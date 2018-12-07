Scientists: Resolve to Protect Yourself from Harassment in 2019

Guest commentary by Lauren Kurtz
The Climate Science Legal Defense Fund (CSLDF) protects the scientific endeavor from anti-science attacks. Since our founding in 2011, we’ve assisted hundreds of scientists with issues ranging from invasive open records requests to death threats.
As part of this work, our staff will be at the American Geophysical Union Fall Meeting from December 10-14, offering free legal services to scientists and leading sessions on how to get involved in the policymaking process and how to be an expert witness.
For those who won’t be at the meeting — and with 2019 around the corner — we put together a list of suggested New Year’s resolutions for scientists. Adopting these best practices will help you reduce your risk of being harassed or attacked.
- Separate personal and professional correspondence and activities.
Do not use professional email accounts for personal emails and vice versa.
Climate scientists and other researchers have been increasingly targeted via misuse of the legal system. Separating personal and professional emails can reduce the likelihood that your personal correspondence will be caught up in legal actions. For example, many publicly-funded scientists have been targeted under open records laws, which only affect records related to government-funded work. Keeping personal and professional correspondence separate helps ensure that your personal communications stay private.
It’s also important to be clear about when you are operating in your personal capacity versus your professional role. If you give an interview, post on a blog, write an op-ed, or sign a petition or open letter, make it obvious if you are speaking for yourself and not as part of your professional role.
In particular, any advocacy or activism that is not done on behalf of your institution should be done on your personal time, on your personal email account and personal devices, and without using your work affiliation (if possible). If you must state your title or employer for identification purposes, clarify that you do not speak on behalf of your institution. This will help to prevent any allegations of misuse of grant funding for non-grant related purposes, and help avoid allegations of employment violations.
- Know your rights.
In general, the First Amendment limits the government’s ability to suppress speech. It protects public employees who speak (i) in their private capacities, (ii) on their own time, (iii) about matters that concern the public, against improper censure by the government; it does not constrain private employers from disciplining employees for their public speech. (Public employees include federal agency workers, public university professors, and sometimes others who receive government funding.)
To better understand your legal rights, and legal obligations, please visit the resources section of our website, which has a variety of educational materials for scientists. If you would like printed copies of these resources, we’ll have some available at booth 1047 in the AGU Exhibit Hall.
- Call CSLDF if you have a legal question related to your work.
Seek counsel if you’re worried you’re becoming the target of harassment or intimidation (including receiving a legal notice that seems politically motivated), or if you want to better understand the legal landscape as it relates to your work. Your institution likely retains legal counsel that you can contact, but it is important to remember that your institution’s counsel represents the institution’s legal interests, which may differ from your own.
You can always contact CSLDF, where our mission is to provide free legal counsel to scientists targeted as a result of their work. Call us at (646) 801-0853 or email lawyer@csldf.org.
We look forward to seeing many RealClimate readers at our AGU sessions and booth, and thank you for your continued support of our work.
These precautions are a distracting nuisance. Thus, the anti-science lawyers have achieved substantial success, even if they get kicked out of court, by abusing the legal system. The lawyers may well be violating the Codes of Professional Responsibility (e.g. American Bar Association code sec 3.1). I suspect you have tried this tactic. Any results?
“Separate personal and professional correspondence and activities. ”
Yes, yes, yes. I do wish everyone, not just climate scientists would do this.
Another topic that CSLDF might help illuminate is public/private keys, signing correspondence to protect against falsification, and encryption.
sidd
Yes, this is exactly the world we are living in, a world where scientists need to protect themselves. Shame, shame, shame :( I’m really curious what comes next, when shit hits the fan and water and food ect get short. No, THIS is NOT the planet of reason, love and solidarity, so prepare for ever more of that shit in all sphere’s, not just science.
I’m grateful that the CSLDF exists, but very sad that it needs to. I’ve been following the topic of harassment of climate scientists for some years, and even writing about it here:
https://hubpages.com/politics/Green-Fascism-Let-The-Facts-Speak
But since 2014, I haven’t heard much specific coverage of the issue, although some general statements, such as this perspective piece from Katherine Hayhoe on the CSLDF site, lead me to think that the harassment not only continues, but has been significantly normalized. (Dr. Hayhoe: “Any scientist in the U.S. today who’s willing to stick their head outside the ivory tower and simply say that climate is changing and humans are responsible is going to be attacked,” said Hayhoe. “The virulence and frequency of those attacks are correlated with the frequency with which you come to the attention of people who don’t like what you say.”)
I wonder if there is a research project for a social scientist here: could the CSLDF files be mined for data on the prevalence and salient characteristics of the harassment (both legal and extra-legal) of climate scientists? One of the virtues the CSLDF has is that it seems well-placed to preserve scientist’s privacy from further assaults, while still making general data about instances of harassment known.
