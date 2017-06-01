Unforced Variations: June 2017

Absolutely nothing of consequence happening today in climate news. Can’t think of what people could discuss…
I voted for Crooked Hillary.
This is too long to post here, since it’s about politics.
So I’m posting a link to where those interested can find it.
http://blogs.law.columbia.edu/climatechange/2017/05/26/republican-senators-new-legal-arguments-for-withdrawal-from-paris-agreement-wrong-on-section-115-of-the-clean-air-act/#more-4872
Weeeelll… There is the continuing arctic “death spiral”…and there is the Trumpster’s soon to be announced decision on whether to stay in the Paris Agreement…and what about that ice sheet that is “very close” to breaking away from Antarctica… Oh, yeah, I guess those things aren’t really happening yet.
Sea level rise signal emerging from statistical noise:
http://sealevel.colorado.edu/content/detection-accelerated-sea-level-rise-imminent
Last Week
May 21 – 27, 2017 409.96 ppm
May 21 – 27, 2016 408.16 ppm
Daily CO2
May 30, 2017: 409.25 ppm
May 30, 2016: 407.70 ppm
April CO2
April 2017: 409.01 ppm
April 2016: 407.42 ppm
Dr. Mann said keep it under 405 back in 2014.
NO2 is getting some attention for permafrost thaw potential. Waves detected in Greenland’s Rink Glacier.
what the covfefe?
Mike
Rep Tim Wahlberg says God will fix global warming if it becomes a real problem. maybe he’s been drinking too much covfefe
#1 yes! As the Bernie left always said last year, Never Hillary! She is as bad as Trump on climate policy!
NS Alito:
Come on, “allegedly Crooked”.
Barton,
CO2 is saturated in the boundary layer no matter what happens up aloft. Moreover, in the upper atmosphere where the lines are separated there is little absorption because of that.If you want the real story about the problem with Arrhenius’s model read this poster.
BTW, John Koch was not a humble lab assistant. He was Karl Angstrom’s PhD student. I have translated his paper here.
[Response: No, no and no. The “CO2 saturation” argument was wrong when Angstrom supported it, and it’s wrong now. This is an old, tired, denialist talking point that has been addressed over and over again. It’s wrong. For those interested in the facts, a good place to star is: here. Also, here, and more recently, here and here. –eric]
I am pleased that the USA has withdrawn from the Climate Treaty. If, after further study by the Trump administration, it is determined that man-made climate change is a real problem, then the USA can take action to fight the problem. We can do that without any climate treaty and in the mean time, other nations can, if they are convinced they need to, go ahead and take actions to fight the problem. Let’s watch and see what they do in the next few years and see if it’s significant. The USA should never allow other nations to tell us how to run our nation.
.
If I were a climate scientist who believed in AGW, I’d try to get a group of skeptics from the T administration together with a group of believers, and see if the believers can convince the skeptics that AGW is a real problem. I’ll bet Mr. T would provide some funds to help with such an effort.
.
In the mean time, do what you can as an individual to fight AGW if you think it’s a problem.
All this was set in motion last year, with the November election results.
The key questions are – will the rest of the world hold? Will economics (e.g., new solar power cheaper than coal power) and trade (most-of-the world international agreement on tariffs based on CO2 production) drive the US too to a lower-carbon future despite Trump?
Or will it all fall apart?
I voted for the least crooked candidate I could find, her former colleague, Bill Weld.
But Mal should not despair- there is already rumor of a White House compromise on the Paris Accord:
https://vvattsupwiththat.blogspot.com/2017/05/in-paris-agreement-concession-trump-to.html
#4 Hank
And what the reason for accelerated sea level rise might be?
Is it thermal expansion? Debunked by
http://www.aoml.noaa.gov/phod/nclimate2872.pdf
fig 5
Or “accelerated” ice shield melt? Debunked by the recorded temperature in the antarctic
http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0169809512002256
In general, if you want to measure some effect lost in the sea of noise, it is better to go after the primary causes if their measurements are more robust. And, anticipating the question about gravity based measurements of ice shields, their precision is less than stellar.
