people always forget is that the moon stays for days above the equator in terms of declination (~ about 2 weeks) and then the same amount of time below the equator. This generates additional tidal forcing that essentially integrates much more efficiently than the rapid daily tidal change due to the Earth’s rotation. So, this declination effect is what causes the longer more sweeping changes in the fluid dynamics. But there are two more things that scientists don’t get right. First, that the draconic tidal cycle is what paces long-range dynamics, not the tropical cycle that most are familiar with. This isn’t a big change, just a few hours every month but it has significant implications for prediction. Secondly, the interaction of the annual or seasonal cycle with the lunar cycle is what paces the changes in behavior such as ENSO. This turns into aliasing math and moreover becomes a multiplier on the difference between the tropical and draconic cycle, turning a few hours difference into nearly a half year difference in effective period.
All told, these 3 basic ideas in tidal cycles are completely ignored by scientists who are trying to model ENSO., likely because one has to include them ALL to have any chance of getting a model right. This is understandable because science is always thought as being incremental, and advancements are usually made a parameter or feature at a time. But here we need to radically adjust 3 features — have to overcome the hurdle of thinking of tides as simply daily, choose the least well known of the tidal factors, and apply obscure modular aliasing math at getting the periods correct. So, if a scientist had tried any one of these factors alone, little progress would be made and that scientist would likely give up,
Yet, in actuality, significant advancements in science (as opposed to optimizations or incremental advancements) are due to “triple-point” intersections of novel conjectures. Can go through the list of breakthroughs that require three necessary ideas — the Haber-Bosch process, GPS , and the transistor are just a few.
The bottom-line is that even though most scientific research operates in univariate space (changing X to see its effect on Y), to get a breakthrough you need to work in latent space, where a solution only exists in a specific “niche” formed by the intersection of three or more independent constraints.
That’s why AI and machine learning will continue to make breakthroughs.
BTW, this is how an LLM responds to theabove: https://github.com/orgs/azimuth-project/discussions/6#discussioncomment-16577817
Secular Animist says
FYI:
Critical Atlantic current significantly more likely to collapse than thought
The Guardian / UK
April 15 2026
“The Atlantic meridional overturning circulation (Amoc) is a major part of the global climate system and was already known to be at its weakest for 1,600 years as a result of the climate crisis. Scientists spotted warning signs of a tipping point in 2021 and know that the Amoc has collapsed in the Earth’s past …
“The research combined real-world ocean observations with the models to determine the most reliable, and this hugely reduced the spread of uncertainty. They found an estimated slowdown of 42% to 58% in 2100, a level almost certain to end in collapse.”
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2026/apr/15/critical-atlantic-current-significantly-more-likely-to-collapse-than-thought
https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.adx4298
MA Rodger says
Secular Animist,
The “significantly more likely to collapse than previously thought” finding of Portmann et al (2026) is more a nailing-down of the probabilities than an unexpected increase in probability. Note one of our hosts being quoted by the Guardian saying that the ocean freshening from the melting of the Greenland ice cap “…is one additional factor that means the reality is probably still worse.”
The 2100 numbers in full from Table 1 of Portmann et al (2026) run:-
AMOC percentage weakening by 2100
after Portmann et al (2026) & previous estimates from CMIP6 ensemble mean.
SSP1-2,6 … … 20% … ( -6% to 45%) … … 23% … (-21% to 68%)
SSP2-4.5 … … 51% … (42% to 59%) … … 32% … ( -5% to 69%)
SSP3-7.0 … … 48% … (43% to 53%) … … 37% … ( 4% to 70%)
SSP5-8.5 … … 58% … (52% to 63%) … … 43% … ( 9% to 77%)
CM says
Not 100% sure it should be taken at face value . The 50% isnt a confidence or prediction interval in the usual statistical sense, their uncertainty is basically estimate ± z times the regression RMSE across models. ,
.They treat climate models as independent and equally plausible, even though they admin themselves those assumptions are contestable. They assume the intermodel relationships learned from CMIP6 are the right real-world relationships, despite the risk of shared structural model errors. They also leave observation error out of the constrained uncertainty
Ridge regularization is a sensible way to reduce overfitting, and the leave-one-out comparison is better than nothing, but this is still a small-sample, high-correlation problem. If the constrained result moves materially when you change method, then the constraint is less robust. It becomes a method-conditioned estimate, not a hard observational fact.
