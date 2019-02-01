Unforced variations: Feb 2019

This month’s open thread for climate science discussions.
from the JPL study webpage:
Washington Post
Friday, February 1, 2019
Birmingham (AL) News
Friday, February 1, 2019 11:26 AM
Esquire
Friday, February 1, 2019
Radge Havers, last month:
IOW, “unforced variations”.
Ancient Egyptianglish?
4 – Hank
Probably best plan is to ignore them. Aren’t the rest of the nations going ahead and reducing CO2 emissions? Also, many US states are doing so as well. And, many individuals are reducing emissions also. So, what they do in DC isn’t that important.
To Kevin, on the International Energy Agency emissions report in last month’s thread: Thank you for the detailed response.
UAH have posted its January TLT anomaly at +0.37ºC, a bit up on December’s +0.25ºC and higher than any anomaly from last year (which sit in the range from +0.32C down to +0.15ºC). The rise probably results from the weak El Nino conditions (MEI=0.698 for Oct/Nov, tha latest value dating from before Trump’s tantrum).
It is the 6th warmest January in UAH TLT behind previous Januarys 1st 2016 (+0.56ºC), 2010, 1998, 2013, 2007 and ahead of 7th placed 2003, 8th 2017, 9th 2015 & 10th 2005.
Mal,
Yes and yes.
Hank @ ~ 5,
Re: “Proud to Be Dumb on Television”
“…humanity’s greatest existential threat: Stupidity.”
…”given life like Ra forever.” Religious/magical formula.
5: “Why Are These People So Proud to Be Dumb on Television?”
Because no matter how much humans believe they are so intelligent, they are not, because their thought processes are still dominated by primitive instincts and cognitive biases, which aided survival in the dangerous primitive way of living ten thousand years ago, but are completely useless for dealing with modern societies and associated complex problems like climate change.
(Gut) Feeling, emotion and instinct trumps logic, facts and evidence, when the latter go against what people want to be true. This is why we, as a species, have made eff all progress on an international scale over the last 50 years, despite having all the necessary knowledge to take action over that time period.
to mar at 9: weak en condition may also be pushing CO2 levels a bit. Next powerful EN event is likely to blow temp records away again. Then we get coral bleaching, sea ice melt, etc. But we should stay cheery and keep up the good work on cutting our emissions. Don’t get pessimistic or spread doom. Yes, glaciers are melting. Australia is really hot. Polar vortex is really cold. Thwaite is losing a little mass. But emissions flattened for a few years, so we need to wait and see how that plays out.
Noisy weekly CO2 number is looking good. I think if you look really hard you can detect the trend in falling emissions within these numbers. I don’t have the vision for it, but those with better vision may be able to see it clearly.
January 20 – 26, 2019 411.99 ppm
January 20 – 26, 2018 408.31 ppm
I think that’s 3.66 ppm, a tad high maybe, not skyrockety at all. Anything over 5 ppm in a weekly or monthly number – that might be skyrockety, but I don’t think we will ever see that, so everyone chill and enjoy the weekend.
Is anyone tracking emission numbers? How are we doing on that important number? I think I read that China had underestimated methane release by a bit, but that’s corrcted now and methane numbers could be worse.
Chin up, everyone.
Mike
CO2 MLO monthly data shapes up to look like a growth rate of +2.85 ppm over January 2018 – official number not out yet. Quite close to the Dec 18 monthly avg growth increase of +2.85 ppm
One day left for the next weekly numbers currently circling @ +3.06 ppm – down a little on the previous weeks +3.68 ppm
February 01: 410.52 ppm
January 31: 410.73 ppm
January 30: 411.42 ppm
January 29: 411.24 ppm
January 28: 411.60 ppm
Last Updated: February 2, 2019
Meanwhile NOAA’s numbers for 2018 Avg. came in at 408.52 ppm. That’s a +1.97 ppm growth rate over 2017. Though averages do not always tell the whole story. And only 1 year of course.
Thanks to the super Niño, 2016’s growth over 2015 was 3.4 ppm…. versus recent weeks at 3.68/3.06 with no super el nino, or everyday el nino even.
This years numbers are far above those of that super el nino period. So even a 2ppm increase is set atop pre-existing very high numbers. Year to year comparisons they too do not tell the whole story.
2019 will also be the first yearly average above 410 ppm @MLO.
We’re setting a cranking pace. We should all be proud of such record breaking achievements. Man is indeed a powerful beast and a technological genius species.
mike @14,
The temperature and CO2 wobble is about 8 months behind the ENSO (MEI) wobbles for big El Ninos/La Ninas and occasionally for some wobbles the lag shrinks to a couple of months.
That said, the MEI value from 8-months-back (presumably impacting today’s climate) is about +0.5. The impact on CO2 of such MEI values would be to boost the annual increase by 0.3ppm, although that calculation strictly should be on a full year’s CO2 rise. That said, these high weekly/monthly average 12-month CO2 increases do not appear to be down to ENSO. The man-made emissions are unlikely to have risen so quickly so it is presumably plain old climate noise. The 9-week rolling average of the 12-month MLO CO2 increase is plotted out here (usually 2 clicks to ‘download your attatchment’) but we also have that daily global number that I have been plotting out of late (2 clicks). This ESRL “daily trend” (as they call it) does give a not-unreasonable prediction of the smoothed CO2 increases (globally & MLO) so it sort-of provides a useful gauge of where the increase is going, although the end does ‘breath’ up and down by the day. So while the deceleration is always there, it has been showing less of a drop since I started looking at it properly (which is over he last fortnight), seemingly trying hard not to get below zero where CO2 increases are actually trending lower.
5: “Why Are These People So Proud to Be Dumb on Television?”
Because they get paid a lot of money to say what they are told to say.