[Response: Re your first poin, the Argo floats don’t support the idea there hasn’t been ocean warming (there has been) and nor does the paper you cite suggest what you seem to think it does. Re your second point, there is no such think as “ice shield”. And South Pole is not the same as Antarctica.–eric]
It is bad, but expected, Trump today said US will withdraw of the Paris accord. I think it still unclear what he actually wants to do. Trump says: “..But begin negotiations to re-enter either the Paris accord or really entirely new transaction…so we’re getting out but we will start to negotiate and we will see if we can make a deal that’s fair. If we can, that’s great. And if we can’t, that’s fine”. Does this mean he wants to stay in UNFCCC and try to renegotiate the US terms in the deal and if he does not succeed, he will eventually (2020?) pull out of UNFCCC?
It is unlikely that US will be able to renegotiate their commitments because the commitments in the deal is already to weak and has to be escalated. US is the second largest emitter in the word (next to China) and one of the countries with the largest emission per capita (US: 16.2 , China: 6.5, EU: 7.6 tonneCO2/capita).
This may be even worse than if US pulled out of UNFCCC immediately because the Paris process is now entering the action phase and stronger pledges have to be negotiated. To have US inside trying to slow it down could be devastating. It is of course a setback to have such a big country outside the deal, but countries in Paris accord should put trade sanctioned on non-participants by imposing a CO2 tax on their export. The tax (custom) should corresponding to the CO2 emissions from producing the product, e.g. 50 $/tonne CO2, because this is approximately the cost of large-scale measures. Large-scale means large enough to meet the 2°C goal.
Hey, Mr. Know-it-All. I’ll go under the assumption that wasn’t sarcasm. But it certainly was ill-informed. I found this sentence in particular to be astonishing, in this context.
“The USA should never allow other nations to tell us how to run our nation.”
My points being that a) we entered into this treaty voluntarily, in the expectation of mutual benefit, and b) we set our own target. As did the other nations who signed on. We agreed to it.
Other nations didn’t tell us what to do. Instead, our enlightened previous President acted to address a clear threat to the long-term health and existence of the United States of America.
And our current president, whom it is fair to say does not actually understand any details about the Paris Agreement, has now thrown that away.
Here’s a good exercise for you, if American sovereignty is dear to you. First, sing America the Beautiful. Particularly the line about “amber waves of grain.” Then google up “dust bowlification”. Then think about where the hell the USA is going to be when virtually all of our currently arable land is dust-bowl dry in the typical year.
And if you can put all that together, you’ll see why the Paris Agreement was very much in our own self-interest. Without it, a century from now, “amber waves of grain” will just be a quaint, antiquated phrase.
And quite possibly, the USA with it. History has shown repeatedly that if you can’t feed your population, you can’t maintain civil order.
I support the Paris Agreement because I love my country. How about you?
KIA:”f I were a climate scientist who believed in AGW, I’d try to get a group of skeptics from the T administration together with a group of believers, and see if the believers can convince the skeptics that AGW is a real problem.”
But what if they, like you, are too stupid to understand the evidence?
Ooooh, yeeeeaaaaah, nothing at all in climate news today.
I voted for the candidate who has a decent grasp of reality and isn’t doing anything more or less than what all the other politicians are doing. Except for the one taking up space in the White House, which is now a reality-free zone.
KIA @10
If, after further study by the Trump administration, it is determined that man-made climate change is a real problem, . . .
Serious question from a non-American: Who in the Trump administration has sufficient expertise and the general honesty and competence to even assess studies that have already been done by climatologists?
Mr. Know It All:
“If… it is determined that man-made climate change is a real problem…”
Yawn.
Been there, done that.
Do try and keep up.
Trump’s climate decision may reduce U.S. jobs in the future because other nations won’t buy U.S. alternative energy technologies. So there could be long-term economic disaster, on top of this moral failure and global embarrassment.
After that big iceberg breaks off Antarctica there may not be a Republican President or Congress elected for the next 50 years.
Barton #9
If you can do the math get your or your neighbours year 12 kids to do it for you: http://tigger.ws/Saturation.html
Mr. Know it all,
That would never work. It would be a useless and distracting waste of time. You can’t convince people of things they don’t want to be convinced of.
https://www.jstor.org/stable/40587320?mag=the-backfire-effect
“It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends upon his not understanding it!” ~ Upton Sinclair
Mr Know it All (#10) says
If, after further study by the Trump administration, it is determined that man-made climate change is a real problem, then the USA can take action to fight the problem.
The tragedy is believing that you can stop the runaway train by standing on the tracks in front of it. (Maybe that was too subtle: NO YOU CAN’T)
Well this is what I’ve always feared. We can celebrate when a new environmental protection is crafted, but all those laws meant to save the earth, and thereby ourselves, are only ever as good as the next administration. That is sad.
