Open thread for climate solutions.
Forced variations: Apr 2020
37 Responses to “Forced variations: Apr 2020”
Leave a Reply
Comment policy. Please note that if your comment repeats a point you have already made, or is abusive, or is the nth comment you have posted in a very short amount of time, please reflect on the whether you are using your time online to maximum efficiency. Thanks.
Climate activists clamoring for more pro-active Covid interventions than behavioral change shoud be careful what they wish for, lest they give Wired ideas:
https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/?tab=km#inbox/FMfcgxwHMZQrGJBdCZwMSsdkWFKVBmZB?projector=1
Al Bundy quibbles @520 in the old thread:
Doesn’t stop you from naming the problem. You haven’t stated what it is. You can keep your solution (invention) private. If you’re worried about even naming the problem in public, my e-mail is on my blog sidebar.
There is no “massive overbuild” in an all-nuclear system. It is sized to meet peak loads plus whatever extra DSM load is required for things like electrofuels. Ruinables require vast overbuilds; if Germany tried to run on PV (11% capacity factor) it would require building out nameplate capacity to 20-25x average load to handle losses in storage, and that’s just to repower the electric sector. My numbers suggest that an all-nuclear system with district heat would handle loads like urban space heat pretty much as an incidental. The USA currently consumes about 3.3 TW of primary energy; an all-nuclear system would likely run out of loads to serve before getting there.
Everyone who wants 24/7 electricity without hydro or paying to offset their emissions, you mean. Some lifestyles, e.g. Sentinel islanders, don’t require it or necessarily even want it. The industrial societies are generally nuclear powers already and can build their own. Everyone else can pay either in cash or in kind to offsetting sequestration efforts. Some countries might make bank by hosting those sequestration efforts; there are quite a few dunite intrusions in Africa, though I’d put my money on the Aussies and Kiwis to be more efficient.
(Mellowing out here. I recovered my music collection as part of a computer rebuild and decided to listen to the whole kit and kaboodle, all 549 hours of it. I’m down to Kitaro, a bit more than 17 days through. I had no idea I had so much Gershwin. You can only listen to Rhapsody in Blue so many times in one day.)
BPL wrote @524 in the old thread:
So were US emissions, and in December and January electric generation from nuclear exceeded generation from coal. (That should have happened by 1990, but over-regulation and anti-nukes got in the way.)
I’ll bet you that Germany does not meet its old 2020 targets by 2025 UNLESS it gives up its nuclear phaseout.
mike wrote @527 in the old thread:
Let’s see. 810 MWh of storage. That would hold up the US grid’s average load for…
(digging up numbers)
(dividing 0.810 GWh by (4,118,051 GWh/8760 hr))
about 6.3 seconds.
So install about 570 such batteries and you’ll get roughly an hour of backup for the US grid; 14000 will get you about a day. Does it begin to get clear just how massive a task a “renewable” grid would be?
Noisy and ugly:
Last Week
March 22 – 28, 2020 415.52 ppm
March 22 – 28, 2019 411.24 ppm
co2.earth
BPL: Want to bet on whether that will continue or not?
E-P: I’ll bet you that Germany does not meet its old 2020 targets by 2025 UNLESS it gives up its nuclear phaseout.
BPL: When you know you’re going to lose the bet, change the terms of the bet.
E-P 4: Let’s see. 810 MWh of storage. That would hold up the US grid’s average load for…
(digging up numbers)
(dividing 0.810 GWh by (4,118,051 GWh/8760 hr))
about 6.3 seconds.
So install about 570 such batteries and you’ll get roughly an hour of backup for the US grid; 14000 will get you about a day. Does it begin to get clear just how massive a task a “renewable” grid would be?
BPL: And in 1910 there were only two cars in Kansas City. And they collided! Clearly, automobiles will never replace the tried and trusty horse.
EP: Doesn’t stop you from naming the problem. You haven’t stated what it is
AB: I have no clue what you are talking about. The problem is excessive CO2 in the atmosphere and the ocean. But since you insist, I’ll name it “Fred”.
I have managed to get in contact with ScientistsWarning.org and shared my “use kids to develop herd immunity” thoughts with them. They were impressed and asked for more so I described my solution to flooding, which happens to provide a way to utilize olivine’s hunger for CO2. Again, they were impressed and invited me to engage with them in various discussions. Hopefully I’ve found a way to gain traction.
