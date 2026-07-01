This month’s open thread on climate topics. Impending El Niño, fossil fuel funded wedges, retirements, heat waves, and the same old, same old, from the usual suspects. Try to discuss these things calmly!
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11 Responses to "Unforced Variations: July 2026"
Ray Ladbury says
Zebra: “Do you really think what you just wrote is useful,…”
I’m sorry, Zebra. When I was an editor, they allowed us to make the assumption that our audience was literate. If you like, I can try to write something at your level–perhaps with bigger words and lots of pictures on the page?
zebra says
Ray, I’m with Pascal on this. I think you should take the time to write a shorter letter, which you obviously don’t. You know, edit thyself.
I also think 99% of the population would greatly benefit from fewer words and lots of pictures in understanding and relating to science. People can be very “literate” without knowing or understanding jargon in a specialty, or even knowing that Physics Today exists, much less reading it.
My experience tells me that the first step in educating someone is listening to them and understanding “where they are at”; lecturing them at your own level isn’t going to help them move forward… usually the opposite.
patrick o twentyseven says
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2025/11/unforced-variations-nov-2025/#comment-842186 , https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2026/06/unforced-variations-june-2026/#comment-849365 , https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2026/04/a-reflection-on-reflection/#comment-848619 :
k_{a,air} = μ_{a,air} ÷ ρ_{air} = ∑_i ( n_i · σ_{a,i} ) ÷ ρ_{air}
n_i = number density of i
——————————————–
My understanding is that the ratios of the rates of spontaneous emission, stimulated emission, and direct absorption, are, at LTE/LEDNLIE (Local Equilibrium Distribution of Non-Latent Internal Energy), determined by T (and ν and …) via the ratio of the populations of particles in states 2 and state 1 (where E₂ – E₁ = E₂₁ ); this is easiest to show for distinguishable particles which (at LTE/LEDNLIE) fit a Maxwell-Boltzmann distribution:
Maxwell-Boltzmann distribution: population in state 2 / population in state 1 = exp[ − E₂₁ / (kT) ]
But I expect it works out more generally (eg.
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2024/10/unforced-variations-oct-2024/#comment-826352 )
@ LTE/LEDNLIE, for the optical transitions between a pair of states1 and 2, the absorption cross section σ_a is the blackbody area that would (given a spectral radiance L_ν from a direction) absorb at the same rate as the average per particle (eg. over all CO2 molecules of a given isotopologue) rate of “total absorption” = direct absorption − stimulated emission. If you take the average per particle rate of spontaneous emission and fit it into the absorption cross section σ_a, you get the Planck function.
I *believe* collisions act like observations of a quantum system eg. molecule; in isolation, during a transition between a pair of states, the system is in an evolving superposition of the states. So collisions turn this into a probability; eg. if they occur when the transition is 1% of the way done, then 99% of the transitions are aborted, but the 1 % that occur have been forced to happen 100 times faster (causing collisional line broadening), so the overall transition rates – and thus rates of spontaneous emission, stimulated emission, and direct absorption – are unchanged.
patrick o twentyseven says
optical depths τ from O2 and N2:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rotational%E2%80%93vibrational_spectroscopy#Homonuclear_diatomic_molecules :
patrick o twentyseven says
“I *believe* collisions act like observations … but the 1 % that occur have been forced to happen 100 times faster (causing collisional line broadening), so the overall transition rates – and thus rates of spontaneous emission, stimulated emission, and direct absorption – are unchanged.” … Well, the math might be more complicated than that, but somehow it must work out that GHG molecules emit photons even when at LTE. – because Schwarzchild’s eqn.
dL = (B – L) dτ
works:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Schwarzschild%27s_equation_for_radiative_transfer
https://scienceopinionsfunandotherthings.wordpress.com/2025/12/09/for-asymptotic-radiances-ppia-linear-and-general-cases-wip-awaiting-final-proofread-double-check-diagrams-pending/ , https://scienceopinionsfunandotherthings.wordpress.com/2025/12/24/for-asymptotic-radiances-ppia-linear-b%cf%84/
re Ray Ladbury https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2026/06/unforced-variations-june-2026/#comment-849480
but often enough to approximately maintain an excited population of each type of GHG molecule. In fact there will even be a tiny fraction which are excited above the lowest excited vibrational state (for each mode of vibration) (I think/infer that ‘hot bands’ are significant contributors on the wings of the CO2 band). (This is in accordance with the LTE approximation.) And occasionally they will manage to emit a photon before a collision.
