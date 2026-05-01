This month’s open thread on climate topics. El Niño coming (shades of 2023), competitive predictions, ill-advised geo-engineering ideas, and massive shifts in renewable energy roll out. Surely something there to discuss…
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43 Responses to "Unforced Variations: May 2026"
Ray Ladbury says
Ron R.: “Society as a whole is going downstream where it used to be higher in the recent past because more people then were feeling positive than now. The 1950s are an example. The war just ended. Technology felt like it was a positive.”
Hmm, did you consider that the 1950s were exuberant precisely because the war–perhaps the darkest period in modern human history–had ended? Think of the hell that tens of millions of people went through in the previous decade. I might have wanted to slow down, buy a house in the burbs and drink a highball, too.
And you say technology was viewed positively–but it was also viewed by the light of a mushroom cloud over everyone’s shoulder. The science fiction of the time is full of trepidation for the creations men had wrought–Godzilla is a literal cinematic manifestation of the fear of technology. And for women and minorities, it was anything but positive
There was no golden age…ever. The only thing that differs from one age to another is the extent to which we are willing to accept truth and the truths we are willing to accept.
jgnfld says
Something tells me RR is not a true child of the Cold War/Civil Rights era.
Expanding on RL’s points: As a child of the 50s/60s growing up on SAC bases at the bleeding front lines of the Cold War, I can attest that not everything was so positive as RR seems to think. Practiced our duck and cover drills monthly. Went to scores of funerals as high performance aviation was quite dangerous in that era. Personally witnessed 3 bomber and tanker crashes. Lost one test pilot cousin to an Edwards or Area 51–then called Paradise Ranch–crash (actual story never fully released but gossip centered around pre-operational U-2 testing which would imply Paradise Ranch).
Whole bases lived on 15 minute alerts where if red lights went off in theatres, bowling alleys, pools, etc. around base ALL the men (few women could serve then) would just instantly disappear leaving you alone to get home by yourself and then would simply be gone incommunicado for days (practice alert) to months (Lebanon crisis) as the bombers were dispersed to small fields around the globe. Dispersal is of course is the only real defense against nukes.
Between the Cold War, escalating race issues accelerated as a result of the service and then return of WW2 black soldiers*, the Berlin Wall, the Cuban missile/Lebanon/Suez/Algerian Crisesrises, Dien Bien Phu and the rise of US involvement in Viet Nam, McCarthyism in all its nasty even by present day standards manifestations, and etc. etc. etc. things looked rather bleak to many at that time. As RL notes, ow many radiation_creates_monsters movies got made in that era and for what reasons? Love of technology? Nope. I quite readily remember the fears even though I was–still am–a complete science nerd.
Fashion, design, theatre/stage, and many arts did, in fact, experience quite a renaissance after WW2. Some areas like fashion probably were based in exuberance. My wife used to point out just how much physical cloth and how many colors 50s fashions had compared to 30s and 40s fashions once industry could return to civilian production. But great art is associated with societies in serious internal conflict every bit as much if not even more than with societies at internal peace.
Rather than “exuberance” I would label that era a time of frothing fermentation. Much good, but also much bad going on all across society.
______________
*The returning Indian regiments nearly a million strong–accelerated the failure of Britain’s Indian Empire for the same basic reason in the eyes of most historians of the era. Sadly that failure went along with a quite enormous death toll during The Partition.
Nigelj says
Jgnfld. I read an interesting book a few years back called the civilisation of the middle ages by norman cantor which covers the period of about ad 400 – 1500. This includes the dark ages from ad 400 – 1000. The book is apparently well respected, and said there was progress intellectually and culturally, and even the economy grew although very slowly by modern standards.
However in my opinion the middle ages period lacked the insights of people like the Greek philosophers, and the emerging democracy of ancient Greece. The church was very dominant in the middle ages, in good and bad ways. But the end result was the reformation, the enlightenment and birth of science so its interesting how things work out.
Ron R. says
I think the Middle Ages, the pre-enlightenment period were still a pretty hard time to live. That’s what I got from Tuchman. Her book is titled in full, A Distant Mirror: The Calamitous 14th Century. And she, while not using the phrase dark ages did say in the introduction that the 14th century was a dark time. So I guess I assumed the term still applied. Anyway, I just figure that the early middle ages wasn’t that great either.