EP: if Germany tried to run on PV (11% capacity factor)
AB: 11%? No way. Besides, Germany has access to onshore and offshore wind, nukes, biofuels, thermal solar (molten salt), etc. Talking about the fact that solar PV alone won’t cut Germany’s mustard is a waste of bandwidth. Renewables require diversity.
And yes, nukes have characteristics that renewables struggle to provide. The question is whether the hole humanity is digging is deep enough that a renewables sans nukes grid’s requirement for overbuilding can be absorbed via DAC, synfuels, etc. (though the massive overbuilding you describe is colored by your belief that the transmission of electrons via UHVDC is ruinously expensive)
And yes, Germany’s choice to nuke their nukes is bats**t crazy. As to the future, my current belief is that excluding nukes from the zero-carbon mix makes things way difficult.
EP: Everyone who wants 24/7 electricity without hydro or paying to offset their emissions, you mean.
AB: I’m betting that most everyone, including Killian, wants 24/7 access to electricity. I’m also certain that insisting that poor countries pay us for their carbon emissions will fly about as well as Trump’s insistence that Mexico must pay for our wall.
Thanks for the offer to engage. I accept and will send you my flooding thoughts. We’ll see where it goes.
BPL, nuclear power plants generally have multiple reactors, so their production only drops by, say, 25% when a reactor goes south.
#525 Previous FR Kevin McKinney,
First of all, did we change the name of this thread or is it a typo?
So:
You also said you had been chasing moving goalposts in circles or something. How about we stop doing that?
Here’s a simple question, based on existing tech not vaporware.
1. We legislate a common carrier grid.
2. Each house has a smart meter…for now the simplest form, but I will get into more granular concepts later.
Say I have solar panels on the roof, maybe a small battery, and I contract with a retailer/bundler who provides from wind farms.
If the source has a problem, and can’t produce or reduces production, a signal is sent (at the speed of light, eh) to my meter, which disconnects me from the grid. (And of course, if any source starts acting as a load, it too is disconnected.)
So, can anyone tell me what “ancillary services” are needed? What problem is created for anyone other than those who have contracted with that specific source? Does the grid explode? How much “imbalance” happens in that tiny interval between the inverter sensing a problem and my load being dumped?
And of course, there’s the question of how terrible things are for me. The power goes off… OMG! That’s never happened before!
So maybe we ride it out, or maybe we tap the app and pay some supplier who is still functioning until the wind picks up…at a premium, no doubt. So, a market signal is sent, and maybe the next contract will be with a different supplier. Who knows?
And that last point is why people who want to play your circle game don’t like the market concept… nothing to pontificate about, no recitation of non-sequitur factoids back and forth. If it’s a true market, it all works out.
Russell #1 Your link is bad. (Hint: You can test anything where there is reasonable doubt whether your resource is public by using incognito mode, as that way you start a separate session where you are not logged in anywhere).
“Let’s see. 810 MWh of storage. That would hold up the US grid’s average load for… …about 6.3 seconds.
Can you specify the nature of the specific emergency which would require replacing the entire input to the entire continental grid for any long period of time? How often does the entire continent have no sun and wind from which to collect energy? What natural mechanism produces 100% cloud cover and zero wind across the entire continent?
zebra @9 — Your micro-example is played out constantly, but between generators and retailers on the ERCOT Texas grid, except that blackouts are a no-no. Which requires ancillary services. I suggest that you study why and how your example, repeatedly over a sizable locality, does as well.
jgnfld @11 — At night there’s no solar. Stalled atmospheric Rossby waves give rise to no wind conditions but rarely for more than, say, half the continent. So 15 seconds for the stilled half? Of course that would require prodigious transmission facilities that we don’t have.
#12 David Benson,
I “suggest you study” some physics and use some common sense. What I described of course applies over an area…I’m obviously not the only customer for the source.
And I realize that Authoritarian Personality can’t really be corrected beyond a certain age, but seriously, you should at least try to understand that in a true market people are allowed to make contracts as they choose, unless fraud or harm to others is involved.
