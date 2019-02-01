RealClimate logo


Unforced variations: Feb 2019

Filed under: — group @ 1 February 2019

This month’s open thread for climate science discussions.

17 Responses to “Unforced variations: Feb 2019”

    Hank Roberts says:
    1 Feb 2019 at 2:54 PM

    from the JPL study webpage:

    “We have suspected for years that Thwaites was not tightly attached to the bedrock beneath it,” said Eric Rignot of the University of California, Irvine, and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. Rignot is a co-author of the new study, which was published today in Science Advances. “Thanks to a new generation of satellites, we can finally see the detail,” he said.

    The cavity was revealed by ice-penetrating radar in NASA’s Operation IceBridge, an airborne campaign beginning in 2010 that studies connections between the polar regions and the global climate. The researchers also used data from a constellation of Italian and German spaceborne synthetic aperture radars. These very high-resolution data can be processed by a technique called radar interferometry to reveal how the ground surface below has moved between images.

    “[The size of] a cavity under a glacier plays an important role in melting,” said the study’s lead author, Pietro Milillo of JPL. “As more heat and water get under the glacier, it melts faster.”

    Numerical models of ice sheets use a fixed shape to represent a cavity under the ice, rather than allowing the cavity to change and grow. The new discovery implies that this limitation most likely causes those models to underestimate how fast Thwaites is losing ice….

    Hank Roberts says:
    1 Feb 2019 at 5:37 PM

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/powerpost/paloma/the-energy-202/2019/02/01/the-energy-202-epa-adds-researcher-who-calls-climate-science-murky-to-key-advisory-board/5c5315f61b326b29c3778d35/?utm_term=.1f2c41b64b92

    Washington Post
    Friday, February 1, 2019

    EPA adds researcher who calls climate science ‘murky’ to key advisory board

    By Dino Grandoni

    The Trump administration continued its reshaping of how science is evaluated at the Environmental Protection Agency with the appointment Thursday of a slew of new members to a key advisory panel.

    Among the eight additions to the agency’s Science Advisory Board are a number of members whose ideas run against mainstream scientific thinking on issues that include the health effects of radiation and the modeling of Earth’s climate.

    Andrew Wheeler, the acting EPA chief, added the eight new members while reinstalling eight others selected during the Obama administration. He cast the appointments as a reaffirmation of the Trump administration’s commitment to hearing scientific opinions from a diverse set of voices.

    “In a fair, open, and transparent fashion, EPA reviewed hundreds of qualified applicants nominated for this committee,” Wheeler said in a statement. “Members who will be appointed or reappointed include experts from a wide variety of scientific disciplines who reflect the geographic diversity needed to represent all ten EPA regions.”

    But critics of the administration see this and other moves under Wheeler and former EPA chief Scott Pruitt as part of a larger push to make the agency’s decisions more friendly to industry.

    “The general makeup of the Science Advisory Board has changed significantly in the past two years,” said Genna Reed, a science and policy analyst at the Union of Concerned Scientists. “What we’re seeing is a decrease in the number of academics and a surge in the number of industry and consulting-firm members.”

    With the announcement Thursday, 26 of the board’s 45 members have been appointed by the Trump administration.

    The best-known new member of the panel, though, actually does work at a university. John Christy, a professor of atmospheric science at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, is perhaps the most prominent climate skeptic in all of academia….

    Hank Roberts says:
    1 Feb 2019 at 6:00 PM

    https://www.al.com/news/2019/02/study-alabama-red-states-will-bear-brunt-of-climate-change.html

    Birmingham (AL) News
    Friday, February 1, 2019 11:26 AM

    Study: Alabama, red states will bear brunt of climate change
    By John Archibald | jarchibald@al.com

    This is an opinion column.

    Alabama’s climate change skeptic-in-chief – UAH’s John Christy – was just appointed to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Science Advisory Board, a top body for advising the agency on policy.

    It’s a big win for those who favor a do-nothing approach to the changing planet.

    It’s a huge triumph to those who hold humankind guiltless and powerless to affect the climate.

    It’s a big political victory for those who believe all humanity need do in the face of global scientific consensus and pressure to reduce greenhouse gases is to do what it has always done. Just say eff it and drive on.

    It’s a smashing success for those who believe our best hope comes with our heads in the sands, listening to the 3 percent of climate scientists who say man is not to blame, instead of the 97 percent, as NASA points out, who agree that “Climate-warming trends of the past century are extremely likely due to human activities.”

