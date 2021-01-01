Forced Responses: Jan 2021

A new open thread for climate solutions in the new year (and the soon-to-be new US administration actions). As for the climate science open threads, please try to renew your commitment to constructive dialog that prioritises light over heat (like LED bulbs for instance!). Thanks!
EP from last month says: “The US government can finance it the way it finances everything else, and at far better interest rates than private borrowing. The materials and skills (and siting and…) issues are the REAL issues.
What better cause for borrowing, than to build 100-year infrastructure?”
I think you got that mostly right. One small point, per MMT, as I understand from this Stephanie Kelton video does not need to borrow money, money is a monopoly created by governments because (generally speaking) the govt is the only entity that is allowed to print money.
I think banks somehow create money (or make money available in the economy) by issuing loans and credit, but that’s still dependent on the relationship between the banks and the monetary system that is defined in some important ways by decisions that the govt makes about printing money. MMT does not change the fact that govt prints money. It simply looks at that function in a somewhat new manner.
Here’s the video link again: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gcgDazSsyRw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gcgDazSsyRw
How about adding PV panels to transform solar energy into direct electric current to LED bulbs ? Greetings and a (hopefully) better year
Piotr @183, earlier comment thread — The quality of commentary here would be improved if all read the earlier linked article from the Potsdam Institute.
Yale Climate Connections has offered a useful new addition to Climate Envoy Kerry’s diplomatic toolkit:
https://vvattsupwiththat.blogspot.com/2021/01/can-carbon-capture-in-champagne-corks.html
Mike @180 on last months FR thread said :”This video says with MMT you control (respond to) inflation with taxation which takes money out of circulation instead of raising interest rates. That is essentially the reverse of “printing money” so this model is not just about printing money, it is also about controlling inflation by destroying money through taxation when necessary.”
No MMT isn’t the reverse of printing money. I suggest read a basic definition of MMT, perhaps investopedia is as good as any “Put simply, such governments do not rely on taxes or borrowing for spending since they can print as much as they need and are the monopoly issuers of the currency. Since their budgets aren’t like a regular household’s, their policies should not be shaped by fears of rising national debt.”
Or wikipedia “MMT is an alternative to mainstream macroeconomic theory. … MMT argues that governments create new money by using fiscal policy. According to advocates, the primary risk once the economy reaches full employment is inflation, which can be addressed by gathering taxes to reduce the spending capacity of the private sector….(Governments) Can pay for goods, services, and financial assets without a need to collect money in the form of taxes or debt issuance in advance of such purchases….Cannot be forced to default on debt denominated in its own currency….Is limited in its “”money creation”” and purchases only by inflation, which accelerates once the real resources (labour, capital and natural resources) of the economy are utilized at full employment….Can control demand-pull inflation[13] by taxation which removes excess money from circulation….Does not compete with the private sector for scarce savings by issuing bonds.”
So at its heart MMT is money printing, in the sense the government through its reserve bank creates new money out of thin air as a book entry to fund the governments activities in part or whole, but normally it would be in part. MMT also argues deficits don’t matter so they can borrow forever ( good luck with that idea). Taxation is used as well to try to control inflation but it doesn’t mean the government don’t create new money as per the references I quoted.
I just have some reservations about MMT becoming the new normal for general government financing. It appears most economists dismiss the idea. Its not as if I’m alone in being a bit sceptical. But it doesn’t mean MMT in some form doesn’t have its uses in certain circumstances as I’ve argued. What’s so hard to understand about that? By analogy its like morphine, you don’t use it for a headache, but it has its valuable applications.
I think at the very least we could create a good case for some form of targeted MMT, or fairly loose monetary policy to help fund new climate related infrastructure, given the situation we are in and that inflation is near zero. And as EP points out government funding of infrastructure is a very good thing. Such a thing as targeted money printing in some form would obviously be inherently time limited and constrained in various ways.
But its absurd to try to argue MMT should necessarily also be the new norm. Its like QE. This been used in emergencies and rightly so, but that doesn’t mean it should become the new norm. We still don’t know its long term implications.
David B. Benson @3
“Piotr @183, earlier comment thread — The quality of commentary here would be improved if all read the earlier linked article from the Potsdam Institute.”
The quality of commentary would be improved if you also said what point you are trying to make rather than just posting a link and a couple of cryptic words. Otherwise people probably wont even read the link. You have to hook people in a bit. Don’t get me wrong, I think you have your feet on the ground and do post some rather good stuff.
Piotr @183, earlier comment thread — The quality of commentary here would be improved if all read the earlier linked article from the Potsdam Institute.
Huh? From the post you refer to – you ALREADYT KNOW that I have read it – so it is a cop-out. My question wasn’t about the linked article, but about what you THINK the one line you chose it from: “ Carbon tax of about $100 per tonne”
SUPPOSEDLY PROVES.
