Unforced Variations: Dec 2017

Last open-thread of the year. Tips for new books for people to read over the holidays? Highlights of Fall AGU (Dec 11-15, New Orleans)? Requests for what should be in the end of year updates? Try to be nice.
Last open-thread of the year. Tips for new books for people to read over the holidays? Highlights of Fall AGU (Dec 11-15, New Orleans)? Requests for what should be in the end of year updates? Try to be nice.
Mathematical notation provided by QuickLatex
Powered by WordPress
K: Seriously, why lie like this? You crack me up, peanut.
BPL: You cracked a long time ago.
Killian always accuses people of lying about what he actually said. K, if what you say is that hard to grasp, it doesn’t mean people are lying about it. It means you’re a lousy writer. Stop blaming the audience and start thinking about how to communicate. If one person doesn’t get it, that’s one thing, but according to your own posts, nobody seems to get it. It’s unlikely that they’re all wrong and you’re right; it’s far more likely that you’re either unwilling to own what you wrote, or what you wrote is bloody incomprehensible.
Please, no more economics. At least, no more capitalism rah-rah. If you want to talk economics, do some sane economics, like RBE, Donut, Circular, Steady-State. These at least approach sustainability as a goal.
I enjoyed the book “The Tipping Point, by Malcolm Gladwell”.This is an analysis of when ideas, trends and social behaviour cross a threshold, and tip and spread like wildfire. It has great amusing examples, and may help insight into how electric cars and renewable energy may develop, and also how acceptance of climate science may improve.
Part of me is optimistic that we are close to a tipping point on electric cars, and also wider acceptance of agw climate science, especially looking at electric car developments and continually emerging evidence of increasing temperatures. Although the cynical part of me thinks the climate denialists have made things impossible, and too many people are just dumb or emotively committed to political ideologies. I seem to have an internal war over this, positive, negative, positive, negative.
I have another interesting book but haven’t all of it read yet “Adventures in the Anthropocene, by Gaia Vince’ on climate change and change in other biological systems etc, with human interest stories on specific cases, and reference to impacts and changes to atmosphere, oceans, mountains, rivers, farms, grasslands, savanahs, deserts, geology etc
A steady state economy is an important idea, and according to Wikipedia, is” an economy made up of a constant stock of physical wealth (capital) and a constant population size. In effect, such an economy does not grow.” in other words it has zero economic growth and zero population growth. Whew!
Killian has a problem here, because he believes 10 billion or more people is just fine. So he is conflicted and needs to clarify.
Personally I don’t buy into so called holistic, sweeping ideologies like “steady state economy” and other ideologies, because I think they are massive over simplifications.
What we can say IMO is:
1) Lower or zero population growth makes huge sense to me and even falling population could be ok within reason, although we have to be careful not to enter some spiral. Zero population growth reduces demand pressure, less pollution, less resource use, less human conflict, and when there are so many positives and no strong argument that the world needs 12 billion people, it is “case closed” as far as I’m concerned.
2)The question of zero economic gdp growth is more difficult. However it may be academic. Rates of growth have been falling in developed western economies since the 1960’s, and are heading towards zero anyway or at least low growth. This is despite all attempts to boost growth by money printing, QE, lowering taxes, low interest rates, and different political ideologies. This is possibly due to saturating markets and other complicated reasons.
Remember gdp growth is increased output, and is generated by science, technology and innovation, and / or discovering resources, and also demand pressure. It’s possible ability to make new breakthrough technologies that generate big gains in output are decreasing slightly. The Economist.com had some evidence on this. New discoveries of resources have been decreasing on the whole for decades.
Demand pressure may be decreasing, as people decide they have enough basic main appliances and look more to personal hobbies that are low consuming. Remember in the 1950s there was huge demand for all the new appliances and so huge growth, now its just new smartphones and gadgets, there is a difference in scale in here. Environmental law might also be reducing gdp growth, although regulation can actually lead to innovation, so I’m not sure. So it just appears to me growth is at least on a downward trajectory, on the evidence.
It’s not as if the western world is short of “stuff”. The problem is more some people at the lower skilled end missing out, but that is a political and distribution problem.
The picture is of course different in poor countries, and anyone that suggests they should have zero growth is almost quite evil in intent. Even if global wealth was massively re-distributed, which is unlikely to happen and understandably so, it would not be enough to fix the problem of poor countries. They need at least some gdp growth.
Maybe it’s more a question of what sort of growth we have. If its growth in services output this seems fine, as environmental impacts are low. A lot of growth in industrial output has potential environmental impacts, but many can be mitigated with pollution controls so this becomes a technical, legal and political issue. Other forms of growth are problematic and harder to mitigate, especially if they lead to more use of fertilisers and pesticides, etc. Gmo organisms can promote better output that doesn’t necessarily cause problems.
My gut feeling is the western world should aim for medium growth rates of 2% – 3%, BUT with much more focus on increasing growth in the least damaging areas. Growth above 3% is insanity, and unlikely anyway, and as I said it may fall towards 1% ultimately anyway, and this may not be a bad thing, or cause for panic.
Zero growth however could be a problem. Lack of forward momentum could send the economy into a downwards spiral of decay. It would also be difficult to keep things exactly at zero growth.