If I want to risk losing power overnight, or risk having to pay a premium to replace that function for some period, or spend money on a bigger battery, or backup generator, or any number of options, that’s my choice. There are no “no-no’s” in the situation I describe. That’s what makes it work.
Zebra @9 says “If it’s a true market, it all works out.”
Zebra should google the established and recognised concept of market failure. Electricity grids dance very closely to market failure.
Barton Paul Levenson @7, yes I agree, no doubt you could have thousands of those battery farms in America and make a renewables grid work, at a price. But imagine scaling that idea up for the whole planet, especially in an ambitious time frame. Imagine the vast quantities of lithium plus specialist metals required, in addition to batteries for electric cars. Lithium mines are already struggling a bit to meet current supply.
Not wanting to go all Killianesque and too doomy, and I admit I haven’t investigated the maths, but that sort of quantity of battery storage at global scale is obviously huge, and the pressure on the resource base looks intuitively huge.
Nuclear power doesn’t need that degree of storage, just a bit of spinning reserves. That’s its ace card. We might be wise to at least have a mixed system like AB talks about that combines nuclear power with other options.
#11 OH OH…Mr. Kotter Mr Kotter…I know I know Da Rapture…LOL!
BPL gets hyperbolic @7:
You’re emoting, not thinking.
Try thinking of something that might be a better use of 810 MWh of batteries. Maybe something like 8100 Tesla-class EVs with SiC-based bidirectional chargers to provide spinning reserve for the grid? What’s going to decarbonize more energy? (At C/2 discharge rate, 810 MWh of batteries is 405 MW of power. That much spinning reserve would have prevented the South Australia blackout by essentially nullifying the sag in output from the wind farms, and could have prevented the voltage dips in the first place.)
Al Bundy’s amnesia gets worse @8:
It’s what you were talking about when you wrote “I’ve solved the olivine issue.” Olivine issue?
If you’re talking about using floods to transport mineral granules, the authors beat you to it:
Transport by ship and using the material to build up beaches, barrier islands and whatnot is another possibility, though the dissolution of the minerals make the effect temporary.
Ruinously expensive or not, if you’re going to move that much energy in real time rather than converting it to a storable form near the point of generation and shipping that, you’re going to be building out a huge infrastructure project which does not generate a single erg of energy itself; it’s an energy sink both in construction and in operation. (If you’re shipping energy, uranium at 1000 GW-days per ton beats electrons and hydrocarbons handily.)
That said, the legal issues of right-of-way may have a solution. There’s a company building a HVDC line from mid-Iowa to Ill-annoy, and they are breezing through the approval process because they are running rubber-insulated cables beneath railroad ROW. No ugly towers on people’s land, out of sight out of mind. How they deal with heat dissipation remains to be seen; there was a major blackout in the NZ capital in ’98 when underground lines overheated and failed.
jgnfld straw-mans @11:
It’s a figure of merit. If you have only a 25% deficit, then the 810 MWh would make up the difference for a whole 25.2 seconds. I’m sure you find that MUCH more impressive.
There’s this thing called “night” which occurs across N. America pretty regularly, especially in winter. Perhaps you’ve heard of it? It takes out all your PV and seriously impairs even CSP.
I suggest doing some research into what the Germans call “dunkelflaute”.
1.
Here’s the fixed link to the Wired climate isse:
https://www.wired.com/story/climate-issue/
Many thanks to Patrick, the fixer of links !
re: 11. I will add that even on the most cloudy days my 12 solar panels still produce power, just not at full strength obviously.
#9, zebra–
‘We,’ kimo sabe? You weren’t in on that conversation, and what you’re quoting was the start of my attempt to Stop The Madness.
I really don’t want to insert myself into the conversation about whether a free market concept such as you propose can keep the grid running. But I will certainly read with interest germane exchanges on the topic.
Al, I’ve been over your letter. Here’s my take on it.
Your basic idea dates back quite a ways albeit for a different purpose. Look up “wing dam”. There was talk of putting some in the Detroit river back when lake levels were low and ships couldn’t travel fully-loaded. They appear to make flooding worse.
Your use of olivine wouldn’t weather as fast as spreading it on land, which defeats the purpose. It also wouldn’t remineralize soil.
zebra:
A. wants to essentially eliminate the controlling role of system operators in keeping the grid stable and running, as if he knows better than they do.
