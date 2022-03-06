This month’s open thread on climate solutions.
Reader Interactions
Comment Policy:Please note that if your comment repeats a point you have already made, or is abusive, or is the nth comment you have posted in a very short amount of time, please reflect on the whether you are using your time online to maximum efficiency. Thanks.
8 Responses to "Forced responses: Mar 2022"
Mr. Know It All says
Good news: COVID is getting smaller in the rear view mirror as Nov elections approach.
Bad news: WWIII is just getting started.
Good news: Nuclear winter will put an end to AGW. Yippeeee! :)
Bad news on wind energy:
https://americasbestpics.com/picture/in-case-you-did-not-know-about-this-a-two-AjUz7xqK9
More bad news – Brandon pushing for more domestic oil production:
https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/white-house-quietly-calls-us-oil-companies-increase-production
More bad news: New Yorkers pissed at electric bills:
https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/new-yorkers-lash-out-conedison-over-soaring-electricity-bills
Engineer-Poet says
Quoth jgnfld:
I don’t have one at this time. Why do you think I said “finding practical ways” if I did not think they were yet to be found?
There are some tantalizing hints, though. Selective radiation surfaces have demonstrated the ability to cool below ambient temperature even under full sunlight. If we could cover e.g. Greenland’s ice sheets with such stuff, we could perhaps turn ice loss into ice gain. Perhaps other kinds of solar radiation management could halt or reverse ice loss in both Greenland and Antarctica. Whether we’d actually do it is another question.
Honestly? There is NO practical way to deal with a continued anthropogenic warming trend. It has to be stopped somehow. The question is how to either deal with its effects or reverse it, neither of which is trivial. We could reverse it by e.g. mineralizing gigatonnes of CO2 every year via dissolution of dunite into seawater. It appears doubtful that humanity has the resolve to do this.
Richard the Weaver says
EP: appears doubtful that humanity has the resolve to do this.
RtW: fortunately, humanity has been known to gather resolve in an instant. Unfortunately, it’s difficult to think of a stimulus other than something gawdawful, such as whatever happens during/after our first annual (after a stutter or two) Blue Ocean Event (no reservations required)
Richard the Weaver says
Nigel,
Again, you make sense. Rapist tendencies are at all levels. The kicker on whether to act on them could be opportunity, it could be perceived risk.
If Bill Cosby had washed out as a comic would he have been more likely to serially offend or less? And would his score be higher or lower?
But man, rape is soooo easy when you’ve got power.
Anyway, “rich vs poor” and “white vs blue collar” overlap, but rich dudes blue-collar rape via gun-to-head, too. I’m saying that if ya don’t need to display a gun you probably won’t, and you’re more likely to pull the trigger on the rape when you can do it with deniability. Might even get appointed to the Supreme Court
nigelj says
Richard.
I see that you are trying to hook me back into this conversation about sexual assault yet again, by using flattery this time. Well I have an hour to kill before watching David Attenboroughs The Green Planet. (Normally I find nature documentaries a bit sleepy but this is simply stunning, and takes in the climate change issue as well. ) So here goes. Remember the research studies tend to show that white and blue collar workers commit about the same number of rapes (when adjusting for numbers in each group) so you seem to be saying the studies are wrong.
You seem to also be saying white collar workers would commit more rapes than blue collar workers and get away with more of them because they are smarter and have more power. Well they are going to get away with more of them because they are smart and can afford the best lawyers, thats a given. And I agree it probably would motivate them to take more risk.
Do white collar workers commit more rapes than blue collar workers? They probably could if they wanted, because they are smarter and have more power. But various things push in the other direction. Part of the reason to rape is likely to involve sexual frustration and white collar workers can afford prostitutes more easily. White collar workers also have reputations to protect, and get their power kicks from their jobs, or some by screwing people financially, or some bulling the lower classes. They don’t need to rape people.
For powerless blue collar workers rape is one of the few power things left to them apart from using their fists and storming the whitehouse like complete morons. Zebra would understand. And they dont have the money for prostitutes in abundance. So blue collar workers have a whole lot of reasons to commit rape and I’ve only picked a few things.
So I’m just inclined to think that on balance, the perpetrators of rape are probably no more likely to be white collar workers than blue collar workers. Its probably about the same.
Another thing. Working class women figure highly in the victim statistics. There could be various reasons and I can’t be bothered googling that, but it does suggest blue collar men are not exactly angels. Most victims are actually known to the perpetrators from what I’ve read.
chris says
The big question is now how the Ukraine war will impact greenhouse gas emissions in our atmosphere.
Imho, possibly in the short term a rise, then accelerated adoption of renewables coupled with more people driving electric cars.
Context
Swap Russian gas for renewables, EU tells member states https://www.climatechangenews.com/2022/03/08/swap-russian-gas-for-renewables-eu-tells-member-states/
Climate change: EU unveils plan to end reliance on Russian gas https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-60664799
Mr. Know It All says
Latest Brandon administration news on EVs:
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/biden-elevates-ford-gm-and-now-siemens-but-not-tesla-in-big-ev-push-152156398.html
Richard the Weaver says
Good points, Nigel. I wasn’t speaking of white collar rape as rich person rape but rape by power and position. Blue collar rape would be beating someone up or shoving a gun in their face. One rung up from the bottom can be a powerful position for a white collar rapist of exceedingly modest means.
Your working class woman who knows the perp victim profile – That’s what I’m talking about. And blue collar dudes can do a white collar style crime: insisting on sex from a woman who can’t afford to lose her job. Know a secret that could get her fired?