In my opinion, there is real public value in knowing what is going on in this arena. We’re paying many of the victims, after all, and if their work is impeded by frivolous FOIAs and similar tactics, then we are getting less than we paid for. (Probably the most egregious example of waste in this respect was the persecution of Dr. Mann by the execrable former AG of Virginia, in which taxpayers were footing *both* sides of a multimillion-dollar tab, with no possible benefit to the public purse whatever.)
I think this line says volumes: “The further a society drifts from the truth, the more it will hate those that speak it.” —George Orwell
I’m a design professional, and I had the misfortune to be dragged into a couple of civil lawsuits, basically I was caught in a fishing expedition, in that my name was on various routine documents, although I had done nothing wrong, but I had to waste time producing evidence etc.
I had to hire lawyers and I was acquitted of all charges in all cases. It gave me an insight into the law and a couple of points seem relevant to the harassment of climate scientists:
1) Obviously defend yourself vigorously and get very good legal advice. These people are out for blood. Get good lawyers and don’t be afraid to change lawyers, – because I found ability varies considerably. I got frustrated and successfully defended myself in one case, but this is a risky strategy and I don’t think I would repeat it.
2) The climate lawsuits are driven by time wasting denialists, but also possibly partly by lawyers. These guys will push cases to earn their fees, knowing all along chances of prosecution are very slim or zero in many cases.
3) You may be served with huge packages of documents, multiple allegations, and intimidating rhetoric. While you must take it very seriously, all of it may be bluff with no hard evidence to back it up so don’t over stress. The aim is to intimidate you into confessing guilty to at least one of the charges, just to get them off your back. I’ve seen many people fall for this.
Good ideas.\
Today in the USA, people are routinely attacked for their political views. There is a reason people don’t:
1 – Have Trump bumper stickers or lawn signs
2 – Wear MAGA or pro-Trump hats/clothing
3 – Talk about their political views
Do the above in any major metropolitan area in the US, and you may be attacked physically, have your car and/or home vandalized, etc. It’s dangerous and it is unacceptable. If you don’t like my views, fine, tell me why using some kind of coherent argument, not by yelling, hitting me, running me out of restaurants, protesting in front of my home – threatening my family while beating on the door (Tucker Carlson case), etc.
We have leftist politicians, Hollywood celebrities, etc publicly calling for “get-in-their-face” harassment. Maxine Waters, Barack Obama, etc.
The list of attacks on conservatives is long; here are just a few:
Because of the above, I have written to my elected reps pushing for a new hate-crime law against attacking someone because of their political views. I would make it a felony to, without provocation, yell at, touch, hit, steal the clothing from, vandalize property, discriminate against, etc any person or group because of political beliefs or political affiliation. Leftists should love this law – people with a felony record cannot legally buy or possess a gun.
I will also be pushing for privacy of voter registration records. These are given to political campaigns, political parties, and just about anyone who wants to pay for a CD to get them. Employers have this information and use it against people in hiring decisions.
Do I expect any progress? Probably not, but if you will join me pushing for these protections maybe we can giterdone!
@7 While I can understand your ire and I agree that the acts you described are deplorable I seriously doubt we need to add another felony law to use in filling our already full prisons and jails. Have you visited a prison or jail lately? Do you really believe prison is commensurate to the crime as a punishment for someone yelling at you or touching you for your political beliefs?
#7, KIA–
It’s far from one-sided. There are lots of Democrats here who don’t want to put up lawn signs, etc., for the very same reasons.
But I find it a bit ironic that you are proposing a government-based “solution” to the problem. What you are already doing by interacting with ‘liberals’ is much more likely, IMHO, to make a difference. Of course, it would be more effective in person than online. The more we view each other as real humans, the stronger the blow against polarization.
Unfortunately, there are a lot of structural impediments today to getting out of our ‘silos’–and IMO the pervasive influence of what has been called ‘homo economicus’ is one. But that’s a whole other topic.
Mr. KIA. I totally agree that no one should be harassed for who they are, race, color, origin, benign creed. But what if it’s not benign? What if they are promulgating truly hateful rhetoric? What if these views were causing violent dissension in your community? What do you think should have been society’s response to the rise of Hitler and the National Socialists in the 1930s? If you could go back in time knowing what you know about the guy, what would you do? Would you protest? Perhaps follow him into restaurants with other protestors and harass? Would you try to do everything you can to stop him?
See, that’s how a lot of scared people view Trump (and his hordes of shouting “LOCK EM UP! LOCK EM UP!” disciples today), a budding Hitler and a bunch of foaming Brownshirts. Do you think people have the right to hound a group that blares divisive racial hate through megaphones? That wears swastikas on their clothing and fly large confederate flags from their antennas.