B. calls other people “authoritarians”.
That’s pretty autistic of him. He’s going to cause a world-wide facepalm shortage all by himself.
#23 Kevin McKinney,
Maybe it was a royal we?
But my point was about the physics, and how you are going along with the confusing industry jargon.
The technology exists to do what I said… described in the references I gave, and I assume you’ve seen the same stuff elsewhere, from your comment.
My true free market example just illustrates that “ancillary services” is a bookkeeping term, that exists within the monopolistic utility paradigm. It’s very much like “baseload”.
If you step outside the 100-year-old structure and technology, it becomes clear that we can do much better. (And yes, I do favor the common-carrier grid approach, because that will get us there quicker.)
Kevin McKinney @23 — As I have previously mentioned the ERCOT Texas grid has a free market for generators:
https://bravenewclimate.proboards.com/thread/714/pjm-style-electricity-markets
Commenter zebra ignores this fact.
I also mentioned that at least Austin has a dozen retail companies, so there’s plenty of competition there as well.
EP: If you’re talking about using floods to transport mineral granules
AB: Of course not. My stuff never does only one thong
(eh, I like that typo)
EP @20 says “There’s a company building a HVDC line from mid-Iowa to Ill-annoy, and they are breezing through the approval process because they are running rubber-insulated cables beneath railroad ROW. No ugly towers on people’s land, out of sight out of mind. How they deal with heat dissipation remains to be seen; there was a major blackout in the NZ capital in ’98 when underground lines overheated and failed.”
The cause of the cable failure in NZ was a combination of (gas insulated) cables past their replacement date and unusually hot weather conditions.
There was no power in the central city for days, thank the stars it wasn’t in the middle of winter. I lived in one of the outer suburbs just outside the problem area.
EP: “That’s pretty autistic of him.”
So, I guess we can add ableist to racist and sexist for EP’s lovely prejudices.
Newsflash, asswipe: Paul Dirac was autistic. Isaac Newton was likely autistic. Greta Thunberg calls autism her superpower.
Those of us who are neurotypical do ourselves and the world a disservice when we dismiss the abilities and contributions of those who are not. This crisis is going to take the creativity, knowledge,wisdom and abilities of all of us.
Well, maybe except for bigots like you. I think we’ll do just fine without the likes of you.
E-P 18 promotes the myth that a failure of wind power caused the Australia blackouts:
“That much spinning reserve would have prevented the South Australia blackout by essentially nullifying the sag in output from the wind farms”
which was due to transmission lines collapsing.
#27 David Benson,
As I have previously mentioned, the world has moved on from 1970’s technology.
https://www.digikey.com/en/articles/smart-solar-inverters-smooth-out-voltage-fluctuations-for-grid-stability
(and other sources)
But commenter David Benson ignores this fact.
We have smart (and fast) meters, inverters, and even down to the household outlet level, the ability to control loads and sources.
All the supposed issues with grid stability are reflections of the archaic technology that is being used, and the organizational structure… because, as with autos, and construction, and other industries, change threatens the comfortable and mindless plug-and-chug workers, and sunk costs and profits.
Still waiting to hear what “ancillary services” are needed for the scenario I suggested at #9.
@20 Re. it’s a “figure of merit”.
Nope. It’s a figure of hyperbole and your spluttering backtracking rather shows you know this. (A figure of merit fyi is: “a numerical expression representing the efficiency of a given system, material, or procedure”.) Your figure does not.
As well, since night is fairly predictable over the long term and wind over the near/medium term “reliability” changes from protecting in the moment against random, chaotic shutdowns (part of that spinning reserve) rather than against planned ones as, for example, the shutdowns nuclear plants have at 18-24 month intervals for fuel/maintenance that you shrug off as insignificant and coolant water availabilty which you shrug off completely. The NRC reports that the capacity factor of nuclear is about 90%. (https://www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/detail.php?id=1490) This would be closer to a “figure of merit”.
Nukes are fine so long as they pay for themselves including insuring their actual liability privately rather than relying on the govt as a last resort. But they are simply not magic.
#26 (Z) & #27 (DBB)–
OK, now I’ve got both sides addressing me. What part of “I really don’t want to insert myself into the conversation” was obscure? (And BTW, have those words been used before on RC, ever?)