    Yep. Most Alabamians will call it a big ol’ win, because worrying about preserving life on the ball costs money and keeps the super-rich from getting super richer.

    But alas. It looks like doing nothing also comes with a financial cost. Climate change will, according to a new report by the Brookings Institute, wreak the most havoc on the Southeastern states by the end of the century, and heap the most economic distress on states that, you know, don’t buy into that whole climate change thing….

    Hank Roberts says:
    1 Feb 2019 at 6:54 PM

    https://www.esquire.com/news-politics/a26111552/fox-and-friends-polar-vortex-climate-change-global-warming/

    Esquire
    Friday, February 1, 2019

    Why Are These People So Proud to Be Dumb on Television?
    The genius crew at Fox & Friends echoes the president to say climate change isn’t real because it’s cold outside.
    By Jack Holmes

    We live in the dumbest time in history. Certainly, there were times when human beings had less knowledge. But now we have more information at our fingertips than our ancestors could possibly have imagined, and we have chosen instead to promote stupidity in general, and our society’s biggest dipshits specifically. Ignorance is a virtue, expertise is elitism, and the president’s favorite teevee show features professional morons tasked with making sure the elderly caucasians tuning in each morning are all jumped up on resentful liberal-bashing so they’ll stay tuned in for more resentment programming throughout the day. Anything is fair game if it Owns The Libs.

    Friday’s addition to the oeuvre was a real doozy.

    Bobby Lewis @revrrlewis
    Fox’s Ed Henry: “We know it’s cold outside. Now the left is actually using new terms for global warming, like ‘extreme weather.’ Why do they keep changing the language? Are they just pushing the same old agenda with new words?”….

    Mal Adapted says:
    1 Feb 2019 at 10:03 PM

    Radge Havers, last month:

    provocative if occasionally OT musings.

    IOW, “unforced variations”.

    By my Ka and my Ba, dj ‘ankh mj R’ djet!

    Ancient Egyptianglish?

    Mr. Know It All says:
    2 Feb 2019 at 5:00 AM

    4 – Hank
    Probably best plan is to ignore them. Aren’t the rest of the nations going ahead and reducing CO2 emissions? Also, many US states are doing so as well. And, many individuals are reducing emissions also. So, what they do in DC isn’t that important.

    To Kevin, on the International Energy Agency emissions report in last month’s thread: Thank you for the detailed response.

    MA Rodger says:
    2 Feb 2019 at 7:35 AM

    UAH have posted its January TLT anomaly at +0.37ºC, a bit up on December’s +0.25ºC and higher than any anomaly from last year (which sit in the range from +0.32C down to +0.15ºC). The rise probably results from the weak El Nino conditions (MEI=0.698 for Oct/Nov, tha latest value dating from before Trump’s tantrum).
    It is the 6th warmest January in UAH TLT behind previous Januarys 1st 2016 (+0.56ºC), 2010, 1998, 2013, 2007 and ahead of 7th placed 2003, 8th 2017, 9th 2015 & 10th 2005.

    Radge Havers says:
    2 Feb 2019 at 12:09 PM

    Mal,
    Yes and yes.

    —–

    Hank @ ~ 5,
    Re: “Proud to Be Dumb on Television”

    “…humanity’s greatest existential threat: Stupidity.”
    https://qz.com/967554/the-five-universal-laws-of-human-stupidity/

    radge havers says:
    2 Feb 2019 at 12:21 PM

    …”given life like Ra forever.” Religious/magical formula.

  12. 12
    Hank Roberts says:
    2 Feb 2019 at 3:22 PM

    https://phys.org/news/2019-02-hypothesis-underground-future-greenland-ice.html

    … most of Greenland’s ice can be saved from melting if warming is controlled, says a team of Penn State researchers.

    “There is geologic data that suggests the ice sheet was more sensitive to warming and temperature variations in the past million years, and not so much in the more recent past,” said David Pollard, research professor in the Earth and Environmental Systems Institute at Penn State.

    Too much warming will cause Greenland to lose most or all of its ice over the coming centuries, but most research indicates that the threshold warmth for complete ice loss has not been reached yet….

    Read more at: https://phys.org/news/2019-02-hypothesis-underground-future-greenland-ice.html

    Adam Lea says:
    2 Feb 2019 at 3:28 PM

    5: “Why Are These People So Proud to Be Dumb on Television?”

    Because no matter how much humans believe they are so intelligent, they are not, because their thought processes are still dominated by primitive instincts and cognitive biases, which aided survival in the dangerous primitive way of living ten thousand years ago, but are completely useless for dealing with modern societies and associated complex problems like climate change.