Nigelj says
RR: “I think the Middle Ages, the pre-enlightenment period were still a pretty hard time to live.”
Yes it was overall in a material sense. This from an AI:
Overall living conditions were generally better under the Roman Empire than in most of Europe between 500–1000 AD, though the picture varies by region and by what aspect of “living conditions” you measure.
What declined after Rome fell (500–1000 AD)
Across much of Western Europe, the collapse of Roman imperial systems led to lower living standards, especially in the early centuries after 476 AD:
Loss of Roman infrastructure — Roads, aqueducts, sanitation systems, and large-scale building techniques deteriorated or disappeared.
Decline in literacy and administration — Written language, complex government, and long-distance trade networks shrank dramatically.
Increased insecurity — Frequent warfare, shifting kingdoms, and raids (e.g., Vikings, Magyars) made daily life more dangerous.
Economic fragmentation — The unified Mediterranean economy broke into regional, localized systems.
These changes meant that for many people, especially in the former Western Empire, life became more rural, isolated, and precarious.
(My comments: The AI notes that around 1000AD things got better and in some cases improved on conditions under Roman Rule. and as I mentioned there was cultural and intellectual improvements)
Things do go in positive and negative cycles: The Roman and Greek empires, the dark ages, the slow recovery, the enlightenment /reformation/ renaissance, the wars of Europe, the emergence of capitalism and the industrial revolution and the roaring 1920’s, the collapse in the great depression of the 1930s ending in WW2, the recovery and optimism of the 1950s, the pessimism of the 1960s and 1970s with the cold war, vietnam, oil crisis, the booming free trade and globalisation and low inflation since the 1980s , the return of trade protectionism, nationalism and inflation and wars and pessimism over the last few years much attributable to just one president….
I will leave it there its getting way off topic. But these long term cycles have always fascinated me.
Ron R. says
Nigel, right, but this is interesting, the Roman Empire effectively split into two administrative halves. The Western Roman Empire, centered in Italy, fell in 476 AD, and the Eastern Roman Empire, centered in Constantinople, (often called Byzantium) fell in 1453, almost 1,000 years later. It was generally tougher in the western half than eastern half.
The west encompassed (I had to look this part up to remember) the lands of Italy, Gual, Hispania, Britain and North Africa.
The Eastern Roman Empire, centered in Constantinople, (often called Byzantium) held the wealthier, more urbanized provinces of the Balkans, Anatolia, the Levant, Egypt (maybe Tunisia too?).
Radge Havers says
jgnfld,
” Rather than “exuberance” I would label that era a time of frothing fermentation. Much good, but also much bad going on all across society.”
Fermentation, froth, foment, fumination, fragmentation… fragging… Tensions rose in the 50’s until they burst out in the 60’s. Certainly a renaissance for music. All kinds of things happening in every genre and level, high brow and low.
But if you listened, underneath it all the world sure sounded different in the late 60s / early 70s before corporate capture.
Eve of Destruction
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qfZVu0alU0I&list=RDqfZVu0alU0I&start_radio=1
The Revolution Will Not Be Televised
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QnJFhuOWgXg&list=RDQnJFhuOWgXg&start_radio=1
Feel Like I’m Fixin’ To Die Rag
(Woodstock)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eRl6-bHlz-4&list=RDeRl6-bHlz-4&start_radio=1
Machine Gun
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lw2L_vGUMtE&list=RDLw2L_vGUMtE&start_radio=1
(That’s what we don’t want to hear anymore, right?” -Hendrix )
What’s Going On
(palate cleanser)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H-kA3UtBj4M&list=RDH-kA3UtBj4M&start_radio=1
Ron R. says
Ray Ladbury, Hmm, did you consider that the 1950s were exuberant precisely because the war–perhaps the darkest period in modern human history–had ended?
Yes.
The science fiction of the time is full of trepidation for the creations men had wrought–Godzilla is a literal cinematic manifestation of the fear of technology
That’s true. Remembering the 60s though, I think the fear really amplified at the time of the Cuban Missile Crisis. I remember Duck and Cover in school and didn’t understand why were doing that.
