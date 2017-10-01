Unforced variations: Oct 2017

This month’s open thread. Carbon budgets, Arctic sea ice minimum, methane emissions, hurricanes, volcanic impacts on climate… Please try and stick to these or similar topics.
A study in Science says that tropical forests are now net sources of CO2:
My HTML is really rusty. URI is doi: 10.1126/science.aam5962.
EPA Administrator Pruitt has come to Stephen Hawking’s critical attention
https://vvattsupwiththat.blogspot.com/2017/09/if-trump-fires-pruitt-will-hawking-get.html
alan2102, last month:
So attest I. In the last 6 months I’ve lost at least 20 lbs that way.
For values of ‘stick’, ‘ameliorate’, and ‘great’, on top of values for ’empirical reality’.
As you imply, there are PDFs for values of success and failure, all with poorly constrained sources of variation. Speaking for myself, staying under 2000 Cal/day has been much easier than I thought it would be, and I’m planning to keep the weight off the same way I lost it. Ask me in a year if I’ve succeeded, and again in a few more years 8^D.
Regardless, the analogy of voluntary personal weight loss to global decarbonization is limited.
nigelj:
Thanks, to the extent that “Per capita consumption might not increase with lower population” is logically complementary with what I said, which was “impact, or sustainability, can not be [strictly] linear with population” 8^}.
“I=PAT is…almost useless” however, is only true for values of ‘almost’. In its simplest form, the relation is sufficient to show that I (the resultant, not the first-person pronoun) is strictly linear with P only if AT is constant or is strictly linear with P. In the latter case, A and T collapse into a black box and I is a simple linear function of P. I’m unconvinced it is or they do.
Mal Adapted #5, and previous from nigel,
Come on guys. Think quantitatively– if I can’t get you to do it, there’s little hope with the others.
Will a global population of 10 million consume at the same per capita rate as USA, Europe, Scandinavia, whatever you like…?
Ok, Mal has already agreed on that– no, much less.
Now we move to 100 million.
Huh: We can still locate in a couple of temperate zones that have access to hydro. So, much less consumption, for the reasons I mentioned earlier.
How about 1 billion? Yes, Earth is a big place. So, if the option exists, people will choose– without the God-like pronouncements of the Killians and others– to live where they can access non-polluting energy, get by with less energy, and grow their crops with less inputs, “simply” because it makes rational economic sense.
Now we get to the part worth discussing: Between 1 billion and 10 billion, when do the economic effects of a reducing population start to accelerate the downward trend of consumption? That means, when does it stop making sense to put in the effort of promoting and extracting fossil fuels, because the demand is going in the wrong direction? When do long-lasting goods (houses included) outperform junk, because there simply is no economy-of-scale market advantage?
Really, you have to get past this kind of is-must-be fallacy– where we are is the result of past causes; there are alternative paradigms.
#4 Mal Adapted said
alan2102, last month:
just reduce calorie intake and increase calorie expenditure. And of course it is true. If you do that, you will lose weight, inevitably.
So attest I. In the last 6 months I’ve lost at least 20 lbs that way.
In empirical reality, it does NOT stick….
The scientific literature clearly shows that 95% of people who diet and exercise to lose weight fail, over the long term.
I’m planning to keep the weight off the same way I lost it. Ask me in a year if I’ve succeeded, and again in a few more years 8^D.
And here it is. Dieting does not work. Changing lifestyle does, and that is what simplification is, change, not temporary tweaking.
Regardless, the analogy of voluntary personal weight loss to global decarbonization is limited.
Indeed.
Mal Adapted @5
Regarding I=PAT, I agree with the first part of your comments, but I’m not sure how you think changing the numerical values of the terms would make it non linear, and what you mean by collapse into a black box. I’m probably just missing your points however.
I don’t actually know much about the equation, but I just think it seems very rough and approximate as follows.
1) Changes in affluence may actually lead to reasons to breed less so could have a decreasing effect on population. Although birth control would be the main factor.
2)Changes in affluence may not have any impact on the environment, if much of that affluence is just used for speculation, and this is very common. Not that speculation is much real use.
3)Increasing affluence relates directly to more technology, so the terms seem interdependent.
4) Increased technological efficiency could still lead to more consumption.The equation doesn’t have terms reflecting this obvious possibility.
5)Changes in consumption based on raw materials extraction versus recycling are very different things, but are treated the same in the equation.
6) Changes in population interrelate to production output of technology due to economies of scale.
Regarding your successful battle with weight loss. I also lost about 20 pounds last year, through a moderate diet and exercise programme over about 7 months or so and found it reasonably easy but then 20 pounds isn’t that much. I think it would be hard for really obese people.
I felt a moderate plan would be better than half killing myself, even if it took longer. I am now getting some increased hunger, I think from what I read the appetite resets at a higher level, but nothing I haven’t been able to resist so far. I really want to stick to it, because theres nothing worse than buying new clothes, bulging in the wrong places, etc.
