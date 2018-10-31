Unforced variations: Nov 2018

This month’s open thread on climate science issues.
A lot of interest in the new Resplandy et al paper (WaPo), with some exploration of the implications on twitter i.e.
Interesting new paper “Quantification of ocean heat uptake from changes in atmospheric O2 and CO2 composition”
But I’m not sure about their argument on the consequences on future warming. 1/https://t.co/g29m3SzIvN
— Reto Knutti ETH (@Knutti_ETH) November 1, 2018
and
That new ocean heat content estimate https://t.co/3ZQlKcj4jd
— Dr James Annan (@jamesannan) November 1, 2018
Meanwhile, the CMIP6 model output is starting to come out…
Just read about this Quantification of ocean heat uptake from changes in
atmospheric O2and CO2 composition in Nature by L. Resplandy et al. Would like to know what everyone thinks.
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/10/31/climate/ocean-temperatures-hotter.html
======================================
Letter | Published: 31 October 2018
Quantification of ocean heat uptake from changes in atmospheric O2 and CO2 composition
L. Resplandy, R. F. Keeling, Y. Eddebbar, M. K. Brooks, R. Wang, L. Bopp, M. C. Long, J. P. Dunne, W. Koeve & A. Oschlies
Nature volume 563, pages105–108 (2018)
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-018-0651-8
=======================
AB – The ocean is the main source of thermal inertia in the climate system1. During recent decades, ocean heat uptake has been quantified by using hydrographic temperature measurements and data from the Argo float program, which expanded its coverage after 2007 (2,3). However, these estimates all use the same imperfect ocean dataset and share additional uncertainties resulting from sparse coverage, especially before 2007 (4,5). Here we provide an independent estimate by using measurements of atmospheric oxygen (O2) and carbon dioxide (CO2)—levels of which increase as the ocean warms and releases gases—as a whole-ocean thermometer. We show that the ocean gained 1.33 ± 0.20 × 10^22 joules of heat per year between 1991 and 2016, equivalent to a planetary energy imbalance of 0.83 ± 0.11 watts per square metre of Earth’s surface. We also find that the ocean-warming effect that led to the outgassing of O2 and CO2 can be isolated from the direct effects of anthropogenic emissions and CO2 sinks. Our result—which relies on high-precision O2 measurements dating back to 1991 (6)—suggests that ocean warming is at the high end of previous estimates, with implications for policy-relevant measurements of the Earth response to climate change, such as climate sensitivity to greenhouse gases (7) and the thermal component of sea-level rise8.
SN – 1476-4687
UR – https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-018-0651-8
DO – 10.1038/s41586-018-0651-8
ID – Resplandy2018
WG at 218 asks what we think about Resplandy and the warmer oceans. I guess sounds like good news for those of who like to get knee deep in the surf, but sometimes find the ocean waters a little too cold. But in terms of global climate stability, it suggests that the oceans will continue to pump heat into the atmosphere for a significant amount of time if/when we stop increasing CO2e accumulation in oceans and atmosphere, so this sounds like “baked-in” heat to come that we have not yet experienced. meanwhile, the US president wants to send troops to the southern border to deal with the crisis of immigration. Taken together as two concurrent “news” stories, I think our species might be in trouble.
William Geoghegan @218,
Resplandy et al (2018) is an interesting paper. The method does require the calculation of a small value by subtracting a big number from another number which could lead to large changes in the result if either of the two big numbers were to change under further analysis. But that said, the result does feed into assessments of SLR contributions back to 1990 and also an impact on the calculation of ECS. From the paper:-
I think most would not be surprised if the possibility of an ECS as low as 1.5ºC were ruled out by some analysis or other. The implictions for a “2°C global warming target” presumably follow from a shift in the average of the range for ECS but I’m surprised by the 25% reduction. Would it be so great? Would the carbon budget be that greatly affected? If you “see Methods” you find IPCC AR5 Fig SPM.10 given as a reference for the liner relationship between emissions and warming. For me, that doesn’t explain why ruling out what was always an unlkiely low value of ECS would have such an impact on carbon budgets.