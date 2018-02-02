Unforced variations: Feb 2018

This month’s open thread for climate science topics. Note that discussions about mitigation and/or adaptation should be on the Forced Responses thread.
Let’s try and avoid a Groundhog Day scenario in the comments!
Some data points to consider.
Average decadal rate of CO2 increase in 1994 to 2004 was 1.87 ppm.
Annual rate of CO2 increase in 1998 with big EN bump was 2.93 ppm
Annual rate of increase for 1999 was 0.93 as that year had no EN bump and was in yoy comparison to a big EN Year. the next few years “rebounded” in yoy increase number, but that’s an illusion, a wobble created by the bump of EN and dip on LN years, background rate is buried within the numbers and can be teased out with smoothing.
Annual decadal rate of CO2 increase 2005 to 2015 was 2.11 ppm
Annual rate of increase for 2105 with EN bump was 3.03 ppm
Annual rate of increase for 2016 with EN bump continuing was 2.98
Annual rate if increase for 2017 with weak LN conditions was 2.13 ppm
We have not seen the kind of post-EN dropoff in yoy numbers that we saw in 1998-2002.
It’s not a good idea to look at the 2017 yoy increase number of 2.13 ppm and believe that number is close to the background rate of increase. I think current smoothed background rate is in the 2.4 to 2.5 ppm range and that’s a terrible number because the way out of our predicament would be shown in a yoy comparison that shows zero increase or a drop in ppm in atmosphere. A flat or rising rate of increase is disastrous. A slowly dropping rate of increase would still be disastrous, but encouraging because it would suggest that we have done something real and significant to start moving the needle int the right direction, but sooner or later, the needle has to start moving down or our global warming troubles will continue to build and the only change we are creating is the rate at which are troubles will build.
sources: https://www.co2.earth/co2-acceleration for decadal numbers
https://www.esrl.noaa.gov/gmd/ccgg/trends/gr.html for annual numbers
Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide CO2 PPM Snapshot – January 2018
Based on NOAA’s ESRL ‘Trends in Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide’ data, in particular ‘Mauna Loa CO2 monthly mean data’ https://www.esrl.noaa.gov/gmd/ccgg/trends/data.html
January 2018 continues the record breaking growth of CO2 in the atmosphere.
Current estimates for the January monthly mean are ~408 ppm – another Record Making High for January has been set (once the final figures are published.)
408 ppm is +1.18 higher than last month (Dec 2017), and is +1.87 above the previous record high for January of 406.13 ppm (Jan 2017).
408 ppm is +22.45 higher than a decade ago when CO2 was only 385.52 ppm in January 2008.
This indicates an average growth rate of +2.25 ppm per year for the month of January.
This means that the 2017-2018 growth rate of +1.87/yr is -0.38 (or 16.9%) below the January average. This is not a significant deviation from the long term trend.
In fact it represents a recent short-term annual Growth Rate of +2.67 PPM for January in the last 3 years. Significantly higher than the decadal growth rate of +2.25 per year (above).
The lowest increase of CO2 from one month to the next is typically January to February. On average February is only 0.86 ppm higher than January.
This means that next months Average Mean is likely to be about 409 ppm – still a new Record High for February. Therefore Record weekly mean averages near or above 410 ppm may occur this month.
The all time Record Weekly Mean is 410.36 ppm in May, 2017. The only Month CO2 concentration has been above 410 ppm for millions and millions of years.
January’s 408 ppm is the 4th highest Monthly Mean CO2 PPM in the instrumental record – behind April-May-June 2017.
January 2018 is the 8th time the Monthly Mean CO2 PPM has been above 407 ppm.
January 2018 is the 14th time the Monthly Mean CO2 PPM has been above 405 ppm.
2015 was the last time the January Monthly Mean CO2 PPM Reading was below 400 ppm.
James Hansen 2017 COP23 said:
“Basically humanity needs energy. And the countries are going to do what is best for the economic well-being of their people. And they are going to burn the fuels that are available and what is the cheapest fuels. And that’s what we have to look at – it’s ‘cheapest’ this day ONLY IF WE IGNORE the long term consequences.” https://youtu.be/S7z61UZoppM?t=20m51s
The Economist thinks EPA Administrator Pruitt may be channeling populist icon William Jennings Bryan