Apparently from what I read eating protein reduces hunger cravings, and this has worked for me. Meat is not ideal, from a climate change and environmental view point, so I eat quite a bit of fish.
It has been claimed recently this doesn’t work. Yes, that’s a banana tree in Massachusetts. And that’s a lot of carbon where there was not much carbon 13 years ago. And a lot of carbon being turned into soil. And a lot of preventive CO2 sequestration in terms of food miles, tilled farming, chem farming, etc.
Farming and gardening are both keys to a regenerative future, and a survived crisis.
Very interesting post by Christopher Burt – “A Dramatic Increase in Annual Average Temperatures for U.S. Cities This Decade” – on hot and cold temperature record trends of 60 US cities, based on records going back to 1895. Some striking results found by his analysis. In his conclusions he also comments on how this year is turning out. Well worth a look, link is here:
https://www.wunderground.com/cat6/dramatic-increase-annual-average-temperatures-us-cities-decade
UAH has just posted for September with an anomaly of +0.54ºC, the warmest UAH TLTv6.0 anomaly of the year so far (ahead of May which was +0.44ºC). September 2017 is the warmest September on the UAH record ahead of September 2016 (+0.45ºC) and 1998 (+0.44ºC). It is the 9th highest monthly anomaly on the all-month record behind the peak months of the two big El Ninos (Jan-Apr 2016 & Feb+Apr-Jun 1998). So for a non-El Nino year, we certainly have “scorchyisimmo!!!!!”
The table is ranked by the average anomaly of the first nine months of the year. It looks more likely that annually 2017 will end up in 3rd slot in UAH TLTv6.0 as it would now require the final three months averaging above +0.90ºC to gain 2nd spot and (still conceivable) or below +0.30ºC to drop below 2010 into 4th (& with recent monthly anomalies that appears unlikely).
…….. Jan-Sep Ave … Annual Ave ..Annual ranking
1998 .. +0.56ºC … … … +0.48ºC … … …2nd
2016 .. +0.55ºC … … … +0.51ºC … … …1st
2010 .. +0.39ºC … … … +0.33ºC … … …3rd
2017 .. +0.34ºC
2002 .. +0.24ºC … … … +0.22ºC … … …5th
2015 .. +0.22ºC … … … +0.27ºC … … …4th
2005 .. +0.20ºC … … … +0.20ºC … … …6th
2007 .. +0.20ºC … … … +0.16ºC … … …9th
2014 .. +0.16ºC … … … +0.18ºC … … …8th
2003 .. +0.16ºC … … … +0.19ºC … … …7th
2013 .. +0.14ºC … … … +0.13ºC … … …10th
nigelj:
The problem may be that there are lots of point to make and you, zebra and I are each making different ones.
Staying on the losing weight thread:
Some latest scientific studies (just do a quick search) are showing that our bodies do not know how to burn fat, having had it removed from our diets for the last 50yrs or so. The trick here is to get the body burning fat again and doing it by initially having 85% fat in diet. Once the body is forced into consuming it, it will start feeding off your excess body fat quite naturally. You can then return to a ‘normal’ diet keeping fat at about 30%. Nice satiated feeling so no cravings for more food.
I’ve seen this work many times, even with folks that keep physically fit but cant shift the body fat. Personally, I’ve always kept a goodly amount of fat in my diet (learnt from my mum and school days). I have to keep weight on and build muscle to achieve that. Never had a problem with excess fat.
Hope this helps……..
Zebra @6
Good to see your comments. Always interesting.
“Will a global population of 10 million consume at the same per capita rate as USA, Europe, Scandinavia, whatever you like…?”
I’m not sure where you are going with this, or the context of your ideas. Its a bit hypothetical, because we are sadly heading to higher population for quite some time. Best guesses are it will flatten off around 2100 at about 12 billion. Whew!
I also don’t see that level of population then falling massively as an absolute number, unless we really do totally trash the environment catastrophically. Which is of course quite possible.
But I would say smaller population would consume less per capita, because consumption is dependent on the ability of large scale industries to generate goods and services. A small population like that would presumably eat about the same quantity of food or a bit more, but you can only eat so much food even if its abundant, and beyond that the smaller scale technology they would have would have limited ability to extract minerals and produce goods.
The difference in consumption could be reasonably large per capita. Houses would be smaller. I’m assuming your example compares like with like in terms of levels of technological development.
And your example appears hypothetical. If you alternatively had a population falling in size, it would have access to existing infrastructure so could consume more per capita. Its just not clear what scenario you are talking about, hypothetical or actual
“How about 1 billion? Yes, Earth is a big place. So, if the option exists, people will choose– without the God-like pronouncements of the Killians and others– to live where they can access non-polluting energy, get by with less energy, and grow their crops with less inputs, “simply” because it makes rational economic sense.”
Would it? They would probably choose what energy is easiest, which might be rather polluting energy like coal. A one billion size population could still have large inputs of things like fertlisers wouldn’t they per capita?
I suppose the potential would be there to pollute less if they choose to. It comes back to how they regulate what they do and what laws they have.
