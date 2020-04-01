Open thread for climate science topics.
Unforced Variations: Apr 2020
14 Responses to “Unforced Variations: Apr 2020”
Leave a Reply
Comment policy. Please note that if your comment repeats a point you have already made, or is abusive, or is the nth comment you have posted in a very short amount of time, please reflect on the whether you are using your time online to maximum efficiency. Thanks.
UAH TLT has posted with a March anomaly of +0.48ºC, a drop down below both the Jan & Feb anomalies (+0.56ºC & +0.76ºC respectively) but this is still the 3rd warmest March on record and the warmest non-El Niño March by some way.
The warmest Marchs in UAH now run 2016 (+0.77ºC), 2010 (+0.51ºC), 2020 (+0.48ºC), 1998 (+0.47ºC), 2004 (+0.35ºC), 2019 (+0.35ºC), 2017 (+0.31ºC), 2018 (+0.28ºC) & 2007 (+0.28ºC).
March 2020 sits =21st in the UAH TLT all-month anomaly record.
Now a quarter-way through, the start to 2020 averages +0.60ºC, 2nd warmest on record after El-Niño-boosted 2016 (+0.73ºC) with 3rd & 4th spots also El-Niño-boosted, namely 1998 (+0.53ºC) & 2010 (+0.49ºC). The previous warmest un-El-Niño-boosted start to the year was 2017 down at +0.39ºC so the start of 2020 still has a claim to being “scorchyissimo!!!”
Is there a simple reason that climate models exhibit a double ITCZ but reality doesn not ?
sidd
s 2: Is there a simple reason that climate models exhibit a double ITCZ but reality doesn [sic] not ?
BPL: Not all climate models exhibit a double ITCZ.
Re: double ITCZ
In my experience, most do. I’d like a link to some that do not. But my question remains, is there a ‘simple’ reason for the double ITCZ in models?
sidd
Ugly and noisy:
Daily CO2
Apr. 1, 2020: 415.81 ppm
Apr. 1, 2019: 411.69 ppm
waiting to see March monthly numbers
Mike
sidd @4,
You ask if there “is a ‘simple’ reason for the double ITCZ in models” and I think you’ll find the answer is “No.”
There is a CarbonBrief article from Dec 2018 on the workings (or not) of climate models and the section ‘What are the main limitations in climate modelling at the moment?’ discusses Clouds, ITCZ and Jetstreams, providing ample links for the curious. The article quotes Dr Baoqiang Xiang saying “The causes of the double ITCZ in models are complex.”
The CarbonBrief article, citing Lin (2007), also states “Most GCMs show some degree of the double ITCZ issue,” which means there are “some that do not” although Tian & Dong (2020) [abstract] says of CMIP3, CMIP5 and CMIP6 moidels “We find that the double‐ITCZ bias with a big inter‐model spread persists in all CMIP models.”
sidd says:
There are several strange behaviors along the equator that are not well understood, likely because it shows edge state characteristics of a topological insulator.
RSS TLT has posted with a March anomaly of +0.84ºC, a drop down below both the Jan & Feb anomalies (+0.88ºC & +1.01ºC respectively). All latitudes showed a drop in anomaly, (including ‘North mid-latitude’ which at +1.4995ºC is no longer off-the-chart as it was last month). March 2020 is the 2nd warmest March on the RSS record (3rd in UAH).
The warmest Marchs in RSS now run 2016 (+1.10ºC), 2020 (+0.84ºC), 2010 (+0.76ºC), 2019 (+0.72ºC), 2017 (+0.62ºC), 1998 (+0.60ºC), 2018 (+0.57ºC), 2004 (+0.56ºC) & 2015 (+0.51ºC).
March 2020 sits 11th in the RSS all-month anomaly record (=21st in the UAH TLT).
Now a quarter-way through the year, the start to 2020 averages +0.91ºC, 2nd warmest on record after El-Niño-boosted 2016 (+1.08ºC) with 3rd spot El-Niño-boosted 2010 (+0.72ºC), 4th 2019 (+0.69ºC) and 5th 2017 (+0.66ºC), followed by 1998 (+0.65ºC), 2007 (+0.57ºC), 2015 (+0.55ºC) & 2018 (+0.55ºC).
