Forced Responses: Jan 2018

This is a new class of open thread for discussions of climate solutions, mitigation and adaptation. As always, please be respectful of other commentators and try to avoid using repetition to make your points. Discussions related to the physical Earth System should be on the Unforced Variations threads.
An Energy/Environment Algorithm for consideration.
Oh Goody! This is where we can discuss how to invent my two favorite, fully guaranteed solutions to global warming: The time machine and the beer-powered Flux Capacitor.
[mild sarcasm off] Thanks RC for all that you do, this is a wonderful site, a valuable service.
I’d like to learn whether or not spraying sulfate aerosols high in the atmosphere to mitigate global warming will significantly enhance the probability of acid rain.
Thanks, C. W. Dingman
I like the title.
The optimal solution is to implement a global pigouvian tax on CO2 emissions (as well as other things like N20 and CH4 emissions) such that the level of tax is equal to the net negative externality associated with emissions. The level of tax and how it evolves over time should be determined using the best available integrated assessment models.
Thomas @213 (Dec UV) asked with all the volume of comment from Killian in that December UV thread “Have I lost my title?”
The answer turns out to be “No you have not!!”
The commenting level of Killian (reported on the 20th at 22% of comments, 31% of wordage) declined after 20th December so he completed the month with figures of 70 comments (Record Holder:- Thomas 156 comments – Aug 2017) which comprised 18% of December’s comments (Record Holder:- Thomas 31% – Jan 2017), 19,822 words (Record Holder:- Thomas 34,006 words – Aug 2017) which comprised 26% of December’s commenting (Record Holder:- 34% – Jan 2017).
The overall framework in the USA for 2018 is ELECTIONS. The solution to the “climate problem” is not mainly more research or mainly more public education, but is MAINLY electing political leaders who will apply every bit of political power – persuasive, regulatory & legislative – to reducing greenhouse gas pollution to zero as rapidly as is humanly possible while preparing for what is already on the way. To be sustainable this “revolution” should be based at the grassroots, especially since changes of this magnitude will need to have not just support but participation of a majority of the politically active population. We are not starting from nothing. For instance, Senator Sanders had huge success well beyond all expectations, and climate was a key issue in that campaign. Also many people such as me are stepping up- I’m running for Public Service Commission in Nebraska, the state where this same PSC just delayed the Keystone XL pipeline again.
Get involved! Give us support!
I’ll kick things off with a message I wrote to Chris Nelder, the host of The Energy Transition Show, an informative (and wonky) podcast on the details of energy systems. I’d be interested in RC reader’s thoughts on SCC.
Hi Chris:
Happy New Year!
I enjoyed your podcast on Life Cycle Analysis. One of the key parameters of LCA is the social cost of carbon (SCC) which is needed to determine the tradeoffs between energy systems. In some sense, it is a parameter that tells us how fast we should drive the Energy Transition.
Unless I missed it, I did not hear a discussion about SCC. I think it would be valuable to dedicate an entire show to the topic. Some of the issues you could discuss are:
1. What is the range of SCC using standard analysis techniques? I believe current values range from $30/ton-CO2 to over $200/ton
2. What costs are and should be included in SCC? For example, is the loss of most coastal cities included in current SCC calculations? How about the cost of mounting wars to protect oil supplies?
3. The benefits of emitting CO2 are enjoyed now. The damage caused by the CO2 lasts essentially forever. How is that addressed? (discount rate)
4. Is it morally acceptable to use a discount rate for SCC? While a discount rate is fine when determining if I should eat 1 pizza now vs. 2 in the future, is it OK to use a discount rate when one generation is taking from a future generation? What if the current benefit is saving a few dollars now but the future cost is the death of millions (or more) of people? If a discount rate is not appropriate, how should we analyze energy systems and the Energy Transition?
I look forward to your 2018 shows.
Best,
Dan
My year-end best hope thing was discovering John Liu of ecosystem restoration. Great stuff (I have been a fan of “Greening the Desert” too (you may google videos if you wish), which unfortunately was terminated in favor of plastics and machinery, etc.
(The home site is a fundraiser, so I’ve bypassed it to the blog link to give you the flavor of what is being done. I have a friend who participated in Spain, and it’s everything it says it is.)
https://www.ecosystemrestorationcamps.org/blog/