And a small population might pollute more, as they would perceive the environment as so large, and could just move from place to place.
I suppose if land is not under so much pressure, fertliser use would be a bit less if that’s what you mean.
(But clearly a one billion population compared to five billion has less environmental impacts all other things being equal.)
“Now we get to the part worth discussing: Between 1 billion and 10 billion, when do the economic effects of a reducing population start to accelerate the downward trend of consumption?”
Good question. It would be hard to calculate and again its so hypothetical and unlikely that population numbers would actually drop that much, as I have stated. But you could look back at history of when consumption was less and population less, and less economies of scale, but its a tough one as built in obsolescence is a function of other things as well.
“Really, you have to get past this kind of is-must-be fallacy– where we are is the result of past causes; there are alternative paradigms.”
Such as what specifically?
Cows producing 11pc more methane than previously accounted for. Degraded tropical forests becoming carbon sources rather than sinks. Tropical forests being cut down in order to produce feed for cattle.
Any read on how badly, in net, this is affecting the models?
Here’s someone doing sustainably right — and blogging about how he does it.
It’s a welcome relief from all the “you otter do this because: I thought of it first” blogging we see so much of.
http://mistersustainable.blogspot.com/
zebra @6
Global population is a peculiar animal, possibly akin to an elephant in a room. So many people react with outrage at any hint of interference in their divine right to overpopulate the planet. But I can’t think why there should be any doubt that our climate problem would be far less serious if the global population were stable at, say, one billion.
There is, however, an additional intangible reason for preferring a low total population: it makes life so much more enjoyable. I’ve lived in New Zealand for a third of my life now and I revel in my access to wilderness and sparsely populated country. I’m only an hour’s drive away from a spirit-fulfilling hike in the mountains, with splendid scenic views far from city crowds.
Why in hell would I want to throw this way just to boost the country’s population to 50 million from its current 4.5 million?
And finally for August, HadCRUT for August has been posted with an anomaly of +0.72ºC. This is the 5th warmest month of year-so-far (months which span +0.87ºC to +0.63ºC). August 2017 is the 3rd warmest August on record after 2016 (+0.79ºC), 2015 (+0.74ºC) and the 21st warmest month on the all-month record (NOAA =26th, GISS =25th & all the rest of this pretty-much identical to NOAA & GISS).
In Hadcrut, the complete twelve months of 2017 is more certain to drop to 3rd warmest year after 2016, 2015 & ahead of 2014. (The final 4 months of 2017 would have to average above +0.83C to make 2nd spot & drop below +0.27ºC to drop to 4th.) So we can be certain that the top 4 hottest years on record will be the last 4 years, likely averaging 0.18ºC hotter than the previous four hottest years (2010, 2005, 1998, 2013). These earlier years, mainly El Nino years, average 11.5 years earlier than the projected recent hottest four, perhaps suggesting a rough calculation of the recent rate of AGW of at +0.16ºC/decade, this of course the warming trend of peak years through the so-called ‘hiatus’ years and being ‘peak years’, it is a rate which assumes cooler years will be coming along soon.
The table below is ranked by Jan-Aug average anomaly.
…….. Jan-Aug Ave … Annual Ave ..Annual ranking
2016 .. +0.88ºC … … … +0.80ºC … … …1st
2017 .. +0.73ºC
2015 .. +0.71ºC … … … +0.76ºC … … …2nd
1998 .. +0.61ºC … … … +0.54ºC … … …6th
2010 .. +0.61ºC … … … +0.56ºC … … …4th
2014 .. +0.57ºC … … … +0.58ºC … … …3rd
2002 .. +0.55ºC … … … +0.50ºC … … …11th
2005 .. +0.53ºC … … … +0.55ºC … … …5th
2007 .. +0.53ºC … … … +0.49ºC … … …12th
2009 .. +0.49ºC … … … +0.51ºC … … …10th
2013 .. +0.49ºC … … … +0.51ºC … … …7th
Just to return to one of the suggested topics, Arctic sea ice extent appears to have passed its minimum for this year with a value higher than has recently been the case. It was just above the average for the 2010’s. See https://ads.nipr.ac.jp/vishop/#/extent
That web page also has a link to the Antarctic sea ice which appears to have passed it maximum for this year. However to see that this max is indeed the lowest ever recorded it is necessary to got to http://nsidc.org/arcticseaicenews/charctic-interactive-sea-ice-graph/ and select Antarctic, 2, and 2016.
The first web page also has a link to global sea ice extent, and that shows that it is at a record low for the this day of the year, and has been very low for most of the year. That means that global albedo has also been low and could explain global temperatures remaining high after last years El Nino. Last month was the warmest September in the satellite temperature record and Australia also recorded its warmest September.
It seems that during last year’s El Nino a tipping point was passed where the Antarctic sea ice extent, instead of slowly increasing year by year, changed to a mode where it is suddenly began to decrease.
This does nnot seem to have been noticed elsewhere!