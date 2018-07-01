Forced Responses: Jul 2018

Open thread for climate policy and responses.
My idea is to create a series for the Discovery Channel called “Mole Whackers.” It will be like the old “Myth Busters,” but it will feature segments that each prove some current AGW denial meme is wrong and that the opposite AGW aspect is correct. Each segment will have interviews with climate scientists and videos like Peter Sinclair’s over at Climate Denial Crock of the Week.
There will also be a website for the show that will collect all the segments from the show in a searchable index like the one over at Skeptical Science. Each segment will have a subpage that provides a link to the video segment and links to all e research on the subject.
Each week, at the end of the show, there will be a short discussion about which anti-AGW moles have popped up again and refer viewers to the Mole Whackers subpages for the repeating moles.
The series would also whack anti-vaxxer and other medical science moles and health issue moles. Possibly social issue moles.
It is possible, however, that there are actual drivers for the ‘change in weather’ and that it is not just ‘variation’, in which case change will not be easy.
https://www.iea.org/gevo2018/?utm_content=buffereb56d&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter.com&utm_campaign=buffer
Global electric vehicle outlook 2018. Some interesting and positive data.
Norway are making huge progess with ev’s. If they can, then why not everyone else?
Of course the batteries will put pressure on metal resources, however self drive electric automobiles for hire could replace ownership of cars, and thus reduce overall numbers of automobiles required. A lot of people like myself get the bus, but have a petrol powered vehicle for the shopping. If I could order an electric self drive car at lower cost than a taxi, it would be a workable alternative to car ownership.
And then there are increasingly reports such as this one:
https://nexusmedianews.com/fossil-fuels-dirty-secret-climate-action-or-not-things-look-bad-5ab0df6fe7fc
Which projects fossil fuels will be abandoned soon even without climate goals.
7 – nigelj
In Norway, over 5% of cars are EVs – probably due to cheap hydro power, high EV subsidies, and high taxes on FF cars. In other words, the government isn’t giving them much of a choice.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Plug-in_electric_vehicles_in_Norway
Here’s a nice EV, but problems prevented commercial production:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OrQqCLRXl2w
Fairly efficient FF car for $7K:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q0aAqLxutuI
#7 nigelj asked: “Norway are making huge progess with ev’s. If they can, then why not everyone else?”
When buying a new car in Norway, you pay a tax that is 100% of the cost of the new car. You also pay taxes based on the weight and engine size, etc. This made buying a new car very expensive, which Norway ca do because Norway doesn’t make cars. But these taxes were removed for EVs to get people to buy them. This made buying an EV a really good deal.
I think to achieve a similar result in car-making countries will require implementing the revenue-neutral carbon tax idea: http://www.clcouncil.org/media/TheConservativeCaseforCarbonDividends.pdf