One of the likely reasons that models create the double-ITCZ is because spherical harmonics symmetry dictates a tripole pattern if the region in between comprises the ENSO dipole.
The behavior of ENSO requires only a single nodal crossing to make it consistent with the single spring predictability barrier (i.e. none for fall), therefore the tripole pattern may be weakened for one hemisphere.
This is in contrast to the upper atmosphere equatorial QBO, which does show a double nodal crossing (i.e. semi-annual predictability barriers) and also clear hemispherical side-lobes that sit astride the QBO monopole (an index=0 dipole).
So I would say that the oceanic models are not asymmetric enough in their structure, but the upper atmospheric model is the correct symmetry (which makes sense as the upper atmosphere has a uniform mirror symmetry).
Re: Double ITCZ
Mr. Pukite, thanks for the link to the carbonbrief page.
Here are some papers:
doi: 10.1175/JCLI4272.1
A paper by Lin from 2007 identifying three biases in models leading to double ITCZ and incorrect precipitation distribution:
“the zonal sea surface temperature (SST) gradient–trade wind feedback (or Bjerknes
feedback), the SST–surface latent heat flux (LHF) feedback, and the SST–surface shortwave flux (SWF) feedback”
Lin mentions that GISS-ER does not exhibit the double ITCZ possibly because of the ocean model used, but that other models mostly do.
doi: 10.1073/pnas.1213302110
Hwang and Frierson (2013 ascribing the problem to “cloud biases over the Southern Ocean”
doi: 10.1175/JCLI-D-15-0328.1
Bischoff and Schneider (2016) trace it to the energy balance near the equator and use an aquaplanet model to explore the conditions under which a double ITCZ appears. Conceptually the most simple, but a very idealized simulation. On the other hand i quite like aquaplanet simulations …
All papers are open access, chek them out.
sidd
Sidd says:
Thanks for the links. I can understand why the double-ITCZ would show up in models, as the hemispherical “aquaplanet” symmetry would imply it a first-order effect. But as this paper you link to implies, there is likely an asymmetry that would place one flow as a primary first-order effect and the opposite as secondary.
When I was modeling ENSO vs QBO, it took me a while to realize how strongly the hemispherical asymmetry applies to ENSO in contrast to QBO. In the future it may be that the concept of a “hemispheric tide” is used to attribute the forcing for the flow of energy flux across the equator. The tidal clue is key — lots of things fall into place after that. Thinking about this a lot recently, see a blog post I wrote last month https://geoenergymath.com/2020/03/11/stratospheric-sudden-warming/
@ al at 8: So hottest ever non-El nino March. I can’t process your numeric stuff, so will just ask questions. Can you list 4 or 5 of the other hot non-en march years and the temp delta for each? I would like to have a sense about how March 2020 looks in a set of similar Marches.
Other question: do you have any suspicion that we are seeing a temp bump from decreasing aerosols related to slowed global economy?
An aside about CO2: I think we might be seeing a bump in atmospheric CO2 related to the warming that has eclipsed the slight drop that we might otherwise have seen due to slowed global economy. I can’t crunch the numbers to show that, but the atmospheric CO2 number look a bit higher than I had hoped for with slowed global economy.
Thanks
Mike
Nice graph for paleoclimatology …
… found on the german Wikipedia in an article about climate change.
The article:
Klimawandel
The graph:
Graphics
It’s the old graph pimped up with another graph plus source information…
3 Barton Paul Levenson
Most of the state-of-the-art CGCMs have the double-ITCZ problem. They are characterized by too much precipitation over of the Tropics (e.g., Northern Hemisphere ITCZ, South Pacific convergence zone, Maritime Continent, and the equatorial Indian Ocean), and are often associated with insufficient precipitation over the equatorial area. The models without this problem have very poor predictive performance.