The 51% result comes specifically from ridge-regularized regression with 19 predictors, chosen because it had the lowest leave-one-out error among the methods they tested, not because all reasonable methods converged on the same answer.
When they switch from time means to trends, or from absolute AMOC to anomalies, leave-one-out performance drops substantially and the constraints stop reducing uncertainty much. They also note that with fewer models, the linear methods become more prone to overfitting. That is exactly the pattern you would expect if the constraint is somewhat fragile.
There is also a physical-interpretation issue. The paper says most of the downward correction does not come from the observed RAPID mean itself. It comes mainly from South Atlantic surface salinity and North Atlantic SST biases. For the South Atlantic salinity part, the mechanism is at least physically motivated. But for the North Atlantic SST part, they explicitly say they do not find a simple physical explanation and that the link is “far from straightforward.”
Other constraints give quite different results.
Olson gives -4sv (7.2 – 1.2) for RCP 4.5,
Weijer is is 34%-45% (ssp1 and ssp5)
Bonan gives 3-6sv depending on forcing scenario, but its quite insensitive to scenarios
SChmittner gives 25+-25% under SRESA1B (although I guess its a bit old now)
Not that there isn’t cause for worry, but there are some leaps in this study which makes it less constrained than it might seem, especially on the intervals.
Julian says
CM,
This is precisely the kind of analysis I’m often missing when it comes to climate science in general. While I do have some basic scientific and mathematic literacy to discern what’s true and what’s false, understanding nuances between different methodologies used is way above my paygrade. I had a hunch they were doing something non-standard the moment I saw Ridge Regression, but I’m neither a ML specialist nor statistician, so I couldn’t exactly say what or why.
Thanks for your insights.
MA Rodger says
CM,
Adding to your very informative deep-dive, the references you cite are:-
Olson et al (2018) ‘North Atlantic observations sharpen meridional overturning projections’
Weijer et al (2019) ‘Stability of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation: A Review and Synthesis’
Bonan et al (2025) ‘Observational constraints imply limited future Atlantic meridional overturning circulation weakening’
Schmittner (2025) ‘Impact of Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation Collapse on Carbon-13 Components in the Ocean’
And for comparison of the results of these studies you quote, the AMOC is usually measured coming out the tropics at ~20Sv.
Barry E Finch says
The portion of the ~20Sv or ~17Sv that is driven by the deep region in the Nordic (Greenland?) Seas (from memory, Peter Wadhams shows one place as 2,500m deep at 75.0N 0.0EW in his pictorial) surrounded by the Arctic Paddling Pools is handily shown as 5.2Sv at 11:47 at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eV-g4_2Xwn8
There’s also some overturning in the Labrador Sea but I’ve assumed that the Nordic Sea part is what Stefan Rahmstorf meant when he cryptically stated in a talk videoed and loaded to UTube that the North Atlantic AMOC overturning push ceasing wouldn’t necessarily stop the AMOC completely because I recall, maybe from Jason Box, that meltwater off the east Greenland coast hugs the east Greenland coast, which would mean it doesn’t reduce salinity where that 5.2Sv is pushed from.
I always assert “pushed” (I say these are “deep ocean pressure-anomaly pumps”) because a fluid cannot be pulled so “dense water sinking” and then presumably spreading 15,000 km for no reason makes no sense at all, and AMOC is a “pushing Force” and is not any body of water, The water LNADW & UNADW get pushed by the AMOC Force Net of the SMOC Force portion pushing back against it and LNADW & UNADW arriving at 40-55S being pushed up by AABW cannot be the same water exactly as left the Greenland region because of mesoscale ~horizontal water movement & mixing.