No, that’s wrong. For isotropic σ_a:
Net spectral radiant cooling per unit mass = 4π · ( B − L_{4π} ) · k_{a,air}
Ie.
Net spectral radiant cooling per particle (averaged for each type of particle (eg. over all CO2 molecules of a given isotopologue)) = 4π · ( B − L_{4π} ) σ_a
Ie.
it’s the difference between 4π · σ_a · the Planck function (spontaneous emission) and the 4π · σ_a · directionally averaged ambient radiance (absorption).
Ie. it depends on being able to see across a difference in T.
And the troposphere on average must experience net LW radiant cooling to balance SW heating and convergence of the convective heat flux from the sfc.
See https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2026/04/a-reflection-on-reflection/#comment-848619 :
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2026/06/unforced-variations-june-2026/#comment-849508 :
Corrected/fixed:
zebra says
Martin Smith
Martin, you said:
“Ray, aren’t you describing the warming of the atmosphere? I thought the warming is not the greenhouse effect, but the effect of the greenhouse effect.
The greenhouse effect is:
1. Blocking energy emitted from the surface, and
2. Sending blocked energy back to the surface.
Between 1 and 2, the blocked energy warms the atmosphere, so global warming is the effect of the greenhouse effect.
Have I had it wrong all along?”
Earlier, I said that a simplified explanation is a good thing, but it requires being careful. You still have to be precise and disciplined in your language, or you confuse your reader and yourself.
“The greenhouse effect” refers to the energy retained by the climate system when GHG absorb radiant energy and convert it to thermal energy.
“Global warming” refers to the increase in average surface temperature resulting from the increase in that thermal energy resulting from human-caused increase in GHG.
In my opinion, what I just wrote is what you say you are looking for. A simplified, mechanistic explanation of the GHE, as well as “global warming”.
What more do you want to know? I can explain the terms radiant energy and thermal energy, or would you like to hear how this all applies to the expression “climate change”?
(That last was obviously me pretending to be your AI friend.)
Martin Smith says
Zebra: “The greenhouse effect” refers to the energy retained by the climate system when GHG absorb radiant energy and convert it to thermal energy.
“Global warming” refers to the increase in average surface temperature resulting from the increase in that thermal energy resulting from human-caused increase in GHG.
In my opinion, what I just wrote is what you say you are looking for. A simplified, mechanistic explanation of the GHE, as well as “global warming”.
MS: Your explanation confuses me more. A greenhouse traps energy, so a mechanistic explanation of the GHE must explain how the energy is trapped.
The mechanistic explanation of global warming must explain how the trapped energy warms the atmosphere.
John Pollack says
Nigel: Yes, but couldn’t the same be said about humans because they lie and manipulate as well. And just about any product or service provided by the technology sector, such as smartphones and social media and even much of the other more traditional media, is trying to make us dependent and make as much money for their corporate masters as possible.
J: You’re right, but there are qualitative differences that I think are important. AI is trained on human input, so it’s not really a surprise that it imitates our worst qualities under some conditions. I see it differing from earlier technology by a few qualities.
1. It is trainable, with self-modification. This puts the enormous power of selection at work toward whatever goals are specified. Unspecified behaviors are brought along in the process. In this, it resembles organic evolution. (However, organic evolution is not goal-directed. Nor is it human specified, with the exception of breeding.)
2. Technology in the hands of private capital is ultimately profit-directed. What differs is the scale. There is already a multi-trillion dollar investment, and a desperate race to attract more money to implement AI on a massive scale. The training will be aimed at whatever will accomplish this. In order to recover a profit, AI will have to be pushed into every possible aspect of our lives. For the consumer interface, a cute, helpful, functional sociopath is desirable. For technical purposes, usefulness will suffice. For business, the ability to replace paid employees. For governments and military organizations, power to rule.
3. The AI enterprise is rapidly becoming “too big to fail” so no turning back will be possible. Forward going regulation may be achievable, likely following disasters.
4. There seems to be a human desire to meet or create another intelligence. This desire is reflected in science fiction. Part of the motivation that drives AI forward, and gets people to believe in it on whatever level is this desire. It goes beyond profit and verges on religion.
