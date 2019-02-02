A bimonthly thread on societal responses to climate change. Note that there is another open thread for climate science topics. Please stick to specifics as opposed to arguments about ethics, politics or morality in general.
Forced Responses: Feb 2019
Some Scientific and Quantitative Reasoning Applied to Reducing CO2,
(Copied from the end of the previous FR, with a bit more at the end.)
Gavin tells us in a recent inline response that, ceteris paribus, a reduction of 80% of emissions would be necessary to stabilize atmospheric CO2; the energy in the system would continue to increase, but more slowly.
Sounds like a good thing eh.
So, first approximation, with per capita emission remaining the same, that condition could be achieved with a population of about 1.5 billion.
But let’s say we explore zebra’s function T=f(P), where T represents human population’s (P) effects on climate, primarily CO2 of course. What kinds of numbers would we be dealing with?
Since nobody disagrees with what I have said about my initial value of .3 billion– that CO2 would be negligible due to pragmatically induced changes in practices– we should probably feel confident that 1.5 would result in a very substantial reduction in CO2 emissions per capita. In addition, of course, there would be a very substantial increase in sequestration of CO2 because of substantial changes in agriculture and infrastructure– more grasslands, forests, and so on. That combination could well be sufficient to return the planet to pre-industrial levels of CO2 fairly rapidly.
But, if that is the case, then we might well be able to achieve stable CO2 at a higher level of population– let’s say 3 billion– but take longer to actually reduce the CO2 level. Still, such a condition would almost certainly vastly reduce harm to humans (H) from whatever T, because populations could still adjust to local changes with much less conflict over water, arable land, and so on. [H=f(T,P)]
So, the obvious question would be… how does the function function as we move closer to current P? It is worth remembering that it does not have a term for “Ecological consciousness” at this point; the results follow from rational economic choice alone.
That would mean that we end up with H determined by T,P, and E, which would include choices exclusively intended to reduce CO2 emissions. Pick a number, and calculate the difference between BAU population and that, at some near future point. And remember, poor people don’t produce much CO2.
What Jared Diamond Said,
Great reference from Mal Adapted in previous FR; worth reading the whole thing.
http://discovermagazine.com/1987/may/02-the-worst-mistake-in-the-history-of-the-human-race
I’ve said in the past that people tend to forget Diamond’s most important contribution with GG&S, which is that environment shapes culture (culture in the anthropological sense). H-G limited population, conditions may have changed (e.g. drought) so population to resources ratio went up, agriculture was adopted, higher population was an advantage, yadda yadda.
What we have now is the result, because to paraphrase Al Bundy, “you don’t farm marginal, energy and chemical-sucking land, unless you have lots of hungry boys to feed”. And you need hungry boys to fight over the land; round and round it goes.
Diamond’s GG&S illustrated that we’re all humans. Differences in cultures are not about genetics, and they aren’t about some “morality” handed down from either God or Allah or some of the all-knowing Olympians who comment here.
Re: T=f(P), H=f(T,P)
1) Quantitative reasoning is nice. Lets get some units:
What are the units of T ? T is described as an “effect on climate”. Are the units degrees K ? or sumpn else ?
H=f(T,P)
What are the units of H ? lives ? dollars ?
2) What is the evidence that these are functions at all ? what is the evidence that we cannot have multiple values of T for a given P, or multiple possible values of H for given T,P ?
sidd
25 – Al Bundy in the Ocean Heat Content Thread
“The borehole could easily be activated into an unmoderated scrum. Let folks post directly and send denialist stuff there, with a standard placeholder/link in the original thread.
That lets those who want to rattle each other’s cages without mucking up the site. Heck, I’d probably let off some steam there. Thoughts?”
The Bore Hole would take over the site. People love to talk politics, bash their political enemies, call names and demonstrate their evil wit. It happens on all web sites that don’t moderate the comments.
Did somebody mention this on RC recently? I just stumbled across it: Mapped: How every part of the world has warmed – and could continue to warm on The Carbon Brief. It’s something I’ve long wished for: click-through graphical access to observations to date, as well as projections through 2100 CE, for temperatures in specific locations.
While the temperature mapping is brilliant IMHO, what I’d still love to have is a similar tool for certain moisture indices, e.g. precipitation and potential evapotranspiration. I realize those are rather trickier to model, to be sure, and trust that patience will be rewarded 8^}.
Regarding Zebras [H=f(T,P)] and E added in.
I’m not maths expert, but this equation seems very compelling, but also rather obvious. I’m not sure where hes going with it all, but I firmly agree smaller population is desirable and has a range of environmental benefits beyond simply less pressure on the resource base.
I agree environment does indeed shape culture to some extent, however its only one factor probably a smaller one. Morals are primarily a human invention to enable groups to work cohesively together. I would say smaller populations and small tribal groups might have a different ethical structure from large ones simply because everyone knows everyone in tribal groups.
Regarding Jared Diamond and why humans first adopted a farming culture.
We don’t really know with certainty why hunter gatherers changed to a farming culture. I read about this years ago. Research suggests is happened in several places independently, and had varied causes. In fact hunter gatherers had quite a good life in many respects, and farming as a sole means of getting food was very hard work back then, so its was not an obvious thing to choose or at least not obvious why things changed from a semi farming culture to a permanent one.
In some places it was hunter gatherer groups getting large enough to put pressure on resource, according to research, but this doesn’t appear to explain all cases. In most cases hunter gatherers had ample resources.
In some cases climate change issues promoted changes towards farming as the natural wilderness changed and certain planted crops became more viable.
Its also been suggested adoption of farming was caused by a desire for a more varied diet, and that it was almost an accident that abundant seeds were planted and gradually lead to permanent settlements. Permanent settlements made child rearing easier.
This stuff is all easily googled. Adoption of farming has also been linked status seeking and people desiring to own property.
https://www.npr.org/sections/thesalt/2013/05/13/183710778/why-humans-took-up-farming-they-like-to-own-stuff
We like simple explanations, and single causes, but sometimes there just aren’t any.
However it looks like the invention of farming set the scene for some of our environmental problems as MA suggests.