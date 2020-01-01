Unforced variations: Jan 2020

The new open thread on climate science for a new year, and a new decade – perhaps the Soaring Twenties? What precisely will be soaring is yet to be decided though.

Two things will almost go up – CO 2 emissions and temperatures:

As 2019 wraps up, what can we look forward to in 2020?



More of the same, plus a little bit more… pic.twitter.com/nmMP6riIjZ — Gavin Schmidt (@ClimateOfGavin) December 22, 2019

But maybe also ambition, determination, and changes that will lead to reduced emissions in future? Fingers crossed.