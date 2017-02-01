Unforced Variations: Feb 2017

This month’s open thread. Usual rules apply.
O brave new Breitbart , that has such Delingpoles in it:
https://vvattsupwiththat.blogspot.com/2017/01/havent-we-heard-that-somewhere-else.html
What about this “possible El Nino” that could develop next Fall? Anyone heard about this or know about the possibility of a 2nd big El Nino after this small La Nina? I understand that if it should develop it could push GAT much higher and rather quickly. Thoughts?
It’s pretty clear now that one has to go deeper and farther than merchants-of-doubt methods to fully understand the long and continuing attack on climate science, if I am not mistaken. The attack can only be understood as a full fledged all-platforms dezinformatsiya campaign, of which cyber is only a part. Not a lot has changed about this since the 1930’s–approximately when usage of the original Russian word begins–not a lot, that is, except for the technologies at hand.
Further, one has to understand explicit rules of Nazi-era mass communication, such as: 1) do not concern yourself with objective truth or fact, and 2) always speak to the lowest common denominator. The simplest, surest way to do this, I think, is to speak to the common prejudices of society. Some may disagree and some may disapprove, but the words will not fail to connect. They won’t go over anyone’s head. …much less the heads of friends, so to speak–and followers, ditto.
This following link is an absolute necessity for scientists to view. It provides an intellectual history lesson in where denialism comes from and it comes from economics, in the form of neoliberalism. Yes, that neoliberalism, which many people don’t even think exists but which has infused every corner of our culture.
The shorthand version of neoliberalism is that the ‘Market’ is believed to be a super information processing agent which knows all. (essentially making the Market God) People cannot possibly know what the Market knows. The market knows more than science too.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I7ewn29w-9I
Charles Hughes @ #2, for ENSO check here:
http://www.bom.gov.au/climate/enso/#tabs=Overview
Check as many tabs as you like, including Outlooks at least. Note that the neutral zone per Australia extends from – .8 to + .8 – -. USA only calls +-.5 neutral IIRC.
Having rediscovered Dezinformatsia it may intrigue Patrick to know that among Fred Singer’s sidekicks on the Heartland Conference circuit is old school Kremlin apparachik Yuri Izrael , who nowadays gets paid to discount AGW by Lukhoil.
That may send Naomi Oreskes into the throes of denial, however as Academician Izrael’s main claim to Cold War fame came back when Putin’s KGB mentor, Premier Andropov was on watch. as Carl Sagan’s opposite number in preaching nuclear winter to the Eurocommunists, after Boris Ponomre’ev, then Chief Ideologist of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, made the TTAPS model part of the anti-NATO party line.
Propaganda happens.
