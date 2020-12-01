This month’s open thread. Topics might include the record breaking hurricane season, odds for the warmest year horse race (and it’s relevance or not), or indeed anything climate science related.
Unforced variations: Dec 2020
mike @163(Nov),
The dividing line between UV & FR discussion-matter is well put.
Still sitting on that divided, on the subject of the speed of reduction of our GHG emissions, if zero-carbon by 2050 is non-controversial, and that is 30 years away, cutting by 33% by 2030 should perhaps be a non-controversial intermediate target.
And if so, increasing it to 50% is not so a big a numerical leap.
And if the real wrold made tightening targets from 33% to 50% more a humugously big big ‘technological’ leap (because all those grand plans to achieve 33% by 2030 may become so much harder if not impossible when 50% is the target); if this were the case, the explanation should be reasonably straightforward. Of course this is not straightforward.
There are no grand plans to reduce our GHG emissions by 33% by 2030. The science is still facing effectively what is political non-action although it has progressed to the point where political promises are more infected with green-wash than by out-right denial.
mike @164(Nov),
The talking head is Dave Borlace who lives in London although the accent sound like there is a bit of South Yorkshire in there.
He is an amateur climatologist but has approached the AGW messaging like a professoinal.
Mind, here at RealClimate the scientific bar is hopefully set a bit higher than videos aimed at public consumption.
So I would point to the explanation of GHG-operation given in the video you link-to being deficient and the subject of the video, Arctic methane, is scientifically over-blown.
Correctly the vidoe decribes the atmospheric CH4 increase since pre-industrial as being large but within that, the question of how much the Arctic methane contribution has been and is now and will be in the future is poorly described.
There is the point in the video where a 50Gt(CH4) event is considered, a full Shakhova event, and described as causing a very rapid +0.6ºC global temperature increase in less than a single year that would apparently be “obviously pretty dramatic and possibly existentially threatening for most large species on the planet, including humans.”
The “existential” adjective attached to the +0.6ºC is surely a nonsense. For instance, the 1998 El Niño year boosted global temperature +0.2C above previous levels with no evident signs of catastrophe for large species that I heard of.
(I’m not sure the effect of the hypothetically ‘hyperbolic’ 1 Shakhova Event but if it were +0.6ºC in a single year, that would be just the start of the ‘direct’ impact which would not equalise the bulk of the climate forcing so quickly. Things don’t happen that quick.)
And following this we are then treated to a repeat of the message from that Guardian article that appeared in the Nov UV thread.
Yes the video warns this with a message for us not to be carried away by “hypothetical hyperbole” but that said, it is soon forgotten.
Apparently there is “no doubt these prelimenary findings represent a very worrying trend with serious potential to accelerate the warming of our atmosphere. … The scientists on that boat are in no doubt that the geological ecosystem at the top of the world has reached yet another tipping point and the question is no longer ‘if’ methane will be released into our atmosphere in lage volume, but ‘when’.”
The video does take a nod towards the bulk of the science on Arctic methane. It actually waves Ruppel & Kessler (2017) ‘The interaction of climate change and methane hydrates’ which may be recalled from its appearance on the Nov UV thread (as it contained the value ‘555 Gt yr−1 CH4’ when it should have been ‘Mt yr-1’), having been introduced by yours truly as an exemplar of the science which that Guardian article should have been aware of but which was ignored.
how about a little methane science to kick of December?
Crustal fingering facilitates free-gas methane migration through the hydrate stability zone
“Widespread seafloor methane venting has been reported in many regions of the world oceans, challenging our current estimate of global carbon budget. Yet, we still do not fully understand the fundamental mechanisms by which methane gas migrates through the deep marine sediments, feeding these vents. A key challenge is the formation of methane hydrate, an ice-like solid that forms from a methane–water mixture under pressure and temperature conditions typical of deep marine settings. Here, we study the mechanics of gas percolation under hydrate-forming conditions using experiments and computational modeling. We uncover a phenomenon, which we call crustal fingering, that helps explain how, counterintuitively, hydrate formation may facilitate instead of prevent methane gas migration through deep ocean sediments.”
https://www.pnas.org/node/963500.abstract?collection=
CO2 is the big dog, of course. Methane is a little dog of global warming. One reason to focus on methane however is that it is not clear that we have a way to leash that little dog if we allow too much warming through our fascinating experiment with injecting a massive CO2 pulse into the atmosphere.