Comment policy.
Name (required)
Mail (will not be published) (required)
Website
Mathematical notation provided by QuickLatex
Powered by WordPress
Switch to our mobile site
I voted for Crooked Hillary.
This is too long to post here, since it’s about politics.
So I’m posting a link to where those interested can find it.
http://blogs.law.columbia.edu/climatechange/2017/05/26/republican-senators-new-legal-arguments-for-withdrawal-from-paris-agreement-wrong-on-section-115-of-the-clean-air-act/#more-4872
Weeeelll… There is the continuing arctic “death spiral”…and there is the Trumpster’s soon to be announced decision on whether to stay in the Paris Agreement…and what about that ice sheet that is “very close” to breaking away from Antarctica… Oh, yeah, I guess those things aren’t really happening yet.
Sea level rise signal emerging from statistical noise:
http://sealevel.colorado.edu/content/detection-accelerated-sea-level-rise-imminent
Last Week
May 21 – 27, 2017 409.96 ppm
May 21 – 27, 2016 408.16 ppm
Daily CO2
May 30, 2017: 409.25 ppm
May 30, 2016: 407.70 ppm
April CO2
April 2017: 409.01 ppm
April 2016: 407.42 ppm
Dr. Mann said keep it under 405 back in 2014.
NO2 is getting some attention for permafrost thaw potential. Waves detected in Greenland’s Rink Glacier.
what the covfefe?
Mike
Rep Tim Wahlberg says God will fix global warming if it becomes a real problem. maybe he’s been drinking too much covfefe
#1 yes! As the Bernie left always said last year, Never Hillary! She is as bad as Trump on climate policy!
NS Alito:
Come on, “allegedly Crooked”.
Barton,
CO2 is saturated in the boundary layer no matter what happens up aloft. Moreover, in the upper atmosphere where the lines are separated there is little absorption because of that.If you want the real story about the problem with Arrhenius’s model read this poster.
BTW, John Koch was not a humble lab assistant. He was Karl Angstrom’s PhD student. I have translated his paper here.
[Response: No, no and no. The “CO2 saturation” argument was wrong when Angstrom supported it, and it’s wrong now. This is an old, tired, denialist talking point that has been addressed over and over again. It’s wrong. For those interested in the facts, a good place to star is: here. Also, here, and more recently, here and here. –eric]
I am pleased that the USA has withdrawn from the Climate Treaty. If, after further study by the Trump administration, it is determined that man-made climate change is a real problem, then the USA can take action to fight the problem. We can do that without any climate treaty and in the mean time, other nations can, if they are convinced they need to, go ahead and take actions to fight the problem. Let’s watch and see what they do in the next few years and see if it’s significant. The USA should never allow other nations to tell us how to run our nation.
.
If I were a climate scientist who believed in AGW, I’d try to get a group of skeptics from the T administration together with a group of believers, and see if the believers can convince the skeptics that AGW is a real problem. I’ll bet Mr. T would provide some funds to help with such an effort.
.
In the mean time, do what you can as an individual to fight AGW if you think it’s a problem.
All this was set in motion last year, with the November election results.
The key questions are – will the rest of the world hold? Will economics (e.g., new solar power cheaper than coal power) and trade (most-of-the world international agreement on tariffs based on CO2 production) drive the US too to a lower-carbon future despite Trump?
Or will it all fall apart?
I voted for the least crooked candidate I could find, her former colleague, Bill Weld.
But Mal should not despair- there is already rumor of a White House compromise on the Paris Accord:
https://vvattsupwiththat.blogspot.com/2017/05/in-paris-agreement-concession-trump-to.html
#4 Hank
And what the reason for accelerated sea level rise might be?
Is it thermal expansion? Debunked by
http://www.aoml.noaa.gov/phod/nclimate2872.pdf
fig 5
Or “accelerated” ice shield melt? Debunked by the recorded temperature in the antarctic
http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0169809512002256
In general, if you want to measure some effect lost in the sea of noise, it is better to go after the primary causes if their measurements are more robust. And, anticipating the question about gravity based measurements of ice shields, their precision is less than stellar.