    (Gut) Feeling, emotion and instinct trumps logic, facts and evidence, when the latter go against what people want to be true. This is why we, as a species, have made eff all progress on an international scale over the last 50 years, despite having all the necessary knowledge to take action over that time period.

    mike says:
    2 Feb 2019 at 5:42 PM

    to mar at 9: weak en condition may also be pushing CO2 levels a bit. Next powerful EN event is likely to blow temp records away again. Then we get coral bleaching, sea ice melt, etc. But we should stay cheery and keep up the good work on cutting our emissions. Don’t get pessimistic or spread doom. Yes, glaciers are melting. Australia is really hot. Polar vortex is really cold. Thwaite is losing a little mass. But emissions flattened for a few years, so we need to wait and see how that plays out.

    Noisy weekly CO2 number is looking good. I think if you look really hard you can detect the trend in falling emissions within these numbers. I don’t have the vision for it, but those with better vision may be able to see it clearly.

    January 20 – 26, 2019 411.99 ppm
    January 20 – 26, 2018 408.31 ppm

    I think that’s 3.66 ppm, a tad high maybe, not skyrockety at all. Anything over 5 ppm in a weekly or monthly number – that might be skyrockety, but I don’t think we will ever see that, so everyone chill and enjoy the weekend.

    Is anyone tracking emission numbers? How are we doing on that important number? I think I read that China had underestimated methane release by a bit, but that’s corrcted now and methane numbers could be worse.

    Chin up, everyone.

    Mike

    Carrie says:
    2 Feb 2019 at 6:50 PM

    CO2 MLO monthly data shapes up to look like a growth rate of +2.85 ppm over January 2018 – official number not out yet. Quite close to the Dec 18 monthly avg growth increase of +2.85 ppm

    One day left for the next weekly numbers currently circling @ +3.06 ppm – down a little on the previous weeks +3.68 ppm

    February 01: 410.52 ppm
    January 31: 410.73 ppm
    January 30: 411.42 ppm
    January 29: 411.24 ppm
    January 28: 411.60 ppm
    Last Updated: February 2, 2019
    https://www.esrl.noaa.gov/gmd/ccgg/trends/monthly.html

    Meanwhile NOAA’s numbers for 2018 Avg. came in at 408.52 ppm. That’s a +1.97 ppm growth rate over 2017. Though averages do not always tell the whole story. And only 1 year of course.

    Thanks to the super Niño, 2016’s growth over 2015 was 3.4 ppm…. versus recent weeks at 3.68/3.06 with no super el nino, or everyday el nino even.

    This years numbers are far above those of that super el nino period. So even a 2ppm increase is set atop pre-existing very high numbers. Year to year comparisons they too do not tell the whole story.

    2019 will also be the first yearly average above 410 ppm @MLO.

    We’re setting a cranking pace. We should all be proud of such record breaking achievements. Man is indeed a powerful beast and a technological genius species.

    MA Rodger says:
    3 Feb 2019 at 9:33 AM

    mike @14,
    The temperature and CO2 wobble is about 8 months behind the ENSO (MEI) wobbles for big El Ninos/La Ninas and occasionally for some wobbles the lag shrinks to a couple of months.
    That said, the MEI value from 8-months-back (presumably impacting today’s climate) is about +0.5. The impact on CO2 of such MEI values would be to boost the annual increase by 0.3ppm, although that calculation strictly should be on a full year’s CO2 rise. That said, these high weekly/monthly average 12-month CO2 increases do not appear to be down to ENSO. The man-made emissions are unlikely to have risen so quickly so it is presumably plain old climate noise. The 9-week rolling average of the 12-month MLO CO2 increase is plotted out here (usually 2 clicks to ‘download your attatchment’) but we also have that daily global number that I have been plotting out of late (2 clicks). This ESRL “daily trend” (as they call it) does give a not-unreasonable prediction of the smoothed CO2 increases (globally & MLO) so it sort-of provides a useful gauge of where the increase is going, although the end does ‘breath’ up and down by the day. So while the deceleration is always there, it has been showing less of a drop since I started looking at it properly (which is over he last fortnight), seemingly trying hard not to get below zero where CO2 increases are actually trending lower.

    Sunspot says:
    3 Feb 2019 at 1:38 PM

    5: “Why Are These People So Proud to Be Dumb on Television?”

    Because they get paid a lot of money to say what they are told to say.

