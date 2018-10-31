Unforced variations: Nov 2018

This month’s open thread on climate science issues.

A lot of interest in the new Resplandy et al paper (WaPo), with some exploration of the implications on twitter i.e.

Interesting new paper “Quantification of ocean heat uptake from changes in atmospheric O2 and CO2 composition”

But I’m not sure about their argument on the consequences on future warming. 1/https://t.co/g29m3SzIvN — Reto Knutti ETH (@Knutti_ETH) November 1, 2018

and

That new ocean heat content estimate https://t.co/3ZQlKcj4jd — Dr James Annan (@jamesannan) November 1, 2018

Meanwhile, the CMIP6 model output is starting to come out…