[Response: Re your first poin, the Argo floats don’t support the idea there hasn’t been ocean warming (there has been) and nor does the paper you cite suggest what you seem to think it does. Re your second point, there is no such think as “ice shield”. And South Pole is not the same as Antarctica.–eric]
It is bad, but expected, Trump today said US will withdraw of the Paris accord. I think it still unclear what he actually wants to do. Trump says: “..But begin negotiations to re-enter either the Paris accord or really entirely new transaction…so we’re getting out but we will start to negotiate and we will see if we can make a deal that’s fair. If we can, that’s great. And if we can’t, that’s fine”. Does this mean he wants to stay in UNFCCC and try to renegotiate the US terms in the deal and if he does not succeed, he will eventually (2020?) pull out of UNFCCC?
It is unlikely that US will be able to renegotiate their commitments because the commitments in the deal is already to weak and has to be escalated. US is the second largest emitter in the word (next to China) and one of the countries with the largest emission per capita (US: 16.2 , China: 6.5, EU: 7.6 tonneCO2/capita).
This may be even worse than if US pulled out of UNFCCC immediately because the Paris process is now entering the action phase and stronger pledges have to be negotiated. To have US inside trying to slow it down could be devastating. It is of course a setback to have such a big country outside the deal, but countries in Paris accord should put trade sanctioned on non-participants by imposing a CO2 tax on their export. The tax (custom) should corresponding to the CO2 emissions from producing the product, e.g. 50 $/tonne CO2, because this is approximately the cost of large-scale measures. Large-scale means large enough to meet the 2°C goal.
Hey, Mr. Know-it-All. I’ll go under the assumption that wasn’t sarcasm. But it certainly was ill-informed. I found this sentence in particular to be astonishing, in this context.
“The USA should never allow other nations to tell us how to run our nation.”
My points being that a) we entered into this treaty voluntarily, in the expectation of mutual benefit, and b) we set our own target. As did the other nations who signed on. We agreed to it.
Other nations didn’t tell us what to do. Instead, our enlightened previous President acted to address a clear threat to the long-term health and existence of the United States of America.
And our current president, whom it is fair to say does not actually understand any details about the Paris Agreement, has now thrown that away.
Here’s a good exercise for you, if American sovereignty is dear to you. First, sing America the Beautiful. Particularly the line about “amber waves of grain.” Then google up “dust bowlification”. Then think about where the hell the USA is going to be when virtually all of our currently arable land is dust-bowl dry in the typical year.
And if you can put all that together, you’ll see why the Paris Agreement was very much in our own self-interest. Without it, a century from now, “amber waves of grain” will just be a quaint, antiquated phrase.
And quite possibly, the USA with it. History has shown repeatedly that if you can’t feed your population, you can’t maintain civil order.
I support the Paris Agreement because I love my country. How about you?
KIA:”f I were a climate scientist who believed in AGW, I’d try to get a group of skeptics from the T administration together with a group of believers, and see if the believers can convince the skeptics that AGW is a real problem.”
But what if they, like you, are too stupid to understand the evidence?
Ooooh, yeeeeaaaaah, nothing at all in climate news today.
I voted for the candidate who has a decent grasp of reality and isn’t doing anything more or less than what all the other politicians are doing. Except for the one taking up space in the White House, which is now a reality-free zone.
KIA @10
Serious question from a non-American: Who in the Trump administration has sufficient expertise and the general honesty and competence to even assess studies that have already been done by climatologists?
Mr. Know It All:
Yawn.
Been there, done that.
Do try and keep up.
Trump’s climate decision may reduce U.S. jobs in the future because other nations won’t buy U.S. alternative energy technologies. So there could be long-term economic disaster, on top of this moral failure and global embarrassment.
After that big iceberg breaks off Antarctica there may not be a Republican President or Congress elected for the next 50 years.
Barton #9
If you can do the math get your or your neighbours year 12 kids to do it for you: http://tigger.ws/Saturation.html
Mr. Know it all,
That would never work. It would be a useless and distracting waste of time. You can’t convince people of things they don’t want to be convinced of.
https://www.jstor.org/stable/40587320?mag=the-backfire-effect
“It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends upon his not understanding it!” ~ Upton Sinclair
Mr Know it All (#10) says
If, after further study by the Trump administration, it is determined that man-made climate change is a real problem, then the USA can take action to fight the problem.
The tragedy is believing that you can stop the runaway train by standing on the tracks in front of it. (Maybe that was too subtle: NO YOU CAN’T)
Well this is what I’ve always feared. We can celebrate when a new environmental protection is crafted, but all those laws meant to save the earth, and thereby ourselves, are only ever as good as the next administration. That is sad.