And for women and minorities, it was anything but positive
You’re exactly right. White peoples acted like the “others” didn’t exist.
There was no golden age…ever
I didn’t say I agreed with it. Just that people felt better. After the war and all the crap people had gone through it felt (for white parole at least) like a collective sigh of relief.
jgnfld says
“People”???
WHICH people? Minorities and women, for example???
zebra says
Ray
I just want to follow up on this
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2026/04/unforced-variations-apr-2026/#comment-847463
and I think it does relate to how we communicate about science in general.
Your last sentence…
“It seems to me more fulfilling to investigate what I know exists rather than speculate on what might exist in the absence of any evidence.”
…sounds a lot like what I said:
“Accepting that doesn’t mean we should stop observing and measuring and calculating and predicting.”
That’s why we say “Shut up and calculate.” We accept that “philosophy” is not necessary to do our clever monkey tricks.
The point I was making about your comment was that you aren’t willing to accept that distinction, and you are trying to connect physics to words that are undefined (except by your personal dictionary). You aren’t thinking like a physicist is supposed to.
When Ron asks “is that all there is?”, the correct answer is no. Physics tells us that.
If he asks “OK then what is there?”, the answer is that we can’t know, completely. Even if you go outside the cave, you will just be in a bigger cave.
Ray Ladbury says
I am willing to entertain any evidence presented. I have yet to see any evidence of supernatural or extra-physical phenomena. In the absence of such evidence, what is there to investigate?
Do feel freeto engage in all the pointless, unconstrained philosophical speculation you want.
For me. Lifee is short. I choose to focus on areas where I can advance understanding, however incrementally.
Ron R. says
This is only anecdotal, but I witnessed a strange occurrence once. I mentioned it on my blog at the time. Just a short sentence or two I think. It was during a hike on the remote PCT. It might not have been an actual “non-physical” phenomenon as another explanation such as a UAP (UFO) might be possible. Additionally a forest fire was happening about 10 or 15 miles away (that I didn’t know about until I the next day) so I guess it could be kind of theoretically possible that what I saw was a fireball but that seems unlikely. As far a I know fireballs don’t last that long. Also other factors would have to have occurred such as it’s flying over the tops of the trees then zipping down to a level of about maybe 6 feet above the ground and going by in a horizontal manner. Nor was it, according to AI, a “Gnome” (I just looked it up).
I was about 5 miles from Stehekin, Washington. I was in my tent at night deleting pictures and apps because I was getting messages that my cheap android phone was running out of space from my taking of so many pictures. I was worried because I needed to continue to use a certain backcountry navigator. It was dark and I was by myself. So I was lying down deleting. Suddenly out of the corner of my eye I see a bright yellow/green light that I judged to be about beach ball sized zipping silently past behind the trees. I turned my head instantly to look. As it moved it was very temporarily obscured then revealed again, then obscured and revealed again by the trees when it moved past them, so I judged that it was real. I was aware that there was a huge chasm on the other side of the trees. No one that I know of could have gone on that side or moved that fast. And that’s about it. I am certain I saw it.
Perhaps it was a some unknown natural phenomena. Only fairly recently have sprites been discovered for example. I’m drawing no conclusions. I was aware that people were camped out about a mile or so behind me. The direction the beach ball was moving. I later looked online for confirmation from them because I figured someone would have reported it, but no one else did, or if they did they didn’t say anything about it.
It only lasted a few seconds. Maybe I was seeing things too. I’m agnostic about a lot of things. I’m not trying to gain notoriety. In fact I’m reticent to say anything. That’s why I’ve not mentioned it in almost 10 years.
https://midmiocene.wordpress.com/2017/08/07/my-pct-section-hike/
Ron R. says
Actually, if our hosts decide not to publish this I wouldn’t mind at all. I could just send it to Ray Ladbury if he lets me and see what he thinks.
Secular Animist says
Ray Ladbury wrote: “I have yet to see any evidence of supernatural or extra-physical phenomena.”
With all due respect, you have yet to DEFINE either “supernatural” or “extra-physical” (or “physical” for that matter).
But then, neither has anyone else in this discussion.
Barton Paul Levenson says
SA: With all due respect, you have yet to DEFINE either “supernatural” or “extra-physical” (or “physical” for that matter).