Pete Best says
Excluded Factors: Experts like Stefan Rahmstorf point out that many current models still do not fully account for meltwater from the Greenland ice cap, meaning the actual risk of shutdown could be even higher than these new projections suggest.
coud be worse even
CM says
Ma Rodger,
Almost! Scmitter is Model projections of the North Atlantic thermohaline circulation for the 21st century assessed by observations. Its a bit old, from 2005, but its my fault for not providing sources haha.
Peter Best,
I agree that Grls melt needs to be included, hopefully a lot more for cmip7. However to say that it is totally omitted isn’t really true.
For example Mehling using EC-Earth3 (which has a negative fovs) finds that under RCP8.5 (so very bad) scenario melt by 2100 isn’t a big factor compared to reference.
By 2300 its a bit different story. Amoc declines (im eyeballing here) 2.5 sv more than without melt, going from 8-7.5 SV to 5-4 SV
Although I will note that this is under SSP5, so its about 8C warmer by then. Id be surprised if the Amoc didn’t collapse under those conditions.
Guo uses a cmip6plus model (also EC-Earth family, but EC-Earth-ESM-1) with an interactive grls melt.
Under 3k (which is about where RCP 4.5 is) amoc goes to around 12 sv. 9k (help) warming goes down to 4sv. The paper for ESM-1 isnt published yet, but the fov value that I got from the model output was also negative, at around -0.007, but I hope the author does include it.
Ackermann also runs a AWI-ESM with an interactive grls, and find that grls melt in ssp245 isn’t a main contributing factor, and under ssp5 it further lowers the amoc strength by around 2-2.5 sv.
So not insignificant at all, but it depends on scenario and when it happens. Interestingly Pöppelmeier found (using Bern3D) that due to timing mismatch, grls melt and amoc convection doesn’t happen at the same time. So peakj melkwater arrives after several centuries, when Amoc is starting to recover.
An important note tho is that we know that the Amoc is bistable, and that many cmip5/6 models are monostable due to a bias in the salt–advection feedback strength. (aka fovs >= 0, when it should be around -0.1 – -0.15 iirc). So models with a negative fovs are more likely to collapse, and I hope that more cmip7 models have a negative fovs for better accuracy.
You can kinda see that in Van Westens experiment when he uses (I think its Cesm 1 or 2 or both?) and to get the amoc to collapse he kinda has to twist the models arm backwards and break it to get a correct modern day fov value, but it also means that the amoc strength becomes wrong, so it changes the physics of the model itself. (which he notes, its either a cesm with correct fovs or with a better amoc strength).
I don’t actually know what AWI-ESMs fov value is, but it would be good to know.
Before I leave (ive been droning on for too long), I did a simple weight for those models with FoVS < 0 and did a simple normalized weighting based on distance from the target FOV (-0.1) and the present day Amoc strength (17-16.5sv)
Model FOV Amoc 2100 AMOC (Sv) % Decline Performance Distance
CNRM-CM6-1 -0.11 16.40 10.81 34.08% 0.105
MPI-ESM1-2-HR -0.06 17.29 14.50 16.13% 0.196
CNRM-ESM2-1 -0.13 15.71 11.07 29.54% 0.248
EC-Earth3 -0.04 15.63 13.33 14.73% 0.357
EC-Earth3-Veg -0.02 15.86 13.04 17.79% 0.421
MRI-ESM2-0 -0.21 16.82 8.00 52.40% 0.525
MIROC6 -0.10 13.18 9.12 30.85% 0.597
CNRM-CM6-1-HR -0.23 15.85 11.21 29.31% 0.645
CanESM5 -0.06 12.43 8.95 28.00% 0.741
CanESM5-CanOE -0.06 12.27 8.84 27.98% 0.765
IPSL-CM6A-LR -0.18 11.72 8.66 26.10% 0.911
MIROC-ES2L -0.20 11.78 7.71 34.56% 0.946
CIESM -0.08 10.90 4.60 57.83% 0.959
Its really hard to get both right, especially when those with correct salt advection start with too low amoc. The opposite is true for those with positive fovs where their amoc starts too high a lot of time, but also declines more as a result.