You know, people do not post numbers, if they don’t think their support their views, so not wanting to put words in your mouth, I HAVE ASKED YOU. And you have ducked it already TWICE.
So once again: “ Why do you, David B. Benson, think your “Carbon tax of about $100 per tonne” proves?”
I think I know, but wanted to hear fromt he horse’s mouth, so the horse can’t claim later that his motives were misunderstood. Third time a charm?
Piotr @7 — I fail to comprehend the question.
But next time I’ll attempt to be more thorough. However, please note
https://bravenewclimate.proboards.com/thread/697/power-world
read carefully, Nigel. This is what I wrote at 180 last month:
”This video says with MMT you control (respond to) inflation with taxation which takes money out of circulation instead of raising interest rates. That is essentially the reverse of “printing money” so this model is not just about printing money, it is also about controlling inflation by destroying money through taxation when necessary.”
You responded at 5: “No MMT isn’t the reverse of printing money.”
I don’t think anyone has stated that MMT is the reverse of printing money.
In MMT, as I understand it and as explained by Professor Kelton in the video, taxation is the reverse of printing money. Please read carefully so the discussion makes sense and proceeds in a sensible manner.
@5:
One of the long-term implications is that nothing significant can be accomplished WITHOUT it. That should scare us, because it depends on the knowledge and wisdom of people who very likely do not have it.
We can do some things that way, like following the historic knowledge about energy. But the sectors of the economy which rely upon innovation will be utterly ruined if their fate relies upon the support of those wedded to obsolete paradigms.
I fail to comprehend the question.
Sorry, it should have read “What” not “Why”. I.e.: “What do you think your “Carbon tax of about $100 per tonne” proves?”
But if the wrong word threw you off here, you still should have been able to comprehend the two earlier questions about the same:
David B. Benson(171): “Carbon tax of about $100 per tonne in 2020”
Piotr(174): “… and is there a point here?”
Piotr(183): “What was your point in posting this number [“$100 per tonne”] here?”
“In other words, what did you want to say/achieve BY posting the [“$100 per tonne”]. (People usually don’t post without a reason).”
>But next time I’ll attempt to be more thorough.
I’d rather you answered _this_ time. And since the question is simple, the answer does not have to be very “thorough”. Something like:
“In (171) I quoted “Carbon tax of about $100 per tonne”, because I think it proves my opinion that …[and you end the sentence here] ”
You know what you wanted to achieve by your post (171), right?
DBB: “ However, please note https://bravenewclimate.proboards.com/thread/697/power-world ”
I won’t waste my time reading some unspecified discussions on some other websites.
You posted HERE, and I asked you HERE, so your answer should also be HERE.
“What do you, David B. Benson, think your “ $100 per tonne” [DBB 171] proves?”
Mike @9, my apologies. I didn’t read your comment very well. But that doesnt make any of the other comments I posted wrong and I have some doubts about whether taxation can work to tame inflation as well as hoped. I hope you read the links I posted on the positives and negatives about the MMT idea. I tried to find something like that giving a balanced analysis.
Engineer-Poet @10
“One of the long-term implications is that nothing significant can be accomplished WITHOUT it (QE?). That should scare us, because it depends on the knowledge and wisdom of people who very likely do not have it.We can do some things that way, like following the historic knowledge about energy. But the sectors of the economy which rely upon innovation will be utterly ruined if their fate relies upon the support of those wedded to obsolete paradigms.”
I disagee in a way. Some countries like New Zealand and Australia have used the “old paradigm” of tax and some limited borrowing and made it work. They have borrowed just during recessions, while running surpluses when the economy is boyant, and made it all work. This is old fashioned keynsian economics. Government debt and deficits are low and theres been plenty of funds for innovation. It just requires discipline. NZ has used some limited QE due to this covid 19 problem and fears it could cause an economic depression but only because of that. Its unlikely to be a permanent thing.
So is the old paradigm of tax and some prudent borrowing obsolete, or are countries and governments just incompetent and undisciplined? I suppose we could argue the incompetence is so ingrained and debt has got so high in many places that a new paradigm is inevitable!
And yes embracing this new stuff is scary for the reasons you say. I hope it all works out, and I agree to the extent that in our current climate problem circumstances governmnets should fund infrastructure, whatever method they use. If countries have a lot of debt it might have to be MMT or QE. With inflation so low MMT and QE are at least reasonably safe. The greater evil would be to be too frugal or conservative or to embrace austerity.
mike @9
Actually on second thoughts I think my original criticism @5 of part of your comment was correct.
I said “No MMT isn’t the reverse of printing money.”
You said “I don’t think anyone has stated that MMT is the reverse of printing money.” But you did state this. You said previously “This video says with MMT you control (respond to) inflation with taxation which takes money out of circulation instead of raising interest rates. That is essentially the reverse of “printing money” so this model is not just about printing money, it is also about controlling inflation by destroying money through taxation when necessary.”
