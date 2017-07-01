Unforced variations: July 2017

So, big news this week: The latest update to the RSS lower troposphere temperatures (Zeke at Carbon Brief, J. Climate paper) and, of course, more chatter about the red team/blue team concept. Comments?
So the vast scientist conspiracy finally got the the RSS folks.
A journalist who doesn’t read science journals explains why “Facts are sacred.”
https://vvattsupwiththat.blogspot.com/2017/06/the-truth-that-sets-men-free-is-seldom.html
The Mears and Wentz, 2017 abstract ends “However, comparisons with total column water vapor over the oceans suggest that the new data set may not show enough warming in the tropics.” In other words, the tropical lapse rate problem still exists! That is the problem that the radiosondes are not showing the warming in the tropical troposphere that the models predict. http://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2005/08/the-tropical-lapse-rate-quandary/
The diurnal variation decreases with altitude. The diurnal variation detected by the satellites will be mostly driven by the boundary layer which is included in their lower troposphere measurements. So, it is the models that are wrong, not measurements.
Tip for Scott Pruitt: Why don’t you get your Red Team to submit an abstract?
https://fallmeeting.agu.org/2017/important-datessingle/abstract-submission-deadline/
We’ll wait.
red team: https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/energy-environment/wp/2017/07/01/epa-chief-pushing-governmentwide-effort-to-question-climate-change-science/
Heck, they should get their Koch backers to fund a climate-skeptical Republican Nobel laureate at some respectable academic institution to set up an independent assessment of the data.
That would test whether the climate religion magical conversion pixie dust is so effective as to change the mind of such a scientist.
It would be a probe to test whether there’s a religious war going on and they’re losing the battle with the facts.
https://thinkprogress.org/exclusive-richard-muller-charles-koch-judith-curry-and-the-implosion-of-the-berkeley-earth-surface-a8df1723d0cf
I’d like some guidance to see if my thoughts on the recent satellite data brohaha make any sense.
As far as I can see, the issue concerns trends in the mid troposphere, rather than the surface. The major issue of scientific interest here is difference between surface warming and troposphere warming.
It is expected that as things heat up, the atmosphere is able to hold more water, and that this in turn reduces the lapse rate, which corresponds to troposphere warming faster than the surface. Reduction in the lapse rate is a negative feedback, because it means a given surface warming has even more effect on the levels of atmosphere from which emissions get out to space. That is, a smaller surface warming than otherwise becomes sufficient to balance the energy budget.
What the recent work is saying (I think) is that the troposphere is indeed warming more than the surface, but not by as large a factor as occurs in most climate models. That is, the models have a greater negative lapse rate feedback than is apparent in real measurements.
Drawing further implications from this is not simple, because the negative lapse rate feedback is directly linked with a positive feedback from the enhanced greenhouse impact of the additional water in the atmosphere. Overall (in models) the feedback from water vapour is positive, as the enhanced greenhouse aspect is stronger than the (negative) reduced lapse rate aspect.
Are there measurements of atmospheric water content that can be compared with models? Is the discrepancy in lapse rate only, or in water content as well? If there is reason to suspect models might be getting lapse rate change too large, does this give any reason to think they are getting sensitivity too low (by having too much lapse rate feedback) or too high (by having too much impact on atmospheric water content).
Any thoughts or pointers welcome. Thanks!
The fact that RSS took so long to finally work out an update that more closely reflects other ground-based datasets, and the fact that there remains a large disparity and growing disparity between the two teams analyzing the raw data (RSS and UAH), makes me wonder if any of this is of much use except perhaps for working out the bugs and problems with existing satellite instrumentation meant for these kinds of measurements — so that we can field better equipment relying upon better theory and practice, next time. (Assuming there will be a next time.) Perhaps that’s the remaining value.
Are the work products of RSS and UAH used in a significant way for any other serious climate work? (I’m interested in who is using them and for what purpose.)
If you keep saying, “This deserves further study,” you can avoid ever having to make a decision.
@Alastair #3
The Sherwood and Nishant paper from 2015 does indeed show tropical tropospheric amplification using radiosondes.
Linking to John Podesta's Think Progress, website Hank Roberts says
1 Jul 2017 at 9:23 PM
It would be a probe to test whether there’s a religious war going on and they’re losing the battle with the facts.
Unfortunately, the White House climate policy playbook commissioned by Podesta in 2014 says:
https://vvattsupwiththat.blogspot.com/2016/10/ad-john-podesta-ex-masters-of-disaster.html
Recent Monthly Average Mauna Loa CO2
May 2017: 409.65 ppm
May 2016: 407.70 ppm
Week beginning on June 25, 2017: 407.71 ppm
Weekly value from 1 year ago: 405.95 ppm
Weekly value from 10 years ago: 385.16 ppm
Needle still going the wrong direction. We might post a 2017 increase of under 2 ppm. last time we did that was 2011. Last two years we have been very slightly under 3 ppm.
It seems tragi-comic to read news stories about how we only have three years to get emissions under control. There is nothing in the atmospheric CO2 record to suggest we can or will do that.
Arctic ice pack heading to the low point. How low can it go this year?
Larsen C iceshelf wants to flee the continent and head to open seas. Greenland melt rates? https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/06/170628144917.htm study says a little too sunny in Greenland for the past twenty years.
What does the US of A want to do about all of this? How about a blue-ribbon red team to give us some perspective? I think that’s fine as long as the redteam allstars agree to move all their investment holdings into fossil fuel companies and shoreline real estate. Form the red team and the red team investment fund. Let’s get this going!
The release of RSS TLT v4.0 is not unexpected after the release of RSS TMT v4.0 and TTT v4.0 back in March last year. And the size of the adjustments ditto. One place the change will impact is the TLT Decadal bet.
The TLT bet is about whether the average TLT temperature 2001-2010 is warmer or cooler than the average TLT temperature 2011-20.
Switching from the presently-used RSS TLT v3.3 to using the new RSS v4.0 should find no serious objections from those involved in the TLT bet. After all, the switch from UAH v5.6 to UAH v6.0 was accepted even while it remained a beta version and that switch had the opposite effect. And the change will not make a difference to who wins the bet as that looks pretty certain now. (For the “coolists” to win, it would require the temperatures for the remainder of the decade to be lower than any such length of period since before the year 2000 which is hardily likely without a massive volcanic erruption or some other major climatic catastrophe.)
But while it won’t effect the result, it will be fun to plot out the size of the change caused by RSS v4.0, both in absolute terms and (perhaps more interesting) its size relative the one caused by the UAH v5.6 to v6.0 change. Have the effects both “been very small and are hardly visible” as the denialist KiwiThinker linked above tells us of the change fromUAH v5.6?
@5 Ironically that 2011 article about Muller turned out wrong. Because although a set up for denialism, the actual result was that it changed Muller’s mind and he is no longer a denier at all.
http://www.nytimes.com/2012/07/30/opinion/the-conversion-of-a-climate-change-skeptic.html
“CALL me a converted skeptic. Three years ago I identified problems in previous climate studies that, in my mind, threw doubt on the very existence of global warming. Last year, following an intensive research effort involving a dozen scientists, I concluded that global warming was real and that the prior estimates of the rate of warming were correct. I’m now going a step further: Humans are almost entirely the cause.
My total turnaround, in such a short time, is the result of careful and objective analysis by the Berkeley Earth Surface Temperature project, which I founded with my daughter Elizabeth. “