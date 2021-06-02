This month’s open thread for climate science. Start of the meteorological summer, official hurricane season (outlook), the final stretches of the IPCC AR6 review process and a rare conjunction of Father’s Day and the summer solstice. Please stay on topic.
13 Responses to “Unforced Variations: Jun 2021”
An interesting use of the GRACE/GRACE-FO data to calculate global land evapotranspiration published in Pascolini-Campbell, M. et al. (2021) ‘A 10 per cent increase in global land evapotranspiration from 2003 to 2019’ [ABSTRACT] with associated CarbonBrief article HERE.
UAH TLT has been posted for May with an anomaly of +0.08ºC, a rise on March & April’s anomalies (-0.01ºC & -0.05ºC respectively) but still below Jan & Feb anomalies (+0.12ºC & +0.20ºC respectively). That gives May 2021 the =111th highest anomaly on the UAH TLT record (out of 510 on-record months. It is the =10th warmest April (out of 43) on the UAH TLT record. (April 2018 sits in 12th warmest spot.)
The first four months of 2021 on the UAH TLT record average +0.07ºC and sit as the 14th warmest start to a year on UAH TLT, it being the coldest start since 2014.
Every now and then a bad paper slips through into otherwise OK journal. Here’s a thread on recent one:
https://twitter.com/JohnMashey/status/1399890397883551746
If you recall the 2014 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pattern_Recognition_in_Physics” trainwreck, there’s a connection.
John Mashey @3,
The offending paper is available in all its blunderful glory HERE although it is being reviewed by the publishers, so don’t hang around – it may be disappeared.
I note within the paper’s Abstract the phrase “If not refuted…” which perhaps the author thought was something that may happen in the future and not something which has already happened many many times in the past.
This summer may be the first to see half the world’s population living in cities, and experiencing at first hand the amplification of global warming by urban heat island effects.
The multi-billion ton carbon footprint of keeping billions of city dwellers cool militates for expanded efforts to mitigate the magnitude and human impact of this problem
https://vvattsupwiththat.blogspot.com/2021/05/climate-communication-time-to-lighten-up.html
Jun. 1, 2021 = 417.04 ppm
Jun. 1, 2020 = 418.32 ppm
upside down day!
Ok, that’s good news. Show me an upside down week. I haven’t noticed one of those to day.
Here’s where we are this past week:
Last Week
May 23 – 29, 2021 418.92 ppm
May 23 – 29, 2020 417.83 ppm
May 23 – 29, 2011 395.13 ppm
Cheers
Mike
John Mashey #3 – thanks for that link to what was certainly a “very interesting and provocative” paper. Dr. Curry can sure pick ’em.
As the author Himself noted somewhere in his piece: “In contrast to climate simulations, the present analysis is open to falsifiability since its fallacy, if any, could be pointed out without ambiguity.”
And how. He kind of left out hundreds of millions of years of climate data, plus physics and everything else – except he included vague misunderstanding of the models.
It was so pedantic, yet so completely wrong, lacking in evidence, unconvincing… Maybe it was because I watched Blazing Saddles this past weekend, but the imagery that came up while reading him lecture on and on was like if someone unfamiliar with ranching lectured a roomful of cattle breeders about the clear mistakes in their methods, while he begins to show them the way a smart guy like him would do artificial insemination – but he’s not yet noticed the animal he picked, about to be startled by his gloved arm, is a bull.
He’s not going to change any minds, but the attempt is at least going to liven up the day for the cattle breeders.
“Nutritional quality of crops in a high CO2 world: an agenda for research and technology development. Kristie L Ebi10,1, C Leigh Anderson2, et al.”
https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1748-9326/abfcfa
MA Rodger, #2
You know that Spencer and Christy shifted the goalposts, right? But in the comment section,
“+0.08C for May on the new 1991-2020 baseline is equivalent to +0.20C on the old 1981-2010 baseline.”
Dr.R.Climate
Since it is unforced variations with mentioning of meteorological summer, I can mention for you that this year it is back to normal here where I live at the Oslofjord. As I wrote: Prunus padus blossom is the most reliable signal for peasants and gardeners, for when to guarantee frost- free nights until next autumn. This year it came late enough, and “May chill makes the peasant barns full”. This year 2021 it seems back to 1960-70 normal according to old signals.
Syringa vulgaris blossom end of may. That tree, if really wild and vulgar and able to seed out for itself, is a solidly termophil indicator in contrast to the solidly Heliotrop trees, that shoot and blossom regardless chill or warmth, who obviously orientate rather by the length of daylight..
Then this year 2021 we have late- and quite enormeous blossom of Malous x-domesticus, the wild apple seedlings. Also back to normal rather end of may beginning of june.
I compare this to the ices in the Barents sea, that are aloso a bit “late” this year.
OK, thus if you compare Termophile with Heliotrop trees, then you have a very proper climate- indicator along with the Köppen system.
Those signals and rules are also traditional.
Climate tipping points could topple like dominoes, warn scientists
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/jun/03/climate-tipping-points-could-topple-like-dominoes-warn-scientists
Domino toppling tipping points. That sounds like a bad outcome.
Cheers
Mike
John Mashey (3) Every now and then a bad paper slips through into otherwise OK journal. Here’s a thread on recent one
See also Gavin twitter – https://twitter.com/ClimateOfGavin/status/1398079441973264388
contains an update on the publisher response to the questions about the choice of peer-reviewers. I wonder if for instance – Richard Lindzen was the paper’s or the author’s suggestion… ;-)
But I think we owe thanks to Judith Curry – without her enthusiastic recommendation – the paper may have went unnoticed and and therefore unchallenged… ;-)
If “The road to hell is paved with good intentions …” would this make Judith go straight to … heaven?
A good public lecture by Gavin at CMOS symposium -https://cmos.ca/site/congress/publiclecture
Organizers said they would record it, so it might be available at some point. And in intro they mentioned Realclimate … ;-)
Asked my question I posted before o UV – whether we may be lulled into a false sense of security – if we see different models predictions converge – but if all of them are missing some important feedback or tipping point – they may agree well with themselves (=high precision) but ot with “reality” (=poor accuracy”).
Gavin said that for now the models do not converge – and he doesn’t think all of them are missing an important feedback/tipping point.
My other question was chosen – on how best to present to public/politicians low-likelihood but high impact risks.
I guess the insurance industry must have it done routinely to determine the baseline for their rates = the Sigma (sum) of (p_i*I_i)
where p_i probability of event or scenario i, I_i – damage/cost if it happens) ?