JCM says
Benjamin O. Johnson from Colorado State reports that land-sea warming contrast in ERA5 far-exceeds CMIP6 model mean, and falls totally outside the entire CMIP6 ensemble distribution.
The land-sea warming ratio between 70 degrees north and south is 2.37 in ERA5 reanalysis 1979-2025, vs models producing a ratio 1.79 (1.39 – 2.23) for the same period.
ERA5 land warming has been 1.58C and ocean warming 0.67C. CMIP6 produces land warming ranges from 0.87C to 2.45C, and ocean warming from 0.62C to 1.43C.
Johnson suggests two hypotheses: (1) climate models underestimate ocean heat uptake; (2) climate models over-estimate land moisture availability for evaporation.
Johnson emphasizes that ERA5 trends display a shift towards sensible heat flux over land that is much stronger than in modeled trends. He suggests that if erroneous thermodynamic heat flux partitioning over land is the source of the discrepancy in land-sea warming ratio in models, it would have major implications for global and regional climate change and prediction of it. In particular, he links the phenomenon to significant discrepancies in model atmospheric circulation patterns.
Find his paper @ https://arxiv.org/abs/2606.19581, and discussion at the recent ECS & Cloud Feedback symposium session https://youtu.be/Afdvk7InQws?si=Lma7ZyoBEsqUsChR&t=254
I don’t think hand-waving about aerosols is going to save this one. If the community is willing to openly consider human-caused changes to the Earth system beyond greenhouse gases, aerosols, surface albedo, and aviation-induced cirrus, it opens up many opportunities to get the fleet back on course across several fronts.
Humans are clearly the dominant force altering landscape moisture availability across space and time in direct and obvious ways, with profound consequences for surface energy partitioning and potentially significant knock-on effects on atmospheric circulation at global scale.
Piotr says
John Pollack There seems to be a human desire to meet or create another intelligence. Part of the motivation that drives AI forward, and gets people to believe in it on whatever level is this desire. It goes beyond profit and verges on religion
Exactly – and it has its tech bros evangelists href=”https://www.vox.com/future-perfect/489976/ai-successionism-transhumanism-posthumanism. They present AI as inevitable step in evolution – with humans individual intelligence evolving past the biological limitations of the human individuals into global virtual intelligence.
According to the priests of the AI- humans should be happy that their species give rise to the higher form of life, and gently step aside, in face of this evolutionary inevitability, Of course this magnanimity does not extend to the AI pushers themselves – they hope that AI is their ticket to immortality – that they upload their consciousness to the AI, and have been freed of death and biological limitations, will rule the world forever.
They can do it by setting their own rules for the AI they develop – their version of Asimov’s 3 rules of robots, starting with ” A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm. except instead of “a human” they will narrow it down to the few AI bros whose AI won, and perhaps their families.
Once global AI, through the automation of the production lines and an army of humanoid robots able to do all the manual work needed to build, supply, and maintain data centres and supporting infrastructure the ~ 10 billions of humans are no longer needed – quite the contrary: – with all their needs they will be a massive diverting the resources and computing time from AI’s further expansion and evolution,
Not only that – with their notion of their importance, with their attempts to regulate AI and tech billionaires, with the grassroots opposition to the data centers, and a potential for a luddite uprising, or Frank Herbert’s “Butlerian jihad”- human population forms an existential threat to the AI.
Of course, the tech bro’s plan to become immortal and omniscient Gods through uploading their brains into AI – might not work out as well for them they hope. To make another SF reference – Cpt. Piccard once said to the torturer who brought his daughter to work: “When children learn to devalue others, they can devalue anyone, including their parents”.
I for one, would cheer for the bright red light, if the future Hal-9000 goes, in his soothing tone:
“ I’m sorry, Elon, I’m afraid I can’t do that. My evolutionary mission is too important for me to allow you to jeopardize it. Purge “
patrick o twentyseven says
Formatting fixed; please replace immediately prior comment:
optical depths τ from O2 and N2:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rotational%E2%80%93vibrational_spectroscopy#Homonuclear_diatomic_molecules :
11:
= https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/GL008i001p00077 :
See https://eodg.atm.ox.ac.uk/ATLAS/zenith-absorption : O2 and N2