BPL: I picture reality as a Venn Diagram with a circle B instead a larger area A. B is nature, or what we can perceive or imply using empirical methods. A is the supernatural, the realm of God and/or spirits; the route there is by divine revelation or other mystical methods. To the atheist, the area A – B is a null set; to the theist; A – B contains something real.
zebra says
SA
“DEFINE”
Some people did last month. and you discussed “consciousness” as I recall. The problem is that, as you described in that comment, there are all kinds of interpretations of these words.
I think Radge came closest to addressing the issue I raised with Ray with the term “unknown unknowns”; I would just make that unknowable unknowns. But this way of understanding “the universe” is supported by physics and mathematics and logic, not just traditional philosophies.
It is hardly an argument for Gods and spirits, but, as I said originally, a matter of humility. And yes, I understand that I am claiming to “have the answer” by claiming not to have the answer. So it goes.
Ron R. says
Zebra, yeah. Or again a Feynman said, the pursuit of knowledge is an infinite process; every answer provides a new set of questions.
Thomas Gordon Hewitt says
I’m not sure women and minorities at the time saw it so darkly. Our perception is based upon the past, and I don’t think conditions had deteriorated, they were pretty much stuck roughly where they were for the past couple of decades. Now if we transported present day people back in a time machine, they would notice a regression in theirs rights and status.
John Pollack says
TGH, as always when trying to generalize over an entire defined group of people (“women”, “minorities”, etc.) you would find a wide range of opinions and experiences. However, I think the phrase “pretty much stuck” that you used describes the mid-century experience of a lot of people in those groups and some others. Some were happy with their place in life, but quite a few very much objected to being “stuck” as the normative heterosexual white men moved forward. This objection to being treated as second class or worse led to a very energetic Black civil rights movement. There were also a couple of “brown” movements among people with Mexican heritage or Native American. The second wave of feminism took off, as a lot of women put a finger on their own dissatisfaction with their state of affairs. The movement for gay rights also began.
So, a lot of people objected at the time to their experiences. The people in those movements didn’t need a time machine to object to their status, or reject earlier norms.
Ron R. says
Ray Ladbury says
1 MAY 2026
I once read something that I’ve lived by ever since. That was back around 1984. It said to follow the truth whenever and wherever it may lead.
I don’t pretend at all to know anything (though I obviously lean a certain way, at least for now). That’s why I asked. Truthfully I think some of that was just splitting hair semantics.
Anyway our hosts have kindly provided this month’s UV thread on time and provided some talking points. Blessed relief. From my hot air as well. :)
Harold Pierce, Jr. says
Harold The Organic Chemist Says:
ATTN: Gavin
RE: CO2 Does Not Cause Heating of Air!
Please go to the late John L. Daly’s website: ” Still Waiting For Greenhouse” available at:
http://www.john-daly.com. From the home page, go to the end and click on “Station Temperature Data”. On the “World Map”, click on “Australia”. There is displayed a list of weather stations. Click on “Adelaide”.
The chart shows a plot of the annual mean temperature from 1857 to 1999. In 1857 the concentration of CO2 was ca. 280 ppmv (0.55 g CO2/cu. m. of air), and by 1999 it had increased to 368 ppmv (0.72 g CO2/cu. m. of air) but there was no corresponding increase in the annual mean temperatures in this port city. Instead there a slight cooling which began in ca 1940 . In 1857 the the annual mean temperature was 17.2° C, and by 1999 it had declined to 16.7° C. Darwin showed a similar cooling.
To obtain recent Adelaide temperature data, I went to:
https://www.extremeweatherwatch.com/cities/adelaide/average-temperature-by-year.
The Thi and Tlo temperature data from 1887 to 2025 is displayed in a long table. In 2025 the computed Tav was 17.4° C and the concentration of CO2 was 427 ppmv (0.84 g CO2/cu. m. of air). After 168 years there has been no warming of air in Adelaide. Note how little CO2 there is in the air.