But by what apparently is popular request, here’s the question I as reader of this subthread have. Setting it up…
Zebra wrote:
My perception is that that is incorrect. Now, I don’t know a hell of a lot about it, which is why I’m reluctant to comment on this topic. And, FWIW, I suspect that the concept of baseload is indeed becoming less and less relevant as the grid gets smarter and more nimble.
But the grid is also essentially a machine, and like any machine it requires operation, and therefore some sort of operator(s). If you have an AC grid, then you need to match load to generation, and you need to regulate the grid frequency. That’s physics. By contrast, and since electrons are fungible, your contractual agreements seem to me to be rather the “bookkeeping terms.”
I take it that you thought your example made clear how the grid would work in your granularized free market scheme. Such was not the case, for me at least. So, my question, finally: How would the grid operate physically in your scheme? How, specifically, would your scheme match loads and generation, and how would it regulate frequency? More generally, what would the grid ‘look like?’
If this set of questions is frustrating, in that you think that the answers should already be clear, then I regret that. But remember, I didn’t want to jump in at all. You wanted my feedback; there it is.
Nigelj: and unusually hot weather conditions.
There was no power in the central city for days, thank the stars it wasn’t in the middle of winter.
AB: “unusually hot”, which speaks to summer, and “middle of winter” are mutually exclusive.
______
EP,
Please abide by the tenets of confidentiality, be it with your family, your friends, strangers, or online.
Thanks
Zebra @26 says “My true free market example just illustrates that “ancillary services” is a bookkeeping term, that exists within the monopolistic utility paradigm. It’s very much like “baseload”.
Pure unadulterated BS of the murkiest, smelliest kind :) Grids need a variety of ancillary services to function. That is both a physics fact and an engineering fact
In addition, a group of home owners with solar panels operating in a pure free market wont automatically provide all the required ancillary services because solar panels on a few roofs don’t automatically do this. Instead, someone is always going to have to be in charge of the grid to make sure it functions properly and has appropriate ancillary services and organisations providing them, and obviously this should be the lines company whether central or local, or perhaps micro local.
Essentially what you have is a “partly free market” under the umbrella control of the lines company. We tried a completely free market in NZ and it didnt work. It ended up needing regulation and some central control. It’s a very managed market and that’s ok in theory.
This might not be incompatible with zebras ideas, but his ideas lack clarity for me.
New Zealand’s history is enlightening and interesting. Pay attention because this is the real world not pontificating. We had an electricity system owned and controlled by central government up to 1990 and it was based on hydro, coal and geothermal and provided cheap reliable power. It was essentially a monopoly. It developed that way because the private sector and local government lacked capital.
Around 1990 our system was broken up and mostly privatised and turned into an electricity market with about 3 competing generating companies and plenty of customer choice. The aim was to reduce prices and create innovation and it was part of the privatisation mania at the time. The trouble is power prices went up and are still going up! Reliability has been ok.
Breaking up the old monopoly system looks like a contrived exercise to me. Its been replaced with contrived competing companies and its created a big expensive administrative structure and this might be part of the reason for increasing prices.
I fully recognise that monopolies can be a problem, and can be avoided in many cases like car manufacture, but I question whether electricity markets are a great idea. That said, NZ probably wont be going back to centralised ownership, and so I advocate on how to make the market work better, and an open market does mean new forms of electricity generation have a better chance of getting started.
Its really important that a electricity market is a level playing field for all forms of generation and doesn’t discriminate or subsidise one above the other. Except obviously we need to discourage fossil fuels with a carbon tax imposed onto the market or other mechanism.
Zebra the way you disrespect engineers just makes me wonder where the hell you are coming from. I work with structural engineers and they are smart people, they are not all set in their ways.
Kevin McKinney @34 — Baseload is that portion of the total demand which is omnipresent, 24/7. Traditionally that’s about 70% of the maximum daytime load. In California with considerable home solar power it may now be less than 70%. Traditionally the utilities have used thermal generators and hydropower for this portion of the load. With coal burners reaching end of useful life alternatives are being tried. For example, ERCOT Texas now has many wind farms fully backed by natural gas burners. California is trying hard to turn off their natural gas units. For that and other examples, see
https://bravenewclimate.proboards.com/thread/718/hydrogen-fuel