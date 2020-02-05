This month’s open thread. Focus on climate science. Be kind.
Unforced Variations: Feb 2020
And another “scorchyissimo!!!” starter for 2020.
UAH TLT has been posted for January at +0.56ºC, the same anomaly as Dec2019 and the equal-warmest January on record, tying =1st with the El-Niño-boosted Jan 2016 (which is pretty impressive given TLTs are boosted more by El-Niños than are surface temperature and 2019 saw no more than very weak El-Niño conditions). The warmest Januarys after 2020 & 2016 run 2010 (+0.50ºC), 1998 (+0.48ºC), 2013 (+0.45ºC), 2007 (+0.43ºC), 2017 (+0.40ºC), 2019 (+0.38ºC), and 2003 (+0.34ºC) and 2015 (+0.31ºC).
Jan 2020 sits =10th in the UAH TLT all-month anomaly record.