Unforced Variations: Aug 2018
“This is the face of climate change,” said Prof Michael Mann, at Penn State University, and one the world’s most eminent climate scientists. “We literally would not have seen these extremes in the absence of climate change.”
“The impacts of climate change are no longer subtle,” he told the Guardian. “We are seeing them play out in real time and what is happening this summer is a perfect example of that.”
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2018/jul/27/extreme-global-weather-climate-change-michael-mann
“We found that for the weather station in the far north, in the Arctic Circle, the current heatwave is just extraordinary – unprecedented in the historical record,” said Geert Jan van Oldenborgh, at the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute and also part of WWA [World Weather Attribution consortium].
Across northern Europe, the group found global warming more than doubled the risk of scorching temperatures. “We can can see the fingerprints of climate change on local extremes,” he said. “It is amazing now that it is something you can really see at a local level.”
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2018/jul/27/heatwave-made-more-than-twice-as-likely-by-climate-change-scientists-find
https://www.carbonbrief.org/climate-change-made-2018-european-heatwave-up-to-five-times-more-likely
http://www.climatecentral.org/gallery/graphics/longer-heat-streaks
An interesting article at Climate Central. Heat waves are lasting longer. Supportive of the idea that jet streams are becoming less reliable.