The above empirical data, calculations, and the over 200 temperature charts from John Daly’s website falsifies the claims by the IPCC and the unscrupulous collaborating scientists that CO2 causes “global warming” and is the “control knob of climate change”. Administrator Lee Zeldin has rescinded the Endangerment Finding of 2009 for CO2 that it was a threat to human health and welfare. Thus there is no need to reduce the emission of CO2 from the use of fossil. fuels. I live in Canada which has long and snowy winters . Fossil fuels keep 41 million people from freezing to death in winter.
You should cease talking about greenhouse gas CO2 causing global waring.
Radge Havers says
Jr.,
You should cease talking about greenhouse gas CO2 causing global waring.
Sounds like a command if not a threat. You have a problem with other people speaking freely?
Ray Ladbury says
Harold. Please. Get help!
prl says
The Australian Bureau of Meteorology is showing that Adelaide’s mean temperature rise trend is in the band 0.1 – 0.15°C/decade from 1970 to 2025. Over that period, nowhere in Australia is showing a falling trend in temperature.
In Darwin, the temperature rise over that period was in the band 0.15-0.2°C/decade.
https://www.bom.gov.au/cgi-bin/climate/change/trendmaps.cgi
For Australia as a whole, you can see the trend since 1910 here:
https://www.bom.gov.au/cgi-bin/climate/change/timeseries.cgi
Eyeballing this stuff off a list of temperatures probably isn’t a great way to go.
Note that before 1910, there was no national meteorology organisation in Australia (Australia didn’t exist as a nation until 1901). Before the establishment of the Bureau in 1910, a lot of the arrangements for recording climate data were somewhat ad hoc:
https://www.bom.gov.au/climate/data/acorn-sat/
CM says
Harold,
First off let’s ignore the clear bias of using only Adeline when there’s 100 stations in Australia, let alone the world.
Let’s look at the data you provided.
The series is not a clean proxy for Adelaide’s warming signal.
Early Adelaide records contain anonymously hot years. ( 1914, 1919, 1921, 1930 and 1934) For example.
The record then return to a less extreme temperature, which makes it look like there has been no warming when in fact it has.
The Bureau of Meteorology explicitly warns that temperature data before 1910 should be used with extreme caution because stations used non-standard shelters. Adelaide also moved it’s station, which can influence the trend.
But let’s look at the actual trend without the first anomalous high years
1887–2025
-0.01 °C/decade
1950–2025
+0.15 °C/decade
1980–2025
+0.23 °C/decade
1990–2025
+0.26 °C/decade
As you can see when the first years are filtered away the rate increase is quite clear, and it is accelerating.
Looking at the entire set of Australian weather stations (and not cherry picking data).
1910–2025
+0.14 °C/decade
1950–2025
+0.20 °C/decade
1980–2025
+0.22 °C/decade
1990–2025
+0.25 °C/decade
2000–2025
+0.33 °C/decade
Or you can use the total anomaly (from 1910-1930 as baseline)
Year – anomaly
1910s: +0.00 °C
1940s: +0.01 °C
1970s: +0.33 °C
2000s: +1.03 °C
2020–2025: +1.44 °C
All from BoM data.
As you can see, what you wrote is bullcrap, but I guess you knew that already? Didn’t you?
Nigelj says
Adelaides very high temperatures around 1930 remind me of America’s very high temperatures around 1920 -1940, due to the dust bowl and heatwave conditions, related in turn to meteorological conditions and both the Pacific and Atlantic oceans being simultaneously in a warming phase. So all a rare freak occurrence.
From the 1970s onwards until presently theres a clear warming trend in America. Didnt stop the skeptical guys falsely claiming theres been no warming since the 1930s.
Barton Paul Levenson says
HPJ: The above empirical data, calculations, and the over 200 temperature charts from John Daly’s website falsifies the claims by the IPCC and the unscrupulous collaborating scientists that CO2 causes “global warming” and is the “control knob of climate change”.
BPL: Darn those unscrupulous scientists! People shouldn’t listen to them! They should listen to some blogger on the internet!
Secular Animist says
To Harold The Flat-Earther:
You are posting laughable nonsense and crude, clumsy, clownish lies. In a word, DRIVEL.
It is stupid. It is boring. It is utterly pointless.