However zero growth is theoretically possible within capitalist system simply by forcing it legislatively in various ways, or with monetary policy, and as stated may be heading towards zero anyway.
I don’t think its really a question of debating zero growth, versus some other level of growth. Its more about controls on pollution, and encouraging sustainable activities, sensible more specific economic polices, lower consuming lifestyles ( within what is practically feasible) and changed values, and less single minded focus on profit, and growth will end up finding its own natural level, whatever it is but its going to be low growth I think.
One further comment on steady state economies. Yes of course infinite growth is impossible on a finite planet. It’s more about what happens in the short to medium term future.
#1 and #2,
Neither of you make the slightest attempt to “get it.” I am saying the same things recently I have been saying for years. And others here, and elsewhere, grasp them just fine. Even nigel has never claimed he couldn’t understand.
You are making yourselves look silly.
I agree with BPLs comments at 2 above.
I have never lied about a thing Killian said or put words in his mouth. I have never said Killan says ‘abc’ when he didn’t. I have limited time and raise points and I make statements, it doesn’t mean I’m implying Killian said it. Surely this is obvious? People do the same to me, and I don’t get uptight.
However on numerous occasions Killian has said “nigel says” when I haven’t. Killian claimed I said “nigel says say nothing to the public about possible dangers of rapid sea level rise” when I said the complete opposite in two previous posts he was referring to. I said that “we should communicate this, but carefully…”. However I let his stupid comments wash over. His mistakes and inconsistencies are so numerous, I assume they are obvious to all.
I don’t like having to write posts like this, and they are distracting, but when someone repeatedly falsely accuses me of lying and calls me names, I ultimately have to respond to protect myself.
This doesn’t mean I dismiss everything Killian says, but for gods sake control your anger Killian.
4 – nigelj
“I enjoyed the book “The Tipping Point, by Malcolm Gladwell”.This is an analysis of when ideas, trends and social behaviour cross a threshold, and tip and spread like wildfire.”
I think things spread like wildfire when a product or idea people like and want is made available for a reasonable cost. Two examples are smart phones and FF powered cars. This would also apply to EVs, RE, etc. What is considered “reasonable cost” to one person may be unreasonable to another, and may include factors other than money.
Here are a couple of books on atmospheric radiation, but I haven’t read either one:
https://www.amazon.com/First-Course-Atmospheric-Radiation-2nd/dp/0972903313/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_product_top?ie=UTF8
https://www.amazon.com/Fundamentals-Atmospheric-Radiation-Introduction-Problems/dp/3527405038/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1512373782&sr=1-1&keywords=Fundamentals+of+Atmospheric+Radiation%3A+An+Introduction+with+400+Problems
Killian, what are a couple of examples of sustainable societies today?
It’s probably best to trust your own instincts on issues of speaking truth to power. This end of year period often signals a joyous and yet rebellious final two weeks of the month, when the urge is strong to speak out for a deep personal intention, and when for most people the existing social status quo is even more in question than it has been in recent months.
As we head into 2018 and the further political polarization likely to accompany the mid-term USA elections, we have quite a lot of ethical searching to do in order to figure out where indeed we do stand, and what we are willing, in the face of a conservative agenda to preserve oligarchic power at all costs, to do about our most bottom-line beliefs?
As we head into a largely uncertain future for the earth and our collective place within it, the time is indeed come to stand up and be counted, wherever your own beliefs may land, for the sake of your children, your children’s children, and your children’s children’s children and everyone you already know.
yes/no/don’t know?
RSS are first off the mark posting a TLT anomaly for November with a temperature anomaly at +0.55ºC. This brings to an end the startling rise of the last 4 months (that hit +0.85ºC in September) and restores the anomaly to levels seen in the early part of the year. Nov 2017 is the 3rd warmest November on the RSS TLT record, behind 2015 (+0.63ºC) and 2016 (+0.58ºC) and ahead of 4th place 2009 (+0.43ºC).
November 2017 is the 45th warmest anomaly in the full RSS all-month record.
For RSS TLT, 2017 is now firmly in 2nd spot for the full year as it would take a December anomaly above +1.90ºC to best 2016 and below -0.04ºC to drop below 1998 into 3rd. Second spot for a non-El Nino year is surely “scorchyissimo!!!!!”
The table below ranks years by the Jan-to-Nov average.
…….. Jan-Nov Ave … Annual Ave ..Annual ranking
2016 .. +0.77ºC … … … +0.74ºC … … …1st
2017 .. +0.64ºC
1998 .. +0.60ºC … … … +0.58ºC … … …2nd
2010 .. +0.59ºC … … … +0.57ºC … … …3rd
2015 .. +0.53ºC … … … +0.54ºC … … …4th
2005 .. +0.44ºC … … … +0.43ºC … … …5th
2014 .. +0.42ºC … … … +0.42ºC … … …6th
2002 .. +0.39ºC … … … +0.38ºC … … …8th
2007 .. +0.38ºC … … … +0.37ºC … … …9th
2003 .. +0.38ºC … … … +0.39ºC … … …7th
2013 .. +0.37ºC … … … +0.36ºC … … …10th