Cheers
Mike
is this study suggesting that warming of the far north may stimulate cloud creation that might dampen the warming feedback process to some degree?
That would be good news. I can use some good news.
Separating direct and indirect effects of rising temperatures on biogenic volatile emissions in the Arctic
“Plants release to the atmosphere reactive gases, so-called volatile organic compounds (VOCs). The release of VOCs from vegetation is temperature-dependent and controlled by vegetation composition because different plant species release a distinct blend of VOCs. We used modelling approaches on ecosystem VOC release data collected across the Arctic, which is experiencing both rapid warming and vegetation changes. We show that warming strongly stimulates release of plant-derived VOCs and that vegetation changes also increase VOC release, albeit less than temperature directly, and with large geographic differences in the Pan-Arctic area. The increasing VOC flux from the Arctic tundra to the atmosphere may have implications via climate feedbacks, for example, through particle and cloud formation in these regions with low anthropogenic influence.”
https://www.pnas.org/node/963097.abstract?collection=
At mar at 1: yeah, mostly sounds right. However, I will note that the Beeb pushed back at Boris Johnson’s 10 point green program and says the reasonable target is 70% by 2030. Let’s leave that discussion on the FR thread.
Cheers
Mike
Sidebar for Al Bundy, from end of previous month —
Few “voluntarily” adopt any dialect, accent, or diction, and even fewer attempt to teach their kids favoring some artificial preference. Language is transmitted to children, starting from infancy, and evolves as populations clump and separate.
UAH TLT has reported for November with an anomaly of +0.53ºC, a tad down from the +0.54ºC October anomaly. The 2020 anomalies Jan-Nov average +0.515ºC and range from +0.38ºC up to +0.76ºC.
Nov 2020 is the second warmest November on the UAH record, behind Nov 2019 (+0.55ºC) and ahead of 3rd-placed November 2016 (+0.48ºC), 2017 (+0.35ºC), 2015 (+0.34ºC) and 2009 (+0.27ºC).
November 2020 has the 20th highest monthly anomaly in the UAH TLT record.
The 2020 average Jan to Nov is the second warmest on record, below 2016 (+0.55ºC) and above 1998 (+0.50ºC), 2019 (+0.43ºC) and 2017 (+0.40ºC).
The full calendar year for 2020 may still feasibly snatch the top spot from El Niño-boosted 2016 if the December anomaly tops +0.63ºC but would require a December anomaly below a severely chilly +0.13ºC to drop into third below 1998 with its +0.48ºC annual anomaly. Given El Niño impacts the TLT significantly, for 2020 to be rivaling 2016 for top spot so closely suggests the planet is running on hot even on the trend-denying UAH TLT record.
Regarding setting emissions targets. The Paris accord aims for net zero emissions by 2050. Mike thinks we should have intermediate targets eg 50% by 2030. MAR mentions 33% by 2030. You could in theory even have 5 year targets like the Chinese do for their economy.
But surely you only really need intermediate targets if there was to be a staged strategy where for example the earlier targets are set higher or lower than later targets. I think there could be a danger that if we formalise intermediate targets, you can bet the politicians would make the early ones less ambitious, kicking some of the can down the road. Thats because they are politicians. So maybe intermediate targets are not a great idea.
If we want to know how we are doing after for example 5 years, its easy enough to work out. Right now we know we aren’t doing enough to meet the Paris accord targets and even the pledges to do more won’t be enough. This is probably because politicians and many of the public have been hoping the problem isn’t too large, or will just go away, like an aching joint. Well its not going to go away and one suspects people are starting to realise this by now, which might hopefully soon become a stimulus for more action.