All you are accomplishing is to embarrass and humiliate yourself in public.
jgnfld says
Re. “Hmm. I was writing from the perspective of historian Edward Gibbon. I once read some of his book, The History of the Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire many years ago. ”
No, or almost no, professional historian considers Gibbons as authoritative any more in terms of actual analyses of events. I suggest you ask around any pros you might happen to know. (Remember I am an ex-prof with historian associates and have a pro historian in my close family who just passed her defense.) He is considered brilliant in many ways. BUT, his thesis that Rome fell due to a loss of civic virtue* and the rise of Christianity reflects Enlightenment biases and is not widely accepted by contemporary scholars. That said, I guess you do however most modern scholars suggest that the rise of Christianity _preserved_ many Roman institutions through the Middle Ages.
_______
*That said, I don’t see much in the way of “civic virtue” at the top of the US govt, at least, these days! Only its opposite.
Ron R. says
I agree with you. I did read and watch a lot documentaries of other historical works besides those I listed. But perhaps I let Gibbons views influence me a bit too much. I read it in high school. Others were saying the sort of same thing though, like Robert Sallares and Jacob Burckhardt, even Immanuel Kant. I do admit to wondering how much of our current “offend no-one” politically correct revisionism might later prove to have been true after all. Anyway, as a rule I took the popular view of dark ages as meaning the pre-enlightenment period. We’ll say that.
Syd Bridges says
When in June 2012, the local Sheriff told us that we had one hour to pack a bag and evacuate the premises ahead of the High Park Fire, I learned that things you see on TV can happen to you too. Fortunately, the place survived, (at least until the Cameron Peak Fire of 2020). After that I became a regular observer of the US Drought Monitor, so I might be better prepared for the next time. Ironically, due to Covid, I left just before the Cameron Fire.
This year’s maps have been some of the worst I can recall. I never thought that I would see the south east with almost 60 percent in extreme drought and 95 percent in severe drought. With rising sea levels and low rainfall, and built on a 3 mile thick platform of limestone, I wonder: will Florida face severe salt ingress of its aquifers? I have no doubt, however, that their perspicacious Governor will have effective ways of avoiding such an occurrence, or, at least, the blame for it, should it become a problem.
See: https://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/CurrentMap/StateDroughtMonitor.aspx?Southeast
Nigelj says
Ron R on last months UV page: “Society as a whole is going downstream where it used to be higher in the recent past because more people then were feeling positive than now. The 1950s are an example. The war just ended. Technology felt like it was a positive.”
I think its partly a generational issue. I was a young guy in the 1960s and 1970s, and technology felt amazing and positive. Now I’m retired, and I feel a little bit more negative and cynical about technology. I suspect this is partly because I’m older and a bit wiser, and partly because I get frustrated with information technology although I do think its impressive. You will probably find young people today embrace technology, and think its positive and amazing and easy to use, as they learn it from day one in school.
There are other contributing reasons. Ray Ladbury is right. There was a tremendous feeling of being on a high after the war years ended. Society was happy and more united than presently in some ways at least such as politically. (Some people were excluded like minorities.) We are now in a doomy, gloomy miserable mood to an extent, due to a stagnant economy and the Iran fuel crisis issue. And theres more partisan political division in society currently.
We are also facing the stark reality that industrialisation is pushing the environment well into the danger zone, and the solutions to this are neither simple or easy. Its the climate issue and all sorts of other issues. We are at some sort of crossroads or change point, and society hasn’t really come together committed to a firm course yet on anything. And there’s a lot of societal division between people pushing environmentalism, and other people pushing highest possible economic growth. Its found its way into the tribal political divisions. I suspect the complexity of the challenges and the societal divisions make people negative and gloomy at times. Hopefully this situation improves and society comes together as it did after WW2.
Ron R. says
Nigel. I don’t disagree with anything you said. Remember I said that that’s how people generally felt at the time, not necessarily how I feel it was. Giddy. Why? All the reasons I listed above and in the blog article I linked to (including that the war had ended – Ray must have missed that part. :). As I’ve said before, I am not a technology-phile myself. I mean I desperately want it to help solve our problems; nothing else is working and population and other issues wise, were running out of time. But personally, I find it equally maddening as helpful.