using a simple back of the envelope normalization by performanceweight = (1 / performance_distance^2) / sum(1 / performance_distance^2) you get for example
Unweighted MMM
Baseline Amoc: 14.29 Sv
2091-2100 Amoc 9.99 Sv
% Decline 30.14%
Inverse-distance-squared weighted MMM
Baseline Amoc 16.17 Sv
2091-2100 AMOC 11.42 Sv
% Decline 29.38%
with these weights. Although I should emphasize that this is just an example
I guess I should provide sources this time, although I have no idea how to format them neatly
Ackermann – Timescale competition controls tipping behaviour
under climate overshoot
https://assets-eu.researchsquare.com/files/rs-8941071/v1_covered_d0138009-595c-4b76-be47-1bef76a98aa3.pdf?c=1773231030
Limited impact of Greenland meltwater on abruptness and reversibility of future Atlantic overturning changes
https://arxiv.org/html/2509.24858v1
Weak 21st-century AMOC response to Greenland
meltwater in a strongly eddying ocean model
https://arxiv.org/pdf/2602.17235
Mutual stabilization of AMOC and GrIS due to different transient response to warming
https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1748-9326/adf45a/meta
Reversible Atlantic overturning despite continued Greenland Ice Sheet melt
https://www.researchsquare.com/article/rs-7830432/v2
Ron R.. says
Well I finally had my first personal repercussion from AI. I filled out an application for a job. It was being administered by a form of AI (ATS). Did it as honestly as I could, of course. Submitted and was instantly rejected. Probably some imperfection in my wording (who knows what though). Sadly, these things have no sense of humanity.
Radge Havers says
Ron R.,
My sympathies, I get how that works. It’s not just AI.
Back in the day, I was accepted for a job by a department in a large organization. The hitch was that I had to run my application through HR.
I filled out my form, and the department’s head assistant checked it out and promptly said, “NO!” She then patiently sat down with me and showed me the exact stock words and phrases I had to use — nothing more, nothing less.
Apparently the people in HR handled job applications like Lucy and Ethel wrapping candy at the chocolate factory. They weren’t keen on spending any more time on each one than they absolutely had to.
Ron R. says
I remember that scene! I’m wondering what imperfection in my wording caused that. It was a faster than fast rejection. Usually these things take days or weeks. The very moment I hit submit I was rejected. “No longer being considered”. Wow. Apparently I said an imperfect word. Or maybe it was some personal imperfection I admitted to? Too bad; they lost a great employee. We’re not machines yet and if anything I’m honest about myself. These things will only encourage people to lie on their apps.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=cuVUyHsM9dA
Maybe I’m being paranoid but It might soon be too late (hope not) as these AIs will likely share your info and one profile will emerge that you can’t run from. Anything you’ve ever said anywhere on the internet will be in it.
Borgs only wanted here!
Radge Havers says
Cyptic message. Could it have meant that the opening was closed for some reason? I got a similar message a while back after submitting a form less than five minutes after a deadline. Worked out ok, but yikes. Tick tock…
Ron R. says
Maybe. But the opening just came up, so unless they found the right person immediately it seems unlikely. I’d think that they would give us humans time to apply. It didn’t even take 5 minutes. Literally the very instant I hit submit I was rejected.
We are humans. We have (varying degrees and different kinds) of imperfections. That’s what naturally happens with biological organisms. I hope a world is not arising where each human is being “profiled” for every thing he’s ever said or done that’s publicly available. AI, if the kinks are ruled out, has a lot of potential to solve intractable problems. But instead of a single standard a sliding scale should be programmed into it.
Save the perfection for presidents.
Nigelj says
RonR. Im retired and I’ve never had to deal with an AI assessing one of my job applications, fortunately, however if I did I think I would draft out my job application and CV (resumee), and then get an AI to review my application and CV, and I would ask the AI if I had said anything that could get my application rejected, and how the application and CV might be better written, etc, etc. I would particularly ask if I had used any words that were unwise and could lead to a rejection. I would do this exercise with two different AIs. I wish you well Ron with the job search. Hang in there.