So actually you did effectively say that MMT is the reverse of money printing. We all get our words slightly wrong on occasion. Its not a big deal as far as Im concerned.
Antonio Sarmiento #2,
Sure, but it would be uneconomic to retrofit most dwellings. In new construction, you could have recessed or fixed lights all running on a DC circuit, and a relatively inexpensive battery like sealed lead-acid, which is very easily recyclable.
I’ve suggested in the past here that with existing technology, you could build a development of detached houses or maybe low-rise apartments that would have a DC local grid and solar generation that would be a net producer.
The trick is sourcing end-use devices so that the only conversion to AC occurs where the grid connects to the utility. It’s the kind of chicken-egg problem you get with chargers for EV. So if people want big fancy refrigerators, there might have to be a plug-in inverter available.
Still, your concept that going DC would save energy and resources is correct.
EP: One of the long-term implications is that nothing significant can be accomplished WITHOUT it. That should scare us, because it depends on the knowledge and wisdom of people who very likely do not have it.
AB: Yes, MMT demolishes the underlying “Truth” of Capitalism: wealth is the scarce commodity that must be rewarded over labor. That’s obviously false because capital can be created out of nothing in the blink of an eye. If done wisely, that new invention or infrastructure or whatever will create enough that the tax drain will keep the system stable.
MMT and allowing incumbents to run for office sounds like a bad mix to me. Who’s going to shut down the party at closing time? And it is soooo weaponizable. Look at the GOPpers. Tons of money showered on “their” projects not because of any need but to provide evidence that, given that the maximum reasonable drain size is “extra tiny” there’s no way for the system to safely borrow/print funds for education, healthcare, infrastructure, food, housing, or anything that might help Others.
Fixing democracy needs to be concurrent with fixing the functioning of the government.
I’m not impressed with the USA’s system. How about China? China is trying their technocratic thing. Their social control system reminds me of Trump’s bleach injection “joke”. Turning everyone into good little cogs, all shiny and bright.
Heebie Jeebies on both sides of the Pacific. “Shiny and bright” versus “Angry and dying”. Wonder which one wins?
Let’s fight for “neither”.
Only a holistic economic approach can begin to salvage the Planetary life support systems all life requires. Only GREEN jobs can approach 100% employment. How to make Green jobs pay without burdening future generations is the question.
CEOs could fix capitalism if they were not so greedy, however, the Government can help a lot, as well as the population. This presents a quandary.
First: Government must look at the population as an asset, not a liability. Yes, Jobs are needed for all, however, the only jobs that can deliver 100% employment and not trash the Planet are GREEN Jobs.
Every black job just digs the Climate Crisis hole deeper. Attempting to fill all the Green jobs with only higher-paying jobs then drives up the cost of the Renewable Awakening Economy’s required transition. All while still leaving millions homeless, even as robots steal ever more jobs. In order to counter this societal cost, Government saves by providing a Universal Basic income, (~$1200) for 8 hours of Green work/week or 32 hours/mth. This must include Universal Health Care for basic environmental jobs. The value of that package is ~$37/hour. A person then has the rest of the month to pursue other green jobs at say $10 -15/+hour and still improve their lives substantially. Such jobs as inexpensive home insulation labor, Health care assistant, janitor work, farm or garden work, the list is as long as there are people.
Corporations can also save money with less expensive labor, as health care is provided. The Government saves with lower social service costs as the $1200 takes care of all other social services, (one check/month electronically transferred to each persons bank account and no bureaucrats to pay. They can get a life beside being pencil pushers, and get the basic income as well.). Universal health care for all is proven to be a lot less expensive than for-profit health care. The people’s lives are improved because poverty, hunger, crime, and homelessness is erased and the Green awakening Economy gets a meaningful kick in the pants commensurate with the crisis. Also, more cash is circulated in the economy. Pleasing the banks. and the government. There are a lot more areas as well but this is a start. i.e. Tax robots for jobs displaced. Make the Military Green in tooth and nail. It then becomes an asset to the Nation and the world to those that request their help. Who would want to invade us?
“War becomes perpetual when used as a rationale for peace,” Norman Solomon.
“Peace becomes perpetual when used as a rationale for survival.” Yours truly.
“The last great exploration on Earth is to survive on Earth.”
— Robert Swann
Piotr @11 — Your English is deficient:
https://www.google.com/search?q=lexico+proof&oq=lexico+proof&aqs=chrome..69i57j0i22i30i457.14157j0j7&client=ms-android-sprint-mvno-us&sourceid=chrome-mobile&ie=UTF-8
as my assertion proves nothing, obviously.
Now please drop it and instead do something productive such as reading the links in the BNC Discussion Forum. Which is, incidentally, farely well-known.