The 1950s felt to most people to be a giddy time (in comparison to the previous hell), as I think you’re saying. But then came the 1960s and the malaise started. There was the Cuban Missile Crisis. Duck and cover, reinforced underground shelters, and the Damocles Sword that certain governments forced us, and still do, to live under. FEAR. The Doomsday Clock. Spy and counter spy (did those people that invented the bomb really think that they could keep such a secret like that from other governments?). There were the assassinations of three good people, John and Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King (were there more, I can’t remember). I was too young to remember John Kennedy but I remember that of Robert Kennedy and MLK. Watching those on TV. Being shocked that anyone would do that to good men. The 70s felt depressing to me. Just didn’t like it.
Partly we recovered a bit with the moon landings. Temporarily brought the world together. But we did it and then stopped as we couldn’t find a reason to continue. The only good thing about T is that he’s put some emphasis back on going to the moon again. But that started the Overview Effect again. Maybe counter to his desires… That’s a lot of what kick started environmentalism in the first place! That view of the earth from space and thinking about the sterile planets in comparison.
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/what-nasas-artemis-ii-tells-us-about-the-overview-effect-moon-joy-and-awe/
https://midmiocene.wordpress.com/a-glimpse-of-divinity/
Mars? I shake my head, but who knows.
Tomáš Kalisz says
in Re to Ron R., 2 May 2026 at 5:09 PM,
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2026/05/unforced-variations-may-2026/#comment-847513
Hallo Ron,
Just to add another perspective:
As soon as Communist Party succeeded to gain absolute power in Czechoslovakia in February 1948
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1948_Czechoslovak_coup_d%27%C3%A9tat ,
they started to persecute everyone whom they perceived as a potential threat for their rule. Up to 200 000 people were arrested, hundreds sentenced in staged processes to death, thousands died in prisons and forced labour camps. Until Stalin’s death in 1953, Czechoslovak government secretly prepared the country for the expected World War III, with the aim to help Soviet Union conquer and subjugate the entire Europe.
The enormous military spendings brought Czechoslovak economy near to collapse that was averted by “currency reform” (1953), wherein people practically lost their savings. Spontaneous protests in industrial cities were suppressed by military troops
https://cs.wikipedia.org/wiki/Plze%C5%88sk%C3%A9_povst%C3%A1n%C3%AD_(1953)
Greetings
Tomáš
Ron R. says
You’re right, Tomáš. I was writing from the perspective of the free world. NATO. I didn’t include the viewpoints of those who were still subjugated or became subjugated by the communist party. I apologize.
Tomáš Kalisz says
in Re to Ron R., 4 May 2026 at 11:24 AM,
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2026/05/unforced-variations-may-2026/#comment-847569
Hallo Ron,
Thank you for your reply. As I wrote, I just wanted to mention another perspective from the complex world. No need to apologize.
To return to your thought-provoking question from the last month, I tried to learn something about dark energy. It seems to be a property of the space itself. If so, it may be still quite unclear if it can be anyhow implemented in the concepts of classical thermodynamics. I think that it is generally unclear yet if (or how) these concepts can be extrapolated on the entire Universe.
Greetings
Tomáš
prl says
I’m sure there are a good number of countries that view themselves as pert of the “free world” that aren’t in NATO. I live in one.
Ron R. says
Tomáš, I might say something but that would be from ignorance. I bow to Ray Ladbury about that. I will say in general however that I think that science is just starting, not ending.
Piotr says
[I intended to post it on April 1st, but with April thread delayed, here it is now, in time for Putin’s victory parade on May 9]:
Nigel: Trump and maga versus their opponents is like an extreme form of the school conflicts of the jocks versus the nerds
Except these are low-level risks. As opposed to the unhinged people who mistake reality TV for reality, or who treat images of real deaths as if it were “death” in the first person shooter game, and yet have the nuclear button within their reach, and the weight of the United States behind them.
Then again, I’ve never thought “Shrek” was documentary. In case if you skipped it as a kids movie, you might reconsider. Here is a part of the plotline:
– a country is ruled by Lord Farquaad, an inept, deeply insecure, ruler, living in massive tower-like castle. So much so, that upon seeing the said castle (let’s call it “Farquaad Tower”) – the title character Shrek quips to his sidekick Donkey: “ Do you think he’s compensating for something?”