Now don’t get me wrong, I am not at all advocating such behavior in people who’s target may only hold non-politically correct views that they happen to dislike. In fact, at this early stage any such protests I think is counterproductive because it gives people the impression of suppression of free speech. And what I really object to is the tiny contingent of radicals (who get outsized press coverage) who vandalize other’s property in wild melees. But I don’t think these people are actually leftists protesting somebody’s bad policies. Imo, these are simply opportunistic anarchists latching onto any apparently valid reason to loot and destroy. Surely if they were leftists they would care that their actions are causing people to think, with the help of strident right-wing media, that it’s actually democrats doing these things and the attendant public relations nightmare that follows. But they don’t care because they’re actually unmoored anarchists.
Anyway, just some thoughts when considering why people are protesting,
Certainly the first point is something that should not need to be repeated as its obvious to anyone who has logged onto their institutional computer and read the notice about whose property the computer is. It’s a legal requirement in many cases.
Conducting institutional business from your personal computer or accounts is also illegal for the US government anyway because of the preservation of records requirements.
Mr Kia complains of Democrats harassing Republicans. I don’t understand why this website even publishes KIA’s partisan political rants, because what has it got to do with the subject? It hugely distracts.
There’s a place for political discussion, but it needs to be a more at a philosophical level like Nemesis and linked to the climate issue.
Trump is a bully, and he and his supporters get what they deserve.
A while ago Obama visited Oz and in a speech he asked them to look after the barrier reef so that one day his daughters could visit it.
Julie Bishop, then a minister rebuked him for interfering in politics (sic) and said the reef was doing just fine, thank you very much.
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2017/nov/03/more-coral-bleaching-feared-for-great-barrier-reef-in-coming-months
I wonder if she ever looks in the mirror and says “oops”
I wonder if the hoards of abusers and deniers ever look in the mirror and say “oops”. California and Queensland fires spring to mind.
Nigel – 13. What’s interesting is that I recently traveled through several red states, Wyoming, Montana, Utah and Idaho (just skirted the latter). Guess what? I didn’t see so much as a single solitary Trump bumper sticker in any of them. No Trump signs, no maga hats, no nothing, even though it was the election season and people were thinking politics. Methinks the guy is a royal embarrassment all around. Probably he’s still got some pockets of support somewhere, yet my gut feeling was that the only people still vocal in their support of him is right wing media, at the behest of companies like Exxon, and even some of them are having strong regrets.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2018/12/06/hes-not-capable-trump-has-achieved-nothing-tucker-carlson-says/?utm_term=.90c5954b1140
Everyone reacts as if my proposal in #7 would only protect conservative speech. No, it would protect all speech from threats or violence. If you want to go out and march for the elimination of all FF passenger vehicles you have the right to do so without being threatened, harassed, or made to fear for your life. I don’t have a right to get in your face and yell at you, or to steal your “EVs NOW” hat. What I want are harsh criminal penalties for threats and verbal or physical assaults, etc on people because of political beliefs – actions that would make a normal person fear for their safety or their life. I forgot to add in post #7 that my law would give full immunity from civil or criminal prosecution for those who defend themselves against such threats or verbal/physical assaults. Some portion of such a law could be crafted to protect scientists who work on CC, including those who are deniers of CC, (or anyone else) from other kinds of threats (like being fired, for example) because of their political beliefs.
Offensive speech and hate speech is what the 1A protects – there is no need to protect speech we all agree with. What I want to protect is your right to speak offensive political views without being harassed, threatened, hit, property stolen or vandalized, etc. Your right to speak offensive political views is already protected by the 1A. I just want to codify into law stiff penalties for violence toward the speaker. And, yelling in someone’s face or threatening them is already assault; touching them or hitting them is already battery. I want a specific felony “hate-crime” for those crimes so that they are more serious – same as all the other existing “hate-crimes”, which, were already crimes before they were designated “hate crimes”.
If counter protesters want to stay away from protesters, and yell at them from say 50 feet away (put it in my new law), perhaps that is OK during a protest. But once everyone goes home, that should be the end of it. You do not have a right to go in front of someone’s home and yell at them and their families or to try to break in as happened to Tucker Carlson; or to harass them at a restaurant, at work or any other place. If you do: hate crime, felony, minimum 1 year in prison, no exceptions. Reasonable? Yes, if you are so violent that you would do these types of things you need to be locked up. We don’t want you on the streets.
10 – James
What should people have done to Hitler? Ignore him and don’t vote for him. If the bad acting starts after he’s elected, use the 2A to take your government back. Oh, that’s right only WE THE PEOPLE have the 2A – and we have it for just such a case. Won’t happen again? Don’t bet on it – world stability is hanging by a thread on many fronts; there is no scenario that is off the table at this point.
Full disclosure – I care nothing about internal US politics.
Thank you (RC and CSLDF) for all the great work you do in these trying times.