– Farquaad decides to clear his realm of the undesirables – fairy tales types whose very presence spoils his “perfect kingdom”. His goons set up check points, interrogate passing folks, demand their identification, arrest the undesirables, and deport them to the place widely considered a “swamp”.
– Proud of himself Farquaad boasts to his mirror: – “ Mirror, mirror, on the wall, isn’t it the most perfect kingdom of them all? ”
– the Mirror, which by the fairy-tale tradition is supposed to provide the unvarnished truth to the power, replies: “Well, technically your are not a King”
– Farquaad: “Argh, Fellonius!” – beckoning his goon, who threatens the Mirror by punching the lights out of a much smaller mirror. Immediately persuaded, the Mirror on the Wall changes his tune, becomes a court sycophant, and presents to Farquaad the three available bride candidates, in the format apparently familiar to the ruler – that of the participant introduction on a reality TV show.
– Farquaad chooses a princess, and announces to the people that he will liberate her princess from the terrible oppression by some dark forces. In reality, he is not doing it for the princess, nor for his people, but for himself – to gratify his sexual proclivities (young beautiful bride), to gain him the respect of the people and to consolidate his power – by marrying a princess he would become a true king.
Of course, he won’t do it himself (bone spurs?), instead he calls in the knights and sends them into the fight in his stead, magnanimously announcing: “ Some of you may die, but it’s a sacrifice I am willing to make“.
Which explains my sense of deja-vu upon hearing the President of the United States sending American soldiers into the war on Iran to cement his place in history:
“The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost, and we may have casualties. That often happens in war.”
Life stranger than fiction.
Nigelj says
Very funny Piotr. I never saw Shrek , but I certainly see the parallels between your quotes, and a certain political administration. I see parallels with George Orwells 1984 and the same administration, especially “ignorance is strength”. While they don’t openly say that, all their actions certainly imply it. Currently reality is much. much stranger than fiction, and not in a good way.
Piotr says
Nigel: “I never saw Shrek
Then you have to see it, Nigel. You can use your kids? grandkids? as an excuse, but don’t have to – I have seen it the first time on the research icebreaker in the Arctic, no kids within several hundred kms …
That said, Shrek is not the only fairy-tale tie-up of this administration. Kash Patel has proven to Trump his qualification for the FBI head on the strength of his publications in the area of national security, namely:
Patel, Kash, 2022. “The Plot Against The King”, Beacon of Freedom Publishing House, BRAVE Books, 40pp.
In this book, a wizard named “ Kash the Distinguished Discoverer” bravely unearths a plot by “shifty-looking knight” who , on behalf of the dishonest, pretentious “Hillary Queenton”, questions the circumstances of … “King Donald” getting to power.
For more on the qualification of Kash Patel for the head of the FBI see also his other, also real, book where makes his case for: “ The Plot Against the King 3: The Return of the King ” (Patel, Kash, 2024) – review here:
When the life gets stranger than kids fiction and the SNL writers are at their wit’s end, because they can’t outdo the real thing …
Silvia Leahu-Aluas says
Ending the fossil fuel era might be finally closer than we thought possible. A non-COP alternative to solving the climate emergency, on time, has started its work in Santa Marta, Colombia. It was a great success.
“Hope is contagious and science is king: 10 big lessons on ending the fossil fuel era
At world-first Santa Marta climate meeting, delegates say it was ‘euphoric’ to finally be focusing on concrete solutions”.
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2026/may/01/santa-marta-colombia-climate-conference-ending-fossil-fuel-era
Secular Animist says
Well, here it is:
The time has come to begin the process of evacuating and abandoning a major American city to the rising sea:
“The process of relocating people from New Orleans should start immediately, as the city has reached a point of no return that will see it surrounded by the ocean within decades due to the climate crisis, a stark new study has concluded. Ongoing sea-level rise and the rampant erosion of wetlands in southern Louisiana will swallow up the New Orleans area within a few generations, with the new paper estimating the city may well be surrounded by the Gulf of Mexico before the end of this century …
“This scenario makes the region the most physically vulnerable coastal zone in the world, the researchers state, and requires immediate action to prepare a smooth transition for people away from New Orleans, which has a population of about 360,000 people, to safer ground.”
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/may/04/new-orleans-sea-levels-relocation-climate-crisis
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41893-026-01820-z.epdf